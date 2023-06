Selective IgA2 deficiency in a patient with small intestinal Crohn’s disease

Research LetterGastroenterologyImmunology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI167742

Selective IgA 2 deficiency in a patient with small intestinal Crohn’s disease

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Canales-Herrerias, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Garcia-Carmona, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Shang, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Meringer, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Yee, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Radigan, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Buta, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Martinez-Delgado, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Tankelevich, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Helmus, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Dubinsky, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Everts-van der Mind, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Dervieux, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Bogunovic, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Colombel, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Brenchley, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Faith, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Cunningham-Rundles, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Cerutti, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Precision Immunology Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 2Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 3Barrier Immunity Section, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 4Prometheus Laboratories, San Diego, California, USA. 5Center for Inborn Errors of Immunity, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 6Translational Clinical Research Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain. 7Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain. Address correspondence to: Saurabh Mehandru, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1069, New York, New York 10029-6574 USA. Phone: 212.659.9206; Email: saurabh.mehandru@mssm.edu. Or to: Andrea Cerutti, Aiguader 88, Barcelona, Spain 08003. Phone: 93.316.0415; Email: aceutti@imim.es. Find articles by Mehandru, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |



J Clin Invest. 2023;133(12):e167742.

© 2023 Canales-Herrerias et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 133, Issue 12 on June 15, 20232023;133(12):e167742. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167742 © 2023 Canales-Herrerias et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.