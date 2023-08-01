Validated graft-specific biomarkers identify patients at risk for chronic graft-versus-host disease and death

Identification of graft-specific risk markers via proteomics discovery. We first compared, using quantitative proteomics, pooled plasma taken on day 90 after HCT from PB recipients who developed cGVHD by day 180, PB recipients who did not develop cGVHD, BM recipients who developed cGVHD by day 180, and BM recipients who did not develop cGVHD. To insulate the early cGVHD proteomic signal from the potential residual acute GVHD (aGVHD) signal, we selected patients that had no aGVHD on day 90 after HCT, never developed aGVHD grade 3–4, were on less than 0.5 mg/kg/day corticosteroids on day 90, or patients who died or relapsed before day 180 after HCT. We then compared, for both PB and BM grafts, patients who developed cGVHD by day 180 after HCT versus patients who never developed cGVHD within a minimum followup of 360 days, (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168575DS1). Proteomics workflow is shown in Supplemental Figure 2. Of 617 proteins identified and quantified, we selected proteins that were increased at least 1.25-fold in patients with cGVHD and had available ELISA for high-throughput quantitative validation. Nine proteins were selected: dermcidin (DCD), chitinase-3-like-1 (CHI3L1), CCL5, fibrinogen-like-2 (FGL2), desmoglein-1 (DSG1), colony stimulating-factor-1 (CSF1), CD276 molecule (B7H3), IL1-receptor-accessory-protein (IL1RAP), and dickkopf-3 (DKK3). Five candidates — CCL5, CSF1, B7H3, IL1RAP, DKK3 — were further evaluated in the validation phase based on their discrimination in individual plasma samples of patients with cGVHD compared with those without cGVHD independent of graft source (Supplemental Figure 3).

Assessment of 8 previously identified and 5 graft-specific candidate biomarkers of cGVHD risk in PB versus BM recipients in BMTCTN 0201 samples. The 5 proteomic candidate markers were measured along with 8 previously identified cGVHD markers — ST2, CXCL9, MMP3, OPN, CXCL10, CD163, IL17, and B-cell activating factor (BAFF) (11, 18–23) — in BMTCTN 0201 recipient to assess their association with cGVHD occurrence separately in patients receiving PB and BM. This cohort included all patients with at least a sample available on day 90 after HCT and for some, additional samples available at days 180 and 360 after HCT. As patients were randomized to receive PB or BM, the 2 groups were well balanced for demographic characteristics (Table 1). As previously published for the full randomized cohort, there was no difference in rates of prior aGVHD grade 2–4 in the PB versus BM groups but there was an over-representation of cGVHD in the PB group (Table 2) (24). The cGVHD organ involvement is summarized in Supplemental Table 1 for both cohorts. The organ distribution was close to published cohorts (25, 26).

Table 1 Demographics of patients in BMTCTN 0201 and BMTCTN 1202 with at least 1 sample from day 90

Table 2 GVHD characteristics of patients in BMTCTN 0201 and BMTCTN 1202

In univariate analyses, among thirteen markers, CXCL9, DKK3, and IL17 were correlated with cGVHD in patients who received PB graft, while CXCL10 and MMP3 were correlated with cGVHD in patients who received BM graft (Table 3). Of note, marker levels in patients without cGVHD receiving PB as a graft source were not different from marker levels in patients without cGVHD receiving BM as a graft source (Supplemental Table 2). Spearman correlations between CXCL9 and CXCL10 were significant as well as between MMP3, DKK3 and ST2 (Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that multivariate analysis may select only 2 markers but that an alternate model will give similar results. In multivariate analyses, recipients of PB with 1 log n increase in CXCL9 and DKK3 were 1.2 (95%CI: 1.1–1.4, P = 0.003) and 2.0 (95%CI: 1.2–3.4, P = 0.008) and recipients of BM with 1 log n increase in MMP3 were 1.4 (95%CI: 1.1–1.7, P = 0.003) times more likely to develop cGVHD (Table 4). After adjustment for significant clinical covariates (conditioning regimen, and antithymocyte globulin [ATG]), CXCL9 and DKK3 continue to be significantly correlated with risk of developing cGVHD in patients who received PB grafts (Table 4). Additionally, CXCL9, DKK3, and IL-17 were also correlated with extensive cGVHD in univariate analyses in patients who received PB grafts, and CXCL9 and DKK3 remained significant in patients with extensive cGVHD after multivariate analyses and adjustment for clinical covariates (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). In multivariate analyses for patients who received BM grafts and following adjustment for clinical covariates (conditioning regimen, ATG, and sex mismatch [only for BM]), CXCL10 and MMP3 were independently correlated with cGVHD and with extensive cGVHD in patients who received BM grafts (Table 4 and Supplemental Table 5). Of note, aGVHD grade 2–4 before day 90 for PB and BM did not reach statistical significance.

