Pharmacologic improvement of CFTR function rapidly decreases sputum pathogen density, but lung infections generally persist

Study population and procedures. PROMISE (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04038047) (2) is a prospective, multicenter, observational study of the effects of ETI in people with CF. Data and specimens were collected before (baseline) and 1, 3, and 6 months after initiating treatment; visits continued through at least 30 months of ETI use. The microbiological study of PROMISE analyzed sputum samples from 236 participants collected between October 2019 and April 2021 (21). Microbiological study participants had an average age of 24.8 years (SD 10.9), were 52.5% female (n = 124), and 47.9% (n = 113) F508del CFTR homozygous. Additional demographic data and prior modulator use are reported in Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167957DS1 Participants were encouraged to continue baseline medications; however, use of inhaled antibiotics and hypertonic saline decreased significantly during ETI treatment (Supplemental Table 2).

Table 1 Demographics and baseline characteristics

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated study modifications, as described previously (2). The baseline and 1-month visits were largely unaffected, but the 3- and 6-month visits occurred when in-person evaluation, sputum induction, and lung function testing were limited at some sites. Study visit completion was 83%, 39%, and 91% at 1, 3, and 6 months, respectively. One percent (n = 2), 2% (n = 2), and 3% (n = 6) of participants reported not using ETI at 1, 3, and 6 months, respectively. The study protocol favored sputum collection after saline inhalation (i.e., induced sputum collection), but spontaneously expectorated sputum was permitted and accounted for 13% (n = 27), 5% (n = 8), 7% (n = 5), and 57% (n = 66) of samples at baseline, 1, 3, and 6 months, respectively. The increase in spontaneously expectorated samples at later time points was due to restrictions on in-clinic sputum induction during the pandemic. Oropharyngeal swab samples were not allowed for this study.

CFTR activity, lung function, body weight, and respiratory symptoms improve after ETI. After 1 month of ETI, sweat chloride (which reflects CFTR activity) decreased by an average of 39.0 mmol/L (95% CI: –41.4, –36.6), lung function increased by 8.9% predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV 1 pp) (95% CI: 7.8%, 10.0%), body mass index (BMI) increased by 0.41 kg/m2 among adults (95% CI: 0.29, 0.53), and respiratory symptoms improved by 10.5 Cystic Fibrosis Questionnaire – Revised (respiratory domain) (CFQ-R RD) score points (95% CI: 7.5, 13.4; minimum significant change is considered 4 points, ref. 22) (Table 2), consistent with prior studies (1–4). FEV 1 pp and sweat chloride were largely unchanged beyond 1 month of treatment, but BMI and respiratory symptom scores improved further at 6 months (mean BMI change from baseline in adults 1.12 kg/m2; mean CFQ-R RD score change +18.1 points) (Table 2).

Table 2 Clinical responses to ETI treatment

The proportion of participants attending study visits who produced sputum samples declined from 89% (n = 210/236) at baseline to 80% (n = 156/195), 77.2% (n = 71/92), and 53.5% (n = 115/215) at 1, 3, and 6 months, respectively (Supplemental Table 3). Thirty-two (15.9%) participants who produced sputum at baseline did not produce sputum at any of the posttreatment time points. The limited sputum collections at the 3- and 6-month visits are difficult to interpret due to pandemic-related modifications to study conduct at research sites. However, the decrease noted at the prepandemic 1-month visit likely reflects therapeutic effects of ETI. Average weight of sputum samples that were produced was 2.19 grams (range: 0.05–12.90) at baseline, and 1.62, 1.72, and 1.79 grams at 1, 3, and 6 months, respectively (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Sputum production and sputum culture positivity after ETI. (A) Grams of sputum produced after saline inhalation (black points) and spontaneously (pink points). Participants not producing sputum (due to inability or missed visit) are not shown. Blue lines indicate mean from all participants producing sputum at that visit. (B) Proportion of participants providing sputum samples that were culture positive for the indicated organism. Graph includes all participants, including those missing data at 1 or more study visit. Participants not providing sputum at a visit are not included in analysis of that visit. See Supplemental Figure 1 for complete case analyses. The number of participants studied at each time point is reported in Supplemental Table 3.

