A multitope SARS-CoV-2 vaccine provides long-lasting B cell and T cell immunity against Delta and Omicron variants

Trial populations

Phase I primary and booster third-dose series. The characteristics of the open-label phase I trial participants (Figure 1, A and B) included the 196-day primary series study involving 60 healthy adults (20–55 years old) in 3 dose groups (n = 20 each) who received 2 doses (28 days apart) of UB-612 at 10, 30, or 100 μg; and the 84-day extension booster vaccination following the primary series, where 50 participants were enrolled to receive 1 additional 100 μg booster between 7.6 and 9.6 months after the second shot for the 10 μg (n = 17), 30 μg (n = 15), and 100 μg (n = 18) groups. The boosted participants were followed for 14 days for assessment of safety and immunogenicity in this interim report, and subsequently monitored until 84 days after booster.

Figure 1 Flow of the UB-612 phase I trial primary 2-dose series with extended booster third-dose study and characteristics of study participants. (A and B) Sixty healthy young adults, male and female, 20 to 55 years old were enrolled for the primary series of the open-label, 196-day phase I study of UB-612 (NCT04545749), conducted between September 21, 2020 and May 24, 2021. They were administered intramuscularly with 2 vaccine doses at 10, 30, or 100 μg. All but one participant completed the study. The extension study (NCT04967742) that involved 50 enrollees was conducted from days 255 to 316, a time period over 6 months after the second vaccine shot. The 50 participants in the 10 μg (n = 17), 30 μg (n = 15), and 100 μg (n = 18) dose groups received a booster UB-612 dose of 100 μg and were followed up for 14 days for interim evaluation. They were monitored until 84 days after booster.

Phase II primary 2-dose series. The phase II trial was of a randomized and observer-blind design; participant characteristics are shown in Figure 2, A and B. A total of 3,875 participants who received at least 1 vaccine dose at 100 μg (3,321 received UB-612 and 554 received placebo at a 6:1 ratio) were enrolled and included in the safety population, of which 1,012 participants (vaccine 871 and placebo 141) were included in the evaluable immunogenicity population. The mean age of the participants receiving UB-612 was 44.9 years (range, 18–83 years) and that of placebo was 44.4 years (range, 19–84 years). The ratio of younger adults (18–65 years old) to elderly adults (≥65 years old) was approximately 80:20 for both UB-612 and placebo groups. All participants but 5 were Taiwanese.

Figure 2 Flow of the UB-612 phase II study and characteristics of study participants. (A and B) The phase II trial (NCT04773067) was conducted between February 26, 2021 and April 16, 2021, and enrolled a total of 3,875 participants (18–85 years old) to receive 100 μg UB-612 (3,321 on 100 μg UB-612 and 554 on placebo at a 6:1 ratio).

Reactogenicity and safety

Phase I primary 2-dose and booster third-dose series. In the 196-day primary series and up to 14 days after booster, neither vaccine-related severe adverse events (SAEs, including grade 3/4 AEs) nor dose-limited increase in incidence or severity was recorded. The solicited local and systemic AEs reported within 7 days in all vaccination groups (Figure 3A) were mild to moderate (grade 1/2) and transient, with lower frequencies for most systematic reactions than local reactions. The incidence of solicited local AEs was comparable after the first and second vaccination and slightly increased after the booster dose (Figure 3A), the most common post-booster solicited local AE being pain at the injection site (60%–71%). The incidence of solicited systemic AEs was similar after each vaccination (Figure 3B), with the most common post-booster solicited systemic AE being fatigue (11%–33%). The safety profile observed in the primary 2-dose vaccination series and the booster phase was similar.

Figure 3 In phase I trial of primary and booster series, selected solicited local and systemic reactions within 7 days of each vaccination recorded for the 3 different doses of UB-612 vaccine. Both local and systemic reactions are shown as the percentage of participants who reported grade 1 (mild; yellow) or grade 2 (moderate, orange) for (A) local and (B) systemic adverse reactions. For dose 1 and dose 2, there were 20 participants in each dose group receiving 2 doses of UB-612 at 10, 30, or 100 μg. For the booster dose 3 at 100 μg, there were 17, 15, and 18 participants who originally were assigned to the 10, 30, and 100 μg dose groups, respectively.

