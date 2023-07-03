Disrupting pathologic phase transitions in neurodegeneration

Extensive knowledge regarding alterations to the localization and biophysical properties of tau and TDP-43 in disease has provided fundamental examples linking aberrant phase transition behaviors with toxicity and potential targets for therapeutic intervention. Review of current and potential therapeutic targeting strategies directed at tau and TDP-43 proteinopathies highlights three potential therapeutic avenues that utilize the phase transition– and condensate-based hypotheses of NDDs (Figure 3). We will first examine strategies that directly target tau and TDP-43 (Table 1). Based on the residency of these pathologic proteins within various biomolecular condensates or “pathologic condensates,” we will discuss unique strategies that leverage properties of condensate biology and the critical cellular pathways regulating biomolecular condensates (Table 2).

Figure 3 Drug discovery avenues for targeting aberrant phase transitions associated with neurodegeneration. Three major avenues for targeting pathologic protein phase transitions in NDDs are proposed. (A) Modify the pathologic protein. The phase behavior of a pathologic protein may be directly modified by modulation of pathologic protein levels and PTMs, and by direct targeting of toxic homotypic interactions. (B) Modify the pathologic condensate. With the inherent limitations of direct targeting of a single protein, modifying pathologic condensates vastly extends the pool of drug targets. The aberrant condensate features may be altered by leveraging of heterotypic multivalent interactions and physicochemical properties, and by restoration of cellular proteostatic networks.

Table 1 Tau and TDP-43 proteins can be directly targeted to prevent aberrant phase transitions and neurodegeneration

Table 2 Multicomponent condensates containing tau and TDP-43 can be modified to prevent neurodegeneration

Modify the pathologic protein

Reduce cellular accumulation of NDD-associated proteins. As previously mentioned, protein phase transitions can be described by local saturation concentrations (C sat ) and strongly influenced by protein concentration (28, 33). Therefore, it is unsurprising that both tau and TDP-43 overexpression in cellular and animal models results in neurodegeneration and is further exacerbated by disease-causing mutations (10, 146, 147). Thus, targeting RNA to reduce the cellular accumulation of NDD proteins, such as through GAPmer antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), bypasses the many unresolved questions regarding the toxicity of specific protein conformations, modifications, and polymeric assemblies and effectively prevents downstream toxicity. For TDP-43, both motor deficits and embryonic lethality have been described after partial and complete knockdown in animal models, respectively (147, 148). Therefore, reduction of wild-type TDP-43 levels does not appear viable for clinical translation. Tau knockdown, however, has proven tolerable in many experimental models and repeatedly demonstrated cognitive protection in AD and FTD-tau mut animal models (149–152). More recent work extends this protection to neuronal cultures treated with ALS synaptoneurosomes (153). Tau-lowering strategies include tau-targeting immunotherapies and RNA-targeting MAPT ASOs, which are currently in clinical trials for tauopathies (154). Additionally, MAPT isoform–specific ASOs and small molecules targeting MAPT RNA splicing regulatory elements have demonstrated therapeutic potential by targeting overabundant tau isoforms in rodent models of genetic forms of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) (155–157). DNA-targeting zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs) capable of directly targeting and lowering specific protein-coding sequences provide long-lasting reductions in tau expression following a viral-mediated introduction in disease models of tauopathy (151, 158). Embedded within most genes encoding IDPs, an endogenous mechanism exists that controls translation through the expression of natural antisense transcripts (NATs) that contain mammalian-wide interspersed repeats (MIRs) (159). These MIR-NAT sequences compete for rRNA pairing and transcript translation and may act as a potential avenue for therapeutic intervention. For example, silencing of the MIR-NAT MAPT-AS1 led to increased tau levels, and its expression correlated with aggregated tau in the human brain (159).

