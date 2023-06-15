Tau pathology in neurodegenerative disease: disease mechanisms and therapeutic avenues

Tau therapies have attempted to disrupt toxic gain of function (antisense oligonucleotides/gene therapy), modulate posttranslational modification (PTM), disrupt tau aggregation, passively clear tau, and vaccinate against tau — see Figure 2 for a summary of the classes of therapeutic approaches (95). Conversely, approaches to replace loss of tau physiologic function (microtubule stabilizers) have also been assessed. Though these multiple classes of therapies have been evaluated as disease-modifying agents in human clinical trials (Table 1), therapeutically relevant mechanisms have not been validated.

Figure 2 Review of mechanisms for various anti-tau therapeutics. 1. Genetically targeted therapies, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and certain small molecules, can target tau production. 2. Small-molecule enzyme inhibitors can target posttranslational modifications (PTMs) such as acetylation (A), phosphorylation (P), and ubiquitination (Ub). 3. Methylene blue derivatives and other aggregation inhibitors were conceived of as targeting tau aggregation. 4. Tau clearance may be enhanced by molecules such as PROTACs (see above). 5. Immunotherapies (vaccines, anti-tau monoclonal antibodies) target extracellular tau. 6. Neuroprotective agents, including antiinflammatory agents, could limit the downstream impacts of tau pathology. Figure adapted with permission from Neuroscience Letters (95) and from Martin Kampmann (UCSF) with permission.

Table 1 Summary of clinical trials of potential therapeutic agents targeting tau

Notably, the pathogenic tau species has not been definitively identified in living humans. Soluble tau, in the form of oligomers (including dimers), is being explored as a possible source of key neurotoxic species. Alternatively, insoluble tau in the form of both NFTs and other aggregates might represent the toxic species (96). In support of oligomeric soluble tau being important, injection of soluble tau oligomers into wild-type mouse brains, but not injection of tau fibrils or monomers, impaired memory (97).

In general, given the heterogeneity of tau isoforms, tau PTMs, and aggregate structures in tauopathies, some diseases may respond better than others to specific tau-targeting agents. There is cryo–electron microscopic evidence for differences in the structures of tau filaments in different diseases, including Pick’s disease, AD, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), CBD, globular glial tauopathy (GGT), AGD, and PSP. Particularly, a three-layered fold is noted in PSP and GGT, while a four-layer fold is noted in CBD and AGD (98, 99). Tau seeding models, mentioned above, support the idea that there are differences in tau conformers between pathologies. Experiments involving inoculation of human brain lysates from various tauopathies have revealed brain (neuronal or glial) lesions in mouse models or cell culture that differentially resemble the original human pathology (100). These differences might contribute to differences in efficacy, safety, and tolerability in treatments across tauopathies, as seen in a recent basket trial testing a single intervention in multiple disease groups expressing a common biomarker of a microtubule stabilizer (101).

Small-molecule PTM inhibitors. Agents targeting tau PTMs, particularly hyperphosphorylation, have included protein kinase inhibitors that aim to reduce tau aggregation. All of the agents discussed below demonstrated signal in nonclinical models. Concerns with these agents have included potential lack of target specificity and potential for off-target effects. Over 90 phosphorylation sites for tau exist, and specific interventions balancing efficacy with tolerability may be difficult to achieve. Glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK-3β) hyperactivity contributes to hyperphosphorylation, which has been considered the major target for pathologic aggregation (102). Lithium inhibits GSK-3β and was evaluated in 17 patients with PSP and corticobasal syndrome; however, it was poorly tolerated due to increased falls, and therefore the trial was stopped (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT00703677). Valproate was also assessed because of anti–GSK-3β activity, but did not improve PSP Rating Scale scores in 28 PSP patients over the course of 2 years (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT00385710) (103). Tideglusib, a novel small-molecule GSK-3β inhibitor, did not demonstrate evidence of efficacy in mild to moderate AD (ARGO, NCT01350362) or in PSP (TAUROS, NCT01049399) (104, 105). Another kinase implicated in tau hyperphosphorylation, Fyn, has been targeted by a small-molecule inhibitor (saracatinib) in a phase II trial of patients with mild AD (CONNECT, NCT02167256), which was stopped for lack of clinical efficacy and concern for gastrointestinal side effects (106).

O-GlcNAcylation (OGA) targeting may decrease hyperphosphorylation, and a small-molecule inhibitor (MK-8719) showed nonclinical mouse model signal in decreasing tau aggregation, but did not advance to phase II clinical trials in humans (107). Other OGA-targeting agents also await evaluation in phase II studies; however, LY3372689 is currently in a phase II AD trial (NCT05063539).

Tau acetylation can prevent physiologic clearance; salsalate, a small-molecule acetylation inhibitor, did not show a treatment effect in a futility study of 10 patients with PSP, nor was there evidence of efficacy in a small randomized, placebo-controlled trial in mild to moderate AD (presented in abstract form at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference in 2022) (108, 109).

Tau aggregation disruption aims to prevent the paired helical filament conformation observed in NFTs, and a derivative of methylene blue (LMTM), which prevents this in mouse models, was evaluated in a phase III trial of behavioral variant FTD without evidence of efficacy (110). Multiple phase III trials in AD, most recently LUCIDITY (NCT03446001), have also been negative based on prespecified analyses.

