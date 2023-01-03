Impact of antigenic evolution and original antigenic sin on SARS-CoV-2 immunity

The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) resulted in the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (1). Symptoms are generally mild and generic for respiratory infections, including fever, cough, and myalgia (2). However, some COVID-19 patients develop more severe disease, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, that is associated with a high mortality rate (3–5). Currently licensed vaccines offer potent protection from severe COVID-19 in naive immunocompetent individuals infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 strains (6). The vast majority of COVID-19 vaccines are based on raising immunity against a glycoprotein spike (S) that is highly similar to the surface attachment protein of the original virus strain isolated in Wuhan, China, in 2019 (1). From December 2020 onward, mass vaccination campaigns were initiated, and currently over 11 billion doses have been administered. The majority of COVID-19 vaccines induce adaptive immune responses targeting epitopes distributed over the Wuhan-Hu-1 strain S protein, with moderate differences between platforms (6, 7). Some of the S-specific antibodies can neutralize the virus particle, particularly those targeting the receptor-binding domain (RBD) or the N-terminal domain (NTD) (8, 9). These neutralizing antibodies are considered a hallmark of immune protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 (10). CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are also thought to be essential in prevention of severe disease (11).

A footprint of adaptive immune responses to pathogens and vaccinations, including those against SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines, remains in the form of memory B and T cells. Re-exposure to pathogens or antigens that were encountered earlier in life will induce memory recall, where these memory immune cells tend to be boosted faster and to a greater magnitude than inexperienced naive immune cells, increasing the chance of protection from infection (12, 13). Upon exposure to variations of previously encountered pathogens or antigens, the memory B and T cell responses that target cross-reactive or shared epitopes to previous exposures will be boosted, while a response to neoepitopes is initiated. An advantage of this tendency toward cross-reactive epitopes is the natural selection of B and T cell clones that generally offer broad protection against previously encountered and upcoming related infections. However, in some cases there is a downside to this phenomenon, as was initially described for influenza A virus in 1953 (14). Here, exposure to a new influenza A virus variant of a previously encountered infection or vaccination boosted cross-reactive memory B and T cell clones that contributed little to protection, while the development of immune cell clones that target neoepitopes specific for the new variant was only modest. Thomas Francis termed this phenomenon original antigenic sin (OAS) in 1960 (15). The negative clinical impact of this phenomenon for influenza virus infection has been robustly shown in humans and various experimental animal immunization and infection studies (16, 17). OAS with a variable degree of clinical impact is found for other virus families, including dengue virus, HIV, CMV, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as for bacterial infections (18–23).

The concept and clinical impact of OAS have been debated, and currently different interpretations of the notion of OAS still exist (23, 24). In general, what sets OAS apart from the positive effects of memory recall and cross-reactive immunity — and what inspired the use of the word “sin,” for that matter — is that OAS leads to a less potent immune response in comparison with homologous challenge or primary exposure and that this results in a competitive advantage for the variant virus.

There are other terms in the literature to describe features of a boosted memory response upon heterologous challenge that emphasize different aspects of the underlying mechanism and have a more neutral or more positive connotation than OAS (24). Whereas OAS refers to the immunological impact of the primary exposure (original antigen), the imprinting effect, or “immune imprinting,” refers to the preferential boost of cross-reactive immune cells from memory induced by prior related exposures collectively, which results in a progressively narrowed immune response toward a new strain. The extent of immune imprinting varies based on the order and the type of exposure, i.e., vaccination or mild or severe infection, and the antigenic dissimilarity between the different strains (25–29). A more neutral term to describe the boosted memory response toward strains encountered earlier in life is “antigenic seniority” (30, 31). In contrast to OAS and imprinting, antigenic seniority refers to both the positive (i.e., broad protection) and the negative contribution of past exposures to the immune response toward new exposures (imprinting). A term that focuses on the positive attributes of memory recall and its maintenance of broad immunity toward preceding strains is “back-boost,” which has been suggested to offer the prospect of preemptive vaccines for upcoming influenza strains (24, 32, 33).

OAS, imprinting effects, and antigenic seniority have been shown to modulate protection against influenza viruses in numerous independent human cohorts, including their impact to limit vaccine efficacy for prevention of infection (34–36). Despite the association of OAS and imprinting effects with a range of virus infections, birth cohorts and information from exhaustive surveillance data on co-circulation of different strains over time to determine imprinting effects of individual strains have rarely been available (34, 37). Therefore, for virus families other than influenza, imprinting effects of exposures that are assumed to have occurred earlier in life are often referred to as OAS. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, numerous variants have emerged that induce memory recall of preexisting immunity. In this Review, we focus on the mechanisms that lead to the appearance of viral variants and their relation to OAS, the molecular mechanisms behind OAS and related immune events, and the evidence of OAS in the context of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.