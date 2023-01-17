A phase I/II study on intracerebroventricular tralesinidase alfa in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type B

Patients’ characteristics and adverse events. Interventional Study 250-201 was divided into Part 1 and Part 2 (Figure 1). Part 1 was a dose escalation study in which 3 individuals, i.e., patients 9001, 9002, and 9003, received weekly doses of 30, 100, and 300 mg (maximum feasible dose) of tralesinidase alfa administered i.c.v. into the lateral ventricle through an implanted i.c.v. device, such as the Ommaya reservoir, and a catheter. In Part 2, twenty-two patients were scheduled to receive 48 weekly 30 mg doses of tralesinidase alfa through a similarly implanted device; 3 of these 22 individuals were the Part 1 patients who transitioned to Part 2. Nineteen individuals in Study 250-201 were previously recruited to observational Study 250-901 as previously reported (6).

Figure 1 Flow diagram of Study 250-201. In Part 1, 3 patients, i.e., 9001, 9002, and 9003, were recruited and treated with escalating doses of 30, 100, and 300 mg tralesinidase alfa as described in Results. These 3 patients were eventually recruited to Part 2 of the study and treated for an additional 48 weeks. In addition, 19 patients, i.e., patients 9004–9015 and 9017–9023, previously observed in our natural history Study 250-901 (6), were treated with 300 mg tralesinidase alfa. One patient, 9016, withdrew from the trial prior to the first drug administration. In all cases, treatment was done weekly through i.c.v. administration.

Patient 9001 in Study 250-201 Part 1 received 28 weekly doses at 30 mg of tralesinidase alfa, followed by 10 doses at 100 mg, and then 11 doses at 300 mg before being recruited to Study 250-201 Part 2. Patient 9002 received 8, 10, and 19 doses of 30, 100, and 300 mg tralesinidase alfa, respectively, before being recruited to Study 250-201 Part 2, whereas patient 9003 received 20, 10, and 9 doses of 30, 100, and a 300 mg dose of tralesinidase alfa in Study 250-201 Part 1.

Characteristics of the participants in Study 250-201 Part 2 are summarized in Table 1. Thirteen males and 9 females with MPS IIIB were recruited. The average age at diagnosis was 33 months, and the average age at the time of first dosing with tralesinidase alfa was 60 months. The average cognitive DQ score at baseline was 55 for an AEq of 30 months, with DQ being defined as the AEq divided by age and multiplied by 100. Treatment compliance for Study 250-201 Part 2 was 90% (median, 98%) for 48 doses of tralesinidase alfa scheduled to be delivered over 48 weeks of weekly i.c.v. administrations. Two patients received only 17% and 57%, respectively, of the expected doses of tralesinidase alfa (Table 1). The ethnicity of the participants is indicated in Table 1 but was not taken into account in our analyses.

Table 1 Characteristics of participants (n = 22) in Study 250-201 Part 2

No deaths occurred during the course of the study. One participant discontinued the study following a serious adverse event (SAE) of subdural hygroma associated with increased intracranial pressure occurring after the seventh dose of tralesinidase alfa. This event was considered common terminology criteria for adverse events (CTCAE) grade 3 and was assessed as unrelated to the study drug or the device by the site’s principal investigator. Clinical symptoms (headache, vomiting, listlessness) resolved within 24 hours with medical management. In total, this patient received only 8 doses of tralesinidase alfa. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included vomiting, pyrexia, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, and CSF pleocytosis. SAEs assessed by investigators to be related to the study drug were CSF pleocytosis, vomiting, angioedema, fluctuating consciousness, and pyrexia. SAEs assessed by investigators to be related to the i.c.v. device were infection, device malfunction, CSF leakage, and wound infection. Overall, these TEAEs and SAEs were consistent with known complications of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), i.c.v. devices, and/or neurodegenerative disease in pediatric populations.

Eight hypersensitivity events were reported for 5 patients, 5 events of rash, and 1 event each of angioedema, choking, and maculopapular rash. Blood samples for total IgE, C4, serum tryptase, and drug-specific IgE did not show evidence of anaphylactic reaction in any of these 5 patients for any of the hypersensitivity events observed.

