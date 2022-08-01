Phase I study of adjuvant immunotherapy with autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in locally advanced cervical cancer

Study design. This trial was a single-center, phase I study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04443296) that aimed to investigate the safety of cisplatin CCRT plus TIL infusion for the treatment of patients with FIGO stage IIIA–IVA CC.

Patients were treated with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) at a dose of 45 Gy for the primary tumor and regional lymphatics at risk. The primary cervical tumor was then boosted using brachytherapy, with an additional 30–40 Gy, for a total dose of 85 Gy or higher. During EBRT, cisplatin was given weekly at 30–40 mg/m2 for a maximum of 6 doses. Ex vivo–expanded auto-TILs (>1 × 109 cells in a single dose) were infused 3 days after the completion of CCRT and brachytherapy. After cell infusion, IL-2 was administered as an i.m. bolus at 400,000 IU/dose every 24 hours, for a total of 7 doses (Figure 1).

Patients. Patients from 18–70 years of age were eligible if they had SCC, AC, or adenosquamous carcinoma of the uterine cervix in FIGO stage IIIA–IVA. All patients planned to receive prior platinum-based chemoradiotherapy. An Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status of 0 or 1 was required. The target lesion was defined as at least 1 detectable lesion by imaging.

Assessments. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety of CCRT plus auto-TIL in treating patients with FIGO stage IIIA–IVA CC. AEs were recorded from the beginning of CCRT to 30 days following TIL infusion and graded according to the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE), version 5.0. We aimed to evaluate 12 patients for toxicity in this study. Every 3 consecutive patients were treated as a cohort and evaluated for toxicity. If 1 or fewer severe toxicity events related to TIL infusion were observed in the first 3 patients, then 3 more patients were enrolled into the next cohort until 12 patients were included. If 2 or more patients within a cohort experienced severe toxicity events, then that study would be stopped. Severe toxicity was defined as grade 3 or higher nonautoimmune toxicity suspected to be related to TIL infusion (not related to CC or another preexisting condition in CCRT), or an autoimmune event that did not resolve with intervention (steroids) to grade 1 or lower within 21 days.

Secondary objectives included feasibility, primarily tumor response and its association with immunologic parameters, PFS, and OS. PFS and OS were defined as the time from treatment initiation until progression or death from any cause, respectively, or the date of data cutoff. Feasibility was defined as the rate of successful TIL generation from tumor biopsy specimens. Tumor response was evaluated according to the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1 guidelines. An objective response was defined as CR and a PR. Physical and imaging examinations (MRI/PET-CT/CT) were applied to determine the outcome at 1 month and every 3 months after the treatments.

Generation of TILs. Fresh tumor biopsy specimens were obtained from a transvaginal biopsy of the lesion and processed for the ex vivo expansion of “young” TILs. In brief, fresh tumor samples were collected in RPMI 1640 medium (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with antibiotics, minced, enzymatically dissociated into single-cell suspensions with collagenase type IV (0.1 mg/mL, MilliporeSigma) and then plated into 24-well cell culture plates in X Vivo (Lonza) culture medium containing recombinant human IL-2 (1000 IU/mL) for 1 to 2 weeks to obtain purified T cells. Once a sufficient number of T cells (>10 × 106) was generated, the cells were cryopreserved for further expansion. Clinical infusion products were generated by a rapid expansion protocol (REP) for “young” TILs: cryopreserved TILs were thawed and further expanded to numbers appropriate for treatment using a human anti-CD3 antibody (clone OKT-3, 30 ng/mL, R&D Systems), 3500 IU/mL human IL-2 (Sihuan Pharmaceutical), and irradiated feeder cells for 14 days under conditions in accordance with current GMP conditions in the Biotherapy Center at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center.

scRNA-Seq for infused TIL products. All steps from single-cell encapsulation to library preparation were performed at BGI-Shenzhen, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Single-cell capture, cDNA synthesis, and preamplification were performed using a DNBelab C4-V1 system (52). Libraries were sequenced on the MGISEQ2000 or DNBSEQ-T1&T5 platform. Raw scRNA-Seq data were processed using DNBelab C Series scRNA analysis software (https://github.com/MGI-tech-bioinformatics/DNBelab_C_Series_scRNA-analysis-software), including the gene expression data mapped to the human genome reference sequence (GRCh38). A number of steps were performed to filter out poor-quality data. First, cells with more than 200 expressed genes or greater than 15% of detected genes linked to mitochondrial genes were removed. Second, genes detected in fewer than 3 cells and cells with more than 7000 detected genes were filtered out. Third, the R package DoubletFinder (53) was applied to remove doublets, with an expected doublet rate of 0.04. For downstream analyses, the R package Seurat 4.0.0 (54) was applied to normalize the raw count matrix to identify highly variable genes, scale the genes, and integrate the samples. In addition, the first 20 principal components (PCs) and 2000 highly variable genes were used for unsupervised clustering analysis. The uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) method performed by the RunUMAP function was used for dimensionality reduction and 2D visualization of the single-cell clusters. Clusters were labeled based on the canonical marker gene expression of the major cell type (CD8 and CD4). Differential expression analysis was performed using the FindMarkers function. Volcano plots were generated using the R package ggplot2 (55) for DEGs. Enrichment analysis to determine the signaling pathways in which the DEGs are involved was then carried out using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) with the R package clusterProfiler (56). Gene set scores of interest were calculated for each cell using the AddModuleScore function (57–59). The raw and processed single-cell sequencing data have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE190075).

