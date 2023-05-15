Durability of immune responses to mRNA booster vaccination against COVID-19

Study design and participants. We recruited 55 volunteers who received a BNT162b2 or mRNA1273 booster vaccination 6 to 10 months after completion of the primary series. Of these 55 individuals, 20 received mRNA1273 and 35 received BNT162b2. Additionally, we recruited 13 individuals who received their fourth dose 12 to 20 months after the second dose and 6 to 8 months after the third dose. Of these 13 individuals, all but 1 received mRNA1273, and all were immunocompetent. A schematic of the study design is shown in Figure 1A. The age, sex, race, vaccination, and breakthrough infections details of the participants are presented in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167955DS1). In addition to the clinical report of infections, we measured anti-nucleocapsid (anti-N) antibody responses in all individuals to determine potential undiagnosed infection with SARS-CoV-2 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Thirty-one of the 55 volunteers who received the third dose and 7 of the 13 who received the fourth dose were determined to be SARS-CoV-2 naive. Of those individuals in the 3-dose cohort who had COVID-19, ten participants had an anti-N response prior to the booster, and 14 had a response after the booster. In the 4-dose cohort, 3 participants each had COVID-19 before and after the final booster.

Figure 1 Serum antibody responses following mRNA booster vaccinations. (A) Schematic of the study design and participants’ details. The schematic was made using BioRender. (B and C) Anti–spike-binding IgG (B) and live-virus nAb titers (C) against the ancestral WA.1 strain. Each symbol represents an individual in the 2 plots on the left (n = 55 and n = 13 for the 3- and 4-dose groups, respectively). The black horizontal lines indicate geometric mean titers. The 2 graphs on the right show a summary (geometric mean + SEM) of the antibody responses. (D) nAb titers in groups of participants stratified by exposure to COVID-19. Data shown are the geometric mean for each group + SEM. The statistical difference between groups at each time point was analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test. F, female; M, male; neg, negative.

Durability of antibody responses to booster vaccinations. Booster vaccination (third dose) elicited anti–spike-binding IgG titers in all individuals (Figure 1B, left panel). The geometric mean titers (GMTs) increased 21-fold from 0.43 × 105 AU/mL at baseline to 9.18 × 105 AU/mL in the first month. There was a 3-fold drop in the titers at 6 months when the GMT was 3 × 105 AU/mL. The GMT at baseline for the individuals who received their fourth dose (approximately 6 months after their third dose; Figure 1A) was 2.9 × 105 AU/mL, almost the same as that of the 6-month time point in the 3-dose group. The titers increased 6.7-fold (GMT: 19.9 × 105 AU/mL) one month after the booster and decreased 2-fold (GMT: 10 × 105 AU/mL) during the 3- to 4-month follow-up period (Figure 1B, middle left panel). There was no significant difference in the responses between mRNA1273 and BNT162b2 (Figure 1B, right 2 panels). The half-life of binding antibody titers estimated using the exponential decay model was 90 days when all individuals were considered (Figure 1B, middle right panel). However, the half-life estimate decreased to 66 days when only those individuals defined as SARS-CoV-2 naive were considered, a finding in line with the evidence that the durability of humoral immune responses is influenced by breakthrough infection (11). The half-life estimates after the fourth dose were 50 days or 40 days when considering all individuals and SARS-CoV-2–naive individuals, respectively (Figure 1B, right panel).

The live-virus nAb response was detectable against the ancestral strain at the time of the third dose in the majority of individuals with a GMT IC 50 of 81. The titers increased 21-fold (GMT: 1,713) and were sustained at a magnitude 7-fold higher than the pre-booster titers (GMT: 594) (Figure 1C, left panel). The nAb titers at the peak and 6-month time points were 4.5- and 8-fold higher, respectively, than titers at the corresponding time points after 2 doses (GMTs: 343 and 49 on days 42 and 210, respectively, after the first dose) measured in our previous studies using the same assay (6, 13). The fourth dose increased the GMT to 2,477, which persisted without considerable decay (GMT: 1,997) during the follow-up period (Figure 1C, middle left panel). The half-life calculated using the exponential decay model with all the individuals was 102 days, which was substantially higher than the estimate of 56 days up to 6 months after the primary mRNA vaccine series (6). The half-life of the nAb response decreased to 76 days, when only SARS-CoV-2–naive individuals were analyzed, which was still significantly higher than the half-life of 56 days after the second dose (P = 0.003, Wald test). The interval between the primary vaccination and the booster did not influence the durability. The half-lives were 66 days (95% CI: 60, 73) and 76 days (95% CI: 60, 105) for individuals with an interval of 6 to 8 months or 8 to 10 months, respectively. The half-life estimates after the fourth dose were 117 days and 88 days when considering all or SARS-CoV-2–naive individuals, respectively (Figure 1C, right panel). Consistent with these estimates, the nAb response in individuals who had a breakthrough infection after the booster vaccination persisted at a significantly higher level than was observed in SARS-CoV-2–naive individuals (Figure 1D). Neither the magnitude nor the durability of responses was significantly different between males and females (Supplemental Figure 1C). Notably, there was an inverse correlation between age and the peak versus durability fold-change, but not the peak magnitude, suggesting a relatively higher persistence in older adults (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