Tralesinidase alfa PK in CSF and plasma. Table 2 summarizes the average drug exposure in CSF and plasma achieved after a single i.c.v. administration of 30 mg (n = 2 participants, Study 250-201 Part 1), 100 mg (3 participants, Study 250-201 Part 1), and 300 mg tralesinidase alfa (17 participants, Study 250-201 Part 2). Analysis of the PK data is focused on the 300 mg dose in 17 participants from Study 250-201 Part 2, who were not previously exposed to tralesinidase alfa.

Table 2 CSF and plasma drug exposure in patients given a single i.c.v. dose of 30, 100, or 300 mg tralesinidase alfa

Total CSF exposures, i.e., AUC 0–last , achieved for patients 9002 and 9003 after a single dose of 30 mg tralesinidase alfa, were 1,130,000 and 1,620,000 ng/mL/h, for a maximum concentration (C max ) of 403,000 and 470,000 ng/mL, measured 1 hour after drug administration, respectively. The average CSF AUC 0–last and C max were 19,100,000 ng/mL/h and 3,440,000 ng/mL (median of 15,400,000 ng/mL/h and 2,900,000 ng/mL), respectively, achieved for patients (n = 17) receiving the first i.c.v. dose of tralesinidase alfa (300 mg) in Study 250-201 Part 2 (Table 2); the lowest CSF exposure (AUC 0–last ) was 5,050,000 ng/mL/h and the highest was 49,800,000 ng/mL/h. The estimated average t 1/2 and t last were 5 hours and 68 hours, respectively, suggesting that tralesinidase alfa was efficiently distributed throughout the brain and quickly absorbed via the CI-MPR, as intended. The average AUC 0–last and C max appeared to scale linearly with the dose, suggesting that the drug exposure achieved in CSF of patients with MPS IIIB was dose proportional (Table 2).

The kinetics of the drug exposure in both CSF and plasma was analyzed for 20 of 22 participants in Study 250-201 Part 2 at weeks 1, 5, 12, and 36 (Figure 2, A and B), along with anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) in the CSF and serum at weeks 1, 4, 12, 36, and 48 (Figure 2, C and D); PK data were not available for 2 of the patients. AUC 0–last values remained very constant over time in the CSF, with mean values of 19.1, 16.4, 19.9, and 19.3 mg/mL/h for median values of 15.4, 16.9, 17.7, and 17.0 mg/mL/h at weeks 1, 5, 12, and 36, respectively (Figure 2A). Seven days after administration, little to no tralesinidase alfa was detectable in the CSF prior to the subsequent dose; this observation, along with the fact that tralesinidase alfa did not increase during the course of the study, demonstrates that tralesinidase alfa did not accumulate over time with weekly dosing frequency.

Figure 2 Drug exposure in plasma and CSF and anti-drug antibody response in serum and CSF. (A) Patients were treated i.c.v. weekly from weeks 1 to 48 (n = 22). Total exposure in CSF was calculated as the AUC 0–last in samples collected 0.5, 4, 10, 24, 48, 72, 96, and 168 hours after drug administration at week 1 (baseline) and at weeks 5, 12, and 36 of Study 250-201 Part 2. (B) similarly, total exposure in serum was calculated as the AUC 0–last at weeks 1 (baseline), 5, 12, and 36 of Study 250-201 Part 2. Anti-drug antibodies were measured in CSF (C) and serum (D) at week 1 (baseline) and at weeks 4, 12, 36, and 48 of Study 250-201. Quantification of tralesinidase alfa and titration of anti-drug antibody response were done as described in Methods. NT, not tested (i.e., samples were not collected for PK analysis at week 48). Data are presented as scattered plots with median values.

Plasma exposure (AUC 0–last ) significantly decreased over time from a mean value of 18,800 ng/mL/h at week 1 to 10,900 ng/mL/h at week 5, to 9,700 ng/mL/h at week 12, and to 7,260 ng/mL/h at week 36 (Figure 2B; P = 0.05, 0.05, and 0.01 comparing data for weeks 5, 12, and 36 with data for week 1, respectively, using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test). At week 1, drug exposure was, on average, 1,000-fold lower in plasma compared with exposure values in CSF (range, 300–3,300) and dropped to 22,000-fold lower by week 36 (range, 500–170,000). Of note, decreases in drug exposure in plasma were not substantial from week 5 to week 12 or from week 12 to week 36. The estimated t max in plasma was 7.5 hours at week 1 (n = 16) and remained approximately 10 hours for treated patients with quantifiable drug exposure in plasma at weeks 5, 12, and 36, i.e., an AUC 0–last above 10,000 ng/mL/h. For the other participants, exposure was too low to estimate the C max and t max .

