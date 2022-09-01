Falling down the biological rabbit hole: Epstein-Barr virus, biography, and multiple sclerosis

Rather than constituting a simpler top-line story that EBV infection confers a 24-fold risk of MS, the findings indicate that on entry into the military, remote infection with EBV had only a weak association with MS. A strong association between EBV and MS was present only for those with recent infection occurring during active-duty military service.

What happened during military service to the set of 35 cases and 107 controls who were EBV negative at baseline that could account for the 24-fold risk? Here we must resist the temptation to explore only biological explanations, but rather consider biosocial pathways that are mediated through exposures, behaviors (especially those imposed by work), and the emotional affect that results from our relationship with people and world around us (2). With this framework, the potential cofactors might be biological (including genetic susceptibility and the microbiome), environmental (including toxins, changes in latitude), or related to stressful or traumatic experiences. Did case and control individuals differ in deployment assignments? Did different deployments lead to differences in diets and the individual’s microbiome or to combat or noncombat stresses or trauma, either personal or witnessed by comrades?

Resolving these and other considerations in the lived experience of the service members is crucial, since there is accumulating evidence that social and psychological stress and life disruptions can contribute to the likelihood of both acquiring infection and developing postinfectious sequelae. Consider the mechanisms that link biography to respiratory infection or vaccine effectiveness. Studies using a viral challenge model to understand how affective factors influence the risk of infection with cold or influenza viruses revealed an increased risk of infection in patients with high levels of psychosocial stress (3, 4). Similarly, stress, depression, and loneliness are associated with less-robust immune responses to vaccination and alter the prevalence and severity of vaccine side effects (5).

There is already a growing evidence base indicating that the lived experience of military service does indeed influence susceptibility to disease. Studies of cadets at the US Military Academy at West Point provided strong evidence that psychological stressors modulated the steady-state expression of latent EBV, resulting in reactivation of latent virus (6). The investigators assessed serum antibody levels in response to three latent herpesviruses — EBV, HSV-1, and human herpesvirus 6 — in the cadets at four different times. The psychological tests included the NEO Personality Inventory, Health Hardiness Questionnaire, Social Support Questionnaire, and Perceived Stress Questionnaire. Serum samples collected during final academic examinations showed significant antibody elevations, and the results were consistent with those of other studies in participants experiencing psychological stress (6).

There are also numerous lines of evidence that link stress-related conditions to autoimmune disease in both civilians and military populations. A recent cohort study of Swedish civilians with stress-related disorders reported an elevated risk of autoimmune disease, and individuals with preexisting diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) had an increased risk for multiple autoimmune disorders (7). In a cohort study of US veterans previously deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan, those who had sought care for PTSD had increased risks for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and MS (8).

Finally, and most suggestively, the Millennium Cohort Study of US service members was designed to examine prospectively the association between a stress-related disorder, PTSD, and the risk of several of the more common autoimmune disorders, including RA, SLE, IBD, and MS. In an analysis of 120,572 active-duty soldiers, those with PTSD reported more combat exposure as well as physical and sexual trauma. In a mean of 5.2 years of follow up, 864 participants developed new-onset autoimmune disease. Among those with PTSD, the risk for any of the autoimmune diseases was 60% higher, and it was highest for MS (8).