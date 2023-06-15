A randomized controlled experimental medicine study of ghrelin in value-based decision making

Overview

An overview is shown in Figure 1A, and details are provided in Supplemental Table 1. This was a within-subject, cross-over, double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled trial consisting of 3 visits. Visit 1 was for screening and eligibility assessment. On visits 2 and 3, participants received i.v. ghrelin or placebo, respectively, in a within-subject, randomized, counterbalanced design, as previously described (13, 14, 21).

Participants

Participants (n = 30, 15 women and 15 men) were healthy volunteers recruited using ads and fliers. Detailed eligibility criteria are provided in the Supplemental Materials. In brief, participants had to be 18–65 years old (mean ± SEM: 26 ± 1.44; men: 25.27 ± 1.11; women: 26.67 ± 3.02; ns), and in good health as determined by medical history, physical exam, electrocardiogram, and lab tests. Female participants had to provide a negative urine pregnancy test before each study session. Participants were normal weight, with BMI (mean ± SEM: 23.95 ± 0.51; men: 24.22 ± 0.5; women: 23.77 ± 0.82; ns). A CONSORT diagram showing disposition of participants is in Supplemental Figure 1, and an overview of study visits in Supplemental Table 1. Additional participant details are provided in Supplemental Table 8.

Visit timeline

Following inclusion, written informed consent, and randomization, participants attended 2 visits, between 1 and 6 weeks apart. During these visits, they received a standardized meal, followed by i.v. ghrelin or placebo in counterbalanced order while they underwent MRI. Both MRI visits followed the same sequences (Figure 1A). Participants had 2 i.v. catheters inserted, 1 for ghrelin/placebo infusion and the other for collection of blood samples. They received a light standardized lunch and had a baseline blood sample (T1) collected for subsequent analysis of ghrelin levels and other biomarkers. The i.v. line was then connected to a portable, MR-compatible infusion pump. Next, participants moved to a separate room where they performed motion reduction training inside a (nonmagnetic) mock MRI simulator (Psychology Software Tools Inc.) to habituate to the scanner environment using a feedback system. Participants also performed practice versions of the tasks outside the simulator to familiarize themselves with the structure of the tasks and the response system. A second plasma sample was collected approximately 15 minutes before scanning (T2). The infusion was ongoing as participants entered the scanner and continued throughout the scan. A final blood sample was collected at the end of the scan (T3).

Standardized meal

To minimize the influence of endogenous ghrelin levels, participants were provided with a standardized meal before sessions (beef patties, red wine sauce, and cooked potatoes; energy content 456.1 kcal; macronutrient content: carbohydrates, 47.6 g; total fat 16.7 g; saturated fat 5.5 g; polyunsaturated fat 1.9 g; monounsaturated fat 7.8 g; protein 25.4 g; fiber 4.6 g).

Drug administration

Leiden University Medical Centre Research Pharmacy (Leiden, The Netherlands), delivered sterile, freeze-dried ghrelin powder (cGMP Human Acyl-Ghrelin) in individual 250 μg subject vials to the Hospital Pharmacy in Linköping. Each vial had study-specific labelling in Swedish. Infusion bags were prepared by the pharmacy as 200 mL of 0.9% NaCl (placebo) or 2.5 μg/mL ghrelin. The pharmacy dissolved each vial of 250 μg sterile, freeze-dried ghrelin powder in 5 mL of 0.9% NaCl, and then added the content of 2 vials (10 mL, 500 μg) to an infusion bag with 0.9% NaCl, to a final volume of 200 mL. The pharmacy added a blinded label to the infusion bag before distribution to the site. Participants and all study personnel were blinded. Monitoring of medication and randomization list handling was performed by an independent Good Clinical Practice (GCP) monitor.

Ghrelin was administered continuously as an IV infusion of 5 pmol/kg/min (16.9 ng/kg/min) for up to 4 hours. The dose was based on body weight and multiple published studies, including a landmark study demonstrating that 5 pmol/kg/min (compared with placebo, or 1 pmol/kg/min) reproduced the physiological effects of ghrelin, including a robust induction of appetite (21). Because i.v. ghrelin takes about 60 minutes to reach steady state and approximately 120 minutes to reach its full effect, fMRI scanning was carried out between 120–180 minutes after infusion start. No sex adjustment was used, since previous studies had indicated that endocrine effects of i.v. ghrelin are independent of sex (41, 42). Infusions were administered with an MR-compatible pump. Participants received up to 4.1 μg/kg during maximally 4 hour–long infusions.