Immunogenicity. The ADA response was monitored in both CSF and serum during the course of Study 250-201 Part 2 (Figure 2, C and D). Total ADA titers were measured along with specific anti-IGF1 and anti-IGF2 antibodies. Serum biochemistry showed no evidence of abnormal levels of endogenous IGF1 or IGF2, or any signs of hypoglycemia in patients enrolled in Study 250-201. Therefore, anti-IGF1 and anti-IGF2 antibody responses will not be discussed further, as they did not provide additional information beyond the findings with total anti–tralesinidase alfa antibodies.

The only 3 patients with ADA in serum at week 1 were those who had already received tralesinidase alfa treatment in Study 250-201 Part 1 (Figure 2D). In all participants, ADA titers were higher in serum than in CSF by Study 250-201 Part 2 completion (week 48). Three patients had no detectable ADAs in serum, and 6 patients had no ADAs in CSF. Only 3 patients had ADA endpoint titers above 1:3,645 (log 10 = 3.56) in CSF at weeks 36 and 48 (Figure 2C). Conversely, the median serum ADA titers went from 1:405 (log 10 = 2.61) at week 4 to 1:3,645 (log 10 = 3.56), 1:98,415 (log 10 = 4.99), and 1:37,345 (log 10 = 4.57) at weeks 12, 36, and 48, respectively (Figure 2D), suggesting that by week 36, ADA titers had reached an apex and might stabilize or decrease beyond this time point. The presence of drug in analyzed samples did not confound ADA titration, since trough levels prior to drug administration were in the 4–7 ng/mL range on average and often below the level of quantification (data not shown).

The largest drop in plasma drug exposure occurred between week 1 and week 5 of Study 250-201 Part 2 (h2B), when the median ADA titer in serum was only 1:405 at week 4. In vitro cell-based studies suggested that antibodies detected in ADA-positive CSF samples were not able to neutralize the uptake of tralesinidase alfa (titers of neutralizing antibodies were <1:100 in ADA-positive CSF samples).

Tralesinidase alfa 300 mg normalizes HS and HS-NRE. Total HS and HS-NRE concentrations in CSF were measured weekly over the course of Study 250-201 Part 1 (Figure 3, A and B). For reference, HS and HS-NRE concentrations were measured in the CSF and plasma of nonaffected patients, and 95th percentile values (148 and 10 ng/mL, respectively) were used to identify elevated levels of these biomarkers. Patients 9001, 9002, and 9003 had respective total HS values of 255, 208, and 457 ng/mL and HS-NRE values of 48, 48, and 105 ng/mL at baseline in Study 250-201 Part 1. Tralesinidase alfa 30 mg administered i.c.v. reduced the levels of total HS and HS-NRE in both CSF and plasma in all 3 patients within weeks of dosing; however, only 300 mg tralesinidase alfa could sustain total HS normalization in all 3 patients for at least 6 weeks and HS-NRE normalization in 2 of the 3 patients. HS-NRE levels in the CSF of patient 9003 remained in the 20–28 ng/mL range, above the 95th percentile of nonaffected patients but close to the maximum value measured in unaffected CSF samples (18.6 ng/mL, Figure 3B) after 6 weeks of 300 mg tralesinidase alfa i.c.v. administration. There is no evidence that ADA interference could explain the HS-NRE levels observed in the CSF of patient 9003, considering the low level of neutralizing ADAs in the patient’s CSF.

