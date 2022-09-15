Enhanced neoepitope-specific immunity following neoadjuvant PD-L1 and TGF-β blockade in HPV-unrelated head and neck cancer

Patient characteristics and safety. Fourteen patients were treated from June 2020 to February 2021 (Figure 1). The baseline characteristics of all 14 patients are listed in Table 1. Eleven (79%) patients had clinically or radiographically node-positive disease, and 10 (71%) had stage IV disease. The median follow-up was 14.7 months (range, 10–19 months). Twelve (86%) patients received 2 doses of bintrafusp alfa. One patient did not receive a second dose after developing a nocturnal grade 2 tumor hemorrhage attributed to inadvertent mastication of the primary tumor. Another patient did not receive a second dose because of transient grade 1 bilirubin elevation of unclear etiology. Both patients proceeded to surgery without complications. The median number of days from first neoadjuvant immunotherapy treatment to surgery was 22. None of the patients experienced a treatment-related delay in the planned surgery. Free tissue transfer reconstruction was required for 71% of patients. There was no unexpected bleeding or delayed wound healing during or following surgery.

Figure 1 Clinical and correlative study design. Schema illustrates the neoadjuvant immunotherapy clinical trial design for the 14 study patients as well as the correlative studies performed on pre- and post-treatment tumor biopsies.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of the 14 study patients

Seventy-six percent of participants experienced an adverse event that was at least possibly related to the study treatment. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) are summarized in Table 2. There were no TRAEs above grade 3. One participant developed grade 2 hyperthyroidism that improved with medical management and later required oral thyroid replacement once hypothyroidism developed. One participant developed grade 3 vasculitis that improved with corticosteroids.

Table 2 Treatment-related adverse events (Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events Version 4.0) in the 14 study patients

Pathologic, radiographic, and clinical responses. All 14 patients were scored for pathologic tumor response (pTR) in post-treatment surgical specimens. Primary tumors displayed pTRs ranging from 3% to 70% (Figure 2A; examples of primary tumor histology and pTR scoring are shown in Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161400DS1). Using standardized immune-related PR definitions (15, 16), no primary tumor had a complete (100% pTR) or major (pTR ≥90%) response, and 5 tumors showed a PR (pTR ≥50%), yielding an overall primary tumor PR rate of 36%. The primary tumor volume on CT imaging increased in 10 (71%) patients and decreased in 3 (21%) patients (Figure 2B). We found no obvious correlation between the magnitude of the pTR and changes in the radiographic volume of the primary tumors following treatment.

Figure 2 Primary tumor and LN responses. (A) Waterfall plot shows primary tumor PRs (n = 14), ranked from left to right by decreasing percentage of tumor regression within the tumor bed. A PR was defined as a pTR of 50% or greater; a non-PR was defined as a pTR of less than 50%. (B) Waterfall plot shows primary tumor radiographic responses (n = 14), calculated as the percentage of change in the product of the longest primary tumor lengths and widths, ranked from left to right in the same order as in A. The asterisks indicate that the primary tumor was not visible on the CT scan. (C) Waterfall plot shows LN PRs (n = 14), ranked from left to right by decreasing percentage of primary tumor regression within the tumor bed. A PR was defined as a pTR of 50% or greater. The pound signs indicate patients who had suspicious LNs on pretreatment workup but were found to be pathologically N0 and considered to have a possible LN CR. (D) Waterfall plot shows LN radiographic responses (n = 14), calculated as the percentage of change in the product of the largest bidirectional diameter of a target suspicious LN, ranked from left to right in the same order as in A. In patients with LNs positive for carcinoma, the volume of all positive nodes was considered. For patients with suspicious nodes negative for carcinoma pathologically, only the radiographically suspicious LN volume was considered. The asterisks indicate that no clinically suspicious or pathologically positive LNs were found. The bottom black (yes) and white (no) boxes indicate patients with a disease-free status 1 year after completing the study.

Five patients with clinical or radiographic evidence of nodal disease before treatment (patients 2, 6, 8, 9, and 12) harbored no viable tumor upon post-treatment pathologic analysis of their lymph nodes (LNs), suggesting that a pathologic complete response (pCR) in the LNs may have occurred (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2). These CRs are only speculative, because although the specificity of PET avidity for nodal metastasis is very high (17), the presence of carcinoma in these LNs was not proven before treatment with a biopsy. Two additional patients (patients 5 and 7) with pathologically proven LN disease had a 50% or higher pTR in the LNs. Ten of 11 (91%) patients with clinically suspicious or pathologically proven nodal disease demonstrated increased volume on CT imaging after treatment compared with before treatment (Figure 2D), including 5 patients with suspicious LNs at diagnosis that were pathologically without nodal disease (N0). We found no correlation between the LN pTR and the change in CT volume. Defining discordant responses as primary tumor and confirmed or possible LN responses that differed by more than 20% for an individual patient, we found that 8 (73%) patients had discordant responses (Supplemental Figure 3). Considering all evaluable surgical tissues, 6 of 14 (43%) patients definitively displayed at least a partial PR (pPR) in the primary tumor or LN. If patients whose pretreatment suspicious LNs were found to be pathologically N0 had true CRs in the neck, 10 of 14 (71%) patients had at least a pPR in the primary tumor or LN.