Table 3 Univariate analyses for cGVHD risk biomarkers in PB (left) and BM (right) recipients from BMTCTN 0201 cohort

Table 4 Multivariate analyses for cGVHD risk biomarkers on day 90 in BMTCTN 0201 cohort

To better define the potential clinical utility of these markers, we generated ROC curves over time within 2–8 months following the day 90 sample, which was 5–11 months after HCT. The 2-month postsample (or 5 months after HCT) evaluation was chosen based on the first and third quartiles of cGVHD onset (Table 2). We compared multivariable models from biomarkers + clinical covariates to clinical covariates alone. AUCs within 2–8 months after the sample for association with subsequent cGVHD in multivariable models of biomarkers (CXCL9+MMP3+DKK3) showed improvement versus clinical covariates alone (Supplemental Figure 4).

Biomarkers at day 90 after HCT as risk factors for cGVHD occurrence in an independent contemporary BMTCTN 1202 cohort. To validate these findings, we next measured the 6 lead candidate markers in 653 patients from BMTCTN 1202, an independent prospective multicenter contemporary cohort. Here, we wanted to measure biomarkers without consideration of some signal noise. Since ATG was a significant clinical covariate in BMTCTN 0201 cohort, as previously observed in other studies at different degree of significance (7, 27, 28), we excluded patients who received T cell depletion with ATG or Alemtuzumab. We also excluded patients who received PTCY and who received cord grafts. To limit the noise from residual or late aGVHD, patients who developed late aGVHD after day 80 after HCT and patients who received more than 1 mg/kg corticosteroids after day 56 after HCT were excluded as well. Patients not excluded with at least 1 sample of plasma available at day 90 after HCT and with cGVHD status available at least in the first year after HCT were included in this cohort (Supplemental Figure 5). There were 525 patients with PB and 128 BM transplants fulfilling the criteria above (Table 1). Of note, the exclusion/inclusion criteria were less stringent than for the proteomics discovery analysis. In this cohort, the patient’s population was older, with 42% of PB recipients being over 60 years of age compared to only 14% in BMTCTN 0201. More reduced intensity conditioning regimen were performed in PB recipients compared with the 0201 cohort (47% versus 24%). Importantly, in this nonrandomized real-life cohort with selection criteria described above, the frequency of prior grade 2–4 aGVHD was similar to the earlier BMTCTN 0201 cohort in PB transplant at approximately 45%, with a slight trend toward less prior aGVHD in the BM group. As expected, there was also a higher incidence of cGVHD within a year in PB transplant (65%) compared with BM transplant (39%) (Table 2). cGVHD severity using the NIH global scoring system was also higher in the PB group; the distribution of organs involved was the same as in the BMTCTN 0201 cohort (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 1).

As in the BMTCTN 0201 cohort, Spearman correlations between CXCL9 and CXCL10 were significant, as well as between MMP3, DKK3, and ST2 (Supplemental Table 6). We performed univariate analyses by graft source, and CXCL9, DKK3, and MMP3 were associated with risk of cGVHD in PB recipients (Table 5). In multivariate analyses, patients receiving PB grafts with 1 log n increase in CXCL9 and MMP3 were 1.1 (95%CI: 1.0–1.2, P = 0.015) and 1.2 (95%CI: 1.1–1.4, P < 0.001) times more likely to develop cGVHD (Table 6). After adjustments for clinical covariates (GVHD prophylaxis and HLA matching) CXCL9 and MMP3 remained independently significant risk biomarkers (Table 6). Similar results are found with a model including DKK3 instead of MMP3 as they are highly correlated (not shown). In univariate and multivariate analyses, MMP3 was correlated with moderate and severe cGVHD in patients who received PB grafts. Of note, there were no significant clinical covariates to adjust for when considering moderate and severe cGVHD (Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). In patients who received BM grafts, MMP3 was associated with risk of cGVHD in univariate analysis and remained significant in biomarker multivariate analysis and after adjustment for significant clinical covariates (GVHD prophylaxis and HLA matching) (Tables 5 and 6). When models were applied to moderate and severe cGVHD occurrence, CXCL9, MMP3, DKK3, and ST2 were significant in univariate analysis, and CXCL9 and ST2 remained correlated with moderate and severe cGVHD in biomarker multivariate analysis (no significant clinical covariates) (Supplemental Tables 7 and 8).

Table 5 Univariate analyses for cGVHD risk biomarkers on day 90 in PB and BM recipients from BMTCTN 1202 cohort

Table 6 Multivariate analyses for cGVHD risk biomarkers at day 90 in BMTCTN 1202 cohort

The biomarkers (CXCL9+MMP3+DKK3) measured at day 90 improve AUCs for risk prediction within 2 months after the sample was taken (5 months after HCT) from 0.64 for clinical covariates to 0.70 in the combined model. In contrast to cohort 0201, this high early predictability decreases at 11 months after HCT (Supplemental Figure 6).