Inhibit pathologic self-interactions. As discussed in previous sections, intrinsic and extrinsic factors govern the energy state of intramolecular interactions, orming physiologic protein conformations and preventing aggregation-prone conformations (5, 53, 62). Therefore, designing small molecules that stabilize physiologic protein conformations and prevent pathologic conformations, self-assembly, and subsequent deleterious phase transitions is a viable therapeutic strategy. Attempts to design IDR small-molecule modulators have proven difficult, and no clinically approved small-molecule therapeutics targeting disease-related IDPs/IDRs currently exist (160). However, studies did identify small molecules that recognize monomeric tau and TDP-43, thus supporting the possibility of this approach for future investigation (161–164). Tau monomers may occupy distinct conformational ensembles, where some conformations are relatively inert, while others have the intrinsic ability to self-assemble and are seed-competent (63, 165). The initiation of tau self-assembly likely begins with a stable transition of tau monomer from an inert to a seed-competent monomeric form. One of the most well-studied tau-interacting ligands, the small molecule methylene blue (MB) and its derivative TRx0237, has been through several phase III clinical trials (163, 166). MB and its derivatives directly interact with tau monomer, thus blocking tau-tau interactions to prevent and reverse tau aggregation in vitro (167, 168). Investigation of TRx0237 and other tau-binding small molecules highlights the potential of binding and sequestering IDPs in monomeric, soluble states. Similarly, a small molecule, nTRD22, targeting the N-terminal domain of TDP-43 was recently shown to be an allosteric modulator of TDP-43–RNA binding and conferred protection against motor deficits in an ALS-Drosophila model that overexpresses TDP-43 (169). These highlighted examples suggest that further research targeting monomeric forms of pathologic proteins with small molecules is a viable and promising approach to prevent and/or reverse aberrant phase transitions.

Recent work by us and others also highlights the ability of specific RNAs to regulate protein phase transitions through specific RNA-protein interactions. In the case of TDP-43, homotypic low-complexity domain (LCD) interactions initiate its pathologic aggregation through aberrant liquid-liquid phase separation, and this homotypic interaction is antagonized by RNA binding (23, 24, 76). An RNA-dependent mechanism of pathologic interaction was also shown for other NDD-associated RBPs, including FUS and tau (120, 142, 170, 171). This mechanism highlights an intriguing RNA-based targeting strategy in which an RNA aptamer or “bait oligonucleotide” might be able to engage RNA-deficient TDP-43 in the cytoplasm and prevent or reverse pathologic phase transitions. In the case of TDP-43, a bait oligonucleotide (Clip_34) comprising the TARDBP mRNA 3′-UTR autoregulatory domain engages the TDP-43 RNA recognition motifs and prevents neurotoxic TDP-43 self-interactions, phase transitions, and associated in vitro neurotoxicity (24, 172).

Immunotherapies to disrupt existing pathologic homotypic assemblies also showed promise for both tau and TDP-43 (161, 173–175). Tau-based immunotherapies have gone from proof-of-concept studies to clinical trials for AD and other tauopathies (154). Several notable disease-conformation-specific tau antibodies have since been developed, presenting promising results for reducing tau aggregation in preclinical models of tauopathy (176, 177). For example, the PNT001 antibody is capable of recognizing a toxic, trans-to-cis conformational change occurring early in tauopathies (178–180). PNT1001 prevents tau aggregation, neuropathology, and cognitive impairment in several preclinical tauopathy models, including models of CTE. PNT1001 is currently entering clinical trials in patients with various tauopathies, including traumatic brain injury (TBI). Similarly, a rationally developed antibody targeting an RNA recognition domain of TDP-43 was shown to successfully reduce insoluble TDP-43 inclusions, inflammation, and cognitive impairment in a transgenic ALS mouse model expressing the familial ALS TDP-43G348C protein (173).