Two patients had locoregional disease recurrence within 1 year of completing the study (disease in patient 1 recurred at 7 months; disease in patient 4 recurred at 9 months), resulting in a 1-year RFS rate of 86%. Both patients died of complications due to locoregional recurrence, and neither patient had evidence of distant metastatic disease at the time of death.

Assessment of primary tumor TGF-β pathway signaling. Pre- and post-treatment primary tumor biopsies were available for correlative analysis for all 14 patients. We performed MIF analysis to evaluate changes in TGF-β pathway signaling (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In nonmalignant epithelial cells with intact TGF-β pathway signaling, TGF-β is antiproliferative, and neutralization is expected to result in decreased tumor cell phosphorylated SMAD2 (p-SMAD2), p-SMAD3, and p21 and increased Ki67 (a marker of proliferation) (18). We observed this pattern of changes in only 2 (14%) patients (Figure 3A, patients 9 and 10). Instead, tumors displayed inconsistent patterns of changes, with decreased expression of tumor cell p-SMAD2, p-SMAD3, and p21 in 4 (29%), 7 (50%), and 5 (37%) samples, respectively, and an increase in tumor cell Ki67 expression in 5 (37%) samples. Conversely, stromal nuclei, consisting primarily of immune cells, had increased Ki67 expression in 11 (79%) samples (Figure 3B). Patients who developed a primary tumor PR after treatment showed significantly reduced tumor cell Ki67 expression after treatment compared with patients who did not have a PR in the primary tumor (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 MIF analysis of tumor TGF-β pathway activation. (A) Heatmap shows patterns of log 2 FC in nuclear H-scores of TGF-β pathway signaling proteins after treatment compared with before treatment for each patient (n = 14). (B) Dot plot shows the log 2 FC in nuclear H-scores of TGF-β pathway signaling proteins in the stroma or tumor parenchyma after treatment compared with before treatment (n = 14). Most stromal cells were immune (mean, 79%; range, 59%–93%), based on size and morphology. Significance was determined with a 1-sample t test; the P value in red is significant. (C) Representative photomicrographs of pre- and post-treatment tumor Ki67 expression for patient 13, measured by immunofluorescence. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Box-and-whisker plots show the log 2 FC in the tumor or stromal nuclear Ki67 H-score after treatment compared with before treatment in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 9) have a PR. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

We performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) to determine the underlying mutational profile of primary tumors and whether pretreatment tumors harbored mutations in core TGF-β signaling genes (19). The mutational profiles of these tumors were generally consistent with profiles of carcinogen-associated head and neck cancers reported previously (Supplemental Figure 5) (20). One or more mutations in core TGF-β signaling genes (19) were observed in 13 (93%) tumors, but only 1 mutation in 1 patient was in silico–predicted to be functionally deleterious (polyphen analysis) (Supplemental Figure 6A). We found no correlation between the number of mutated core TGF-β signaling genes and the PR (Supplemental Figure 6B). Changes in TGF-β target gene expression were measured with bulk RNA-Seq (19). No clear patterns of transcriptional changes were evident after treatment with bintrafusp alfa, possibly because of the difficulty of studying individual signaling pathways in bulk RNA-Seq data (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Overall, these results suggest that TGF-β signaling was uncoupled from direct control of primary tumor cell proliferation through mechanisms that were independent of canonical TGF-β pathway genomic alterations. These data also indicate that the most common cumulative primary tumor effect of dual PD-L1 and TGF-β blockade with bintrafusp alfa treatment was a reduction of tumor cell proliferation and increased proliferation of cells in the stromal compartment, possibly indicating immune activation.