Figure 3 A 300 mg dose of tralesinidase alfa administered weekly i.c.v. normalizes total HS and HS-NRE levels in the CSF and plasma. In Study 250-201 Part 1, three patients, i.e., 9001, 9002, and 9003, were treated with 30, 100, or 300 mg tralesinidase alfa weekly. Total HS (A) and HS-NRE (B) concentrations were quantified weekly in the CSF of treated patients using a Sensi-Pro assay as described in Methods. Black dots labeled 100 or 300 indicate the weeks when treatment increased for each patient from 30 to 100 mg or from 100 to 300 mg. In Study 250-201 Part 2, the patients (n = 22) were treated weekly for 48 weeks with 300 mg tralesinidase alfa. HS-NRE was quantified in the CSF (C) and plasma (D) of treated patients weekly or at least every 4 weeks using the Sensi-Pro assay as described in Methods. Two patients were excluded from the data in C and D because they received only 17% and 57%, respectively, of the tralesinidase alfa doses expected to be administered from baseline to week 48 of Study 250-201. Data in C and D are expressed as the mean ± 95% CI. Supplemental Tables 1 and 3 list the individual values for each data point and each patient.

During the course of Study 250-201 Part 2, HS-NRE levels in the CSF were normalized after the first 4 weeks of treatment to levels below the 10 ng/mL higher-end-of-normal cutoff (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 1). Total HS levels in the CSF were similarly reduced after treatment with tralesinidase alfa (Supplemental Table 2). Of note, HS quantification was not affected by the presence of tralesinidase alfa in the sample because (a) the samples were collected prior to treatment and 1 week after the last treatment, and (b) tralesinidase alfa would not be functional extracellularly or at the CSF neutral pH. Patient 9003 was the only individual for whom the CSF levels of HS-NRE never normalized and consistently fluctuated between 15 and 25 ng/mL (Supplemental Table 1). Two other patients (patients 9017 and 9022) received only 17% and 57% of the intended dose of tralesinidase alfa and were therefore excluded from the data in Figure 3, C and D. Prior to treatment interruption, both of these patients had had CSF and total HS-NRE levels within the normal range (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2).

We observed significant correlations between total HS and HS-NRE levels in both CSF and plasma at different time points (Supplemental Tables 1–4). The reductions in HS and HS-NRE in both plasma and CSF were also significant as a result of tralesinidase alfa treatment (P < 0.0001). HS-NRE levels in plasma were significantly reduced to less than 40 ng/mL in participants after 4 weeks of administration of 300 mg tralesinidase alfa (Figure 3D). Six participants had plasma HS-NRE levels that fluctuated between 15 and 24 ng/mL during the 48-week study (Supplemental Table 3). In general, the concentrations were close to the maximum value assessed in plasma for nonaffected patients, i.e., 21.3 ng/mL (Supplemental Table 3). Total HS concentrations were also significantly reduced in plasma as a result of tralesinidase alfa administration (Supplemental Table 4).

Weekly administration of tralesinidase alfa 300 mg resolves organomegaly. Changes in liver and spleen volumes at weeks 1, 24, and 48 of Study 250-201 Part 2 are depicted in Figure 4, A and B; volumes are expressed as milliliters of tissue corrected for square meters of body surface area (BSA), which was calculated using the Mosteller method (12). Compared with the liver volumes for nonaffected children aged 2–10 years, estimated to be between 0.55 and 0.85 L/m2 (12, 13), the liver volumes for children with MPS IIIB ranged from 1.13–1.83 L/m2 BSA, for a mean value of 1.40 (median, 1.39) at the baseline visit for Study 250-201 Parts 1 and 2 (Figure 4A). Of the 4 patients with liver volumes of greater than 1.0 L/m2 of BSA at week 48, two appeared to have fast-progressing disease based on changes in both cortical gray matter volume (CGMV) and cognitive score, and 2 were the patients who received only 17% and 57% of the expected doses of tralesinidase alfa. By week 24 of Study 250-201 Part 2, the mean liver volume was reduced to 0.82 L/m2 (median, 0.80; range, 0.59–0.98), and by week 48, the mean value was 0.87 (median, 0.81; range, 0.71–1.34; Figure 4A). The reduction in liver volume was statistically significant (P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, paired t test) when comparing measurements at week 48 versus those at baseline.

