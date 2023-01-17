Vaxxing to elimination: smallpox vaccines as tools to fight mpox

Randomized, controlled studies in humans to determine the effectiveness of smallpox vaccines against mpox are lacking. Surveillance studies from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the 1980s demonstrated lower attack rates of mpox in individuals previously vaccinated for smallpox when compared with their unvaccinated household contacts, suggesting that the protective efficacy of first-generation smallpox vaccination was approximately 85% (17). In another surveillance study from the mid-2000s, being born prior to cessation of smallpox vaccination in the DRC was associated with a 5.21-fold reduced risk for mpox infection, and the vaccine effectiveness was estimated to be 80.7% (95% CI: 68.2–88.4) (18). There have also been several reports of an attenuated clinical presentation of mpox in previously vaccinated individuals (12). A contemporary vaccine effectiveness study conducted during the current outbreak among active and retired military personnel in the United States, who received smallpox vaccination between 2000 and 2019, estimated the vaccine effectiveness of ACAM2000 at 63% (OR: 0.37; CI: 0.20–0.69), which was similar to Dryvax at 62% (OR: 0.38; 95% CI: 0.17–0.86) (our unpublished observations). These data are reassuring and suggest that a good, although not absolute, level of protection may be conferred by prior smallpox vaccination up to 20 years before exposure. In the current outbreak, a small study in the United States reported that 21 individuals developed symptoms of mpox at least 15 days after receiving one dose of the MVA vaccine, highlighting the importance of two doses to maximize the protective benefit of a third-generation vaccine (19). Another study of healthy participants in the Netherlands showed that in nonprimed individuals, two doses of the MVA vaccine yielded relatively low levels of mpox virus–neutralizing antibodies (20).

The effectiveness and durability of protection conferred by MVA vaccines, which are being used most widely in the ongoing outbreak, need to be evaluated. Moreover, given the prominent role of likely mucosal transmission, mucosal immunity may be important in generating durable immune responses against the mpox virus. It is not currently understood if any of the available vaccines, which are administered through cutaneous routes, confer robust mucosal immunity. Mucosal DCs and IgA secretion at the mucosal interface may be important correlates for mucosal immunity, but their roles need further characterization. Antibodies and cellular immune responses induced by previous smallpox vaccination have been shown to be very durable and remain detectable several decades after vaccination (21, 22). The immune correlates of protection against mpox, however, remain unknown, and waning neutralizing antibody titers over time may be an important consideration for the durability of protection. Indeed, there have been case reports of mpox in individuals with a remote history of smallpox vaccination (23), which may indicate that protection from smallpox vaccines is unlikely to be lifelong against mpox and that boosters may be necessary for individuals with risk factors for ongoing exposure. The timing of such boosters remains to be determined.