Microtubule stabilization designed to ameliorate putative loss of physiologic function has been attempted. Davunetide is derived from activity-dependent neurotrophic protein (ADNP), a neuroprotective agent that decreased hyperphosphorylated tau in nonclinical models through an unclear mechanism. It did not demonstrate any clear benefits in randomized trials in 144 patients with mild cognitive impairment nor in 313 patients with PSP (111, 112). Abeotaxane (TPI-287), a microtubule stabilizer, produced anaphylactoid reactions in patients with AD but not PSP in a basket-design clinical trial with patients with AD and 4R tauopathies; it also led to a dose-related worsening of function and more frequent falls in 4R tauopathies (101).

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are directed against MAPT mRNA to reduce tau expression. This strategy is based on data in mouse models showing that reducing human tau expression improves hippocampal volume loss and cognitive deficits (113). In this same work, CNS penetration was demonstrated in primate models. Results are pending in a study of tau lowering with ASO (BIIB080) in 64 patients with mild AD, but preliminarily ASO therapy reduced tau levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), reduced MK-6240 tau PET uptake, and was well tolerated (114). A phase II trial in AD is now enrolling (NCT05399888), and a similar phase I trial with a different tau ASO is ongoing in PSP (NCT04539041).

Improvement of tau clearance has been assayed using proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC) molecules to selectively enhance ubiquitination and proteolysis of tau proteins, as demonstrated in nonclinical models, including patient-derived neural cell models (115, 116). There are no currently running human clinical trials.

Immune therapies. Both active (vaccine) and passive (mAb-mediated) immune therapies are being investigated in tauopathies.

AADvac1 was the first tau-directed vaccine tested in trials, employing a truncated version of the tau protein that was thought to be the pathogenic fragment in the MTBR triggering aggregation. Immunogenicity was demonstrated in a phase I trial, but unfortunately in a phase II trial versus placebo in mild AD dementia, slowing of cognitive and functional decline was not demonstrated, although it slowed the increase in blood neurofilament light chain (117). Another trial of a liposome-based vaccine (ACI-35) targeted toward pathologic phosphorylation residues is under way (118).

Monoclonal antibodies targeting the N-terminal tau domain have been tested in multiple phase II trials, largely without clinical benefit despite evidence for target engagement via reduction of N-terminal CSF tau. These trials have included gosuranemab (in PSP and early AD), tilavonemab (in PSP and AD), and zagotenemab (119). Notably, in a trial of mild-to-moderate AD (in contrast to prodromal to mild AD), semorinemab, also an N-terminal IgG4 antibody, led to a 43.6% slowing of decline on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog) co–primary outcome measure, in the absence of benefit for the other cognitive or functional outcomes. Whether this was due to chance or a true therapeutic effect is a topic of debate (phase II LAURIET trial, NCT03828747). If true, it is unclear why a therapeutic effect was absent in an earlier phase of AD, but it could be hypothesized that different species of tau more amenable to semorinemab engagement predominate in later stages of the disease; there may be higher concentrations of N-terminal tau fragments in later-stage disease if they are related to the overall amount of cortical tau pathology (soluble or insoluble). In addition, the mid-region, MTBR, and C-terminal tau–targeting antibodies bepranemab, E2814, LuAF87908, and JNJ-63733657 are in phase I–II trials and may have better clinical effect given the importance of the MTBR and C-terminus in tau aggregate structure.

Another possible reason for the lack of observed clinical benefit in trials is that mAbs have targeted extracellular tau. This mechanism was thought to be valuable on the basis that extracellular tau may undergo spread to other neurons (as demonstrated in nonclinical models). However, it is unknown whether recent tau mAbs have reached a high enough concentration in the brain parenchyma to affect these species, since there are no human biomarkers to measure soluble tau levels in the brain parenchyma. By analogy to anti-amyloid antibodies, it may be necessary to activate immune-mediated clearance for efficacy, but most anti-tau mAbs tested have been IgG4 with reduced effector domain, which is the least effective isotype to promote microglia phagocytosis (120). Further, to bypass systemic circulation and ensure cerebral delivery at correct levels, adeno-associated viral antibody delivery may be an avenue (121). Interestingly, recent work demonstrated that tau immunotherapy may rely on the intracellular antibody receptor TRIM21 (122). Mice lacking expression of TRIM21 were nonresponsive to tau-targeting immunotherapy both at an early stage of tau pathogenesis and during prolonged treatment, which may have implications for tau mAb treatment in human disease. Optimization of antibody characteristics, including isotype, epitope, charge, affinity, size, vehicle, and timing of delivery, may also be important for identifying an efficacious approach (120).

It is also important to consider patient effects, including aging, on changes in effectiveness of immune therapies such as vaccination and antibody therapies, related to alterations in the B and T cell compartments termed immunosenescence (123). Decreased tau clearance related to aging, such as through the glymphatic system, may also be therapeutically relevant; even if tau is targeted appropriately by therapies, it may still not be cleared (124). These phenomena should be accounted for in designing such therapies in tauopathies, perhaps with dose and schedule differences (125).