Figure 4 Changes in liver, spleen, cortical gray matter, and cerebellum gray matter volumes over the course of Study 250-201 Part 2. Liver (A), spleen (B), and brain subregions (C and D) were measured by MRI at week 1 (baseline) and weeks 24 and 48. Ranges for nonaffected patients were defined on the basis of previous publications (13, 14, 36, 37). MRI data were collected as described in Methods. Liver and spleen volumes in A and B were adjusted for BSA. Individual values in C and D for each participant at week 1 of Part 1 and weeks 1, 24, and 48 of Part 2 are listed in Supplemental Table 5. Boxes represent the 5th–95th percentiles with the median; dots represent values outside the 5th–95th percentiles. P values comparing week 1 (baseline) with week 48 were calculated using a 2-tailed, paired t test as determined by GraphPad Prism 9.3.1. n = 22 for liver and spleen; n = 19 and n = 20 for cortical gray matter and cerebellum, respectively.

At Study 250-201 Part 1 or Part 2 baseline, spleen volumes in children with MPS IIIB ranged from 0.15 to 0.44 L/m2 of BSA, for a mean value of 0.23 (median, 0.21), whereas normal spleen volumes for 2- to 10-year-old children were estimated to be between 0.04 and 0.15 L/m2 of BSA (13). By week 24 of Study 250-201 Part 2, the mean spleen volume decreased to 0.18 L/m2 (median, 0.16; range, 0.13–0.28), and this decrease was maintained through week 48 (median 0.17; range, 0.12–0.28; Figure 4B). The reduction in spleen volume was statistically significant (P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, paired t test) when comparing the volumes at week 48 with those at baseline.

Tralesinidase alfa stabilizes brain atrophy in patients with MPS IIIB. CGMV is a measure of the region of the brain most affected by atrophy in patients with MPS IIIB within the age range included in Study 250-201 (6). Patients with MPS IIIB enrolled in Study 250-201 had an average CGMV of 471 mL (median, 476; range, 268–621; Figure 4C). Nonaffected children would be expected to have a CGMV of 489 mL or greater (14). At week 48, eight patients had a CGMV within normal range; 5 patients had a CGMV between 473 and 485 mL or close to normal; 7 patients had a CGMV below normal, ranging from 384–455 mL; and the 2 oldest patients in the study, 116 and 118 months old at baseline, had CGMVs of only 268 and 343 mL, respectively (Supplemental Table 5).

Participants enrolled in Study 250-201 lost, on average, 58 mL (median 68 mL) of CGMV from baseline to week 24, but lost only 2 mL from week 24 to week 48, for a total loss of 60 mL (median, 63 mL) from week 1 to week 48 (P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, paired t test in both cases). Every participant in Study 250-201, except 2, lost CGMV during the course of Study 250-201 (Supplemental Table 5). One of the 2 participants who presented with an increase in CGMV was the youngest one, who gained 36 mL CGMV from baseline to week 24. Meanwhile, the same patients gained on average of 12 mL (median, 9.5 mL) in cerebral ventricle volume from baseline to week 24, but only 1 mL (median, –2 mL) from weeks 24 to 48 (Supplemental Table 5). The gain of 13 mL of cerebral ventricular volume over 48 weeks was slightly higher than the gain of 8 mL previously observed in the natural history study (6).

Nineteen of 22 patients treated with tralesinidase alfa had a total cerebellar volume within normal range at baseline (Figure 4D and ref. 6). Three patients had cerebellar volumes above the normal range at baseline. The mean cerebellar volume increased to 149 and 153 mL at week 24 and week 48, respectively, from 148 mL at baseline (Figure 4D). The increase in total cerebellar volume from week 1 to week 48 approached statistical significance (Figure 4D; P = 0.0626, 2-tailed, paired t test).

