YAP1 and WWTR1 expression inversely correlates with neuroendocrine markers in Merkel cell carcinoma

NEhi and NElo transcriptional subtypes are observed at the single-cell and bulk levels in MCC tumor biopsies. To assess the transcriptional environment present within MCC tumors, we performed a variety of analyses on biopsies obtained from patient tumors (Figure 1). First, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) on 9 patient-derived tumor biopsies to obtain 38,077 high-quality cells (Figure 2A). Of the 9 tumor samples, 6 were virus-positive, with 25,062 cells defined by non-zero expression of MCPyV LT or ST transcripts, and 3 were virus-negative, with 13,015 cells (Supplemental Figure 1A). All samples were integrated into a single clustering analysis using Seurat (41) to identify pan-MCC cellular subgroupings (Figure 2A). Seventeen unique transcriptional clusters were identified (resolution = 0.75), the majority of which (clusters 0–6, 8–10, and 12–15, representing 89.4% of all cells) were broadly categorized as MCC, as defined by the expression of ATOH1, SOX2, KRT20, and the NE markers SYP, CHGA, and NEFH (Figure 2B). In addition to MCC tumor cells, we observed clusters of immune cells including CD4-positive and CD8A-positive T cells (clusters 7 and 11) and CD68-positive macrophages (cluster 16). Every cluster was present within each tumor sample, although the relative proportions varied (Supplemental Figure 1B). Notably, the heterogeneity of MCC cell clustering was not due to viral status, as we observed coclustering of MCC cells from virus-positive and virus-negative tumors (Figure 2C). Thus, we wondered if factors other than MCPyV contributed to the observed transcriptional heterogeneity in MCC.

Figure 1 Flowchart of analyses of patient-derived MCC tumor biopsies performed in this study. Tumor biopsies from enrolled patients were subjected to bulk and scRNA-Seq, IHC, and the generation of PDCLs.

Figure 2 Bulk and scRNA-Seq of patient-derived MCC tumor biopsies identifies subgroups based on the expression of NE genes. (A) Dimensional reduction plot (DimPlot) of integrated scRNA-Seq analysis of all cells from 9 patient-derived tumor biopsies with clusters defined (resolution = 0.75). UMAP, uniform manifold approximation and projection. (B) Feature plots of MCC (ATOH1, SOX2, KRT20), NE (SYP, CHGA, NEFH), and immune cell markers (CD8A, CD4, CD68). (C) DimPlot as in A, but colored on the basis of MCPyV status of the tumor biopsy or cell presence in the immune cell clusters. (D) Violin plots comparing normalized expression of conserved cluster 0 genes between clusters. (E) PCA of bulk RNA-Seq from 44 patient-derived MCC tumor biopsies showing viral status (symbol shape) and NMF group (symbol color). (F) Expression of each cluster 0 gene in the 44 MCC tumor biopsies clustered by NMF group. MCC253b, MCC256b, and MCC334b represented recurrences of MCC253, MCC256, and MCC334 tumors, respectively. MCC440b represented a distinct primary tumor that presented synchronously with MCC440.

To assess transcriptional drivers of the different MCC clusters, we identified genes significantly enriched within a single cluster relative to all other clusters (Supplemental Table 1). We further assessed these cluster-enriched genes for conservation across all tumor specimens to identify high-confidence, cluster-specific enrichment (Supplemental Table 2). Cells in cluster 0 were enriched for 6 genes that included 3 markers of normal Merkel cells (ATOH1, SOX2, and KRT8), the Hes family BHLH transcription factor 6 (HES6), insulin gene enhancer protein (ISL1), previously shown to be highly expressed in MCC and other NE cancers (19, 42, 43), and coiled-coil glutamate-rich protein 2 (CCER2), not previously associated with MCC or NE transcriptional programs. As a result, we reasoned that cluster 0 represented the prototypic NE MCC cell population. Importantly, these cluster 0–enriched genes were broadly, although variably, expressed in all MCC, but not immune-associated, cell clusters (Figure 2D). These results suggest that the transcriptional heterogeneity within MCC may be based on or correlate with NE gene expression, rather than viral status.

