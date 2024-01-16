Understanding and therapeutically exploiting cGAS/STING signaling in glioblastoma

Immunotherapy has yielded significant treatment success in several solid malignancies (28). However, despite favorable results in preclinical models, immunotherapeutic approaches have generally failed to improve survival over standard treatments in GBM (29, 30). This failure may be due in part to the immunologically “cold” nature of GBM, whereby spontaneous antitumor T cell responses are either absent or suppressed (31–33). The reasons for such T cell silencing are incompletely understood and are likely multifactorial; GBM tumors recruit immunosuppressive regulatory T cells (34) and myeloid cell populations (35), secrete immunosuppressive cytokines, induce T cell apoptosis, sequester T cells in the bone marrow (36), and harbor low levels of tumor-infiltrating T cells in the TME (37).

STING pathway activation may represent another approach for activating antitumor immunity given its role as a key upstream mediator of type I IFN signaling. GBM harbors extensive cytoplasmic extrachromosomal DNA (38) that could, in principle, induce the cGAS/STING pathway. However, as discussed above, STING signaling appears to be innately silenced epigenetically in the brain (13). Both direct and indirect routes to engage STING are currently being explored for glioma therapy, including STING agonists, alternating electric field therapy (e.g., tumor-treating fields [TTFs]), radiation therapy, and oncolytic viruses.

STING agonism. STING agonism involves the exogenous introduction of synthetic agonists designed to enhance STING signaling and the resulting IFN response. A wide range of STING agonists of varying potency and specificity have been investigated preclinically and in early-stage clinical trials for several tumor types (39, 40). Preclinical studies have demonstrated the ability of synthetic CDNs to induce tumor-specific CD8+ T cells (41) and reduce tumor growth when administered intratumorally in murine models in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (42). However, despite promising results in animal models, the first STING agonist to enter clinical trials, DMXAA (vadimezan), demonstrated poor efficacy against solid tumors either alone or in combination with chemotherapy (43). This disappointing outcome is potentially explained by the poor binding affinity of DMXAA for human STING despite strong binding to murine STING (44, 45). Treatment of rat esophageal adenocarcinoma models with the CDN ADU-S100 (MIW815, Novartis) resulted in stimulation of CD8+ T cell–mediated antitumor responses (46) and phase I clinical trial results of this agent in solid tumors demonstrated systemic immune activation (47). However, interim results from ongoing clinical trials of ADU-S100 and MK-1454 (Merck) administered intratumorally demonstrated very poor overall responses in advanced solid tumors and lymphomas (47, 48). Even when combined with pembrolizumab, MK-1454 yielded an overall response rate of only 24% (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03172936). Multiple other intratumorally administered CDNs are currently in clinical trials. First-generation CDNs are inherently structurally unstable and generally administered intratumorally. Non-CDN STING agonists have been designed with better stability and affinity for STING to allow for systemic delivery (reviewed in ref. 39), including amidobenzimidazole-based compounds (49). Additionally, alternative approaches are in preclinical development, including bacterial vectors, antibody-drug conjugates (50), and nanoparticle vaccines (51).

The reasons for the poor clinical efficacy of STING agonists observed thus far in human trials are still being elucidated. While STING activation has primarily been studied in APCs where it stimulates IFN signaling and primes T cell responses, STING signaling can also be activated in T cells themselves, where they may activate cell stress and apoptotic pathways in addition to IFN stimulation (52). STING agonism may additionally stimulate the production of regulatory cytokines (53) and immune checkpoints (54) that actively limit antitumor responses. For example, systemic STING agonist treatment stimulates immunosuppressive B cells that suppress NK cell–mediated antitumor responses (55).

In GBM, tumor cells highly express CD47, an antiphagocytosis signal (56). Combination treatment of an anti-CD47 antibody and temozolomide induced ER stress, activated the STING pathway, and increased glioma cell phagocytosis by APCs, resulting in increased antigen cross-presentation and T cell priming (10). These results were not seen when anti-CD47 antibody was used alone. A second study demonstrated that nanoparticles encapsulating a STING agonist and coated with dual anti-CD47/anti–PD-L1 antibodies mediated robust antitumor efficacy in murine gliomas (56). These nanoparticles induced glioma-associated myeloid cell phagocytosis of tumor cells via CD47–PD-L1 ligation, and activation of T cell–supportive myeloid cell phenotypes due to STING agonist–mediated effects. Collectively, these studies suggest that STING activation in different cell populations may result in varying immunomodulatory phenotypes, and combination approaches that target specific STING regulatory programs might be required for optimal antitumor activity.

