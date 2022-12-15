Soluble TREM2 levels associate with conversion from mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer’s disease

Baseline demographic and clinical characteristics of participants from the ADNI database. Demographic and clinical features of the healthy controls (HCs), patients with MCI, and patients with AD are listed in Table 1. No significant differences were observed among the study participants with regard to age or sex. However, we noted a distinct difference between the 3 groups in terms of their years of education, with patients with AD having fewer years of education than HCs (P < 0.001). Differences in cognitive function, assessed by the Mini–Mental State Examination (MMSE) and the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), were detected between the groups, with both AD (P < 0.001) and MCI (P < 0.001) patients having lower scores than HCs. Furthermore, patients with MCI or AD showed functional activity impairment, as assessed by a functional activities questionnaire (FAQ), compared with HCs (both P < 0.001, Table 1). The CSF levels of sTREM2 and Aβ 1–42 are also shown in Table 1. There was no significant difference in sTREM2 levels between the 3 groups, while the concentration of Aβ 1–42 was significantly decreased in patients with MCI and patients with AD compared with HCs (1,022.8 ± 379.9 pg/mL for HC; 888.6 ± 339.1 pg/mL for MCI; 640.8 ± 252.9 pg/mL for AD, P < 0.001). MCI and AD patients showed higher CSF total Tau (t-Tau) levels and p-Tau levels than did HCs (P < 0.001). Moreover, the standardized uptake value ratio (SUVR) of AV45 was higher in MCI and AD patients than in HCs (1.1 ± 0.2 for HCs; 1.2 ± 0.2 for MCI; 1.4 ± 0.2 for AD, P < 0.001). On the basis of a cutoff value of 1.11 for distinguishing amyloid positivity (25), we further divided the HC, MCI, and AD groups into 2 subgroups: positive (Aβ+/AV45+) and negative (Aβ–/AV45–). Next, the enrolled participants were classified as ApoE ε4 carriers or ApoE ε4 noncarriers, and the results showed that there were more ApoEε4 carriers among AD and MCI patients than among HCs (P < 0.001, Table 1).

Table 1 Baseline demographic and clinical features of the participants from the ADNI database

ADNI database longitudinal evaluation of MCI converters and nonconverters and risk factors. Since CSF sTREM2 levels were associated with Aβ pathology and therefore could be predictive of disease progression (26), we evaluated CSF sTREM2 in a longitudinal study. Of 344 patients who were followed up until 2019, a total of 103 (29.9 %) developed definite AD after a mean of 72.8 months (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158708DS1). The participants’ sex had an impact on MCI-to-AD conversion, as a significantly larger number of female patients with MCI progressed to AD (P = 0.027). We found no significant differences in mean follow-up time, age, ApoE ε4–carrier genotype, or years of education between the groups.

Furthermore, we applied Cox analysis to evaluate whether CSF sTREM2 levels could predict conversion after adjusting for age, sex, and the p-Tau/t-Tau ratio. As a result, patients with a CSF sTREM2 concentration of less than 3,200 pg/mL (HR = 1.72, P = 0.011, Supplemental Table 1) and an Aβ 1–42 concentration of less than 820.0 pg/mL (HR = 4.35, P < 0.001, Supplemental Table 1) were more likely to develop AD. The Kaplan-Meier curves for both sTREM2 levels and AV45 values for all patients with MCI are presented in Figure 2, A and B, respectively. Among patients with MCI who had an MCI AV45 SUVR above 1.11, those with CSF sTREM2 levels of 3,200 pg/mL or lower had a mean AD-free survival of 65.6 months, whereas the mean AD-free survival was 84.8 months for the others (P < 0.001; Figure 2C). However, no significant differences in mean AD-free survival were observed in patients with MCI who had an AV45 SUVR below 1.11 (P = 0.86; Figure 2D). In addition, Kaplan-Meier analysis indicated a significant difference in mean progression-free survival for patients with CSF Aβ 1–42 levels below 820.0 pg/mL (P = 0.002; Supplemental Figure 1B) and in the remaining population (P = 0.011; Supplemental Figure 1C). Next, we investigated potential predictors of disease progression in specific subgroups.