Phase II primary 2-dose series. There were no vaccine-related SAEs. Both local and systemic AEs were mild and transient, and were self-limited in a few days.

Overall, 2,546 participants reported solicited local AEs, of which 2,386 (72.0%) were from UB-612 and 160 (28.9%) from the placebo group after 1 and 2 doses (Figure 4A). These local AEs were mild (grade 1) to moderate (grade 2) in severity, and the most common event was injection-site pain in 2,246 (67.8%) participants of the vaccine group, and occasional skin allergic reaction (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Incidence of adverse effects in the phase II interim data analysis. (A) Solicited local adverse reaction within 7 days after each vaccination. (B) Skin allergic reaction within 14 days after each vaccination. (C) Solicited systemic adverse reaction events 7 days after each vaccination.

There was no significant difference in the incidence of solicited systemic AEs between UB-612 vaccine and placebo groups across age strata (P > 0.05) (Figure 4C). Solicited systemic AEs were reported by 38.6% of the elderly participants (65–85 years old) among the vaccine groups, compared with 63.3% of the overall safety population. The most common solicited systemic AE was fatigue/tiredness reported in 1,488 (44.9%) of UB-612–treated participants and was generally mild.

Neutralizing antibodies against live SARS-CoV-2 WT versus Delta, and against pseudo-SARS-CoV-2 WT versus Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Omicron VoCs

Phase I primary 2-dose and booster third-dose series. A booster dose of 100 μg given 7.6–9.6 months after the second dose induced robust neutralizing antibodies against live SARS-CoV-2 WT and Delta VoC in 100% of the participants (Figure 5). In the 10, 30, and 100 μg UB-612 dose groups, the booster elicited VNT 50 against WT of 4,643, 3,698, and 3,992, respectively (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Table 1), representing (a) 104-, 118-, and 37-fold respective increases (geometric mean fold increases, GMFIs) over the peak responses in the primary series (14 days after dose 2, i.e., day 42), and (b) GMFIs of 465, 216, and 65, respectively, over the pre-boost levels. Compared with a panel of human convalescent sera (HCS) collected approximately 1 month after onset in hospitalized COVID-19 cases, the post-booster neutralizing antibody levels were 45.5-, 36.2-, and 39.1-fold (GMFIs) higher. Neutralizing antibody titers in the same live virus test standardized with the WHO reference antiserum and expressed in international units (IU/mL) were similar (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Figure 5 In the phase II trial, virus-neutralizing titer (VNT 50 ) against live SARS-CoV-2 WT after the primary 2-dose vaccination and the booster third dose. In the primary 2-dose vaccination series of the 196-day phase I UB-612 trial, 60 participants were enrolled for the 10 μg, 30 μg, and 100 μg dose groups (n = 20 per group), of which 50 participants were enrolled for the extension study and received a booster third dose at 100 μg (n = 17 for the 10 μg; n = 15 for the 30 μg, and n = 18 for the 100 μg dose group). The virus-neutralizing antibody geometric mean titers (GMT, 95% CI) that inhibit 50% of live SARS-CoV-2 WT were measured and expressed as VNT 50 for the (A) 10 μg, (B) 30 μg, and (C) 100 μg dose groups. (D) Illustrated with the 100 μg dose group, the VNT 50 data were recorded on day 0 (before dose 1), day 14 (14 days after dose 1), day 28 (1 month after dose 1, before dose 2), day 42 (14 days after dose 2), day 56 (1 month after dose 2), day 112 (3 months after dose 2), day 196 (6 months after dose 2), days 255 to 316 before dose 3, the pre-booster, average day 286), and days 269 to 330 (14 days after booster, average day 300) for study participants of the 3 dose groups. The international unit (IU/mL) corresponding to 50% neutralizing GMT and 95% CI (VNT 50 ) is shown in Supplemental Figure 3. The titers for individual participants are shown by the circles. The horizontal dotted lines indicate the lower limit of quantification. HCS, human convalescent serum samples in the control group (n = 20).

