The enigmatic links between Epstein-Barr virus infection and multiple sclerosis

The next step in understanding the EBV/MS association is to identify biologically plausible mechanisms by which EBV infection could contribute to MS pathogenesis. This step is critical for rational design of EBV-focused disease-modifying therapies. The most frequently suggested candidate mechanisms are (7, 10) (a) CNS invasion with direct or indirect viral injury to oligodendrocytes, (b) upregulation of EBV-activated autoreactive T and B cells that migrate to the CNS and cause injury, and (c) molecular mimicry in which EBV infection induces antibody or T cell responses that are directed against viral antigens or epitopes but that crossreact with myelin or other CNS antigens.

In terms of the direct viral invasion hypothesis, attempts to detect EBV genome or antigen in brain tissue of MS patients as compared with controls have yielded inconsistent results. One study detected EBV by in situ hybridization in 82% of postmortem MS brain tissues as compared with 24% of controls and by PCR in 64% of MS brains compared with 24% of controls (11). However, other studies using apparently similar techniques have not found this association (see ref. 12). When EBV DNA or antigen is reported to be present in the CNS, it is typically found in infiltrating inflammatory cells, including B cells and plasma cells as well as EBV-specific CD8+ T cells, rather than in neurons, oligodendrocytes, astrocytes, or microglia (13, 14). When EBV gene expression is analyzed in MS brains in laser-capture microdissected areas of prominent immune cell infiltration, the upregulated genes detected are more commonly those involved in EBV latency rather than lytic infection (14). Even when EBV-infected astrocytes or microglial are reported, they clearly are a rare population (<15% of infected cells; ref. 11). An intriguing, though perhaps not absolutely en pointe observation, is the report of a spontaneously occurring MS-like demyelinating encephalomyelitis in Japanese macaques linked to Japanese macaque rhadinovirus, a primate gamma2-herpesvirus phylogenetically related to EBV, in which virus can be cultured from acute demyelinating lesions (15). These studies suggest that a direct invasion model should perhaps not be absolutely dismissed despite conflicting and ambiguous supportive evidence.

Molecular mimicry occurs when peptides encoded by a pathogen such as a virus share sequence or structural homology with host self-proteins. An immune response against the pathogen protein triggers a crossreactive response against the self-antigen, leading to tissue injury. The possibility that such a mechanism could occur in MS was first posited by Fujinami and Oldstone, who identified an amino acid homology between part of the hepatitis B virus polymerase and an encephalitogenic site of myelin-basic protein (16). It was subsequently noted that myelin-basic protein–specific T cell clones derived from MS patients could be activated by specific viral peptides, including one from EBV (17). Conversely, EBNA-1–specific CD4+ T cells isolated from MS patients can recognize myelin antigens and produce proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-2 (18), adding plausibility to the EBV/MS molecular mimicry theory. Most of the attention has been focused on the EBV EBNA1 protein; however, other EBV proteins, including BFRF3, have also been implicated in molecular mimicry (19).

EBNA1 has a region of high-sequence similarity with anoctamin 2 (AN02), and antibodies to either homologous region are crossreactive (20). AN02 is a Ca2+-activated chloride channel transmembrane protein expressed in neurons and glial cells. The homologous region of EBNA-1 is within an area against which higher antibody titers have been linked to increased risk of MS (9). Patients with MS have higher antibody levels to AN02 compared with controls, and these autoantibodies can be detected in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) (20).

The stress-regulated heat shock protein αβ-crystallin (HSPB5) is another candidate molecular mimicry protein. This protein is upregulated in lesional and nonlesional white matter areas in brains of those with MS and is expressed in oligodendrocytes, astrocytes, and some demyelinated axons (21). This protein has protective and therapeutic roles in mouse experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) models, and mice null for the protein show more severe clinical and pathological EAE (22). A study screening serum and CSF antibody reactivity from MS patients that differs from those of controls using high-density peptide microarrays with protein sequences from candidate MS autoantigens found the highest signal was directed against an EBNA1 region that is homologous to the N-terminal region of αβ-crystallin (23). This protein is also expressed in oligodendrocytes, and it has been postulated, although proof is lacking, that the immune response against this protein could lead to oligodendrocyte injury and demyelination (7, 10).

The newest candidate for MS molecular mimicry is glial cell adhesion molecule (GlialCAM; ref. 24). This protein is an immunoglobulin superfamily member expressed in both astrocytes and oligodendrocytes and can be detected in active MS lesions. Monoclonal antibodies created from CSF of 6 of 9 MS patients’ sequenced B cell receptor (BCR) heavy and light chain VDJ region sequences bound to EBNA1. One created monoclonal antibody was used on several high-throughput proteomic platforms, including proteome array phage displays, to probe large human proteome arrays and was found to also bind to the C-terminal portion of the intracellular domain of GlialCAM, which overlaps a region that closely resembles an EBNA1 domain previously linked to MS risk (9). It is important to note that crossreacting EBNA1-GlialCAM antibodies were found in only about 25% of MS patients. An important aspect of this study was that the investigators tried to establish pathogenetic plausibility of this crossreactivity in an EAE model. They first immunized mice with an EBNA1 fragment, then induced EAE with a second immunization using a proteolipid protein (PLP) fragment. Mice developed robust antibody responses against the immunizing PLP fragment and the cognate GlialCAM intracellular domain. The EBNA1-immunized mice had more severe clinical (paresis) and neuropathological (immune cell infiltration and demyelination) disease than controls immunized with scrambled control EBNA1 peptides.

Taken together, these studies suggest that EBV infection may induce immune responses, particularly but perhaps not exclusively against EBNA1, that generate potentially self-reactive autoimmunity that could contribute to MS pathogenesis. However, even for the most promising candidate targets, including GlialCAM and AN02, antibody responses are only detected in 15% to 25% of MS patients (20, 24), suggesting that there is not a universal or even prevalent mimicry mechanism likely to be operative. It is critical to recognize that the demonstration of molecular mimicry is not in and of itself proof that this mimicry plays any role in the pathogenesis of MS.