Flow cytometry. The lymphocyte subsets and immune characteristics of infusion TIL products and the peripheral immune cells from patients with CC were detected by FACS staining and detection. Cells were washed twice using PBS, labeled with fixable viability dye (eBioscience/Thermo Fisher Scientific), and stained for biomarkers of interest using fluorochrome-conjugated antibodies (anti–human CD3, CD4, CD8, CD56, CD16, CD25, PD-1, TIM3, CXCR5, Foxp3, IFN-γ, and HLA-A*02:01-E618–26 pentamers) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Detailed antibody information is shown in Supplemental Table 2. Intracellular Foxp3 and IFN-γ staining was performed with a fixation/permeabilization solution kit (BD Biosciences) following the instructions of the manufacturer. In brief, cells were stimulated with 10 ng/mL PMA (MilliporeSigma), 1 μg/mL ionomycin (Beyotime Biotechnology), and GolgiStop (BD Biosciences) in complete RPMI 1640 medium (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 4–6 hours, and then permeabilized and fixed for 1 hour, followed by Foxp3 or IFN-γ antibody staining. For intracellular staining of Foxp3, a fixation/permeabilization solution kit (BD Biosciences) was used following the instructions of the manufacturer. For intracellular cytokine IFN-γ staining, TILs were cultured for 4–6 hours with 10 ng/mL PMA (MilliporeSigma) and 1 μg/mL ionomycin (Beyotime Biotechnology) and GolgiStop (BD Biosciences) in RPMI 1640 medium. Then, the eBioscience Invitrogen Intracellular Fixation and Permeabilization Buffer Set (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The frequency of HPV E6–specific reactive T cells in infusion TIL products and peripheral blood was determined by bound HLA-A*02:01-E618–26 pentamers (peptide sequence: KLPQLCTEL; ProImmune), and at least 105 cells were captured by a FACS instrument for pentamer detection. Data were acquired with a Beckman Coulter flow cytometer and analyzed with FlowJo software (BD). Analyses were gated on live, singlet lymphocytes. Details on the antibodies and reagents used are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

T cell functional assays. The frequency of HPV E6– and E7–specific reactive T cells in the peripheral blood of patients at baseline, before and after TIL infusion, and in the infused TIL products was measured using a human IFN-γ–precoated ELISPOT PRO Kit (Da Ke Wei) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. T cells were incubated in this plate at 1 × 105 cells per well and stimulated with 50 ng/mL of the E6 and E7 proteins (Miltenyi Biotec) or with autologous phytohemagglutinin-stimulated (PHA-stimulated) blast cells as a control for 20 hours at 37°C. ELISPOTs were developed using AEC plus (Dakewe) and counted automatically using ImmunoSpot 5.0.3 analysis software. Spot forming cells (SFC) indicate the number of IFN-γ–producing cells per 1 × 105 cells after HPV E6/E7 stimulation.

Generation of HPV E6- or E7–specific T cells. We generated HPV-E6/E7 peptide–specific T cells in vitro using the following protocol. In brief, PBMCs were isolated from healthy donors and stimulated with 1 μg/mL of the E6 and E7 peptides (Miltenyi Biotec) in X-VIVO medium (Lonza) with 1500 IU/mL IL-2 (Sihuan Pharmaceutical) in an OKT3-precoated 24-well plate for 7 days, restimulated with 1 μg/mL of E6 and E7 peptides, and cultured for another 7 days. On day 14, HPV E6/E7 peptide–specific T cells were harvested and analyzed for flow cytometry, LDH cytotoxicity, and animal experiments.

Lactate dehydrogenase assays. The cytotoxicity of infused TIL products or HPV E6/E7–specific T cells was measured using a lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) assay. The infused TIL products from HLA-matched patients were cocultured with SiHa or 293T cells for 6 hours, and the cell supernatants were collected. LDH activity was measured using an LDH detection kit (MilliporeSigma) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The data were assessed by optical absorbance on a microplate reader at 490 nm. Cytotoxicity was calculated by the following formula: cytotoxicity percentage = (test sample – negative control)/(lysate control – negative control) × 100%.