Figure 2 Kaplan-Meier plot of AD-free survival for ADNI database patients with MCI with different CSF sTREM2 levels. (A) CSF sTREM2 levels predicted AD-free survival of patients with MCI. (B) CSF AV45 values predicted AD-free survival of patients with MCI. (C) CSF sTREM2 levels predicted AD-free survival of MCI patients with an AV45 SUVR of 1.11 or higher. (D) No significant differences in CSF sTREM2 levels in mean AD-free survival time were observed in patients with MCI who had an AV45 SUVR below 1.11. A total of 146 HCs, 344 patients with MCI, and 111 patients with AD were included for analysis. Data were analyzed using the Kaplan-Meier method.

Evaluation of plasma sTREM2 as a potential biomarker in the NRHAD cohort at baseline. Demographic features and clinical data for HCs and patients with AD or MCI from our Neurology database of Ruijin Hospital for Alzheimer’s Disease (NRHAD) database are shown in Table 2. There were no significant differences between the 3 groups with regard to age or sex. Furthermore, we classified the enrolled participants as ApoEε4 carriers or ApoE ε4 noncarriers. A larger number of patients with AD or MCI were ApoEε4 carriers relative to HCs (P < 0.001, Table 2). Compared with patients with MCI and HCs, patients with AD had lower MMSE, MoCA, and auditory verbal learning test–delayed (AVLT-delayed) scores (P < 0.001, Table 2), but had higher Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–cognitive (ADAS-cog) scores (P < 0.001). Patients with AD had higher plasma p-Tau levels than did patients with MCI or HCs (P < 0.001, Table 2).

Table 2 Baseline demographic and clinical features of the participants from our NRHAD database

Validation of plasma sTREM2 in predicting MCI conversion in the NRHAD database. In total, 90 patients with MCI completed the 3-year follow-up questionnaires, and 23 of 90 patients with MCI (25.6%) developed AD after a median of 3 years of prospective follow-up. Demographic characteristics from the 3-year follow-up visit for MCI converters (MCI-c) and MCI nonconverters (MCI-nc) are described in Supplemental Table 2. There were no significant differences in age, sex, or years of education between the nonconverters and converters.

Cox proportional hazards regression analysis identified low plasma sTREM2 levels as a risk factor after adjusting for other confounders. The Cox model indicated that patients with plasma sTREM2 levels above 460 pg/mL (HR = 3.45, P = 0.008, Supplemental Table 2) and plasma Aβ 1–42 levels below 25 pg/mL (HR = 8.34, P = 0.039, Supplemental Table 2) had a greater risk of incident AD. Kaplan-Meier survival curves revealed no relevant differences in the mean AD-free survival of participants with different Aβ 1–42 levels (Figure 3A). However, plasma sTREM2 levels were correlated with a significant difference in mean progression-free survival in patients with MCI (P = 0.004; Figure 3B), especially for the population with plasma Aβ 1–42 concentrations below 25 pg/mL (P = 0.037; Figure 3C). No difference was detected in the remaining patient population with plasma Aβ 1–42 concentrations above 25 pg/mL (P = 0.083; Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Kaplan-Meier plot of AD-free survival of patients with MCI at the follow-up visit from our NRHAD database. (A) No relevant differences were detected in the mean AD-free survival time of patients with MCI with different plasma Aβ 1–42 levels. (B) Plasma sTREM2 levels predicted AD-free survival of patients with MCI. (C) Plasma sTREM2 levels predicted AD-free survival of MCI patients with plasma Aβ 1–42 concentrations of 25 pg/mL or less. (D) No difference in plasma sTREM2 levels were detected in the remaining population with plasma Aβ 1–42 concentrations higher than 25 pg/mL. A total of 104 HCs, 96 patients with MCI, and 96 patients with AD were included for analysis. Data were analyzed by using the Kaplan-Meier method.

Clinicopathological variables from the ADNI database and our NRHAD clinic cohort were analyzed to formulate a prognostic nomogram of association with MCI conversion. We included the relevant features selected by least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression in the Cox regression modeling. As shown in Figure 4, sTREM2 levels in both CSF and plasma were identified as independent factors for AD-free survival in patients with MCI. Figure 4A shows the predictive nomogram developed for the ADNI cohort, which had a C index of 0.968 (95% CI, 0.953–0.982). Figure 4B shows the construction of the predictive nomogram from our NRHAD cohort, with a C index of 0.935 (95% CI, 0.910–0.967). The linear predictor corresponding to the cumulative points indicated the different possibilities for AD-free survival (shown in the figure under the years of follow-up).