Soluble oligomeric protein assemblies of tau and TDP-43 are synaptotoxic and, in the case of tau, capable of propagating self-assembly through connected neural networks (46, 50, 54, 181–183). Recently, many rational designs leveraging stable structures mediated by LCDs/IDRs through aberrant phase transitions and the accumulation of homotypic self-assemblies have brought exciting opportunities for structure-specific targeting. Targeting the neurotoxic and misfolded protein structure and not the protein monomers should limit interference with the physiologic function of the protein when in its proper conformation. This is notable since the physiologic phase separation of IDR-containing proteins into biomolecular condensates is critical for various cellular processes. For example, physiologic phase transitions of TDP-43 into reversible biomolecular condensates is hypothesized to be essential for the binding of specific RNA sequences (23, 24, 76, 184). Thus, the development of strategies that target pathologic but not physiologic phase-separated assemblies is a powerful approach.

Regarding tau, multiple in vitro studies identified small molecules that inhibit tau assembly with various mechanisms of action. These include molecules that block inducer-specific fibril growth, preventing fibril growth by initializing nontoxic, off-pathway assemblies, and those capable of disassembling preformed fibrils (185–188). Use of cryo–electron microscopic structures of human AD tau filaments bound to small molecules has allowed the identification of novel, drug-like molecules capable of disaggregating brain-derived tau fibrils in vitro (189). One example is the small molecule Anle138b, which is currently in clinical trials for Parkinson’s disease and multiple-system atrophy and has previously been shown to reduce tau aggregation and behavioral deficits in numerous cellular and animal models of tauopathy (188). Experimental evidence demonstrated that Anle138 avoids tau monomer binding and selectively binds oligomeric tau assemblies, preventing the formation of amyloidogenic fibrils (188). Furthermore, crystal structures of tau steric zippers led to the rational design of small steric zipper–binding peptides, referred to as “fibril capping” peptides (190).

Modulate pathologic protein PTMs. PTMs, including covalent modifications and cleavage events, offer a fine-tuned response to diverse extracellular stimuli and intracellular signaling pathways (45, 191–193). PTMs substantially alter the intrinsic properties of a sequence and thus regulate intra- and intermolecular interactions (62). Therefore, covalent modifications can act as potent regulators of protein/RNA conformations and, consequently, the properties of biomolecular condensates. In disease, tau and TDP-43 are often found heavily modified by PTMs (phosphorylation, acetylation, ubiquitination, etc.) and cleaved into fragments (10, 53, 193–197). While the effect of PTMs on biomolecular phase behavior is only beginning to be understood, PTMs may directly regulate phase behavior by altering either intra- or intermolecular interactions, leading to an altered C sat . Lysine-modifying acetylation in tau and TDP-43 significantly reduces critical lysine-RNA interactions, resulting in altered phase behaviors (198–200). Targeting of tau acetylation after TBI using acetylation-inhibiting drugs (salsalate) is associated with reduced neurodegeneration in humans and prevents tau mislocalization, insolubility, and cognitive deficits in preclinical models (201). TDP-43 acetylation, which mitigates RNA binding, enhances its phase separation into complex nuclear droplets called anisomes that colocalize with HSP70 and can promote aberrant phase transitions when localized to the cytoplasm. This results in gel-like and insoluble assemblies and highlights the role of RNA binding as a modulator of TDP-43 liquid-liquid phase separation (24, 200, 202). Importantly, pairings of PTMs may have distinct effects on downstream modifications, either stimulating or inhibiting hallmark phase transitions (53, 197, 203, 204). PTM-modifying therapies will require extensive study with regard to the complex interplay between single and combinatorial PTMs and how PTMs alter biomolecular interacting partners, resulting phase behaviors, and subsequent neurotoxicity.

Modify pathologic condensates

Leverage heterotypic multivalent interactions. The growing knowledge regarding condensate assembly and regulation opens avenues for interfering with pathologic phase transitions. With the inherent limitations of direct targeting of pathogenic phase transitions of a single protein (tau or TDP-43), targeting biomolecular condensates that might drive aberrant phase transitions vastly extends the pool of drug targets. The residency and scaffolding potential of pathologic proteins in critical cellular condensates are intriguing. Modifying condensate scaffolds would significantly affect condensates’ stability, including assembly, dissolution, material properties, and composition of scaffold/ligands/etc. (28, 43, 73, 79, 205). Thus, disrupting specific components and regulatory pathways of biomolecular condensates to indirectly modify abnormal hallmark phase transitions and cellular toxicity may be a therapeutic approach. The ultimate goal of this is to shift tau or TDP-43 C sat and phase transition behaviors.

