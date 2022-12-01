Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Fund to Retain Clinical Scientists: innovating support for early-career family caregivers

In December 2021, DDCF hosted a virtual conference for FRCS and COVID-19 FRCS program teams to discuss lessons learned in the original program and early experiences with the new program regarding challenges, innovations, successes, and solutions. Here, we synthesize information shared by program directors (PDs) during breakout sessions. Our primary aim is to provide the greater community of research institutions with an understanding of the programs, a conceptual framework, and strategic insights to successfully replicate the programs, given growing motivation to protect the vitality and diversity of the academic physician faculty workforce.

Recruitment strategies. PDs discussed strategies for advertising the COVID-19 FRCS in their institution to make potential applicants aware of the program and its goals. Many institutions used a combination of broad and targeted recruitment strategies to inform prospective applicants about the award and its ability to address challenges exacerbated by COVID-19 and caregiving responsibilities.

Most institutions have mechanisms to protect applicants’ privacy regarding the highly personal information shared in their applications and work to destigmatize caregiving in various ways to recruit applicants. Some institutions had preexisting faculty awards, monthly seminars, annual retreats, or other support systems in place for early-career investigators with caregiving responsibilities and built on these programs and culture to attract applicants without fear of stigmatization. The fact that only successful, funded investigators are eligible helps destigmatize the needs faced by early-career faculty by conveying they are normal and common. Institutions reported linking FRCS and COVID-19 FRCS programs to existing work-life integration programs and related efforts by wellness and equity or diversity programs to build camaraderie and expand peer-to-peer networking.

Inclusion of faculty underrepresented in medicine. Additional discussion themes included sensitivity in approaching faculty underrepresented in medicine (UriM), volatility of local epidemic conditions, and best ways to support nonprioritized applicants. Some PDs discussed challenges in reaching out to UriM faculty who may be experiencing situations that are sensitive to divulge or too complex to explain in their applications. For example, they may be experiencing economic, family, and social challenges. They may be victims of, or witnesses to, violence and structural racism and some have family or loved ones who have experienced violence or succumbed to COVID-19, which disproportionately burden communities of color. One solution proposed offering empathic communication and/or courageous conversation training to the PD or recruitment team and leveraging the assistance of the institution’s diversity office. Some PDs partnered with their institution’s diversity office to facilitate excellence in diversity, inclusion, equity, and antiracism efforts.

Another challenge discussed was that COVID-19 surges cause transient redeployment of some faculty from research activities into clinical care, as well as unpredictable closure of care facilities for children and adults. Several institutions saw increased demand for assistance, especially during times when “COVID was raging.”

Description of the application process for faculty members. Most PDs attempted to streamline applications to prevent additional burdens on applicants. Application components typically included are summarized in Figure 1. Institutions generally formed review committees with reviewers with experience in programs focused on supporting early-career investigators. Many included reviewers who had caregiving responsibilities themselves and/or expertise in diversity and inclusion. PDs emphasized that reviewers who are accustomed to quantitative decision making may struggle with integrating qualitative criteria, such as personal need, into decision making. One solution offered was to partition the review committee to have senior faculty review and score the research statement component, while PDs, or others, score caregiving/time burden. Including reviewers with additional perspectives and expertise in the issues faced by UriM faculty may also mitigate selection bias. Other strategies to mitigate selection bias include requiring or offering unconscious/implicit bias training to reviewers, discussing selection bias, providing equity and diversity training, and encouraging reviewers to read NIH materials on unconscious bias. Another solution offered was having applicants complete a validated questionnaire that would more uniformly assess the impact of caregiving needs.

Many PDs reported that review committees use a traditional NIH-based review process that holistically considers the research background, current support, proposed use of funds, caregiving narrative, and likelihood of research success. Some institutions simplified the process. One institution relies on only 2 scores: (a) compliance with the terms and conditions of the FRCS and (b) meeting the spirit of the FRCS. They then organize the applicants by hardship scales and rank secondarily by scientific score. Other institutions reported that scoring the caregiving responsibilities/time burdens poses a greater challenge. As one PD noted: “Given the last 2 years of COVID-19 and social stressors, there are plenty of sometimes shocking and legitimate struggles,” and this is hard to compare across applicants. The COVID-19 pandemic placed extraordinary demands on biomedical investigators, and the narratives confirm caregiving struggles were a key issue and source of distress.

Support for faculty applicants who were not awarded. Finally, PDs note the importance of continuing engagement with applicants who were not selected. These individuals came forward with a need and can benefit from additional support to remain in their positions or advance their careers. One potential solution is to offer those not selected for FRCS ongoing faculty development and mentoring, connections to senior faculty for advice and professional support, or professional coaching and counseling. Indeed, many funded sites complement the funding support to individual faculty from the FRCS programs with faculty development resources and programming that may be extended to faculty beyond those receiving FRCS funding.