The booster dose induced remarkably high VNT 50 against the live Delta VoC as well, reaching 2,854, 1,646, and 2,358 (Figure 6A), which represent modest GMFRs of 1.6, 2.4, and 1.7 (i.e., a preservation of ~63%, ~42%, and ~60% neutralizing strength, respectively) for the 10, 30, and 100 μg groups, respectively, relative to the WT strain.

Figure 6 In the phase I trial, UB-612 booster third-dose produced potent neutralizing titers against SARS-CoV-2 WT, Delta, Omicron, and other VoCs, and the virus-neutralizing antibodies were long-lasting as revealed with the live WT virus. The primary 2-dose series (days 0 and 28) of the 196-day phase I trial and the extended booster third dose of 100 μg administered on mean day 286 (days 255–316). (A) In the participants of the 100 μg group, the VNT 50 observed 14 days after booster reached 3,992 against live SARS-CoV-2 WT and 2,358 against live Delta. Similar high anti-WT and anti-Delta VNT 50 levels were observed for the lower 30 and 10 μg dose groups. (B) In the participants of the 100 μg group, the pVNT 50 observed 14 days after booster against pseudo-SARS-CoV-2 WT and against pseudo-SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. (C) Antibody persistence after 2 doses (phase I trial): The anti-WT neutralizing VNT 50 decayed slowly, with a t 1/2 of 187 days, based on the first-order exponential model fitting (SigmaPlot) over days 42–196 (r2 = 0.9877; the decay rate constant K el = –0.0037; t 1/2 = 0.693/K el ).

The pVNT 50 observed 14 days after booster of the 100 μg group (n = 18) were assessed for their cross-reactive neutralizing antibody titers against pseudo-SARS-CoV-2 and VoCs, including Omicron, as shown in Figure 6B. The pVNT 50 against WT, Omicron, Alpha, Gamma, and Beta were 12,778, 2,325, 9,300, 13,408, and 4,974, respectively, when compared with the WT (14,171), with modest respective GMFRs of 5.5, 1.4, 1.0, and 2.6 (i.e., a preservation of 18.2%, 72.7%, 105%, and 38.9% neutralizing strength, respectively) relative to the WT strain.

The neutralizing antibodies in the primary series were long-lasting for the 100 μg group, associated with the highest increase in VNT 50 against WT observed at 14 to 28 days after dose 2, as compared with the lower-dose 10 and 30 μg groups (Figure 5, A–C). The peak neutralizing antibody geometric mean titer (GMT; 108 on day 42, 103 on day 56) (Figure 5C) in the 100 μg group was close to the GMT of 102 for the panel of control HCS. Seroconversion rate based on the SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers on day 57 in phase I was 100% for the 100 μg dose and remained 100% thereafter throughout the period monitored (Supplemental Table 2).

Prior to boosting (days 255–316), none of the 18 participants (0%) in the 100 μg group with VNT 50 fell below the assay lower limit of quantification, suggesting that the induced neutralizing effect could persist for a long period of time. Antibody persistence after 2 doses for the 100 μg group from the phase I trial was calculated using first-order exponential model fitting (SigmaPlot) for the anti-WT neutralizing VNT 50 over days 42 to 196 (r2 = 0.9877, the decay rate constant K el = –0.0037; t 1/2 = 0.693/K el ). The neutralizing antibody VNT 50 GMT slowly declined, with a t 1/2 of 187 days (Figure 6C).

We also investigated the neutralizing effects against Delta and other VoCs during the phase I primary vaccination phase with all serum samples (n = 20) from the primary series of phase I trial of the 100 μg UB-612 dose group (Supplemental Figure 4). The results showed preserved virus-neutralizing activities, in particular against the Delta B.1.617.2 variant, to which a 63% neutralizing activity (GMFR of 1.6) was retained relative to the WT strain. Significant neutralizing antibodies were preserved as well against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant, with 91% retained (GMFR of 1.1), and Gamma (P.1) variant with 56% retained (GMFR of 1.8), while that against Beta B.1.351 was weaker, with 20% retained (GMFR of 5.1).

