Expanding the reach of HER2-targeted therapies: transformation of an historical paradigm

The remarkable success of trastuzumab and subsequently developed anti-HER2 therapies led to the development of a joint set of guidelines regarding HER2 analysis by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP) (13). According to these guidelines, HER2 positivity is defined as either circumferential membrane staining that is complete, intense, and in greater than 10% of tumor cells (designated 3+ by IHC), or FISH with a HER2/CEP17 ratio of at least 2 and average HER2 copy number of at least 4 signals per cell. Using these criteria, CAP has established highly successful proficiency testing, which is required to achieve accreditation for clinical laboratories that perform HER2 testing (14).

Many investigators have wondered if the ASCO/CAP cutoffs for HER2 amplification and expression are clinically correct. Indeed, the development of TDx-D for patients with HER2–overexpressed metastatic breast cancer resurrected a previous theory that thresholds for defining HER2 positivity may need to be revisited. Indeed, following the publications of the adjuvant trastuzumab trials, Paik and colleagues in the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP) retrospectively analyzed HER2 expression levels on tumors from patients enrolled in the NSABP-B31 trial of adjuvant trastuzumab and identified 174 cases originally classified by their primary pathologists as being HER2 positive, but which lacked HER2 gene amplification upon central laboratory analysis (15). The relative benefits of adjuvant trastuzumab for these patients were similar to those with definitive HER2 amplification. Similar findings were also reported by Perez and colleagues from another of the adjuvant trastuzumab trials (16), and data from xenograft models indicated that trastuzumab may target the cancer stem cell population via a mechanism that does not require HER2 gene amplification (17).

These data prompted a subsequent prospective randomized trial of chemotherapy with or without trastuzumab (NSABP-B47) in patients with tumors for which HER2 IHC staining was 1–2+, but FISH failed to demonstrate amplification (18). Unfortunately, trastuzumab did not improve clinical outcomes for these patients, solidifying the paradigm that HER2-directed therapies should only be offered only to those patients with tumors with HER2 amplification or overexpression, as defined by ASCO/CAP guidelines.

Subsequent preclinical studies of TDx-D indicated that this agent might have activity in cancers that express HER2, but at much lower levels than required to be considered positive by ASCO/CAP guidelines. In these models, the bystander effect was observed; TDx-D was cytotoxic to cells neighboring those expressing HER2, due to the highly potent and membrane permeable payload of TDx-D (19). Therefore, it was determined that patients with HER2 1+ or 2+ disease might benefit from TDx-D, and phase II and subsequent phase III trials were initiated (11, 20). In the latter (the DESTINY-Breast04 study), patients with heavily pretreated HER2 1+ or 2+/FISH negative metastatic breast cancer were randomly assigned to TDx-D or physician’s choice of chemotherapy. Remarkably, progression-free survival was 9.9 months versus 5.1 months in the control group (hazard ratio for disease progression or death, 0.50; P < 0.001), and overall survival was 23.4 months versus 16.8 months for the control group (hazard ratio for death, 0.64; P = 0.001), favoring TDx-D (20). Based on these data, the FDA recently approved the use of TDx-D for patients with HER2 low–expression metastatic breast cancer who have progressed on at least one prior line of chemotherapy treatment, and these studies have changed our standard of care for this patient population.