Xenograft mouse model. The in vivo experiments were performed using 4-week-old female nude athymic mice (BALB/c-nu/nu, Vital River). In brief, after mycoplasma detection by PCR analysis, 5 × 106 SiHa cells (mycoplasma negative) were resuspended in 100 μL PBS and injected subcutaneously into the axilla of the right upper limb. Approximately 1 week after transplantation, HLA-matched TILs from patients with CC or HPV E6/E7-specific T cells (2.5 × 105, 2.5 × 106, and 2.5 × 107 cells) were injected intravenously into the tail vein for treatment. A xenograft plus PBS group was included as a control. Tumor growth was monitored every 3 days, and the tumor volume was calculated using the following formula: V = W2 × L/2, with W representing the shortest diameter and L the longest diameter. Then, the mice were sacrificed on day 17. The tumor node, lung, spleen, and liver were removed and weighed and fixed in 10% buffered formalin for histological examination. All mouse experiments were performed with groups of 5–6 mice. The mice were randomly grouped into the treatment or corresponding control groups, and the operators were blinded to the group assignments.

Patient immune parameter analysis. Tumor specimens (n = 12) and peripheral blood (n = 13) were collected from 13 patients who underwent TIL-based ACT treatment at baseline and after CCRT and/or auto-TIL treatment. The peripheral immune subsets were detected by flow cytometry, the serum cytokine profile was measured using the cytokine Milliplex assay, and the TME biomarkers were analyzed by immunohistochemistry (IHC) and immunofluorescence (IF).

Serum cytokine profile analysis. Serum cytokine and chemokine levels in serum were measured using a Cytokine Milliplex Assay Kit and a MAGPIX Multiplexing System (both from MilliporeSigma) following the manufacturer’s protocol.

IHC and IF. Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections were continuously sectioned at a thickness of 4 μm, and an IHC kit (Zhongshan Jinqiao Biotechnology) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In brief, tissue sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated by immersion in EDTA (pH 8.0) or 1× citrate (pH 6.0). A pressure cooker (95°C, 22 min) was applied for antigen retrieval. Goat serum was applied to block nonspecific binding sites at room temperature for 30 minutes. Primary antibodies, including anti–human PD-L1, anti-TOX, anti-Foxp3, and anti-CD56 antibodies, were incubated at 4°C overnight. The secondary antibody (Zhongshan Jinqiao Biotechnology) was incubated for 30 minutes at room temperature. DAB was used for visualization. Finally, the pathological sections were counterstained with hematoxylin and then dehydrated and sealed with neutral glue for optical microscopy.

For IF staining of TILs, an Opal Polaris 7 color manual IHC kit (Akoya Biosciences) was used following the manufacturer’s protocol with primary antibodies, including anti–human CD4, -CD8, and -CD20 antibodies. DAPI was used for nuclear staining and section mounting. Images were acquired using a PerkinElmer Vectra version 3.0 system, and Vectra software (Akoya Biosciences) and HALO software (Indica Labs) were used to analyze the images. Lymphocyte density was quantified as the percentage of cells expressing a given marker of at least 5 high-power fields (HPFs). Mature TLSs correspond to lymphoid follicles, including a dense cellular aggregate resembling germinal centers found in secondary lymphoid structures (SLOs). Calculation of the immune combined score was done as follows: 0 = low expression of PD-L1, TOX, or Foxp3 or high expression of CD4, CD8, CD20, CD56, or TLS; 1 = high expression of PD-L1, TOX, or Foxp3 or low expression of CD4, CD8, CD20, CD56, or TLS. The score was calculated by adding the expression of individual markers. The maximum score was 8.

Statistics. The data analysis was mainly descriptive. Summary statistics for AEs, including the proportions of each preferred AE type were tabulated and assembled into tables. AEs were categorized by grade. All correlative study results were treated as exploratory in nature, given the pilot status and sample size of the trial. Objective responses were plotted on applicable “waterfall” plots using the percentage of change. For correlative analysis, we explored the extent to which changes between pre- and post-treatment levels correlated with response by Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test. Furthermore, 2-tailed Student’s t tests, paired Student’s t tests, or Wilcoxon tests were performed for comparisons of 2 groups. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. All statistical analyses were performed using R software (version 4.0.3), GraphPad Prism 5 (GraphPad Software), or SPSS 18.0 software.

Study approval. This clinical trial is registered at https://register.clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04443296). All patients provided written informed consent independently and agreed to donate specimens for scientific study. This study was approved by the IRB of the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC, B2019-124-01) and was conducted in compliance with the Declaration of Helsinki and Good Clinical Practice guidelines. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with protocols approved by the IACUC of Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China (L102012018060P).

Data and materials availability. The study protocols are provided in the Supplemental materials. The key processed and clinical data have been deposited in the Research Data Deposit public platform (www.researchdata.org.cn; accession code RDDA2022500226) to validate the authenticity of this study.