Phase II primary 2-dose. On day 57 (4 weeks after the second dose), across participants of all ages (18 to 85 years), the anti–S1-RBD titer with a GMT of 518.8 (Supplemental Figure 5A) and the virus-neutralization titer against the WT strain was age dependent, with an overall VNT 50 of 87.2 (Supplemental Figure 5B). The younger adults (18–65 years old) had a higher VNT 50 of 96.4, which is reproducibly close to that observed in phase I study participants 20–55 years old (VNT 50 of 103) (Figure 5C), while the elderly adults (≥65 years old) exhibited a lower VNT 50 of 51.6. An extension study of the phase II trial with a booster third dose is being investigated. Seroconversion rate based on the WT SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers on day 57 (or day 56 after dose 1) across participants of all ages (18–85 years old) in phase II were from 88.6% for the elderly to 96.4% for the young adults (Supplemental Table 3).

On day 57, a substantial level of anti-Delta neutralizing antibodies was observed. A pool of 48 serum samples randomly selected from vaccinees across age groups (n = 39 for young adults 18–65 years old; n = 9 for elderly adults ≥65 years old) were subjected to an ad hoc live virus assay analysis in 2 independent laboratories (Academia Sinica and the California Department of Viral and Rickettsial Diseases). The results were concordant and revealed that immune sera could neutralize 2 key SARS-CoV-2 prototypes with a similar VNT 50 : 329 against WT obtained in Taiwan and 308 against the USA WA1/2020 strain in the United States (Figure 7). The VNT 50 against Alpha B.1.1.7 and Delta B.1617.2 were estimated to be 122 and 222, respectively, representing a 2.7-fold and 1.4-fold reduction, relative to the USA WA1/2020 variant.

Figure 7 In the phase II trial primary 2-dose series, neutralizing antibody titers (VNT 50 ) against SARS-CoV-2 variants. (A) Measurement of VNT 50 against live SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in day 57 immune sera randomly selected from 48 vaccinees (n = 39 for young adults 18–65 years old; n = 9 for elderly adults ≥65 years old) who received 2 UB-612 vaccine doses in the phase II trial. Live WT SARS-CoV-2-TCDC#4 and USA WA1/2020, and 2 VoCs (B.1.1.7 and B.1.617.2 lineages) listed by WHO, were employed for CPE assays. The VNT 50 values are marked on top of each column, with 95% CIs shown as horizontal bars. (B) The fold change (reduction) in VNT 50 against each of the variants compared with WT strains Wuhan and USA WA1/2020 by the 2-sample t test. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. The 2.7- and 1.4-fold reductions also indicate 37% and 72% preservation of neutralization titers relative to the 2 WT strains isolated from 2 separate geographic locations where CPE assays were performed. Sinica, Academia Sinica, Taiwan; CDPH, California Department of Public Health.

Neutralizing antibodies against S1-RBD binding to ACE2 receptor

Phase I primary 2-dose and booster third-dose series. ELISA results of the functional inhibition (neutralization) against the S1-RBD–ACE2 interaction (Figure 8) were largely consistent with the VNT 50 data (Figure 5). The 100 μg dose group exhibited the highest neutralizing titers (Figure 8C), with an anti–S1-RBD–ACE2 quantitative neutralizing antibody (qNeuAb) level of 6.4 μg/mL on day 112, a 4.6-fold increase as compared with 1.4 μg/mL from the 20 HCS. Upon booster vaccination, the anti–S1-RBD–ACE2 qNeuAb levels reached 303 to 521 μg/mL, representing a 77- to 168-fold increase over the peaks after the primary vaccination series; similarly, profound 82- to 579-fold increases were observed as compared with the pre-boost levels (Figure 8, A–C). Thus, the UB-612 booster can elicit significant immune responses in vaccinated subjects regardless of how low their pre-boost levels are.

