CRISPR/Cas therapeutic strategies for autosomal dominant disorders

CRISPR/Cas editing strategies are rooted in two key components: a Cas endonuclease engineered to induce double-strand breaks (DSB) or single-strand DNA breaks (SSB), and a single guide RNA (sgRNA) to direct the Cas enzyme to the target site (14). These sgRNAs are designed to complement the targeted DNA sequence — the protospacer — and are spatially conserved relative to a PAM. The PAM sequence, essential for enzymatic activity, is dependent on the type of Cas used — Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9 (SpCas9) recognizes a 5′-NGG-3′ PAM, where N represents any potential base pair, while Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9) recognizes a 5′-NGRRT-3′ PAM, where R is a purine (A or G) (15). While early iterations of CRISPR/Cas systems were used as tools for basic research, the recognition of this technology’s therapeutic potential quickly gave rise to developments such as HDR-mediated editing, base and prime editors, ablate-and-replace strategies, SNP editing, and Cas-mediated transcriptional regulation.

HDR-mediated editing in corneal dystrophy and epidermolysis bullosa. In recent years, CRISPR strategies built on homology-directed repair (HDR) have gained considerable traction for their potential as therapeutics. These systems aim to directly edit the sequence back to a healthy WT state by co-delivering a CRISPR/Cas system with an HDR template comprising the desired WT sequence flanked by two arms homologous to the native DNA strand (16–18). By inducing CRISPR/Cas–mediated DSBs, the endogenous DNA repair mechanisms can recognize the homologous regions of the HDR template as native and model the repair process on this healthy template. Both single CRISPR– and dual CRISPR–induced DSBs can mediate this process; the latter have been demonstrated to offer better efficiency for installing larger HDR templates (19). Compared with non-homologous end joining (NHEJ), the HDR repair pathway is more precise and offers lower indel frequency, but remains less efficient in postmitotic cells, potentially limiting translational applications (20). Consequently, ex vivo therapies that allow for clonal selection and reinfusion may benefit most from this strategy. Despite these shortcomings, critical developments regarding CRISPR/Cas designs have produced several clinical trials dependent on HDR to treat various AD disorders.

Granular corneal dystrophy (GCD) is an AD disorder characterized by irregular granular opacity depositions in the corneal stroma. To treat GCD linked to the TGF-β–induced (TGFBI) gene, Taketani et al. implemented an in vitro single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide (ssODN) HDR template system reliant on a Cas9/sgRNA–mediated DSB targeting the R124H mutation in TGFBI (21). By incorporating the R124H mutation in the spacer sequence of the sgRNA, this 1–base pair difference can allow the system to distinguish between mutant and WT alleles, directing Cas9 cleavage to the mutant allele. The allele specificity of a 1–base pair mismatch has been previously demonstrated in rat embryonic fibroblasts, human fibroblasts, and induced pluripotent stem cells (22–24). Furthermore, ssODNs have been shown to offer better editing than their double-stranded counterparts. Using an ssODN template, Taketani et al. achieved 20.6% editing efficiency in vitro in heterozygous and 41.3% in homozygous mutations with no reported off-target effects in sites predicted to be most susceptible based on sequence similarity (21).

The strategy described above, also called “near the PAM,” can be highly beneficial in designing allele-specific systems but bears several caveats. First, the mutant base pairs must be within proximity of a suitable PAM site. Second, single–base pair mismatches between the mutant and WT alleles may not be enough to always prevent cleavage of the WT allele, which can trigger undesired NHEJ and indels (25). Therefore, each potential therapeutic requires screening of the surrounding genome for viable PAM sites as well as allele specificity, neither of which is guaranteed. A similar approach for designing allele-specific systems is to design the CRISPR/Cas system around a unique PAM generated by the mutation. This approach, called “in the PAM,” has been used by Courtney et al. to achieve allele-specific, HDR-mediated editing via a novel PAM generated by a KRT12 mutation (26). However, like the near-the-PAM strategy, in-the-PAM relies on the probability of the mutation generating a unique PAM. Furthermore, the PAM must be unique compared with the native sequence to prevent any enzymatic cleavage of the WT allele. For example, a native NAG sequence converted to NGG by a point mutation can still result in cleavage of the native NAG strand by SpCas9, as Kleinstiver et al. demonstrated (27).