Figure 4 Clinical features nomogram developed for the ADNI and NRHAD databases. (A) Predictive nomogram developed from the ADNI cohort, with a C index of 0.968 (95% CI, 0.953–0.982). A total of 146 HCs, 344 patients with MCI, and 111 patients with AD were included for analysis. (B) Predictive nomogram from our NRHAD cohort with a C index of 0.935 (95% CI, 0.910–0.967). The linear predictor corresponding to the cumulative points indicated the different possibilities for AD-free survival (shown under the years of follow-up). A total of 104 HCs, 96 patients with MCI, and 96 patients with AD were included for analysis. Multivariable analyses with the Cox proportional hazards model and LASSO analysis were used.

Baseline demographic and clinical characteristics of participants from the CABLE cohort. The demographic and clinical characteristics of the participants from the Chinese Alzheimer’s Biomarker and Lifestyle (CABLE) cohort baseline data are shown in Supplemental Table 3. Similar to participants in the ADNI and NRHAD databases, there were no significant differences in age or sex among the 3 groups. We observed a statistically significant difference in the years of education between the 3 groups (P < 0.05). MMSE and MoCA assessments showed that both AD (P < 0.001) and MCI (P < 0.001) patients had lower cognitive function than did HCs. Moreover, there were more ApoEε4 carriers among the patients with MCI or AD than among the HCs (P < 0.001).

The predictive value of CSF sTREM2 levels in progression to AD in the CABLE cohort. No statistically significant differences in age, sex, ApoE ε4–carrier genotype, or years of education were observed between the MCI-nc, whose cognitive function was stable during follow-up, and MCI-c, who progressed to AD during follow-up (Supplemental Table 4). We further validated the predictive value of CSF sTREM2 levels in progression to AD in the CABLE cohort in a longitudinal study. After adjusting for age, sex, and p-Tau/t-Tau ratios, we used the Cox proportional hazards model to evaluate the predictive value of CSF sTREM2 levels in the conversion process. The results showed that patients with MCI who had CSF sTREM2 levels below 18,000 pg/mL (HR = 3.65, P = 0.034, Supplemental Table 4) and CSF Aβ 1–42 levels below 215.0 pg/mL (HR = 3.84, P = 0.027, Supplemental Table 4) were more likely to develop AD.

There were no statistical differences between HCs who were amyloid deposition–positive (A+) and HCs who were amyloid deposition–negative (A–) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Among the MCI groups, CSF sTREM2 levels were significantly higher in patients who were A+ than in those who were A– (Supplemental Figure 2A, P < 0.01), whereas CSF sTREM2 levels were further increased in patients with AD who were A+ (Supplemental Figure 2A, P < 0.05) after adjusting for age, sex, and the p-Tau/t-Tau ratio. Kaplan-Meier curves were used to evaluate the predictive value of CSF sTREM2 in the conversion process. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2B, patients with MCI whose CSF sTREM2 levels were below 18,000 pg/mL had a mean AD-free survival of 24 months, whereas those with sTREM2 levels of 18,000 pg/mL or higher had a mean AD-free survival of 36 months (P = 0.0178). Furthermore, patients with MCI who had CSF sTREM2 levels below 18,000 pg/mL were more likely to develop AD.

CSF sTREM2 levels are correlated with plasma sTREM2 levels in the CABLE cohort. Next, we investigated the correlation between CSF sTREM2 and plasma sTREM2 levels as well as between CSF Aβ 1–42 and plasma sTREM2 levels in the CABLE cohort. The results showed that CSF Aβ 1–42 levels were negatively correlated with plasma sTREM2 levels (Figure 5A). The levels of plasma sTREM2 in the MCI groups were higher than those in the HC groups and were further increased in the AD groups (Figure 5B). To determine the association between CSF sTREM2 and plasma sTREM2 levels, we analyzed the correlation on the basis of CSF Aβ 1–42 levels. We found that CSF sTREM2 levels were negatively correlated with plasma sTREM2 levels when CSF Aβ 1–42 was less than 215 pg/mL, while they were uncorrelated with plasma sTREM2 when CSF Aβ 1–42 levels were greater than 215 pg/mL (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3).