MID task

The MID task is widely used to assess reward processing in both healthy and clinical populations (15–17, 43). Participants are presented with geometrical shapes as cues representing different outcomes: circles (reward), squares (loss), and triangles (no loss/no reward). Rewards and losses vary in amount and can be low (± 10 Swedish krona [SEK] ≈ $1) or high (± 30 SEK ≈ $3), as represented by the number of lines on the circles and squares. To win as much money as possible, participants have to press a button when they are presented with a target (white square), either to gain rewards or avoid losses associated with the preceding cues. Participants familiarize themselves with the cues and the task structure beforehand, and the target interval is individually adapted to participants’ mean reaction times (RT) after a practice run outside the scanner, in order to achieve a 66% success rate [approximately 250 ms; (15)]. If the target is missed, actual money is either lost (punishment) or not gained (no reward), depending on the condition.

In our version (Supplemental Figure 2A), participants could monitor their own performance and a running total of their current gains on the screen during feedback on each trial. Participants were informed that they would start with 30 SEK and that the total amount (based on performance) at the end would be added to their actual compensation after each session (for a maximum SEK 430, approximately $43). Task duration was about 6 minutes, for a total of 50 trials. The task was written and presented with Presentation v17.2 (Neurobehavioral Systems Inc.). As stated, the target response interval was adapted to each participant’s baseline RT prior to scanning.

Delay discounting task

Participants completed a computerized delay discounting task as described previously (20). In brief, they were repeatedly required to choose between amounts of money available that day (0–1000 SEK, in increments of 100) and 1000 SEK available after a delay of 0, 7, 30, 90, 180, 365, or 1,825 days (5 years), for a total of 76 trials. Participants were informed that 1 trial would be selected at random for compensation, and that they would receive the sum of money on that trial either now (after the session) or later, with the actual delay depending on what they chose. All combinations of immediate reward and delay interval were presented in a pseudorandomized order, and included the 1,000 SEK–now versus 1,000 SEK–later trials as an attention check.

For each delay interval, a “switch point” was defined as the midpoint between the lowest immediate reward selected by the subject and the next lowest immediate reward in the sequence (i.e., the value of immediate reward at which the subject began consistently to select the standard 1,000 SEK delayed reward), and was determined by fitting choice data to a square-wave function. We chose this fitting procedure because it was relatively robust and stood up well to occasional inconsistencies in participants’ choice behavior. The 7 indifference points were then fitted to a hyperbolic discounting function V = A*[1/(1 + k*D)], where V is the indifference value, A is the fixed 1000 SEK delayed reward, D is the delay in days, and k is the discounting coefficient. Higher values of k indicate a steeper discounting of reward value as function of time, i.e. higher preference for immediate reward; lower k values reflect less steep discounting, and a higher relative preference for delayed reward. We used MATLAB (The MathWorks Inc.) for nonlinear curve fitting. We calculated an R2 value for each subject to indicate goodness-of-fit; the median R2 was 0.86, similar to what has been observed previously using this task (20). Analyses were repeated measures ANCOVAs with intervention as a within subject factor, subject as a random factor, and sex, age, BMI, and session order as covariates. P ≤ 0.05 was considered significant. For Posthoc analysis, Newman-Keuls tests were used.

MRI

Image acquisition. Image acquisition was performed with a Siemens Prisma 3T scanner (Siemens Healthcare Gmbh), using a 64-channel head coil. Functional, blood-oxygen level-dependent (BOLD) T2*-weighted data were acquired with an echo-planar imaging (EPI) sequence (repetition time = 878 ms; echo time = 24 ms; flip angle = Ernst angle (56°); field of view = 476 × 476 mm; in plane resolution = 3 × 3 mm, slice thickness = 3 mm, parallel imaging factor = 1, simultaneous multi-slice factor = 3). For precise anatomical localization of functional effects, a high-resolution anatomical 3D T1-weighted MPRAGE scan was acquired before EPI data acquisitions (repetition time = 2,300 ms; echo time = 2.36 ms; flip angle = 8°; field of view = 288 × 288 mm; voxel resolution = 0.87 × 0.87 × 0.90 mm).

Participants were equipped with MR-compatible goggles for stimulus presentation in the scanner. After the initial T1 sequence, a 12-minute resting state BOLD scan was obtained, during which participants were asked to keep their eyes open and focus on a fixation cross. They then performed tasks in a counterbalanced order. The order was the same on both sessions. The total scan time was no more than 90 minutes.