For a direct comparison of the durability of antibody responses after the second, third, and fourth doses, we calculated the fold-change between peak versus the durability time points of binding as well as nAb responses after each vaccination only in SARS-CoV-2–naive individuals. The data after 2 vaccinations for BNT162b2 were previously published in our study (6). The ratio improved marginally upon subsequent booster immunizations, consistent with our half-life estimates (Supplemental Figure 1F). Whether the antibody durability after the fourth dose continues to persist out to 6 months remains to be investigated. Taken together, these data show that subsequent booster immunizations modestly improved the half-life of antibody titers, which, in conjunction with the increase in the absolute magnitude of nAb titers, resulted in an improved durability of antibody responses.

Antibody breadth. We and others have reported the generation of antibodies that can neutralize Omicron following a mRNA booster vaccination (third dose) (14–17). Consistent with these studies, we observed live-virus nAb titers against Omicron BA.1, BA.5, and BA.2.75 subvariants (Figure 2A). The peak GMTs were 133, 116, and 98 against BA.1, BA.5 and BA.2.75, respectively, which was 12- to 15-fold lower than that of the ancestral strain (Figure 2A). In contrast, the GMTs against the recently emerged variants of interest — BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1, and XBB.1.5 — which were measured in a subset of 18 individuals with the highest nAb titers against other viruses were 39, 24, and 24, respectively, with 30% to 55% of individuals having nAB titers below the limit of detection (Figure 2, A and B). These titers were approximately 5-fold lower than those against Omicron BA.1 or BA.5 and 45- to 70-fold lower than the response against the WA.1 strain (Figure 2B). By 6 months, almost no one had a detectable response against BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1, or XBB.1.5. Notably, even against BA.1 and BA.5, approximately one-third of the vaccinees had no detectable nAb response by 6 months (Figure 2B, right panel). This observation prompted us to investigate whether a lack of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 is associated with a more rapid decline in the nAb response against variants. Our analysis showed that the nAb titers against the variants at baseline were significantly higher in individuals who had COVID-19 prior to the booster vaccination (Figure 2C). One month after the booster, all individuals had nAbs against the variants, but the response persisted durably (P < 0.05) in individuals who had a breakthrough infection after the booster (Figure 2C). It was notable that the nAb titers in individuals who had COVID-19 prior to the booster declined to levels statistically comparable to those of SARS-CoV-2–naive vaccinees, despite eliciting relatively higher titers following the booster. We further investigated the durability of nAbs in only SARS-CoV-2–naive participants and observed that those individuals whose nAb titers rapidly declined to below the detection limit against the variants also had lower titers against the ancestral strain at all time points (Figure 2D). Although the magnitude of nAb titers was only approximately 2-fold lower in this subgroup at the peak of the response, the decline in response was rapid, resulting in weak, and, in the case of the variants, no neutralization titers at 6 months. Finally, we also measured nAb titers against BA.1, BA.5, and BA.2.75 after the fourth dose (Figure 2E). The variant-specific nAb titers were induced more moderately by the fourth dose and persisted stably until the follow-up period at 3 to 4 months (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 nAb breadth following booster vaccinations. (A) Live-virus nAb response measured against Omicron BA.1, BA.5, BA.2.75, BA.2.75.2, and BQ.1.1 variants (n = 55 for BA.1, BA.5, and BA.2.75; n = 18 for BA.2.75.2 and BQ.1.1; n = 17 for XBB.1.5). Participants who had the highest titers against the ancestral and Omicron BA.1 variant were selected for this assay. (B) nAb titers against the viruses indicated on the x axis at peak (left panel) and their durability (right panel). Pie charts show the proportion of participants who responded (in orange) versus those who did not (in purple) against each virus. Nonresponders were defined as those who had an IC 50 below 30. The numbers inside the graph followed by X indicate the decrease in titers against variants in comparison with the ancestral strain. The fold change was calculated using responders, i.e., those with an IC 50 above 30 only. Horizontal dotted lines in A and B indicate the cutoff used to define the responders. (C) nAb titers against the variants indicated on the plots in participants stratified by exposure to COVID-19. Data shown are the geometric mean for each group + SEM. The statistical difference between groups at each time point was analyzed by the Mann-Whitney U test. (D) nAb titers in all SARS-CoV-2–naive individuals. Each symbol represents an individual. Individuals who showed a neutralization titer below 30 against BA.1, BA.5, or BA.2.75 at 6 months were classified as those with a rapid decline (brown). Data points for individuals who showed a less than 4-fold increase in titers against the variants are shown in gray. The rest of the individuals were considered normal responders (green). (E) Live-virus nAb response measured against Omicron variants BA.1, BA.5, and BA.2.75 (n = 13) in participants who received a fourth dose of the mRNA vaccine.