Correlations between tralesinidase alfa exposure and cognitive decline trajectory and plasma HS-NRE levels. A treatment duration of longer than 48 weeks will be needed to establish whether there is a clinically meaningful benefit for cognition related to treatment with tralesinidase alfa. However, to elucidate whether there is early evidence of an effect of tralesinidase alfa on disease trajectory in patients with MPS IIIB, we explored correlations between a change in cognitive AEq and plasma drug exposure, defined as AUC 0–last , at weeks 5, 12, and 36 of Study 250-201 Part 2, HS-NRE biomarker levels, and CGMV over the 48-week study period. We noted a significant correlation between the change in cognitive AEq over the course of Study 250-201 Part 2 and average tralesinidase alfa exposure (AUC 0–last ) in plasma at weeks 5, 12, and 36 (Pearson’s r = 0.62, 2-tailed P = 0.0034, n = 20; Figure 5A). Three of the 4 patients with an average AUC 0–last of greater than 22 μg/mL/h had an increase of 5 months or more in AEq over 48 weeks, while 5 of the 6 participants with an AUC 0–last of less than 1 μg/mL/h lost between 8 and 21 months of AEq during the same period (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Correlation analyses of cognitive AEq scores, plasma drug exposure, plasma HS-NRE concentrations, and CGMVs over 48 weeks of tralesinidase alfa treatment. (A) Change in cognitive AEq score from Study 250-201 Part 2, week 1 to week 48, versus the average plasma drug exposure, i.e., AUC 0–last , at weeks 5, 12, and 36 of Study 250-201 Part 2. (B) Plasma HS-NRE cumulative concentrations from weeks 8 to 48 of Study 250-201 Part 2 versus the average plasma drug exposure, i.e., AUC 0–last , at weeks 5, 12, and 36 of Study 250-201 Part 2. the HS-NRE LLOQ was defined as 200 ng/mL/week, i.e., 5 ng/mL/week times 40 weeks, whereas the 95th percentile for nonaffected individuals was defined as 15 ng/mL/week times 40 weeks. (C) Change in cognitive AEq scores from Study 250-201 Part 2, weeks 1 to 48, versus plasma HS-NRE cumulative concentrations from weeks 8 to 48 of Study 250-201 Part 2. (D) Change in cognitive AEq scores from Study 250-201 Part 2, weeks 1 to 48, versus the change in CGMVs from Study 250-201 Part 2, weeks 1 to 48. Pearson’s r correlation and P values were calculated using GraphPad Prism 9.3.1. n = 20, n = 18, n = 22, and n = 19 for A–D, respectively.

A cumulative plasma HS-NRE concentration was calculated for each participant by integrating plasma HS-NRE concentrations measured every 4 weeks between weeks 12 and 36 of Study 250-201 Part 2. The average drug exposure, i.e., AUC 0–last , in plasma at weeks 12 and 36 inversely correlated with cumulative plasma HS-NRE concentrations over the same period, i.e., the average of weeks 12 and 36 (Pearson’s r = –0.77, 2-tailed P = 0.0002, n = 18). Eight of the 12 patients with plasma drug exposure AUC 0–last of less than 6 μg/mL/h had plasma HS-NRE cumulative concentrations above the normal range, i.e., between 360 and 540 ng/mL/week (Figure 5B). Five of the 5 patients with HS-NRE cumulative concentrations between 170 and 240 ng/mL/week, i.e., within the normal range, from weeks 12–36, had plasma AUC 0–last of greater than 15 μg/mL/h. Patients with the highest plasma drug exposure were those with the lowest plasma HS-NRE concentrations, which were measured repeatedly between weeks 12 and 36 of Study 250-201 Part 2, and vice versa.

Correlations of cognitive decline trajectory compared with plasma HS-NRE and cortical gray matter volume. We also observed an inverse correlation between cumulative plasma HS-NRE concentrations and a change in cognitive AEq score from week 1 to week 48 of Study 250-201 Part 2 (Figure 5C). We noted a trend showing that 4 of 5 patients with a positive change in their AEq score from week 1 to week 48 had cumulative plasma HS-NRE concentrations within the normal range, i.e., between 260 and 380 ng/mL/week, from week 8 to week 48 (r = –0.35, P = NS, n = 22).

We observed a correlation between a change in the cognitive AEq score over the course of Study 250-201 Part 2 and a change in CGMV during the same period (Figure 5D; Pearson’s r = 0.59, P = 0.0082, n = 19). All 4 patients with change in CGMV of 0 mL or greater from week 1 to week 48 of Study 250-201 Part 2 had a change in AEq score of 0 or higher, while the patient who received only 17% of their intended dose of compound lost 54 mL in CGMV and had a loss of 21 months on the cognitive AEq scale.