To further explore transcriptional heterogeneity in MCC, we analyzed bulk RNA-Seq profiling of 55 patient-derived tumor biopsies (44) that included paired tissue samples for 7 of the 9 samples analyzed by scRNA-Seq (Supplemental Table 3). Viral status was determined by the expression of MCPyV LT and ST (Supplemental Figure 1C). Since tumor biopsies can contain normal skin or immune cells, we curated our data set for higher-purity samples on the basis of the expression of the cluster 0–enriched genes defined in the scRNA-Seq data (Supplemental Figure 1D). Eleven of the 55 samples had minimal expression of these as well as other MCC-specific and NE genes (Supplemental Figure 1E). Both Euclidean clustering (Supplemental Figure 1D) and principal component analysis (PCA) (Supplemental Figure 1F) showed divergence of these samples from the remaining 44, suggesting they contained a high proportion of nontumor cells. These samples were removed from further analysis. PCA of the top 500 most variably expressed genes (Supplemental Table 4) was used to assess the clustering of the 44 remaining samples (Figure 2E). Similar to the scRNA-Seq, we observed coclustering of virus-positive and virus-negative tumor samples. To identify transcriptional subgroupings within the bulk RNA-Seq data set, we performed non-negative matrix factorization (NMF) of the top 500 most variably expressed genes. We imputed a range of factorization ranks (k) to define the ideal value for subgroup decomposition (45), which was optimized at k = 2 (cophenetic correlation = 0.952), indicating 2 groups. These NMF-based transcriptional groups did not correlate strongly with viral status, with 76.9% (20 of 26) being MCPyV-positive in the group 2 samples compared with 55.6% (10 of 18) in group 1 (Figure 2E).

Since we observed variability in NE gene expression in the scRNA-Seq data, we wondered whether the NMF-defined groups may diverge based on expression of the NE cluster 0–enriched genes (Figure 2F). Generally, we found that NMF group 1 was associated with lower expression of cluster 0 genes, while group 2 was associated with higher expression, leading us to call them NElo and NEhi, respectively. However, a gradient of cluster 0 gene expression was apparent, suggesting that NMF groups 1 and 2 likely represent 2 overlapping transcriptional profiles or a spectrum of NE gene expression.

YAP1, WWTR1, and NE marker expression is negatively correlated in MCC on a bulk and single-cell basis. Analysis of the scRNA-Seq and bulk RNA-Seq data sets revealed heterogeneity of NE gene expression within and across MCC tumors. We reasoned that genes whose expression was negatively correlated with the cluster 0 genes may help to define the NMF group 1 (the NElo group) tumor samples. Genome-wide, gene-to-gene Pearson correlations were performed on the 44-sample bulk RNA-Seq data set using the 6 cluster 0 genes (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 2A, and Supplemental Table 5). Among the most negatively correlated genes compared with SOX2 and ATOH1 were YAP1 (R2: –0.62 and –0.66, respectively) and WWTR1 (R2: –0.59 and –0.61, respectively). YAP1 and WWTR1 expression was also negatively correlated with expression of the other cluster 0 genes (Supplemental Figure 2A). Intriguingly, expression of YAP1 has been used to describe a non-NE subtype of SCLC (34–36, 39). IHC revealed a lack of YAP1 expression in MCC and other NE carcinomas with high expression of NE markers (46). As such, we postulated that some of the heterogeneity observed in the scRNA-Seq and bulk RNA-Seq data could be explained by the reciprocal expression of the NE cluster 0 genes relative to non-NE-associated YAP1 and WWTR1.

Figure 3 NE marker and YAP1 and WWTR1 expression is strongly negatively correlated in MCC tumor samples. (A) Genome-wide gene-to-gene Pearson correlations for 44 bulk RNA-sequenced tumor samples (44) showing that YAP1 and WWTR1 are negatively correlated with ATOH1 and SOX2 across all samples. (B) Heatmap of normalized expression of YAP1, WWTR1, CCN1, CCN2, and cluster 0 genes in each WWTR1-expressing cell (n = 301) from the 9 tumor samples analyzed by scRNA-Seq. (C) Heatmaps of the 44 bulk RNA-sequenced tumor samples (left) (44), bulk RNA-sequenced PDCLs with individual replicates shown (center) (44), and bulk RNA-sequenced, DMSO-treated established MCC cell lines (right) (11) showing negatively correlated expression between YAP1 and WWTR1 and their target genes (“Wang targets”) (47), cluster 0 genes, and other NE genes. (D) Immunoblot of PDCLs showing negatively correlated expression between WWTR1 and NE markers. n = 1.