Preprocessing. Preprocessing and formal analysis of functional task data was performed in Analysis of Functional Neuroimages (AFNI) software version 21.2.08 (44), with preprocessing steps based on current AFNI recommendations for task-based fMRI (https://afni.nimh.nih.gov/pub/dist/doc/program_help/afni_proc.py.html). A whole-brain, voxel-wise GLM analysis was used to model BOLD time-series task data, using the AFNI 3dDeconvolve function. BOLD images were despiked and slice time corrected. EPI volume was registered to the volume with minimum outlier fraction and then warped to MNI template space, using affine and nonlinear transformations. Images were blurred with a 4 mm full width at half-maximum (FWHM) filter. Motion parameters were included as a regressor of no interest to factor out noise. A threshold of 0.2 mm between repetition times (TRs) was set as a motion censoring criterion, and an outlier fraction threshold of 0.05 was also used.

MID task. First-level analyses included regressors modelling the conditions of anticipation and feedback, resulting in a total number of 11 regressors. Three anticipation regressors were defined as the onset of the cues associated with either reward (high/low), loss (high/low), or neutral (no loss/no reward) until the onset of the target. Feedback was modelled using onset-to-offset of the outcome presented on each trial. Loss and reward feedback regressors were collapsed over high and low amounts to increase the number of stimuli per regressor. Neutral feedback was represented by the outcome of the neutral no loss/no reward cue (± 0 SEK). Regressors representing losses as punishments and missed rewards as nonrewards were used to model unsuccessful trials with respect to behavioral performance. A motor regressor was also included to model button presses related to the task. Correction for multiple comparisons of group-level data was performed with 3dClustSim (45). Spatial group smoothness parameters were estimated based on first-level residuals, with censored TRs removed, and entered into a simulated gray matter group mask of the assembled EPI masks of participants who were not censored. Two subjects were excluded from statistical analysis due to medium degree censoring (> 25% of TRs censored), leaving n = 28 for second-level analysis. The 3dFWHMx function was used to compute the average spatial smoothness estimates from the residual maps, using a nongaussian autocorrelation function (ACF). The group mask was then multiplied with an MNI gray matter template mask to specifically target gray matter voxels for statistical analysis. As per current best practice (45, 46), alphas were set to P = 0.002 per voxel, and P = 0.05 at cluster level, family wise error (FWE) corrected. A minimum cluster size of 11 voxels was determined accordingly (bi-sided, nearest neighbor=1; voxel faces must touch).

Group-level analyses were run using AFNI 3dMVM (47). All MVM analyses were run as factorial ANOVAs. To identify the striatal cluster responsive to value anticipation, we included a single anticipation factor. This was based on a recent meta-analysis that established a generalized neural system, within which overlapping activations are associated with value-based motivational processes, irrespective of valence (17). We confirmed that this was replicated in our data, where activations associated with reward and loss anticipation overlapped, and showed the same response pattern to variation in reward and loss levels (Supplemental Figures 4–8). For our main MVM analysis, we therefore used a single anticipation regressor that spanned all value levels used in the task (high loss – low loss – neutral – low reward – high reward).

The objective of the whole-brain MVM analysis was to empirically delineate the anticipation-responsive striatal cluster in our data, rather than relying on a literature-based region-of-interest (ROI). To properly account for the within-subject design of our study, we also included intervention (ghrelin versus placebo) as a factor in the whole-brain analysis. The main effect of this factor was not of interest for identifying the anticipation-responsive cluster, while the power required to detect an anticipation × intervention interaction in the whole brain analysis vastly exceeds that for detecting main effects. To test for effects of ghrelin on striatal activations during anticipation, the whole brain analysis was therefore followed up by extracting β coefficients from the striatal cluster identified by the anticipation factor, and analyzing these β coefficients using factorial ANOVAs. These analyses were performed in SPSS version 28 (IBM). Several sensitivity analyses supporting the robustness of our approach are presented in Supplemental Figures 4–8.

Biological sex (male/female) was included as a covariate in all analyses. Sensitivity analyses were also carried out to examine potential contributions from age and BMI as covariates, but their inclusion did not change the results, and they were therefore dropped in the final analysis. The order of active ghrelin challenge and placebo was balanced across subjects in the randomization and was therefore not included as a factor.