Measurement of immune cell density and spatial localization. To study immune responses in primary tumors, we first used MIF to measure changes in the infiltration and localization of T cells and myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). The immune cell phenotypes are listed in Supplemental Table 1. We observed an increase in total immune cell infiltration into the tumor parenchyma, indicating a more inflamed tumor phenotype after treatment (Figure 4A). Stromal immune cell density was inconsistently increased or decreased, except for stromal Tregs, which were reduced in 12 (86%) tumors, and myeloid cell infiltration into the tumor parenchyma, which was frequently increased after treatment compared with before treatment. We observed no correlation between pretreatment tumor or stromal CD8+ or CD4+ T cell or Treg density and a PR. Pretreatment tumor cell PD-L1 expression also did not predict a PR (Supplemental Figure 7). We assessed the changes in T cell density following treatment and found that increased tumor parenchyma infiltration of CD8+ T cells and an increased CD8/Treg ratio within the tumor parenchyma or stroma after treatment compared with before treatment correlated with a PR (Figure 4B, representative photomicrographs shown in Figure 4C).

Figure 4 MIF analysis of tumor T cell infiltration and spatial distribution. (A) Dot plot shows the log 2 FC in immune cell density (cells/mm2) in the stroma or tumor parenchyma after treatment compared with before treatment (n = 14). Significance was determined with a 1-sample t test; P values in red are significant. (B) Box-and-whisker plots show the log 2 FC in tumor CD8+ density as well as the tumor, stroma, and whole-slide CD8/Treg ratio after treatment compared with before treatment in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 9) show a PR. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Representative high-magnification photomicrographs of CD8+ staining for patient 3, who had a large increase in tumor CD8+ T cell infiltration after treatment compared with before treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Representative image of a HALO spatial plot used to perform proximity analysis (inset) of FoxP3– T cells and FoxP3+ Tregs. A representative photomicrograph of a Treg directly interacting with a Ki67–CD8+ T cell is shown below. (E) Assessment of FoxP3–CD8+ or CD4+ T cells within a 100 μM radius of all FoxP3+CD4+ Tregs, with dot plot showing the mean distance between Ki67+ or Ki67– CD8+ or CD4+ T cells and Tregs in pretreatment tumors as determined by MIF (n = 14). Lines connect pre- and post-treatment measurements from individual tumors. Significance was determined with a Wilcoxon signed-rank test. (F) Assessment of all FoxP3–CD8+ or CD4+ T cells within a 100 μM radius of all FoxP3+CD4+ Tregs. Box-and-whisker plots show the log 2 FC in the mean distance between Ki67+CD8+ or CD4+ T cells and Tregs after treatment compared with before treatment in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 9) have a PR. Significance determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Distribution plots show the probability that a Ki67+CD8+ or CD4+ T cell will be at a given distance from a Treg in pretreatment (gray line) and post-treatment (blue line) tumors. Patient 3 is a representative example of a patient who developed a PR; patient 4 did not develop a PR.

Although we did not observe consistent changes in the density of proliferating CD8+ or CD4+ T cells after treatment (Supplemental Figure 8A), analysis of digitized MIF images allowed for the study of spatial relationships between proliferating or nonproliferating FoxP3–CD8+ or FoxP3–CD4+ T cells and FoxP3+CD4+ Tregs (Figure 4D). Before treatment, replicating Ki67+CD8+ or Ki67+CD4+ T cells were, on average, a greater distance from Tregs than were nonproliferating Ki67–CD8+ or Ki67–CD4+ T cells (Figure 4E). After treatment, the mean distance between proliferating CD8+ or CD4+ T cells and Tregs was reduced in patients who had a PR but was not reduced in patients who did not (Figure 4F). We observed no change in the mean distance between nonproliferating T cells and Tregs (Supplemental Figure 8B). Measurement of the probability that a proliferating CD8+ or CD4+ T cell is a given distance from a Treg revealed a shift to the left of the distribution curve in patients who experienced a PR (e.g., patient 3); no shift was observed in those who did not have a PR (e.g., patient 4) (Figure 4G). We did not find this to be the case when considering the distribution curves of nonproliferating T cells around Tregs (Supplemental Figure 8C). These findings offer correlative evidence that Tregs were immunosuppressive in pretreatment tumors, and shifts in distribution curves after treatment suggest that Treg immunosuppression was inhibited in patients who experience a PR.

We also performed myeloid MIF to study the density of neutrophilic cells (polymorphonuclear cells [PMNs]) and macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4D). Although the pretreatment density of T cells was not correlated with the development of a PR after treatment, a reduction in the pretreatment density of PD-L1+ or PD-L1– PMNs or macrophages in the stroma predicted a PR (Figure 5, A and B). We assessed changes with treatment and found that an increased Ki67+CD8+/PD-L1+ PMN or Ki67+CD8+/PD-L1+ macrophage ratio after treatment compared with before treatment correlated with a PR (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 MIF analysis of tumor myeloid cell infiltration. (A) Representative photomicrographs of pretreatment tumor myeloid cell infiltration measured by immunofluorescence. Patient 10 showed high myeloid infiltration, and patient 7 showed low infiltration. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Box-and-whisker plots show quantification of pretreatment density (cells/mm2) of PD-L1+ or PD-L1– PMNs or macrophages in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 9) have a PR. Significance determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Box- and-whisker plots show the log 2 FC in the stromal Ki67+ to PD-L1+ PMN or macrophage ratio after treatment compared with before treatment in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 9) have a PR. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. MΦ, macrophage.

