Identification of a neutrophil-specific PIK3R1 mutation facilitates targeted treatment in a patient with Sweet syndrome

Clinical presentation. A 51-year-old White woman with a past medical history of stable pulmonary hyalinizing granuloma was referred to dermatology for diffuse red plaques (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162137DS1). She reported joint pain and waxing and waning skin lesions over the preceding 6 months.

Figure 1 The patient with refractory Sweet syndrome required multiple hospitalizations to control the disease. (A) Clinical photographs of the patient’s skin lesions. Panels on the right are H&E-stained images of the patient’s skin biopsy, which demonstrate a diffuse dermal neutrophilic infiltration. Scale bar: 200 μM. Original magnification, ×20 (enlarged inset). (B and C) Time course of the patient’s peripheral neutrophilia (B) and liver enzyme fluctuations (C) during her multiple clinical flares. The patient’s 4 hospitalizations for disease flares are denoted by the green boxes. Alk phos, alkaline phosphatase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase.

Skin biopsies repeatedly revealed typical dermal neutrophilic inflammation consistent with Sweet syndrome; histiocytoid morphology was not observed (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A).

The patient developed additional symptoms of fevers, neutrophilia, sterile pyuria, and right upper-quadrant abdominal pain with her disease flares, all of which responded to systemic steroid therapy (Figure 1, B and C). We conducted a thorough evaluation to rule out other causes of her presentation and to evaluate for underlying conditions associated with Sweet syndrome. Repeated elevations in transaminases and alkaline phosphatase during disease flares led to a referral to hepatology, and liver imaging demonstrated features of primary sclerosing cholangitis, but serologic workup and rheumatologic evaluation were negative for autoimmunity and infection, including negative antineutrophilic cytoplasmic antibodies and negative tissue cultures. Liver biopsy demonstrated periportal fibrosis and mild bile ductular proliferation with predominantly neutrophilic inflammation. Examination of the bone marrow revealed a normal karyotype, cytogenetics, and morphology. Review of her prior pulmonary hyalinizing granuloma pathology and biopsy of her sinuses ruled out IgG4-mediated disease. Taken together, we diagnosed the patient with multiorgan Sweet syndrome with cutaneous and hepatic involvement.

For 5 years, the patient was unable to taper off of prednisone without suffering a flare of her symptoms. Multiple steroid-sparing agents were trialed, including dapsone, potassium iodide, colchicine, hydroxychloroquine, sulfapyridine, and methotrexate. The patient developed significant steroid-related side effects including ecchymoses, weight gain, severe osteopenia, and spontaneous vertebral fractures. She continued to experience clinical flares and presented to the emergency department frequently, resulting in 4 hospital admissions within 2 years. During these flares, her complete blood count consistently showed leukocytosis and neutrophilia, and her transaminases and alkaline phosphatase were markedly elevated (Figure 1, B and C). Repeat skin biopsies remained consistent with Sweet syndrome (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Given the failure to identify an effective and safe long-term therapy and the patient’s significant morbidity from corticosteroids, we hypothesized that a molecular characterization of her skin may enable the identification of altered pathways that could be readily targeted by currently available FDA-approved therapeutic agents. Targeted augmentation of immunological pathways has become a powerful approach to treat human inflammatory diseases. In addition to this personalized treatment approach, understanding the transcriptomic changes in this patient’s disease could expand our insight into Sweet syndrome pathophysiology.

Transcriptomic analysis of lesional skin reveals IL-1β–dominant inflammation. To determine what genes were differentially expressed in the patient’s Sweet syndrome lesions, we performed microarray profiling on dermal RNA extracted from paraffin-embedded skin biopsy samples obtained from the patient (n = 3, taken from 3 consecutive years), other patients with Sweet syndrome (n = 7), and healthy controls (n = 13). Principal component analysis (PCA) demonstrated a separation between the 3 groups, indicating that the patient’s disease was different from that of the other patients with Sweet syndrome whose samples were studied (Figure 2A). We identified 1,622 differentially expressed genes in the patient’s skin lesions compared with healthy control skin (FDR <0.1; fold change [FC], >1.5 or <–1.5; Supplemental Table 1). Gene ontogeny pathways and transcriptome analysis revealed enrichment for genes involving neutrophil-specific functions as well as genes involving neutrophil-specific functions and regulation of IL-1 production (Figure 2B). Indeed, IL1B gene expression was substantially increased in the refractory patient’s microarray samples (Figure 2C). We confirmed this result by quantitative PCR (qPCR) of additional dermal RNA samples from the patient and healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 1B). Among the seven other patients with Sweet syndrome, 3 exhibited a similar increase in IL1B transcript levels in their microarray compared with those of healthy controls (Figure 2C, yellow box). Finally, transcript levels of neutrophil marker genes (including myeloperoxidases, matrix metallopeptidases, arginases, and defensins) exhibited no significant increase in the patient with refractory disease or in the other patients with Sweet syndrome compared with the healthy controls, suggesting that the increase in IL-1β was not simply due to more neutrophil recruitment (Supplemental Table 1). Taken together, these data suggested a role for IL-1β production in a subset of patients with Sweet syndrome, including our index patient.