CF pathogen prevalence declined after ETI. We examined the effects of ETI on lung infection by first measuring changes in the prevalence of sputum cultures positive for S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, Achromobacter spp., and Burkholderia spp., which are traditionally considered CF pathogens (hereafter, “traditional CF pathogens”). Analysis of provided samples (i.e., including samples from participants who missed or were unproductive at 1 or more visits) showed that P. aeruginosa and S. maltophilia prevalence declined during the first month of ETI and were relatively stable thereafter (P. aeruginosa declined from 43.7% to 33.8% at 1 month, change of 9.9%, P = 0.0009; S. maltophilia declined from 18.9% to 7.3% at 1 month, change of 11.6%, P = 0.0009) (Figure 1B). S. aureus and Achromobacter and Burkholderia spp. prevalence was not significantly changed (Figure 1B). Complete case analyses (i.e., eliminating participants with missed visits or not producing sputum at visits) showed similar trends (Supplemental Figure 1).

Pathogen density markedly declined after ETI, but most participants remained infected. We measured changes in the sputum culture density of pathogens in participants who were pathogen culture positive before treatment was initiated. One month after starting ETI, average sputum S. aureus density in the cohort declined by 2.03 log 10 CFU/mL (95% CI: –2.28, –1.68; n = 94) (Figure 2A), P. aeruginosa declined by an average 2.11 log 10 CFU/mL (95% CI: –2.21, –1.02; n = 60) (Figure 2C), and S. maltophilia declined by an average of 2.96 log 10 CFU/mL (95% CI: –3.90, –2.32; n = 26) (Figure 2E). Achromobacter and Burkholderia spp. showed similar declines, although the numbers of participants entering the study culture positive for these organisms were small (Supplemental Figure 2). Average by-participant pathogen density changes were similar (Figure 2, B, D, and F, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Table 4). The average change in P. aeruginosa sputum density was approximately 10-fold smaller when only culture-positive samples were considered (Supplemental Figure 3), indicating that some of the change was attributable to samples that became at least transiently culture negative (see below).

Figure 2 Sputum density of CF pathogens declines after ETI. (A, C, and E) Density of indicated pathogens measured by quantitative culture for participants who were culture positive for the indicated pathogen at the baseline visit. Data from individual participants are indicated in black, averages are indicated in red. The limit of detection was 20 CFU/mL (dotted line). (B, D, and F) By-participant changes in sputum density of indicated pathogens measured by quantitative culture for participants who were culture positive for the indicated pathogen at the baseline visit. Data from individual participants are indicated in black, averages are indicated in red. Changes from baseline to 1 month were significant by repeated measures analysis for each organism (P < 0.0001). See Supplemental Table 4 for average values, the number of participants studied per time point, and statistical analysis; and Supplemental Figure 2 for data on Burkholderia and Achromobacter spp.

Average culture densities of S. aureus and P. aeruginosa changed minimally after the first month of ETI (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 4). These findings suggest that the marked initial declines in pathogen density were followed by a new steady state wherein pathogen growth and elimination become relatively balanced. Sputum pathogen density measurements using droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) (Supplemental Figure 4; see controls and validation in Supplemental Figure 5) and 16S rRNA gene sequencing (see below) produced similar results.

It was notable that a small number of participants entered the study culture negative for one of the measured pathogens and then became culture positive while on treatment (Supplemental Figure 6). In some cases, patient registry data identified no previous positive cultures for the detected organism in the previous 2 years (Supplemental Figure 6). This observation raises the possibility that some treated participants had residual lung host-defense abnormalities that conferred infection susceptibility. However, pathogen abundance was generally low in these newly identified infections (Supplemental Figure 6), and it remains unclear whether infection will be transient or of long duration.

Most participants remained infected with the pathogens present before starting ETI. Eradication of established CF infections is a sought-after clinical objective but is generally rare with existing treatments. However, CFTR modulators could be more effective, as they may improve multiple host defenses (7, 8, 11). We measured the proportion of participants who were sputum culture positive for each pathogen at baseline, and then became repeatedly culture negative after starting ETI. To be considered repeatedly culture negative, all sputum samples collected after ETI had to be culture negative for the pathogen present before treatment, with a minimum of 2 samples provided after initiating ETI.