Using bulk RNA-Seq data, we assessed the expression of a selected set of immune-related genes found to be predictive of a response to neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (8) for correlation with a PR following treatment with bintrafusp alfa. No clear pattern between expression of this gene set in pretreatment samples and the development of a PR was observed (Supplemental Figure 9A). Most tumors (11 of 14, 79%) displayed an increase in expression of these immune-related genes after treatment with bintrafusp alfa, but there was no clear correlation between the magnitude of the increase after treatment and the development of a PR (Supplemental Figure 9B). Immune deconvolution (FarDeep) was performed on bulk RNA-Seq data to estimate immune cell infiltration (21). FarDeep analysis estimated an increase in immune infiltration in tumors that displayed a greater PR (Supplemental Figure 9C). A strong positive correlation existed between the FarDeep estimation of changes in CD8+ infiltration and the direct measurement of changes in CD8+ cell density by MIF (Supplemental Figure 9D). We did not observe a positive correlation for CD4+ infiltration.

Determination of tumor antigen–specific T cell responses. We further studied changes in immune activation by determining whether treatment with bintrafusp alfa induced new or expanded existing tumor antigen–specific T cell responses and if such changes correlated with a PR. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) cultured from pre- and post-treatment tumors from 12 patients were assessed for IFN-γ production upon coculturing with autologous antigen-presenting cells loaded with in silico–predicted candidate patient-specific, mutation-derived neoepitopes or common viral antigens. The high-affinity candidate neoepitopes selected from each patient for synthesis (see Methods for criteria) are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Among all patients, we detected neoepitope-specific T cell responses among 24 of 108 (22%) predicted neoepitopes. All neoepitope-specific T cell responses were detectable (spot count >0) in post-treatment TILs. Of 24 neoepitope-specific responses in post-treatment TILs, 12 (50%) were detected (spot count >0) in patient-matched pretreatment TILs. Nineteen of 24 (80%) neoepitope-specific TIL responses were increased (difference >5 IFN-γ spots) after treatment compared with before treatment. For individual patients, a greater number of post-treatment neoepitopes for which responses were measured and a greater cumulative neoepitope-specific magnitude of response (IFN-γ spot count) each correlated with a primary tumor PR (Figure 6, A and B). T cell responses to common viral antigens (CEF) were detected in 6 of 12 (50%) patients. We found no correlation between a virus-specific T cell response and a primary tumor PR (Supplemental Figure 10). From these data, we conclude that neoadjuvant PD-L1 and TGF-β blockade increased detectable neoepitope-specific immunity in 8 of 12 (67%) patients and that detection of neoepitope-specific responses, but not responses to viral antigens, correlated with the development of a PR.

Figure 6 Neoepitope-specific TIL responses. (A) Dot plot on the left shows the number of distinct neoepitopes eliciting positive IFN-γ responses in an ELISpot analysis of pre-treatment and post-treatment TILs for each patient (n = 12), ranked from left to right by decreasing percentage of tumor regression within the tumor bed. Dot plot on the right shows the same in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 7) have a PR. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Dot plot on the left shows the number of neoepitope-specific cumulative IFN-γ spots in an ELISpot analysis of pre- and post-treatment TILs for each patient (n = 12), ranked from left to right by decreasing percentage of tumor regression within the tumor bed. Dot plot on the right shows the same in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 7) have a PR. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Dot plots show the in silico–predicted IC 50 and TPM counts for putative neoepitopes that elicited (n = 24) or did not elicit (n = 84) IFN-γ responses in TILs. Horizontal bar indicates the median. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Dot plots show the total number of mutations and total number of predicted neoepitopes (IC 50 <500 nM) in tumors that did (n = 8) or did not (n = 4) display detectable neoepitope-specific T cell responses in TILs. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Dot plots show the total number of mutations and total number of predicted neoepitopes (IC 50 <500 nM) in patients who did (n = 5) or did not (n = 97) have a PR. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Dot plot shows pretreatment tumor quantification of total stromal or tumor myeloid cells in patients whose TILs did (n = 8) or did not (n = 4) display detectable neoepitope-specific T cell responses. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Dot plot shows pretreatment tumor quantification of stromal cells or tumor Tregs from patients whose TILs did (n = 8) or did not (n = 4) display detectable neoepitope-specific T cell responses. Significance was determined with a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.