STING agonists for patients with infiltrating gliomas have not yet entered human clinical trials, although there have been initial promising results in animal models. Injection of the STING agonist c-di-GMP into the tumors of glioma-bearing mice significantly improved survival, enhanced type I IFN signaling, and increased T cell migration into the brain (15). These effects were not observed in mice homozygous for the nonfunctional Goldenticket (Gt) STING variant, establishing the necessity of STING expression in the TME. Additionally, the combination of c-di-GMP and a peripheral vaccine significantly increased survival in glioma-bearing mice, as compared with monotherapy with either c-di-GMP or peripheral vaccine alone.

Despite these promising results, the lack of spontaneous murine gliomas limits the translatability of murine results to human gliomas. This limitation is particularly important when studying the tumor immune microenvironment, which is markedly more proinflammatory in immunocompetent murine models and greatly abrogated in human-derived xenografts as compared with human gliomas. Some of these challenges may be resolved by studying spontaneous canine gliomas, whose molecular landscapes more closely resemble human gliomas (57). In a recent phase I trial, Boudreau et al. treated 5 dogs with spontaneously arising GBM with the small-molecule STING agonist IACS-8779 via intratumoral injection (58). In 3 of the 5 treated dogs, the treatment was well tolerated and reduction in the contrast-enhancing tumor volume was noted on follow-up magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). One dog, which had received the lowest dose of IACS-8779, showed tumor growth on serial MRIs following intratumor treatment. The final dog developed a fatal acute intracranial inflammatory response following intratumoral injection of IACS-8779, with postmortem evaluation showing perivascular and leptomeningeal inflammation and a mixed inflammatory polymorphonuclear leukocyte infiltrate. While small, this study provides promising support for intratumoral STING agonist treatment as a therapeutic approach for gliomas. To further advance these proof-of-concept results into the clinic, it will be important for future studies to investigate the duration of the clinical effect, optimal dose, scheduling, and potential inflammatory sequelae of STING agonism. Additionally, intratumoral administration poses technical limitations due to the need for surgery and limits the frequency of administration, while systemic administration must overcome the challenges of the blood-brain barrier and systemic inflammatory responses. Finally, the relative contribution of specific cell types of the glioma TME in mediating the clinical benefit of STING agonism is unknown and will need to be determined in future preclinical studies and larger scale trials.

TTFs. Alternating electric field therapy (e.g., TTFs) combined with standard-of-care temozolomide is recommended as an option by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM and as monotherapy for recurrent GBM. For newly diagnosed GBM, the EF-14 clinical trial demonstrated a median survival of 20.9 months when TTFs were used together with temozolomide, as compared with 16 months with temozolomide alone (59). For recurrent GBM, TTF monotherapy resulted in similar survival as compared to physician’s choice of chemotherapy (60). The non-uniform alternating electric fields of TTF therapy are thought to alter the spatial orientation of polar amino acids and disrupt their proper alignment at the mitotic spindle (61). This disruption ultimately inhibits tumor cell division and forms the mechanistic basis by which TTFs target dividing cancer cells (62, 63).

Recent preclinical studies have shown that TTFs can disrupt cellular membranes (64) as well as promote autophagy and ER stress (65) in addition to their known effect of disrupting mitosis. Additionally, there have been several reports of increased contrast enhancement on MRI imaging after initiation of TTF therapy followed by durable clinical and radiographic responses (66, 67). This pseudoprogression observed in some patients receiving TTF treatment has led to the hypothesis that TTFs may also induce an inflammatory response. Indeed, in patient-derived glioma stem cell lines and established human glioma lines, TTF treatment induced formation of cytosolic micronuclei clusters and activation of type I IFNs in an AIM2- and STING-dependent manner (68). In syngeneic KR158 and GL261 murine gliomas models, TTF treatment stimulated antitumor immune memory that resulted in a cure rate of 42%–66%. Paired transcriptomic analysis of PBMCs from patients with GBM before and after TTF treatment showed activation of adaptive immune signatures. These studies have motivated several clinical trials investigating the combination of TTFs with immune checkpoint blockade (69).