Scaffold modulation can be achieved in several ways. Approaches may include preventing or stabilizing protein-protein, protein-RNA, and RNA-RNA interactions that contribute to condensate scaffolding. Intriguingly, the genetic manipulation of RBPs often alters the rate of tau and TDP-43 aggregation in several model systems (206–209). TIA1 is an RBP and a major component of stress granules (SGs). Previous studies indicate that TIA1 interacts with tau, and this interaction modulates tau aggregation and toxicity (208, 210, 211). TIA1 knockdown prevents tau-mediated toxicity, reduces toxic soluble tau oligomers, and increases insoluble tau fibrils (208). Importantly, tau fibrils isolated from the diseased brain contain numerous RNA species. Recent research has demonstrated tau-mediated disruptions in RNA metabolism, leading to tau-RNA accumulations building on the nuclear envelope (212, 213). Remarkably, promoting nonsense-mediated mRNA decay with a small molecule, tranilast, disrupts these tau-RNA accumulations, suppressing neurodegeneration and locomotor deficits in a tau-transgenic Drosophila model.

Ataxin-2 (ATXN2) is an RBP found in mature SGs, and intermediate CAG expansions within the ATXN2 gene are found in subsets of ALS cases (214). Recent work found that ATXN2 knockdown reduces abnormal SG formation and is neuroprotective in both in vitro and in vivo rodent models with elevated levels of TDP-43 (209). Additionally, ATXN2 reduction significantly reduces TDP-43 pathology. Further, ALS’s most common genetic cause (expansions of C9orf72) leads to the overexpression of expanded GC RNA repeats, leading to TDP-43 mislocalization, assembly, and toxicity (215). Recently, a small-molecule-guided ribonuclease-targeting chimera (RIBOTAC) method capable of directly targeting the removal of G 4 C 2 duplications prevented TDP-43 insolubility and neurotoxicity in animal models (216). Additionally, recent work has demonstrated that upregulating an endogenous TDP-43–interacting noncoding RNA, NEAT1_1, lowered TDP-43 insolubility and toxicity in Drosophila and yeast models of TDP-43 proteinopathy (217). Together, this suggests that pathogenic interactions within biomolecular condensates may promote aberrant TDP-43 and tau phase transitions and that modulating these interactions might confer neuroprotection and be a potential therapeutic approach.

While considerable attention has been focused on protein modifications, recent work highlights a long list of covalent nucleic acid modifications that may alter TDP-43 and tau phase transitions (78, 218–222). DNA and RNA methylation are potent regulators of nucleic acid phase separation and affect the condensation properties of specific protein–nucleic acid complexes (221, 223, 224). Interestingly, the knockdown of the canonical RNA N6-methyladenosine (m6A) reader YTHDF2 was recently shown to prolong the survival of induced pluripotent stem cell human neurons carrying ALS-associated mutations (225). Consistent with this, knockdown of the canonical RNA m6A reader HNRNPA2B1 and the m6A writer METTL3 rescued tau-oligomer-induced neurodegeneration in models of tauopathy (206). Thus, the targeting of these RNA modifications is slowly being revealed as a novel approach capable of regulating pathologic protein phase transitions.