Six percent (5/83) of participants entering the study with S. aureus became repeatedly culture negative, as did 28% (14/50) with P. aeruginosa, 64% (16/25) with S. maltophilia (Figure 3, A–C), 43% (3/7) with Achromobacter spp., and 25% (1/4) with Burkholderia spp. This analysis considers the first approximately 6 months of ETI use, and the proportion of participants becoming repeatedly culture negative may change with additional follow-up. Similar rates of conversion to repeatedly culture-negative status were observed in participants providing samples at every study visit (Supplemental Table 5), although fewer participants met this criterion.

Figure 3 Some participants become repeatedly culture negative for CF pathogens after ETI. (A–C) The number of participants with sputum cultures positive for Staphylococcus aureus (A), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (B), or Stenotrophomonas maltophilia (C) at the baseline visit who provided at least 2 post-ETI samples are indicated as “Total”. The number of participants whose sputum became repeatedly culture negative (i.e., all samples after the baseline visit were culture negative) for the indicted pathogen are indicated as “Culture –”. The number of participants whose sputum became repeatedly culture and ddPCR negative (i.e., all samples after the baseline visit were culture and ddPCR negative) are indicated as “Culture – & ddPCR –”. (D) Inverse relationship between P. aeruginosa sputum culture density at the baseline visit and transition to repeatedly P. aeruginosa culture–negative status after ETI. Baseline P. aeruginosa culture density was categorized by tertile; the highest tertile exceeded 1.08 × 107, middle was between 1.08 × 107 and 4.21 × 104, and lowest was less than or equal to 4.21 × 104 P. aeruginosa CFU/gm of sputum. Significance of differences was significant by Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.005. See Supplemental Table 8 for the number of participants analyzed and statistical analysis. (E–G) ddPCR assays detect pathogens in some culture-negative sputum samples. Participants becoming repeatedly culture negative for S. aureus (E), P. aeruginosa (F), or S. maltophilia (G) are indicated in rows and results of pathogen detection by culture and ddPCR are indicated by study time point in columns. Positive culture or ddPCR results are indicated in blue; negative culture or ddPCR results are indicated in yellow; missing data are indicated by white. See Supplemental Figure 7 for results of ddPCR assays in participants culture positive for P. aeruginosa and S. aureus. (H and I) Selective media used for P. aeruginosa culture reduced recovery of P. aeruginosa. Three isolates each from 4 PROMISE participants and the reference strain PAO1 (H) grown to late stationary phase, and sputum from 6 people with CF (I) were cultured on nonselective LB agar (LB) or the selective MacConkey agar (Mac) used for sputum P. aeruginosa culture in this study and by clinical labs generally, and viable P. aeruginosa counts measured (see Methods). CFU recovered from LB was higher than CFU recovered from MacConkey (P < 0.05 for all samples) by multiple unpaired, 2-tailed t tests on log-transformed values.

We considered the possibility that the requirement for 2 or more culture-negative sputum samples might underestimate the proportion of participants becoming repeatedly culture negative, as culture-negative participants might fail to produce sputum at higher rates than participants with positive cultures. However, only approximately 9% of participants in the overall cohort were eliminated from this analysis due to failed sputum induction attempts (Supplemental Table 6). Moreover, a hypothetical analysis that considered failed sputum inductions as culture-negative cases did not appreciably increase the proportion of participants considered repeatedly culture negative (Supplemental Table 7).

We examined infection characteristics associated with conversion to repeatedly culture negative, focusing on P. aeruginosa, as this organism has been linked to lung function decline and is the greatest focus of eradication treatment in clinical practice (19, 23, 24). Participants that could be considered to have “chronic” P. aeruginosa infections (see Methods for definition) and participants with mucoid P. aeruginosa identified in study cultures became repeatedly culture negative at numerically lower rates than those who did not, but these differences were not statistically significant (Supplemental Table 8). However, there was a statistically significant inverse relationship between conversion to repeatedly culture-negative status and participants’ baseline sputum P. aeruginosa densities (Supplemental Table 8). We found that 50% of participants with the lowest tertile of baseline P. aeruginosa density, 29.4% of participants with the middle tertile, and none with the highest tertile converted to repeatedly P. aeruginosa culture negative (P = 0.005) (Figure 3D). We also examined associations between conversion to repeatedly culture-negative status and pre-ETI lung function (ppFEV 1 ), inhaled antibiotic and hypertonic saline use, and participant age and found no significant associations (Supplemental Table 8). Future work involving longer follow-up and analysis of participant characteristics associated with infection status will be informative (see Discussion).

ddPCR suggested continued pathogen presence in most culture-negative participants. Given the clinical importance of infection clearance, we used species-specific ddPCR assays to detect the pathogen(s) cultured at baseline, in sputum that became repeatedly culture negative (when sputum was available). ddPCR fractionates samples into tens of thousands of droplets and performs PCR on each to enable rare target quantitation (25). ddPCR detection indicated the presence of at least 200 genome copies/mL (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F).