Radiation therapy. Radiation therapy (RT), long integral to the standard of care for GBM, likely exerts profound effects on the immune microenvironment. RT was established as an effective therapy for GBM with the report in 1978 that whole-brain radiation more than doubled the median overall survival (35 versus 14 weeks) (70). Subsequent studies clarified the effective dose and treatment fields (71, 72). Modern guidelines call for 60 Gy delivered in 30 daily fractions to the postsurgical resection cavity, suspected residual tumor, and areas of MRI T2–hyperintense nonenhancing tumor with a 2 to 3 cm anatomic expansion. The primary mediator of RT efficacy is thought to be production of double-strand DNA breaks, which can lead tumor cells to undergo apoptosis and/or mitotic catastrophe. However, an appreciation for RT’s effects on the immune microenvironment has recently emerged.

RT can affect the GBM immune microenvironment in several ways. RT triggers type I IFN expression through STING or through STING-independent mechanisms in a variety of in vivo models of extracranial tumors (for a review, see ref. 73). RT may promote DC and other APC activation to facilitate cross-presentation of tumor-derived antigens (74). Thus, RT might stimulate the innate immune response and stimulate antigen presentation. However, RT may deplete tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes given these cells’ intrinsic radiosensitivity (75), which could thwart adaptive immune responses. Intriguingly, several studies have shown that RT synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade in mouse models of GBM (76), suggesting that RT may play a unique role in stimulating the immune system. However, irradiation of the normal brain was found to blunt the effects of checkpoint blockade and stimulate more aggressive tumor growth in another study (77).

Oncolytic viruses. Oncolytic viruses (OVs) are an emerging class of immune-oncologic agents capable of promoting a robust antitumor immune response through selective tumor lysis and the induction of antitumor immunity (78, 79). OVs offer a targeted approach for the treatment of brain tumors, and as such, a litany have been tested, albeit with varying results (78, 79). Among the OVs trialed, engineered oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 (oHSV) has been extensively researched and several constructs have shown substantial promise in preclinical models/clinical trials in both pediatric and adult brain tumors (80–83). Of the oHSVs examined, G207 has been the most widely studied and has proven safe in the CNS of both children and adults (79–86). In addition, G207 treatment induced tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes and some prolonged responses in children with progressive high-grade glioma (83). These promising safety/efficacy data have led to a first-in-human phase I trial of intratumoral G207 in recurrent cerebellar brain tumors and the development of a multi-institutional phase II trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04482933) in pediatric high-grade glioma at first relapse/progression slated to open in 2023 (87).

STING is a critical determinant of both oHSV-mediated oncolysis and the development of innate/adaptive inflammation (88). Given that PRR pathways are central to host responses for most pathogens, this role is perhaps unsurprising (89). The cGAS/STING signaling pathway detects cytosolic DNA and triggers many downstream immune responses, and in response to HSV infection induces type I IFN gene expression (90). Not surprisingly, the STING pathway is the target of a wide range of strategies utilized by herpes viruses to evade the immune response (88, 91). Thus, the STING pathway has emerged as a therapeutically relevant pathway, with a strong rationale for STING modulation in the context of oHSV-mediated therapy.

Recent evidence indicates that STING signaling is required for durable antitumor effects related to oHSV (90). However, as discussed above, primary brain tumors lack STING expression and exhibit hypermethylation of a region of the STING promoter (13). Interestingly, STING expression and signaling can be reconstituted in glioma cell lines via exposure to decitabine, a DNA hypomethylating agent that has been shown to enhance immune recognition and killing of glioma-initiating cells (92). Given the established role of STING signaling in cancer immunity and the potential for its modulation/reconstitution in neoplastic cells, the rational modulation of this axis may lead to therapeutic benefits when combined with oHSVs and/or RT.

However, while early and robust STING activity may antagonize oHSV infection by suppressing viral replication via IFN, STING reactivation downstream may enhance oHSV efficacy by facilitating nuclear import of HSV DNA during infection, augmenting/sustaining an antitumor immune response initiated by the virus (90, 93). Future work will therefore be required to determine the optimal timing of any combinatorial treatment strategies related to STING and oHSVs in relevant preclinical models as a translational bridge to the clinic.