While the development of ssODNs as templates has increased HDR editing efficiency in recent years, efficiency remains relatively low. As HDR occurs in the G 2 and S phases of the cell cycle, this approach is most applicable to ex vivo studies or in vivo in highly proliferative cell niches. Furthermore, template delivery in vivo remains a noteworthy hurdle in its translation. Off-target effects remain a considerable safety concern with DSB approaches, and high levels of adeno-associated virus (AAV) integration have been observed in Cas9-induced DSBs (28, 29). Therefore, DSB-independent iterations of CRISPR/Cas technology that exhibit high editing efficiencies and have better safety profiles need to be extensively evaluated as potential therapeutics (30).

Editors for improved precision in AD disorders. Base and prime editing are novel DSB- and cell cycle–independent genome editing tools. Both methodologies lead to higher editing efficiency than HDR and have improved safety profiles due to their being DSB-free methodologies. There are two established classes of base editors: cytosine base editors (CBEs) and adenine base editors (ABEs) (31, 32). CBEs are the fusion of a Cas9 nickase (an engineered variant capable of SSBs) with a deaminase and a uracil glycosylase inhibitor, allowing for C→T base pair conversion. ABEs are the fusion of a catalytically dead Cas9 or a Cas9 nickase with two tRNA adenine deaminases (TadA), capable of facilitating A→G transversions. Prime editing is based on the use of an optimized Moloney murine leukemia virus (MMLV) reverse transcriptase fused to an SpCas9 nickase, H840A, guided by a prime editing guide RNA (pegRNA), as shown in Figure 2. Unlike base editing, prime editing can install all possible transitions and transversions in addition to small insertions and deletions. While prime editing may have a slightly higher indel rate, it has a substantial increase in flexibility, does not lead to bystander mutations, and is less reliant on ideal PAM positioning (33). For an in-depth overview of base and prime editing, see recent reviews (30, 34, 35).

Figure 2 Mechanism of prime editing. Schematic detailing critical steps of prime editing mechanism of action broken down by Cas9 activity, RT activation and function, stochastic endogenous repair mechanisms, and potential editing outcomes. (i) Protospacer hybridization between pegRNA and target DNA sequence. (ii) Engineered SpCas9 creates single-strand break in strand opposite pegRNA hybridization. (iii) Hybridization between the protospacer binding sequence (PBS) of pegRNA and newly generated 3′ flap from nickase activity. (iv) Reverse transcriptase adds nucleotides to the new 3′ end of the nicked DNA strand as directed by reverse transcription template (RTT) found adjacent to the PBS sequence. (v) An equilibrium is achieved between the unedited and edited flaps, where only one is reinserted back into DNA via endogenous DNA repair mechanisms. (vi) Insertion of 3′ flap back into the DNA and pruning of the 5′ flap by exonucleases results in the formation of a heteroduplex, where mismatch repair mechanisms determine whether the unedited strand will be remodeled in response to the edit, or whether the edit will be undone with the unedited strand as template. This process can be shifted in favor of incorporating the edit by introducing an sgRNA that nicks the unedited strand, increasing mismatch repair and improving editing efficiencies. Adapted from da Costa et al. (30).

Previously, base editing has been used in vivo to ameliorate an AD model of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS). A rare genetic disorder, HGPS is characterized by accelerated aging and a short lifespan. Lentivirus-mediated delivery of ABE efficiently corrected patient-derived fibroblasts, leading to restoration of normal splicing, reduced levels of the progerin protein, and reestablishment of nuclear morphology (36). Furthermore, no off-target DNA or RNA editing was detected using the LMNA-targeting sgRNA and ABE7.10max-VRQR editor. To show the translatability of their work, Koblan et al. used dual AAV9-mediated delivery of a split-intein base editor and the LMNA-targeting sgRNA into a mouse model of progeria (36). Retro-orbital injection of the AAV base editing therapeutic at postnatal day 14 extended median lifespan from 215 to 510 days, while treated progerin mice had ameliorated LMNA transcript mis-splicing, reduced levels of progerin protein, improved aortic pathology, and increased vitality (36). Meanwhile, Lim et al. have also applied CBEs via a split-intein approach to introduce nonsense mutations and render the SOD1 gene in ALS disabled, achieving high editing efficiencies in spinal cord cells successfully transduced and expressing the full editor (37). Since prime editing is still a nascent technology, in vivo treatment of AD disorders is limited. However, prime editing has already been applied for the development of several in vitro and in vivo disease models, including PPP2R5D-associated intellectual disabilities and STAT1-associated immune disorders (38, 39). With this technology, Lin and colleagues developed a mouse model of dominant cataract disorder bearing a pathogenic deletion in exon 3 of Crygc, editing N2A cells derived from this model back to healthy states with prime editing. The researchers observed efficiencies as high as 33.3% and provided evidence of prime editing’s therapeutic capabilities (40).