Culture and ddPCR assays were generally concordant in participants who were culture positive for P. aeruginosa and S. aureus (Supplemental Figure 7). However, in participants with repeatedly culture-negative results after ETI initiation, ddPCR detected the pathogen(s) cultured at baseline in at least 1 culture-negative sputum sample in 60% (3/5) of participants who were S. aureus positive at baseline, 64% (9/14) of participants P. aeruginosa positive at baseline, and 31% (5/16) of participants S. maltophilia positive at baseline (Figure 3, A–C and E–G).

Experiments using P. aeruginosa isolates (Figure 3H) and CF sputum (Figure 3I) suggest that the growth-inhibiting effects of selective media (used here and generally by clinical labs) may contribute to culture ddPCR discordance for P. aeruginosa. It is important to note that because contamination with oropharyngeal secretions is unavoidable in expectorated sputum, the ddPCR signal in sputum from participants who became repeatedly culture negative may not have originated from the lung (see Discussion). This explanation may be particularly relevant for S. aureus, which frequently colonizes the nasopharynx.

Persistent ddPCR positivity likely indicates viable bacteria. ddPCR positivity could have been due to residual DNA from killed bacteria. To investigate this possibility, we treated culture-negative, ddPCR-positive sputum samples with DNase to degrade free bacterial DNA (i.e., DNA from bacteria with permeabilized membranes), before we lysed bacterial cells for DNA purification. Control experiments showed that extracellular DNase reduced the signal from permeabilized bacteria by approximately 4 log 10 genome copies/mL (Supplemental Figure 8). In 6 of 7 participants who became repeatedly P. aeruginosa culture negative and provided adequate sputum volume for these analyses, 1 or more of the culture-negative samples remained ddPCR positive for P. aeruginosa after DNase treatment (Supplemental Figure 9). The same was true for 2 of 2 participants who became repeatedly S. aureus culture negative and provided adequate sputum volume for these experiments (Supplemental Figure 9).

It was also notable that sputum from S. aureus– and P. aeruginosa–infected participants were ddPCR positive at an average of 83 days (range 45–103 days) and 328 days (range 33–319 days), respectively, after the last culture-positive sputum. The long duration of ddPCR positivity after sputum became culture negative along with the results from the DNase-treated samples suggest that viable S. aureus and P. aeruginosa cells are present in most participants who became repeatedly culture negative.

Sequencing shows CF pathogens markedly decline, but other bacteria show minor changes. Clinical cultures focus on identifying pathogens predicted to cause disease at the location of interest (e.g., sputum culture methods target traditional lung pathogens). In contrast, sequence-based (i.e., microbiome) methods measure the bacterial content of samples more comprehensively. We used DNA-based methods to measure the absolute abundances of genera found at an average relative abundance of 1% or greater in pre-ETI samples. Genera absolute abundances were calculated as the product of total bacterial abundance (measured by 16S rRNA gene ddPCR) and genera relative abundance (measured by 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing). Control experiments (ref. 26 and Supplemental Figures 10 and 11) show the validity of this approach.

