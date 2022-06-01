Boosting the immunotherapy response by nutritional interventions

Fasting, which can be either continuous (caloric restriction) or intermittent (through cycles that last 18 hours: time-restricted feeding; 1 day every second day: alternative-day fasting; 2 consecutive days per week: 5:2 day fasting, etc.), is well known to improve the health spans and life spans of laboratory animals (2). In obese patients, caloric restriction–induced weight loss is not further improved by time-restricted feeding (eating only between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm), suggesting that global caloric intake is the most important determinant of the metabolic consequence of fasting (3). However, when applied to mice, continuous caloric restriction appears to be more efficient in reducing the development and progression of cancer than intermittent fasting (4). Of note, a single fasting cycle of 48 hours administered together with immunogenic chemotherapeutics (such as anthracyclines or oxaliplatin) alone or together with PD-1 blockade improves tumor growth reduction (5–7). The mechanisms underlying the beneficial effects of fasting include the reduction in circulating IGF1 concentrations and the induction of autophagy in cancer cells (which favors the release of ATP for the recruitment of immune effectors into the tumor bed) as well as a favorable shift in the tumor microenvironment, with an increase in the ratio of CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes over FOXP3+ regulatory T cells (refs. 5, 7, and Figure 1A).

These chemotherapy- and chemoimmunotherapy-enhancing effects are also obtained when fasting is replaced by the administration of “caloric restriction mimetics” such as hydroxycitrate, which also diminishes IGF1 levels, stimulates autophagy in malignant cells, and raises the CD8/FOXP3 ratio (5). Injection of recombinant IGF1 protein into mice abolishes all these hydroxycitrate effects, supporting the mechanistic importance of IGF1 reduction (5). Accordingly, pharmacological inhibition of IGF1 receptor (IGF1R) by two different small molecules, picropodophyllin and linsitinib, suffices to trigger autophagy in cancer cells, to augment the CD8/FOXP3 ratio in tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, and to enhance therapeutic responses to chemotherapy and immunotherapy (8). Of note, this pathway appears to be clinically relevant. First, in breast cancer specimens, the activating phosphorylation of IGF1R determined by immunohistochemistry is associated with suppressed autophagy, a poor CD8/FOXP3 ratio, and dismal prognosis (8). Second, when patients with locally advanced breast cancer undergo so-called “fasting mimicking diet” (FMD) cycles (a hypocaloric regimen of 5 days covering approximately 40% of the normal nutrient uptake every 3–4 weeks) together with neoadjuvant chemotherapy, they manifest a reduction of free IGF1 in the plasma as well as signs of improved immunosurveillance, such as a contraction of circulating immunosuppressive myeloid and regulatory T cells as well as augmented intratumor cytotoxic T cell responses (9). Since anthracycline- and cyclophosphamide-elicited anticancer immune responses play a decisive role in tumor debulking (10), this may explain why FMD enhances the frequency of close-to-complete pathological responses in breast cancer patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (11). Although patient compliance is an issue in this type of study (9, 11), these results strongly suggest the clinical utility of fasting. Accordingly, multiple clinical assays have been launched to evaluate fasting regimens in the context of cancer immunotherapy. This applies to advanced skin malignancies (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04387084), brain tumors (NCT02359565), head and neck cancer (NCT05083416), and non–small cell lung cancer (NCT03709147; NCT03178552; NCT03700437).