Restore proteostatic networks. The proteostasis network, a protein quality control (PQC) system, regulates and balances protein synthesis, folding, transport, and degradation (226–228). Impairment of one or several PQC mechanisms can result in aberrant phase transitions and the accumulation of protein aggregates inside neurons. The PQC system is an integrated network of molecular chaperones, co-chaperones, and two degradative systems, the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) and autophagy, a lysosome-mediated bulk degradation pathway (226, 229). Traditionally, autophagy was believed to preferentially clear protein aggregates with a certain amount of “liquidity” in a process referred to as aggrephagy (230–232). An arm of aggrephagy was recently discovered and selectively targets protein aggregates with little liquidity (solids) for lysosomal degradation, thus highlighting critical cellular mechanisms that interact with biomolecular condensates with specific intrinsic material properties (231). While aggrephagy was thought to process condensates with some liquidity, recent work demonstrated that the CCT2 autophagy receptor allows for the selective targeting of solid condensates. Notably, the upregulation of CCT2 cleared several solid protein aggregates from cells, including mutant tau protein (231).

Several pharmacologic agents that modulate the ATPase activity of HSP70, a core chaperone, have been designed and tested in NDD models (233, 234). Interestingly, reduction of HSP70 ATPase activity transforms TDP-43 liquid phases into gel-like structures, leading to insoluble TDP-43 assemblies and increased toxicity (200). Substantial efforts found that non-core chaperones, including a specific class, the peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerases (PPIases), protected against aberrant tau phase transitions (235). Specifically, Pin1 catalyzes proline cis-to-trans isomerization, a conformational change that protects against the stabilization of toxic conformations that lead to pathologic tau fibrils (176, 177, 179). Increasing evidence shows that nuclear-import receptors chaperone and disaggregate RBPs, including TDP-43 (40, 236, 237). Not only do nuclear localization sequences (NLSs) mediate the nuclear import of NLS-containing proteins, but they also inhibit deleterious phase transitions and promote the disaggregation of solid assemblies. In the cytoplasm, specific nuclear-import receptors that engage the TDP-43 NLS, importin-α and -β, prevent and reverse TDP-43 aggregation n models of C9orf72 ALS/FTLD (236).

The UPS predominantly regulates soluble tau and TDP-43, and the accumulation of these species can lead to protein nucleation (238–242). While macroautophagy pathways can directly sequester and degrade larger condensates, soluble protein monomers can be degraded by chaperone-mediated autophagy (CMA). The inability to remove accumulating soluble proteins eventually promotes the aggregation of the CMA-regulated proteome. Consistent with this, CMA deficiency in the aging brain is an aggravating factor in the onset of NDD (243). Activation of CMA with small molecules has proven neuroprotective in animal models of tauopathy (243, 244).

Modulate condensate physicochemistry. While the direct engagement of condensate components may allow a prospective drug to occupy a condensate, a drug may also concentrate within a condensate due to a network of transient contacts without high affinity toward a specific target (101, 245–249). Therefore, a small molecule, through interactions with the chemical environment of the condensate, may strongly influence condensate properties regulating the formation or dissolution of condensates. Therefore, using small-molecule ligands to target condensates may be a promising therapeutic strategy. This premise is clearly illustrated by cellular metabolites like ATP, cAMP, glucose, and many others, which were previously demonstrated to modulate condensate properties (34, 43, 73, 250–252). Several known small molecules can alter the phase behaviors of tau and TDP-43 proteins by either directly interfering with the ability of the pathologic protein to self-condense into liquid-like phase, or interfering with their recruitment to biomolecular condensates (i.e., SGs) (245–248). Specifically, molecules with planar moieties, such as mitoxantrone, were shown to prevent TDP-43 cytoplasmic localization and prolonged residency in SGs (246). Further, the compound myricetin can slow the liquid-like phase separation of tau, shifting its phase boundary while stabilizing the interaction of tau protein within the aggrephagy clearance pathway (249). Besides regulating the properties of existing hallmark condensates with small molecules, interest in generating artificial condensate systems to engage with endogenous condensates is growing. Interestingly, the cytoplasmic expression of the neuronal chaperone proSAAS created micron-scale membraneless spheres with condensate features that selectively encapsulated and sequestrated TDP-43 aggregates and reduced their toxicity in cell culture models (253). Further work is under way designing programmable condensates capable of sequestering pathologic aggregates, stabilizing the pathologic proteins’ normal physiology, and facilitating drug delivery and enrichment toward specific condensates.