Editors have also been applied in vivo for the editing of RNA, an attractive alternative to DNA editing owing to decreased off-target events and better safety profiles (41). Developed by Cox et al., RNA Editing for Programmable A to I Replacement (REPAIR) relies on the fusion of a dead Cas13b (dCas13a) to the ADAR2 domain of adenosine deaminase. In cells transfected with cDNA encoding mutant FANCC protein linked to autosomal dominant Fanconi anemia, researchers reduced mutant transcript levels by 23% (42). Similarly, a cytosine RNA editor called RESCUE was also developed by fusing of dCas13 to an evolved ADAR2 capable of cytidine deaminase activities (43). While both techniques require further optimization for clinical relevance, their transient and reversible effects, which make them safer candidates, also reduce their therapeutic potential, as long-term editor expression is essential for maintaining therapeutic effects at the transcriptomic level, which raises immunogenic concerns and requires repeat dosing. Consequently, in vivo evaluations of this technology, especially for AD disorders, are considerably lacking.

Though base and prime editors are the new iterations of CRISPR/Cas systems, considerable efforts are being made to improve them. More recently, base editors that can install select transversion mutations (C→A and C→G point mutations) have been developed, expanding their use for treating AD disorders (44–46). Further, a series of teams developed dual-function base editors that combined the functions of adenine and cytosine base editors, allowing for simultaneous introduction of C→T and A→G mutations (47–49). Despite high editing efficiency with minimal off-target effects, base and prime editors remain restricted by their mutation-specific approach. However, multiplexed or simultaneous CRISPR/Cas9 editing is safe and feasible and has been applied to DSB-independent approaches (48, 50). A new but exciting technological advancement, twin prime editing, can introduce large sequences of DNA in a specific manner (51). Furthermore, HDR efficiency has been shown to decrease with increasing template size, while delivery of increasingly large templates remains a translational challenge (52).

Ablate-and-replace CRISPR/Cas in retinitis pigmentosa. To develop a more ideal therapeutic capable of addressing all pathogenic mutations independent of their proximity to a PAM, researchers have begun to employ an “ablate and replace” strategy. In this method, both the mutant and WT alleles are ablated via CRISPR/Cas9–induced NHEJ and replaced by the co-delivered, healthy CRISPR-resistant cDNA to support biological function (53). Unlike with previous in-the-PAM and near-the-PAM strategies, the sgRNA for this system need not be allele specific, but it must target an exon to ensure reading frame shift and disruption. Meanwhile, to ensure that the native gene ablation occurs while preserving the healthy cDNA, silent mutations are typically introduced in the cDNA. The addition of silent mutations is designed to alter either the PAM site or the protospacer sequence targeted by the guide RNA(s) required for gene ablation, as demonstrated by Paquet et al. in human stem cells (54). It is important to note that this silent-mutation design consideration can be applied to HDR and editor strategies as well to prevent subsequent cleavage and undesired indel formation.

One application of this strategy is used to treat AD rhodopsin-linked retinitis pigmentosa (RP). Rhodopsin, a light-sensitive G protein–coupled receptor, is critical for photoreceptor function and has been associated with several AD disorders (55–58). To treat mutations in rhodopsin in a mutation-agnostic way, Tsai et al. developed an ablate-and-replace strategy that relies on a dual AAV system to deliver the CRISPR-resistant cDNA and two guide RNAs targeting exon 1 of the rhodopsin gene, RHO (59). To maximize safety, one AAV delivers the Cas9 sequence while the other AAV co-delivers the two sgRNAs and humanized rhodopsin cDNA, ensuring that ablation only occurs in the presence of gene supplementation. To make the cDNA CRISPR-resistant, silent mutations were introduced into the PAM sites targeted by the sgRNAs, preventing Cas cleavage (59). In RHOP23H/P23H, RHOP23H/+, and RHOD190N/+ mouse models of RP, researchers demonstrated a substantial preservation of outer nuclear thickness in treated eyes and functional rescue via electroretinography. Endogenous mouse mRNA levels were downregulated by ablation alone, as determined by quantitative PCR, while human RHO mRNA levels were upregulated under cDNA delivery. Transient mRNA levels were measured instead of protein as commercial antibodies specific to mice and humans are not available. Recently, Wu et al. also treated a novel humanized mouse model of C110R rhodopsin-linked RP with ablate-and-replace, establishing further proof of concept and highlighting this strategy’s ability to treat multiple pathogenic mutations with a single therapeutic (60).