Figure 2 Refractory Sweet syndrome lesions reveal IL-1β–dominant inflammation. (A) PCA of gene expression generated from skin dermis from the patient with refractory Sweet syndrome (n = 3, purple), other patients with Sweet syndrome (n = 7, blue), and healthy controls (n = 13, red). (B) Gene ontology categories that were most highly enriched in the transcriptome of the refractory patient with refractory disease compared with the healthy controls. (C) Increased IL1B transcript levels were detected in the refractory patient’s dermis (purple) compared with levels in healthy control dermis (blue). Individual dermis samples from patients with Sweet syndrome exhibited varied levels of IL1B transcripts. Three patients had transcript levels greater than 2.5 SDs above the average for the healthy controls (yellow box). Data represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

PIK3R1 gain-of-function mutation in neutrophils promotes cell migration toward IL-1β. We next performed whole-genome sequencing of the patient’s skin-infiltrating neutrophils collected by laser-capture microscopy (LCM) to explore whether 1 or more somatic mutations could be contributing to their disease. Nonlesional skin epidermis was used to establish a reference genome and to rule out naturally occurring SNPs. Seventy-one missense and nonsense neutrophil-specific mutations were identified (Supplemental Table 2). Four of the mutated genes were among the differentially expressed genes identified in the patient (Figure 3A). Of these, a mutation in the phosphoinositide-3-kinase–regulatory subunit 1 (PIK3R1) gene was of particular interest, because PI3K signaling was among the differentially regulated pathways identified in our prior transcriptomic analysis. Sanger sequencing of peripheral blood neutrophils confirmed the missense mutation NC_000005.9:g.67588175G>T, which resulted in the substitution of tryptophan for cysteine in exon 8 (p.W335C) of the PIK3R1 gene (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 PIK3R1 gain-of-function mutation increases neutrophil migration toward IL-1β. (A) Venn diagram illustrates the intersection between differentially expressed genes and neutrophil-specific gene mutations in the patient with refractory disease. Gene names are listed in the box. (B) Schematic depicting the PIK3R1 gene. The mutation location is identified by the black arrow. Below the schematic is the DNA sequence chromatogram that confirms the mutation. (C) Western blot demonstrates increased phosphorylation of AKT at S473 in overexpressed p.W335C p85 (MT) cells compared with overexpressed p85 (WT) cells. The experiment was repeated independently 3 times. (D) Cellular respiratory burst detected by DCFDA in LPS-treated WT and MT p85 cells (n = 8/group). (E) Transwell migration of WT and MT p85 cells in response to IL-1β (n = 6/group). (F) qPCR (n = 3/group) and (G) Western blot show increased IL-1R1 expression in MT p85 cells compared with WT p85 cells. The experiment was repeated independently 3 times. (H) Pharmacologic treatment with an IL-1RA blocked IL-1β–mediated Transwell migration (n = 3/group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

PIK3R1 encodes the p85 regulatory protein of the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, which is important for cellular proliferation, apoptosis, and migration (5, 6). The p.W335C mutation is located within the nSH2 domain, which mediates p85 binding to tyrosine kinase receptors and allows the p110 catalytic binding partner to phosphorylate and activate AKT (Figure 3B) (5, 6). To elucidate the function of this mutation, we used an established in vitro cell culturing system, in which human HL-60 promyeloblast cells exposed to DMSO differentiate into a neutrophil-like state (7). We generated stable HL-60 cell lines that overexpressed WT and mutant p.W335C (Mut) p85 proteins by lentiviral transduction. Flow cytometric analysis confirmed the appropriate differentiation of these cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3A). Differentiated cells were used for all subsequent experiments.