Figure 8 Inhibition titers against S1-RBD–ACE2 binding by ELISA in the primary 2-dose vaccination and after the booster third dose. ELISA-based neutralization (inhibition) of S1-RBD–ACE2 binding titers in the primary 2-dose vaccination series of a 196-day phase I trial (60 participants) and in the extension study with a booster third dose. Participants of (A) 10 μg, (B) 30 μg, and (C) 100 μg dose groups (n = 20 per dose group) received 2 assigned vaccine doses, 28 days apart, and a booster third dose of 100 μg at a time over 6 months administered to 50 participants (n = 17 for the 10 μg, n = 15 for the 30 μg, and n = 18 for the 100 μg dose groups). Serum samples were collected at the indicted time points for measuring the inhibition titers against S1-RBD binding to ACE2 by ELISA. The horizontal dotted lines indicate the lower limit of quantification. (D) Good correlation was found between S1-RBD–ACE2 binding inhibition and VNT 50 . Data are plotted for all prime/boost vaccinated participants (10, 30, and 100 μg dose groups). Data points for participants on day 0 were excluded from correlation analysis. Correlation analyzed by nonparametric Spearman’s correlation method.

The neutralization of S1-RBD–ACE2 binding on ELISA correlates well with VNT 50 findings (Spearman’s r = 0.9012) (Figure 8D), thus corroborating the validity of the anti-WT VNT 50 results by the cytopathic effect (CPE) assay (Figure 5, A–C). Furthermore, the post-booster anti–S1-RBD–ACE2 qNeuAb levels of 303 to 521 μg/mL (Figure 8, A–C) were 216- to 372-fold higher than for HCS. This suggests that the majority of antibodies in HCS appear to bind more to the allosteric sites (N- or C-terminal domain of S1) than to the orthosteric (RBD) sites where viral S1-RBD interacts with the ACE2 receptor.

S1-RBD IgG antibody ELISA responses. In the phase I trial, S1-RBD–binding antibodies measured by ELISA (Supplemental Figure 6) showed again that the 100 μg–vaccinated group elicited the highest immune responses over the 196-day primary series, with GMT of 2,240 on day 42, which far exceeded the GMT of 141 from the 20 HCS. Upon booster vaccination, the anti–S1-RBD GMT in the 3 dose groups peaked at 7,154 to 9,863 (3- to 28-fold increases [GMFIs] over the peaks during the primary series); similarly, profound 37- to 378-fold increases were observed as compared with the pre-boost levels. The S1-RBD ELISA results correlated well with the VNT 50 findings (Spearman’s r = 0.9073). A good correlation existed also between the anti–S1-RBD antibody titers and the WHO International Reference–based Binding Antibodies Unit (BAU/mL), with similar boosting patterns (Supplemental Figure 7). In the phase II study, the anti–S1-RBD antibody level in younger adults (18–65 years old) was higher (GMT 572) than for the elderly (65–85 years old) on day 57 (GMT 312) (Supplemental Figure 5A).

T cell responses by ELISpot

Phase I trial. In the primary vaccination series of the phase I trial, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were collected from vaccinees, with aliquots of 250,000 PBMCs plated into each well and stimulated with 10 μg/mL (each stimulator) for evaluation by interferon-γ+ (IFN-γ+) ELISpot (Figure 9, A–C). The highest antigen-specific responses were observed in the 100 μg dose group: on day 35, 254 spot-forming units (SFU)/106 PBMCs after stimulation with S1-RBD plus Th/CTL peptide pool and 173 by Th/CTL peptide pool alone (Figure 9C), demonstrating that the Th/CTL peptides in the UB-612 vaccine were principally responsible for the T cell responses.