Delay discounting. For first-level, subject-wise analysis of the fMRI data we constructed 2 regressors of interest. The less-now regressor reflected γ-function-convolved δ functions during decision epochs when subjects decided to take less money made available that day. The more-later regressor reflected times at which subjects decided to take more money made available at the delay interval for that trial. The decision epoch for each trial was defined as the time from when choice stimuli were presented to when a response was made. The 2 regressors of interest spanned just this period of time. Response and feedback epochs for each trial were also modeled as regressors of no interest as were trials for decisions directly proximate to the indifference point. Pilot testing showed that clearer neural-functional effects were obtained by exclusion of these borderline decision trials.

Group-level analyses were run using a similar 3dMVM approach as the MID task, using a factorial ANOVA with intervention (placebo/ghrelin) and choice (less-now/more-later) as 2 within subject factors. Furthermore, we examined relations between k values obtained during a given session (ghrelin or placebo) both as main effects and interacting with choice. Based on results from analysis of the behavioral data for the delay discounting task, we analyzed the imaging data both including sex as a covariate of interest and in females and males independently. Similar to the MID, age, and BMI were evaluated as potential covariates, but did not affect the results, and were dropped from the final analysis. To correct for family wise type–1 error we used a per-voxel statistical threshold of P = 0.05 coupled with a minimum cluster size of 166 voxels (bisided, nearest neighbor=1).

Plasma analyses

At each time point (Figure 1A), peripheral venous blood was collected into 6 mL EDTA tubes. Plasma concentrations of the following hormones were measured: ghrelin (referring to the active form, i.e., acyl-ghrelin), total ghrelin, growth hormone (GH), leptin, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), pancreatic polypeptide (PP), gastric inhibitory peptide (GIP), peptide tyrosine tyrosine (PYY), and cortisol. Cortisol and growth hormone (GH) was analyzed at the Linköping University Hospital Clinical Chemistry laboratory (Laboratoriemedicin, Universitetssjukhuset i Linköping). Blood samples for analysis of the remaining hormones were centrifuged as soon as possible and within 30 minutes after collection (1,700g, 4°C, 15 minutes). The plasma supernatant was aliquoted in portions of 500 μL and stored at −80°C until analysis. A protease inhibitor Pefabloc SC (AEBSF; Roche) was added to inhibit degradation of ghrelin before blood collection and samples were acidified with HCl to a final concentration of 0.05 N after centrifuging, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Total ghrelin was measured using Human (Total) Ghrelin Kit (EMD Sigma-Aldrich). The kit has a sensitivity of 30 pg/mL in a 20 μL sample size, and samples were run in duplicates. During measurement of total ghrelin, samples outside the quantification range of the standard curve were further diluted with assay buffer in accordance with protocol and remeasured.

The Millipore Human Metabolic Hormone Magnetic Bead Panel 96-Well Plate MILLIPLEX MAP kit (Sigma-Aldrich) was used to measure the following analytes within their respective reportable Minimum Detectable Concentration (MinDC): ghrelin (referred to as active ghrelin by the manufacturer), 13 pg/mL, leptin 41 pg/mL, total amylin 13 pg/mL, total GLP-1 2.5 pg/mL, PP 2 pg/mL, GIP 0.6 pg/mL, and PYY 28 pg/mL. The assay was performed on fluorescence-coded magnetic beads coated with capture antibodies specific for each marker. Introduction of biotinylated detection antibody and streptavidin-phycoerythrin permitted simultaneous detection of all analytes on a FLEXMAP 3D instrument (Luminex Corporation). These multiplex data were preprocessed and analyzed using MILLIPLEX Analyst software (Sigma-Aldrich) to calculate the concentration of each neuroendocrine marker. Intra- and interassay %CVs for all MILLIPLEX analytes included in the analysis were < 10% and < 15%, respectively, as determined by the manufacturer.

Study approval

The study was carried out according to GCP, approved by the Swedish Ethics Review Authority (Dnr. 2019-01510) and the Swedish Medicinal Products Agency, and preregistered as EudraCT 2018-004829-82. Data for secondary analyses will be made available with a transfer agreement.

Statistics

Sample size was chosen based on a priori power analysis, to achieve adequate power for detecting a moderate or greater effect size (Cohen’s d ≥ 0.6) on the predefined primary outcomes at α = 0.05, based on prior studies (reviewed in ref. 12). Dropouts were replaced. Thirty participants completed the study. For whole brain analyses of fMRI data, General Linear Models were used as implemented in the AFNI software package and are described in detail in Methods. For other statistical analysis, ANOVA followed by Newman-Keul’s post-hoc tests was used, with design factors, their within- or between subjects nature, and covariates provided in Results and figure legends. All reported P values are 2 tailed. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.