Cellular immune responses. Next, we assessed spike-specific memory B cells by flow cytometric analysis of PBMCs labeled with ﬂuorescence-tagged recombinant spike and receptor-binding domain (RBD) proteins (Figure 3A). The third-dose vaccination significantly increased the frequency of spike-binding memory B cells from 1.9% (of CD20+IgM–IgD–IgA–IgG+) at baseline to 3.2% at approximately 1 month. The response persisted durably and was maintained at 2.6% six months later (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2A, top left panel). The frequency of RBD+ memory B cells followed the same kinetics but was present at a lower magnitude compared with spike-binding B cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2A, bottom panel). Although we did not have the appropriate peak time point to observe a potential increase in the magnitude after the fourth dose, the memory B cell frequency persisted at the prevaccination magnitude by 3 to 4 months (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2A). The memory B cell frequencies were not significantly associated with sex (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 3 Memory B cell responses to the booster vaccination. (A) Representative flow cytometry profile showing the gating strategy to define spike-specific B cell frequencies (gated as live CD20+IgD–IgM–spike+ RBD+/– cells. (B) Frequency of WA.1 spike–specific (top panel) or RBD-specific (bottom panel) memory B cells relative to CD20+IgD–IgM– B cells. Each symbol represents an individual (n = 28, after the third dose; n = 13, after the fourth dose). The statistical differences between time points were determined using the Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test. The 2 graphs on the right show a summary of the responses (geometric mean + SEM). The statistical difference between the groups was determined using the Mann-Whitney U test.

We also measured T cell responses using an intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) assay following a 6-hour stimulation of PBMCs with overlapping peptide pools spanning the spike proteins of the ancestral and Omicron variants (18). The booster vaccination induced significant CD4+ T cell responses, primarily Th1-type (Figure 4A), consistent with previous studies (13, 19). The magnitude of response approximately 7 days after vaccination was significantly higher with mRNA1273 vaccination than with BNT162b2 vaccination. The response at the pre-booster time point involved predominantly IL-2+ and TNF+CD4+ T cells with or without IFN-γ, suggesting an establishment of potent memory T cells during previous vaccinations. While the frequency of cells producing IL-2 and TNF remained elevated after vaccination, the cells producing only IFN-γ were significantly induced by day 7 (Figure 4B), suggesting a potential differentiation of memory T cells into an effector phenotype. The frequency of IFN-γ–, TNF-, and IL-4–producing CD4+ T cells, albeit much lower, persisted out to 6 months at a frequency higher than that observed before the booster (Figure 4B), but the proportion of cells producing multiple cytokines, which comprised predominantly IL-2+TNF+ or IL-2+TNF+IFN-γ+ cells, largely returned to the baseline state (Figure 4C). The frequencies of CD4+ T cells recognizing ancestral or Omicron spike antigens were relatively comparable, suggesting a conservation of T cell epitopes consistent with previous studies (Figure 4D) (18, 20, 21). The booster vaccination also elicited CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ by day 7, and the frequency of these cells returned to pre-booster levels by 6 months (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The T cell responses were also not significantly different between males and females and showed an overall positive, but statistically insignificant, correlation with the durability of antibody responses (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). Collectively, these data demonstrate that the booster vaccination reactivated memory B and T cell responses and maintained the durable memory response elicited by prior vaccinations.