As with editors and HDR, the ablate-and-replace strategy has limitations and situational shortcomings. First, ablate-and-replace requires gene supplementation, which may not always be feasible given the sizes of various genes and packaging limits of common vectors such as AAVs and lentiviruses. Second, since the endogenous healthy allele is being ablated, long-term cDNA expression is imperative. However, several studies have shown that cDNA expression may decrease with time, particularly in dividing cells (61, 62). Furthermore, overexpression of transgene may prove toxic and does not allow for multiple alternatively spliced variants. Lastly, ectopic expression of the supplemented protein may be problematic, as Pellissier et al. demonstrated in expressing hCRB1-A protein in AAV-transduced mouse models (63). As a result, ablate-and-replace is reserved for genes small enough for augmentation and sufficient promoter flexibility, is best applicable to nondividing cells, and must have its cDNA components evaluated for long-term expression. While FDA regulations are more stringent in the case of integrating therapeutics, host genome integrating approaches to ensure sustained genomic supplementation may prove pivotal in future clinical efforts tackling diseases in dividing cells.

SNP editing in Huntington’s disease and severe congenital neutropenia. While the ablate-and-replace strategy has greater versatility than in- and near-the-PAM CRISPR/Cas designs, the translational aspect of this therapeutic is strongly handicapped by cDNA delivery size constraints and long-term expression concerns. Consequently, selective ablation of the mutant allele while the healthy allele is left intact remains an attractive approach. Naturally occurring heterozygous single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) have recently become high-priority targets for designing allele-specific strategies. While these SNPs may not be disease-causing in nature, SNPs tightly associated with disease-causing mutations can create allele-specific protospacer sequences and PAM sites akin to in-the-PAM and near-the-PAM designs. For example, in keratin 12–associated (KRT12-associated) Meesmann epithelial corneal dystrophy, Courtney et al. targeted a unique PAM generated by a SNP to selectively ablate the mutant allele, inducing NHEJ in 38.5% of the clones sequenced (26). In designing SNP editing strategies, however, it is important to note that the position of the mismatch in the protospacer can have substantial impact on allele specificity, as mismatches in the 5′ ends of guide RNAs can be well tolerated and result in cleavage of the healthy allele, as demonstrated by Fu et al. (64).

To improve efficiency, a pair of guide RNAs targeting different SNPs can induce a targeted gene deletion by NHEJ that renders the mutant allele useless while preserving its WT counterpart (65). A detailed mechanistic schematic is provided in Figure 3. To highlight the potential applications of this SNP editing in AD disorders, Monteys et al. detailed a dual sgRNA CRISPR/Cas9 system for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (66). By screening nearly fifty 5′ and 3′ SNPs flanking exon 1 of the human HTT gene, researchers developed a pair of sgRNAs that exhibited high allele specificity, minimal off-target effects, and robust efficiency in vitro. This system was further validated in a transgenic Huntington’s disease mouse model bearing mutations in the HTT gene; a substantial decrease in HTT mRNA and protein was observed in the right hemisphere of the brain following a localized viral injection compared with the contralateral, untreated hemisphere (67).

Figure 3 SNP editing for the mutation-agnostic, allele-specific treatment of autosomal dominant disorders. SNP editing has the potential to treat multiple mutations with a single therapeutic, relying on the selective ablation of the mutant allele by targeting CRISPR/Cas systems to allele-specific SNPs. Upstream and downstream SNPs flanking regions of high pathogenic mutations can be used to selectively create CRISPR/Cas systems and induce a targeted deletion that ablates allele expression.

Similarly, Christie et al. have presented an allele-specific strategy for the targeted deletion of autosomal dominant TGFBI corneal dystrophies. While targeting a heterozygous 5′ SNP to differentiate between alleles, they used a shared intronic 3′ sgRNA to minimize the size of the targeted deletion and maximize deletion rates. As the region targeted by the 3′ sgRNA is intronic, deleterious effects of NHEJ-induced reading frame shifts in the WT allele are mitigated and are expected to be well tolerated (67). With this system, Christie and colleagues demonstrated the allele specificity of their 5′ sgRNA (up to 99% of NHEJ linked to the correct allele) and successful targeted deletion in patient-derived lymphocyte cell lines, providing a foundation for future therapeutic SNP editing approaches. SNP editing has also been successfully applied in vitro to ameliorate mutations in the ELANE gene linked to severe congenital neutropenia. These predominantly AD disorders have been previously demonstrated to cause defects in cell survival and maturation in bone marrow hematopoietic stem cells that are rescued under CRISPR/Cas9 knockout of ELANE, as demonstrated by Makaryan et al. (68). Since SNPs flanking ELANE are limited, Sabo et al. elected to use a 3′-UTR SNP-specific sgRNA (rs1683564) in combination with a non-allele-specific sgRNA targeting intron 4 (69). Here, the researchers confirmed that allele-specific editing corrected cellular abnormalities and increased proliferation by 41% in CD34+ cells, providing further evidence of therapeutic SNP editing.