mTOR is a well-established target of AKT, and mTOR acts through 2 functionally distinct complexes, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) and -2 (mTORC2) (5, 6). mTORC1 is the rapamycin-sensitive protein complex that regulates protein synthesis, and we observed no difference in mTORC1 activation between WT and Mut p85 cells as assessed by phosphorylation of the classical downstream target S6 (Supplemental Figure 3B). mTORC2 is the rapamycin-insensitive protein complex that regulates cell proliferation, survival, and migration. mTORC2 phosphorylates AKT specifically at S473, and Mut p85 cells exhibited increased phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) at S473 compared with WT p85 cells (Figure 3C). We observed no differences between WT and Mut p85 cells in cell proliferation or survival (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). However, WT and Mut p85 cells demonstrated notable differences in neutrophil respiratory burst and cellular migration.

We assessed neutrophil respiratory activity using the 2,7-dichlorofluorescein diacetate (DCFDA) dye in LPS- and nigericin-treated WT and Mut p85 cells. Mut p85 cells exhibited increased neutrophil respiratory burst compared with WT p85 cells (n = 8/group) (Figure 3D). Two cytokines, IL-1β and IL-8, are powerful inducers of chemotaxis in neutrophils (8–11). Although IL-8 had a similar effect in WT and Mut p85 cells, IL-1β increased the migration of Mut p85 cells compared with WT cells in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3F). Consistent with this, Mut p85 cells also had higher transcript levels of cell migration–associated genes compared with WT p85 cells (Supplemental Figure 3E). Prior work demonstrated that AKT, the kinase downstream of PI3K, can induce the expression of IL-1R1 (12). Indeed, Mut p85 cells expressed higher levels of the IL-1R1 transcript and protein than did WT p85 cells (Figure 3, F and G). Furthermore, treatment with an IL-1R1 antagonist (IL-1RA), anakinra, blocked IL-1β–mediated migration of Mut p85 cells (Figure 3H). Finally, LPS- and nigericin-treated Mut p85 cells did not secrete more IL-1β protein than WT p85 cells (Supplemental Figure 3G).

Activated PI3KΔ syndrome (APDS) type 2 results from germline gain-of-function PIK3R1 mutations that activate both mTORC1 and mTORC2. We introduced the canonical p85 deletion mutant (amino acids 434–475) into HL-60 cells (13), and differentiated cells did not exhibit increased migration toward IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 4A). We also noted that Mut p85 promyeloblasts, the progenitor cell type for neutrophils, did not show increased phosphorylation of AKT at S473 compared with WT p85 promyeloblasts (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results may explain why our patient with refractory disease did not share a similar phenotype with APDS2 patients and had a normal bone marrow biopsy.

Taken together, we demonstrate that PIK3R1 p.W335C is a gain-of-function missense mutation that activates the PI3K pathway specifically through mTORC2, enhances neutrophil respiratory burst, and increases cell migration toward IL-1β.

Clinical remission of refractory Sweet syndrome with anti–IL-1R1 antagonist. We confirmed that primary neutrophils from the refractory patient also had increased p-AKT (S473) and IL-1R1 protein levels (Figure 4A). Neutrophils and macrophages differentiate from the granulocyte-monocyte progenitor cell. The p.W335C mutation was not detected in primary macrophages from the patient with refractory disease by Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figure 5). We concluded that this mutation is strictly within the neutrophil lineage. These results suggested that IL-1R1 blockade could benefit our patient with refractory Sweet syndrome. Remarkably, treatment with anakinra achieved a dramatic therapeutic response with complete resolution of symptoms and allowed tapering off of all systemic corticosteroids (Figure 4, B–D). Notably, upon trials of stopping anakinra, the patient’s disease flared within days, with recurrence of fevers, skin lesions, neutrophilia, liver enzyme elevation, and right upper-quadrant pain. Re-initiation of therapy again led to complete disease remission (Figure 4D). Notably, we isolated neutrophils after anakinra treatment and still detected the p.W335C mutation (Figure 3B). Since starting anakinra, the patient has not experienced any further flares or hospitalizations, nor has she required additional corticosteroid use over the past 3 years. Given our findings, we queried her family history and found no family members with Sweet syndrome.