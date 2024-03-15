Research LetterImmunologyInflammation Open Access | 10.1172/JCI167633

Sterol biosynthesis regulates TLR signaling and the innate immune response in a Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome model

1Immunity, Inflammation and Disease Laboratory, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, NIH, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA. 2Section on Molecular Dysmorphology, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 3Department of Nutrition, Gillings School of Global Public Health and School of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA. 4Fluorescence Microscopy and Imaging Center, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, NIH, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA. Address correspondence to: Michael B. Fessler, NIEHS, 111 T.W. Alexander Drive, PO Box 12233, MD D2-01, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina 27709, USA. Phone: 984.287.4081; Email: fesslerm@niehs.nih.gov. Find articles by Gabor, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

J Clin Invest. 2024;134(6):e167633.

© 2024 Gabor et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 134, Issue 6 on March 15, 20242024;134(6):e167633. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167633 © 2024 Gabor et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.