Figure 9 UB-612–induced long-lasting, robust Th1-predominant cell response measured by IFN-γ and IL-4 ELISpot after restimulation of PBMCs with designer peptide antigens. In the 196-day phase I trial with 2 UB-612 doses on days 0 and 28, vaccine-induced T cell responses were measured by IFN-γ ELISpot with PBMCs from young adults (20–55 years old) in (A) 10, (B) 30, or (C) 100 μg dose group (n = 20 each). In the phase II trial study, participants (younger adults, 18–65 years old) received 2 doses of UB-612 at 100 μg (n = 88) or saline placebo (n = 12), and T cell responses in PBMCs of vaccinees on day 57 restimulated with designer antigen protein/peptides were measured by (D) IFN-γ and (E) IL-4 ELISpot. Shown are spot-forming units (SFU) per 1 × 106 PBMCs producing IFN-γ and IL-4 after stimulation with S1-RBD plus Th/CTL peptide pool, Th/CTL peptide pool, or SARS-CoV-2 T peptides (Th/CTL peptide pool without UBITh1a). Statistical analysis was performed with the use of the 2-sample t test. ****P < 0.0001.

On day 196, the IFN-γ+ ELISpot responses for the 100 μg dose group remained at approximately 50% of the peak responses, which decreased from 254 to 121 SFU/106 cells with RBD plus Th/CTL peptide pool restimulation, or from 173 to 86.8 with Th/CTL peptide pool restimulation only. This observation suggests that the UB-612 vaccine–elicited T cell responses after 2 vaccine doses persisted for at least 6 months. This is in concert with the persistence of neutralizing antibodies noted earlier (Figure 5C).

Phase II trial. In the phase II trial, the day 57 strong IFN-γ+ ELISpot responses were also observed: geometric mean of 370 (SFU/106 cells) with S1-RBD plus Th/CTL restimulation, 322 with Th/CTL restimulation, and 181 with Th/CTL peptide pool without UBITh1a (Figure 9D), which were all far higher than the counterparts in the placebo group (P < 0.0001). In contrast with IFN-γ, the IL-4 responses were far lower: 13.6, 7.5, and 5.4, respectively (Figure 9E). The overall ELISpot results indicate that the inclusion of the Th/CTL peptides is essential and principally responsible for the T cell responses, while the recombinant protein S1-RBD plays only a minor role. Importantly, the orientation of the T cell response is predominantly Th1 oriented. UBITh1a plays a catalytic role as usual to trigger the Th1 responses by the virus-specific Th/CTL peptide pool.

CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses by intracellular cytokine staining

Phase II trial. T cell responses by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) were evaluated (Figure 10). Substantial increases in IFN-γ– and IL-2–producing CD4+ and CD8+ cells were observed across the 3 peptide-restimulation groups, and, consistent with ELISpot findings (Figure 9, D and E), lower IL-4–producing CD4+ T cells were detected, confirming the Th1 predominance of the T cell response.

Figure 10 In phase II primary 2-dose vaccination series, UB-612–induced Th1-predominant T cell responses (CD4+ and CD8+) measured by IFN-γ and IL-4 ICS after restimulation of PBMCs with designer peptide antigens. In a phase II trial, study participants (younger adults 18–65 years old) receiving 2 doses (28 days apart) of UB-612 at 100 μg (n = 88) or saline placebo (n = 12). Their PBMCs harvested on days 1 and 57 (4 weeks after the second shot) were restimulated with designer antigen protein/peptides to evaluate T cell responses by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS). Frequencies of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that produce indicated cytokines in response to the stimulation of (A) S1-RBD plus Th/CTL peptide pool, (B) Th/CTL peptide pool, and (C) SARS-CoV-2 T peptides (Th/CTL peptide pool without UBITh1a). Statistical analysis was performed using the Mann-Whitney t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

CD8+ T cells expressing the cytotoxic markers CD107a and granzyme B were observed, accounting for 3.5%, 2.1%, and 1.8% of circulating CD8+ T cells after restimulation with S1-RBD plus Th/CTL, Th/CTL, and Th/CTL pools without UBITh1a, respectively. Overall, UB-612 elicited Th1-oriented immunity with a robust CD8+ CTL response, which would be favorable for clearance of the viral infection, and the restimulation results indicated that Th/CTL peptides, which include non-spike N and M structural proteins, are the principal factor responsible for the T cell immunity.