Reassessment of the scRNA-Seq data set revealed a small population of cells in clusters 8 and 12 that expressed YAP1, WWTR1, and their direct transcriptional targets cellular communication network factor 1 (CCN1, also known as CYR61) and cellular communication network factor 2 (CCN2, also known as CTGF) (Supplemental Figure 2B). Indeed, the less conservative cluster enrichment analysis identified WWTR1 as being significantly enriched in cluster 12 (Supplemental Table 1). WWTR1-expressing cells were rare but present in all samples, albeit at different proportions, and YAP1-expressing cells were present in 8 of 9 samples (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). YAP1- and WWTR1-expressing cells were not restricted to either MCCP or MCCN tumors or either NMF group, as assayed by bulk RNA-Seq. In general, WWTR1 was more strongly expressed and in more cells per sample compared with YAP1 across all samples (Supplemental Figure 2D). Extraction of all WWTR1-positive cells revealed a clear negative correlation between expression of the NE cluster 0 genes and YAP1- and WWTR1-associated genes (Figure 3B). Importantly, we observed low levels of WWTR1 in single cells with high expression of the cluster 0 markers (Figure 3B, left), indicating that WWTR1 expression was present in clearly identifiable MCC cells, albeit at reciprocally lower levels. Furthermore, we also found KRT8, a marker of normal Merkel cells and MCC, coexpressed in single cells with higher levels of WWTR1 (Figure 3B, center) indicating that these WWTR1-expressing cells probably represented MCC tumor cells. Taken together, these results indicate that YAP1 and WWTR1 expression could be observed in bona fide MCC at the single-cell level and was generally negatively correlated with NE gene expression.

IHC was performed on a panel of MCC tumors to determine whether subpopulations of YAP1- and WWTR1-expressing cells could be observed in situ. Consistent with previous reports (14, 19), all H&E-positive tumor sections stained for ATOH1 (7 of 7) and most for KRT20 (5 of 7) (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental 4A). Strikingly, expression of ATOH1 and KRT20 varied in intensity and positivity within individual tumor sections (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), indicating the potential for heterogenous subpopulations. Staining for YAP1 and WWTR1 revealed a few rare cells that were positive within the tumor sections assessed. We observed strong focal staining of YAP1 and WWTR1 in a subpopulation of cells within a tumor section that was otherwise positive for H&E and ATOH1 (Supplemental Figure 5, red arrows). Importantly, the staining of WWTR1-positive and YAP1-positive cells within this region was nuclear, suggesting the potential for WWTR1/YAP1-mediated transcriptional activity within these cells.

We asked whether the reciprocal expression of YAP1- and WWTR1-dependent genes and NE markers could be observed in the bulk RNA-Seq of the 44 tumor biopsies. We plotted the expression of the NE cluster 0 genes plus the MCC-specific marker KRT20 and additional NE markers including CHGA, SYP, and NEFH/M/L, as well as YAP1, WWTR1, and a curated list of 21 known direct transcriptional targets of YAP1 and WWTR1 (Figure 3C, left) (47). Not only was the negative correlation between the cluster 0/NE markers and YAP1- and WWTR1-associated genes clearly observed, but there was also good agreement with the NMF grouping.

In addition to the 44 tumor biopsies, we observed reciprocal expression of the YAP1- and WWTR1-associated and cluster 0/NE gene sets in transcriptional profiling (44) of patient-derived cell lines (PDCLs) (Figure 3C, center; Supplemental Table 6). There was general concordance between a PDCL’s transcriptional pattern and its associated tumor’s NMF grouping, with 5 of 6 NEhi PDCLs derived from group 2 tumor samples and 1 of 3 NElo PDCLs from a group 1 tumor sample. Two of the PDCLs that differed from their associated tumor sample in classification were MCC290 and MCC350, which clustered with the NElo cell lines despite having associated group 2 tumor samples. Differences in expression pattern may reflect cell lines derived from subpopulations of YAP1- and WWTR1-expressing cells within the tumor or from culture conditions.

Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of YAP1 and WWTR1 in 3 PDCLs confirmed the RNA-Seq findings (Supplemental Figure 6A). Immunoblot analysis showed that WWTR1 expression was detectable in the MCCN PDCLs MCC350 (Figure 3D) and MCC410 (Supplemental Figure 6B). Notably, the MCC350 and MCC410 PDCLs had reciprocally lower expression of NE markers, including CHGA and ATOH1, compared with the other PDCLs (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6B). YAP1 was not detectable in any of the PDCLs. We noted that the PDCL RNA-Seq displayed a stronger relationship between transcriptional status and viral status than did the tumor biopsy RNA-Seq, with only MCCN lines being classified as NElo. However, not all MCCN cell lines expressed WWTR1 protein, as exemplified by MCC428 (Figure 3D).

We also examined previously published RNA-Seq data sets (11) of the established MCC cell lines MKL-1, MKL-2, MS-1, WaGa, PeTa, BroLi, and UISO treated with DMSO (Figure 3C, right). Again, we observed a negative correlation between expression of the YAP1- and WWTR1-associated genes and the cluster 0/NE genes in this data set. We performed RT-qPCR and immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) to confirm these findings for a subset of the cell lines, as well as in the virus-negative lines MCC13 and MCC26. In contrast to the PDCLs, we detected YAP1 protein in the 3 WWTR1-positive MCCN established cell lines. The reciprocal expression pattern between YAP1 and WWTR1 and the cluster 0/NE genes and the correlation with viral status was more evident in the established cell line RNA-Seq data than it was for the PDCLs or 44 tumor biopsies. Of note, the core Hippo pathway kinases were expressed in all the established cell lines (Supplemental Figure 6E) and PDCLs (Supplemental Figure 6B), including in ones that did not express YAP1 or WWTR1, and most cell lines had some degree of MOB1 phosphorylation, an indicator of Hippo pathway functionality and activation (48).

YAP1, WWTR1, and NE marker expression correlates with morphology of MCC cell lines. We noticed the transcriptional profiles of both the PDCLs and established cell lines were strongly correlated with morphology. The established cell lines were clearly distinguished, with the NEhi lines growing as suspended neurospheres, while the NElo lines were adherent (Figure 4A). Although all PDCLs formed neurospheres, they displayed a spectrum of density and adhesiveness. The NEhi lines MCC428, MCC301, and MCC336 formed loose and chain-like or sheet-like clumps that were easily dissociated by gentle pipetting, whereas the NElo lines MCC350 and MCC410 formed the densest and most difficult-to-dissociate clumps (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 YAP1, WWTR1, and NE gene expression correlates with MCC cell line morphology. (A) Morphologic comparison of MKL-1 and MCC13 established cell lines. (B) Morphologic comparison showing that NElo PDCLs exhibited increased clumping versus NEhi cell lines. (C) Morphologic comparison between divergent populations of the PDCL MCC516. (A–C ) Original magnification, ×10. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 1 for each image. (D) DimPlots of integrated scRNA-Seq clustering analysis of 2 divergent suspension (MCC516s) and adherent (MCC516a) PDCLs derived from the same parent population. (E) Feature plots of normalized expression of cluster 0 genes and (F) YAP1, WWTR1, CCN1, and CCN2 expression in MCC516s/a cells. (G) Heatmap of normalized expression of YAP1, WWTR1, CCN1, CCN2, and cluster 0 genes in each WWTR1-expressing cell (n = 446) from the MCC516s/a samples analyzed by scRNA-Seq.

Morphological plasticity was also observed in some of the PDCLs. Upon enzymatic dissociation during routine passaging, an adherent population of cells developed from suspended MCC516 neurospheres. We separately cultured the adherent (MCC516a) and suspension (MCC516s) cell populations for 9 weeks and then harvested both populations for scRNA-Seq analysis (Figure 4C). The scRNA-Seq resulted in 8,368 high-quality cells from MCC516s cells and 782 from MCC516a cells. The data were integrated into a single clustering analysis to identify conserved transcriptional groupings between culturing conditions. We identified 13 clusters, most of which expressed the cluster 0 genes (Figure 4, D and E). Importantly, we observed coclustering transcriptional populations of MCC516a and MCC516s cells (Figure 4D). Furthermore, both MCC516a and MCC516s lines contained populations of cells expressing MKI67, a critical marker of proliferation (49), consistent with actively growing cells in both culturing methods (Supplemental Figure 7A). Expression of YAP1, WWTR1, CCN1, and CCN2 was detected within clusters 3 and 12, and these clusters were enriched for adherent cells relative to the suspension culture (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 7B). Extraction of all WWTR1-positive cells again showed a negative correlation between WWTR1/YAP1 and NE/cluster 0 gene expression (Figure 4G). Importantly, the WWTR1-positive cells were nearly exclusively adherent. However, we observed KRT8-expressing WWTR1-positive cells in the adherent cells (Figure 4G), indicating that these non-NE cells were probably MCC. A small number of WWTR1-positive cells were also present in the NEhi MCC516s population (Figure 4G), albeit with reciprocally lower expression of WWTR1, identifying a potential source population for MCC516a cells.