Of 14 genera present at an average relative abundance of 1% or greater in pre-ETI samples, only 4 decreased by 10-fold or more after ETI (Figure 4A). All 4 of these genera included species considered to be traditional CF pathogens, including Staphylococcus, Pseudomonas, Stenotrophomonas, and Escherichia/Shigella (average reduction of –1.75 log 10 genome copies/mL at 1 month; range –2.3 to –1.32; Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 9). Consistent with the culture findings, most of the decline occurred in the first month of treatment (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Sequence-based analyses find marked declines in the sputum density of traditional CF pathogens, but little change in other organisms. (A) By-participant change in calculated absolute abundance after 1 (circles), 3 (triangles), and 6 (squares) months of ETI for genera detected at an average of 1% or greater in baseline sputum samples. Genera containing a traditional CF pathogen are indicated with red symbols, other bacterial genera are indicated in blue symbols. Mean and CIs as determined by mixed-model repeated measures analysis are shown. Both groups are ordered by the average cohort-wide relative abundance at baseline (high to low). Gray shading indicates technical variation in measurements of control samples (see Supplemental Figure 10C). See Supplemental Table 9 for number participants studied per time point and statistical analysis. (B–D) Proportion of Haemophilus (B), Pseudomonas (C), and Staphylococcus (D) genera abundance attributable to the corresponding CF pathogen species. The proportion of Haemophilus, Pseudomonas, and Staphylococcus genera genomes that are H. influenzae, P. aeruginosa, or S. aureus species, respectively, was calculated by dividing H. influenzae, P. aeruginosa, or S. aureus species genome abundance measured by species-specific ddPCR by the corresponding genera absolute abundance. Sputum from participants with prior evidence of H. influenzae, P. aeruginosa, or S. aureus (from patient registry data) were studied. “Controls” were replicate cultures of laboratory strains of the indicated species. Values for controls sometimes exceed 100% due to variations in measurements of genera absolute abundance (using the product of total 16S rRNA and genera relative abundance) and species absolute abundance (using species specific ddPCR data). The difference between Haemophilus genera and H. influenzae abundance was significant (P = 0.0014); differences between Pseudomonas and P. aeruginosa abundance (P = 0.09) and Staphylococcus and S. aureus abundance (P = 0.38) were not different by 2-tailed t test on log-transformed data.

The differential response of Haemophilus (minimally changed after ETI) and other traditional CF pathogen genera (markedly decreased) led us to investigate the extent to which the Haemophilus genus-level reads reflected the species H. influenzae (the traditional CF pathogen in the genus) or other Haemophilus species, which can be abundant in the oropharynx (27). We performed H. influenzae–specific ddPCR on sputum from 16 participants previously known from patient registry data to be H. influenzae infected. Even in these participants known to be H. influenzae infected, H. influenzae accounted for an average of 0.68% (median 1.5%, range 0.001%–92%) of the Haemophilus genus sequence reads (Figure 4B). In contrast, most of the Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus genera signals were attributable to P. aeruginosa and S. aureus (Figure 4, C and D). Thus, the lack of change in the Haemophilus genus may be due to the fact that genera-based measurements predominantly represent Haemophilus species abundant in the oropharynx and not considered traditional CF pathogens (e.g., H. parainfluenzae, H. segnis, H. aphrophilus, and others) (27).

We examined the differential responses of genera traditionally considered CF pathogens and other genera (called “other bacteria” below) to ETI in 2 additional ways. We compared absolute abundance changes in the 4 most abundant other bacterial genera detected in participants’ sputum individually (Streptococcus, Prevotella, Veillonella, and Gemella) (Figure 5, A–D) with changes in Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus (Figure 5, E–F). We also compared absolute abundance changes in other bacteria as a group (including those with <1% relative abundance in pre-ETI samples) with changes in CF pathogen genera as a group (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Consistent with findings above, these analyses showed that traditional CF pathogen genera markedly declined, whereas other bacteria showed little change.

Figure 5 Sequence-based analyses show that other organisms in sputum exhibit little change, whereas traditional CF pathogens decrease. Change in calculated absolute abundance of Streptococcus (A), Prevotella (B), Veillonella (C), Gemella (D), Staphylococcus (E), and Pseudomonas (F) genera in participants’ sputum. Data from individual participants are indicated in black, averages are indicated in red. Participants for which the indicated genera was not detected in baseline sputum samples were not included. See Supplemental Table 9 for the number of samples analyzed per time point and statistical analysis.

Two additional points related to this analysis were notable. First, examining the same data using relative rather than absolute abundance measurements obscured the fact that other bacteria showed minor changes after ETI (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D). This is because decreases in CF pathogens will result in the appearance of reciprocal changes in other bacteria even when their absolute concentrations are unchanged. Second, total bacterial abundance measurements in sputum (measured using 16S rRNA gene ddPCR) were unchanged after ETI (Supplemental Figure 12E). The lack of change in total bacterial abundance indicates that other bacteria were generally more abundant in sputum than CF pathogens. Our data do not enable us to determine whether these other bacteria originate from the lung or are contributed by oropharyngeal secretions, which are known to contain a high density of these organisms (see Discussion).