Performance of biomarkers score in risk prediction for cGVHD occurrence within 2 months and cumulative incidences within 24 months in BMTCTN 0201 and 1202 cohorts. The incidence of cGVHD at day 150 after HCT (2 months after the sample was taken) was 22% in the BMTCTN 0201 cohort and 15% in BMTCTN 1202 cohort in PB grafts (Table 7). Sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV), and negative predictive value (NPV) of the biomarker score (CXCL9+MMP3+DKK3) at different cutpoints for the prediction of risk of cGVHD occurrence within 2 months after the sample was taken in 1202 validation cohort were similar to those of the training cohort. The cutpoints at the median achieved a specificity over 50% with 72% and 75% sensitivities and 88% and 92% NPV in 0201 and 1202 cohorts, respectively (Table 7). Therefore, in BMTCTN 0201, 32% of patients with high biomarkers risk score (greater than the median) were likely to develop cGVHD within 2 months, while only 12% of patients with low biomarkers risk score were likely to develop cGVHD, P = 0.002. In BMTCTN 1202, 22% of patients with high biomarker risk scores developed cGVHD within 2 months and only 8% of patients with low biomarker risk scores, P < 0.001 developed cGVHD. Cumulative incidences of cGVHD incidence within 24 months in PB recipient by this high and low biomarker score using the median as a cutpoint are shown in Figure 1. For BM recipients, cGVHD cumulative incidence were developed using a score that included MMP3 and clinical covariates (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Cumulative incidences of cGVHD by high and low biomarker scores in BMTCTN 0201 and 1202 cohorts for PB and BM recipients. Curves comparing high versus low biomarker scores (above and below the median cutpoint): (A) in PB patients from BMTCTN 0201 cohort, score including CXCL9+MMP3+DKK3, P = 0.002; (B) in BM patients from BMTCTN 0201 cohort, score including MMP3+clinical, P < 0.001; (C) in PB patients from BMTCTN 1202 cohort, score including CXCL9+MMP3+DKK3, P = 0.012; (D) in BM patients from BMTCTN 1202 cohort, score including MMP3+clinical, P = 0.002.

Table 7 Biomarker score in risk prediction performance in multivariate analyses for cGVHD occurrence within 2 months in BMTCTN 0201 and 1202 cohort PB grafts

Organ-specific associations with biomarker score. We next examined associations of the biomarkers score with specific organ involvement and found that, overall, the biomarker score measured at day 90 after HCT was not significantly correlated with a particular organ in both cohorts, with an exception of correlation with the gastrointestinal (GI) target in the BMTCTN 1202 cohort (Supplemental Table 9); although the GI distribution was not different between cohorts at approximately 35% and was close to published studies (Supplemental Table 1) (25, 26).

Validation of CXCL9, DKK3, and MMP3 as risk markers in a murine model of cGVHD. To examine if these markers would be relevant in reverse translation, we used an established murine model of cGVHD that does not show signs at 19 days and does show signs of cGVHD 28 days after HCT, which we defined as prediagnosis of cGVHD (29–31). This model has been designed so that mice do not develop histopathological or clinical evidence of aGVHD. This is achieved by infusing only approximately 72,000 allogeneic T cells; in the same strain combination, a high level of aGVHD lethality typically requires at least 1,500,000 (> 20-fold higher) and most often 4,500,000–7,500,000 (up to 100-fold higher) T cells with higher dose radiation for greater myeloablation/immune suppression than used in the cGVHD (see initial reports) (32, 33). This low T cell dose in the cGVHD model results in weight loss typically under 10% and at least 85% long-term survival. Consistent with these survival and weight data, histopathology scores show cGVHD without hallmarks of aGVHD when examined at the termination of the experiment. This model has since been considered as a good systemic model of cGVHD without significant overlap with aGVHD. We found in this model that circulating levels of CXCL9, DKK3, and MMP3 were already significantly elevated in day 18 samples, on average 10 days before the diagnosis of cGVHD, including pulmonary fibrosis (Figure 2).

Figure 2 CXCL9, DKK3, and MMP3 circulating concentrations in mice with and without cGVHD before and at diagnosis. (A) CXCL9 concentrations in HCT mice with and without cGVHD (before and at diagnosis). B10BR irradiated recipient mice received 10 × 106 B6 T cell depleted BM cells with 7 × 105 T cells (cGVHD) or without (No). Serum was collected at day 18 (prediagnosis) and 28 (diagnosis) after HCT. CXCL9 was measured with ELISA (Raybiotech), data are shown as mean ± SEM, Mann-Whitney test, cGVHD (n = 21) and no cGVHD (n = 24) in the prediagnosis group, and cGVHD (n = 21) and no cGVHD (n = 19) in the diagnosis group. (B) Using the same model, DKK3 was measured with ELISA (Raybiotech), cGVHD (n = 21) and no cGVHD (n = 24) in the prediagnosis group, and cGVHD (n = 23) and no cGVHD (n = 20) in the diagnosis group. (C) Using the same model, MMP3 was measured with ELISA (R&D system), cGVHD (n = 4) and no cGVHD (n = 6) in the prediagnosis group, and cGVHD (n = 6) and no cGVHD (n = 6) in the diagnosis group.