While there is immense potential for these SNP editing strategies to be applied to translational therapeutics, SNP editing has limitations. Like in- and near-the-PAM strategies, SNP editing also suffers in its versatility as a result of its chance reliance on proximity to a PAM site or the creation of a novel PAM. SNP prevalence in patient populations will also impact the number of patients suitable for treatment. There is also no assurance that dual cleavage will consistently result in targeted regional deletion and it must be screened for each pair of sgRNA candidates. As this is a selective ablation strategy, the gene must be haplosufficient, allowing the remaining allele to maintain biological function. Lastly, it is important to note that this methodology relies on the genetic sequencing of the patient to ensure that he or she bears the targeted SNP(s), and determining the linkage of SNPs and mutations (either in cis or in trans) may prove problematic.

dCas9 fusions for transcriptional regulation in early-onset obesity. While the methodologies discussed so far rely on direct editing of DNA or RNA, alternative approaches that regulate transcription without the introduction of edits or genomic breaks have inherently safer profiles. As a result, CRISPR/Cas systems have been explored for their ability to regulate gene expression. These systems consist of a standard sgRNA and a catalytically inactive dCas9 fused to transcriptional or chromatin effector domains responsible for regulating the targeted gene(s). Two main approaches are widely reported: the use of effectors to modify chromatin structure to increase or decrease accessibility and thus increase or decrease expression, and the use of transcription activators or repressors to modulate expression accordingly.

In AD disorders characterized by haploinsufficiency, CRISPR activation (CRISPRa) or the upregulation of gene expression offers a unique therapeutic approach. Using CRISPR-dCas9 fused to a VP64 transcriptional activator domain, Maeder et al. demonstrated this technology’s ability to upregulate several genes simultaneously and synergistically in vitro (70). Unlike gain-of-function mutations, loss-of-function mutations in haploinsufficient genes associated with AD disorders can benefit from non-allele-specific activation. Using CRISPRa systems targeting both the promoter and enhancer of SIM1 in an AD mouse model of obesity, Matharu et al. observed efficient and specific upregulation of SIM1 mRNA levels as well as a statistically significant reduction in mouse weight (71). Here, nonspecific amplification has clear therapeutic effect, and its freedom from allele-specific strategies allows for wider potential application. Furthermore, this system has the potential to treat polygenic disorders and can be used to regulate entire gene networks, as initially shown by Maeder et al. and reproduced by Bester et al. (70, 72). Meanwhile, CRISPR interference (CRISPRi), developed by Qi et al., or the downregulation of gene expression can be an effective tool for disrupting transcriptional activation and suppressing gene expression (73). Like SNP editing or in/near-the-PAM approaches, a differentiable SNP or mutation can be targeted to achieve allele-specific interference and downregulate the mutant gene, as explored by Mandegar and colleagues (74). Having previously been demonstrated to have a lower tolerance for mismatches than Cas9 nuclease, CRISPRi has the potential to better discern between healthy and mutant alleles, necessitating in vivo evaluations for AD diseases (75).

A key advantage of CRISPRa is the ability to upregulate expression of genes that are simply too large for traditional gene augmentation approaches. While either approach is an option for smaller haploinsufficient genes, genes that surpass packaging limits for cDNA delivery are great targets for therapeutic exploration. Furthermore, CRISPRi has the distinct advantage of reversible suppression compared with catalytically active CRISPR/Cas9 therapies. However, both technologies have several limitations. While allele-specific designs can be generated for AD disorders, transcriptional regulation also relies on the probability-driven presence of a suitable PAM site or SNP prevalence. Furthermore, long-term expression of the Cas9 enzyme is essential for sustained therapeutic effect and may be problematic given heavily debated concerns regarding long-term immunogenicity (76–79). Lastly, efficacies of these strategies tend to be lower than those of enzymatically active Cas9 nuclease approaches, demanding substantial optimization (80, 81).