Changes in microbial diversity and composition after ETI are due to CF pathogen declines. Previous work suggests that the extent of genus-level bacterial diversity within individual sputum samples (i.e., sample α diversity) is a key parameter of lung disease, so we examined ETI’s effects on the Shannon and Simpson diversity indices. Both indices increased 1 month after ETI, and increases were sustained through 6 months (Figure 6, A and C). We investigated the relative contributions of CF pathogens and other bacteria to the increased diversity by computationally removing CF pathogen genera from taxonomic profiles of each sample and found that Shannon and Simpson diversity indices did not change after ETI when these genera were removed (Figure 6, B and D). Thus, the increases in sputum bacterial diversity measured after ETI were caused by decreases in the abundance of CF pathogens rather than changes in density of other bacterial genera.

Figure 6 Sputum microbial diversity increases after ETI due to decreases in CF pathogen abundance. (A and C) Sputum genera relative abundance data were used to calculate the Shannon (A) and Simpson (C) indices at each time point. (B and D) To examine the effect CF pathogen abundance changes on the observed increase in diversity, sequencing reads from traditional CF pathogen genera were computationally removed (see text) and the Shannon (B) and Simpson (D) indices were recalculated. Mean and SD for each time point are shown. There was a significant increase (P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA) in diversity after ETI compared with before ETI) only when all genera were included; this was true for all post-ETI visits. One hundred forty-five participants were studied at the pre-ETI visit, 123 at 1 month, 56 at 3 months, and 89 at 6 months.

We also investigated whether ETI produced consistent changes in sputum bacterial composition (i.e., β diversity). We used the Bray-Curtis index (28) that measures pair-wise dissimilarity in the abundances of taxa in each sample relative to all other samples. Identical samples will have a dissimilarity of zero, and samples with completely distinct compositions will have a dissimilarity of 1. We visualized the distribution of samples from each study visit using nonmetric multidimensional scaling (NMDS), which plots them in 2-dimensional space so that samples with similar taxonomic compositions will cluster together, and dissimilar samples will be far apart.

The NMDS plot showed that pre-ETI samples were found in 2 distinct clusters (gray symbols at the top and bottom of Figure 7A). Biplot analysis of genera contributions to sample positioning in the plots showed that Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus abundances contributed most to the positioning in the top and bottom pre-ETI visit clusters, respectively (Supplemental Figure 13). ETI initiation led to a marked change in sample distribution, with most post-ETI visits clustering together near the plot’s origin, distinct from pre-ETI visits (Figure 7A) (pairwise differences between pre-ETI and 1-, 3-, and 6-month visits all P < 0.001 by PERMANOVA).

Figure 7 Sputum microbial composition changes after ETI are driven by decreases in traditional CF pathogens. Multidimensional scaling (MDS) representation of the Bray-Curtis index measurements of pair-wise dissimilarity in the abundances of genera in each sputum sample relative to all other samples. Gray indicates samples collected before ETI, light blue 1 month after ETI, blue 3 months after ETI, and dark blue 6 months after ETI. (A) Bray-Curtis analysis was performed on all taxonomic read counts from each participant. Pairwise differences between pre-ETI (0 months) and the 1-, 3-, and 6-month visits all P < 0.001 by PERMANOVA. (B) To examine the effect CF pathogen abundance changes on the shifts in sputum microbial composition, sequencing read counts from traditional CF pathogen genera were computationally removed (see text) and Bray-Curtis pair-wise dissimilarities between samples were recalculated. Pairwise differences between pre-ETI (0 months) and the 1-, 3-, and 6-month visits all not significant by PERMANOVA. One hundred forty-five participants were studied at the pre-ETI time point, 123 at 1 month, 56 at 3 months, and 89 at 6 months.

However, as observed with α diversity, computationally removing reads corresponding to CF pathogens genera eliminated the pre- and post-ETI differences in population composition (pairwise difference between pre-ETI and 1-, 3-, and 6-month visit not significant by PERMANOVA) (Figure 7B). Similar results were obtained by applying the Horn (29) and Jaccard (30) β diversity indices to the data (Supplemental Figure 14). Together, these analyses show that the pre- to post-ETI change in sputum bacterial population composition is caused by decreases in the abundance of traditional CF pathogens.