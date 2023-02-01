Dual gut hormone receptor agonists for diabetes and obesity

While GLP1 analogs were the first to make it to market, owing largely to the serendipitous discovery of exendin-4, GLP1 is one of many hormones that modulates glucose metabolism and regulates appetite. Although glucagon has largely been portrayed as the canonical counterregulatory glucose control hormone, which acts via the glucagon receptor to raise blood glucose, it also exerts lipolytic, thermogenic, and anorexigenic actions (9). To assess whether glucagon receptor activation could yield metabolic benefit if combined with simultaneous incretin receptor activity to mitigate its hyperglycemic effects, a groundbreaking endeavor was undertaken to develop novel antidiabetic and antiobesity medications termed polyagonists — single molecules that act on multiple receptors involved in metabolic homeostasis (10). A glucagon receptor/GLP1R dual agonist was the first polyagonist discovered in 2009 (11). However, the class of GIPR/GLP1R co-agonists was the first to realize the translational potential of polyagonism. GIP was initially isolated from intestinal extracts and shown to have a potent insulinotropic effect (12, 13). More recently, long-acting GIPR monoagonists were found to reduce body weight in obese mice (14). The first unimolecular GIPR/GLP1R co-agonist was reported in 2013 (15). This peptide was rationally engineered based on the sequences of the individual peptides and has balanced activity at the two receptors. It dose-dependently improved glycemia and obesity in rodents and primates beyond GLP1 monoagonism. Dual GIPR/GLP1R co-agonists were shown to be safe and efficacious in humans (16), and recently tirzepatide was the first GIPR/GLP1R co-agonist to receive regulatory approval for the treatment T2DM in 2022. Clinical trials have demonstrated that tirzepatide leads to an average of 22.5% weight loss in obese, nondiabetic patients (1).

Today, numerous other gut hormone polyagonists are in the drug development pipeline for obesity and T2DM. Glucagon receptor/GLP1R co-agonists were the first gut peptide polyagonists to be developed by engineering glucagon to render it a less specific ligand for the glucagon receptor, while also targeting GLP1R (11). In rodents, these compounds dramatically reduced body weight and improved glycemia. Long-term data from people treated with glucagon-containing dual agonists is emerging. A phase II trial of the glucagon receptor/GLP1R dual agonist cotadutide resulted in 5% weight loss at 54 weeks, a far cry from the dramatic weight loss seen with tirzepatide or semaglutide (17). However, the activity of cotadutide at the glucagon receptor, which is strongly expressed on hepatocytes, may improve nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) beyond its effects on body weight. If confirmed in additional trials, this would be of great clinical significance, given the rising prevalence of NAFLD and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis as global drivers of cirrhosis and liver transplant. Finally, high-potency triagonists, which simultaneously target the human GIPR, GLP1R, and glucagon receptors in a balanced manner, have been found in rodents and primates to have a greater effect on metabolic parameters than even dual GIPR/GLP1R co-agonists (18). Clinical trials evaluating efficacy and safety of dual and triagonists in T2DM, obesity, and NAFLD are underway and have been reviewed recently (19).