NElo MCC trends with recurrent disease. We examined patient metadata associated with the tumor biopsies to determine the clinical relevance of the NEhi and NElo transcriptional groups (Table 1 and Figure 5). NEhi and NElo transcriptional groups did not differ significantly in terms of overall survival (OS) or recurrence-free survival (RFS) (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). However, classifying tumors on the basis of viral status revealed that patients with MCCN had significantly reduced OS and RFS compared with those with MCCP (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), consistent with prior observations (50). Combining the 2 classification schemes revealed clustering of patients in terms of OS and RFS within virus-defined subgroupings independent of the NE-based transcriptional subtypes (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). YAP1 expression has been associated with recurrent disease in prostate cancer (51) and drug-resistant disease in hepatocellular, ovarian, pancreatic, and breast cancers (52). Interestingly, 72.2% (13 of 18) of patients with NElo MCC, as determined by the tumor biopsy RNA-Seq, developed recurrent disease as compared with only 43.5% (10 of 23) of patients with NEhi disease (Table 1 and Figure 5). The recurrence rate of NElo MCC was much higher than a previously reported study, which found an overall 5-year recurrence rate of 40% for MCC (53). However, given the limited sample size, these results are descriptive and not necessarily predictive.

Figure 5 NElo MCC may be associated with recurrent disease. Swimmer plot of selected metadata for 41 patients with tumor biopsies categorized by NMF- and MCPyV-defined subgroupings. White column sections indicate that the sample was removed from the tumor biopsy RNA-Seq analyses due to an insufficient tumor sample. Three tumor biopsies present in the bulk RNA-Seq represented recurrences of tumors from the same patient (MCC253b, MCC256b, MCC334b), and a single patient had synchronous primary tumors (MCC440b). With respect to NMF grouping in this analysis, we only considered the first viable tumor biopsy as representative for the patient. White triangles indicate patients for whom recurrence was observed, while black triangles within bars indicate the timing of recurrence.

Table 1 Patient demographics according to NMF subgroup

YAP1 and WWTR1 expression in NEhi MCCP cells induces TEAD-dependent growth-suppressive transcriptional changes. Expression of YAP1 and WWTR1 in YAP1- and WWTR1-silenced cancers, including NEhi SCLC, can suppress proliferation (28, 29, 37, 40). To determine whether expression of YAP1 and WWTR1 could also suppress proliferation in NEhi MCCP, we transduced MKL-1 cells with doxycycline-inducible (DOX-inducible) WT or mutant YAP1 or WWTR1. The YAP1 and WWTR1 mutants included transcriptionally hyperactive YAP1 5SA (54) and WWTR1 4SA (55), TEAD-binding–defective mutants YAP1 S94A (56) and WWTR1 F52A (57, 58), and constructs combining both types of mutations, YAP1 6SA and WWTR1 4SA/F52A. Upon induction, the WT and hyperactive, but not TEAD-binding–defective or dual-mutant constructs, increased expression of the YAP1 and WWTR1 direct transcriptional target CCN1 (Supplemental Figure 11A and Supplemental Figure 12A). Expression of WT or hyperactive YAP1 significantly decreased cellular viability after 6 days of induction as compared with expression of TEAD-binding–defective or dual-mutant YAP1 (Figure 6A, upper panel). In the case of WWTR1, only induction of the hyperactive and not the WT protein significantly reduced cellular viability at the 6-day time point as compared with TEAD-binding–defective or dual-mutant WWTR1 (Figure 6A, lower panel). Interestingly, expression of WT or hyperactive YAP1 or WWTR1, but not TEAD-binding–defective or dual-mutants, led to the formation of dense, difficult-to-dissociate neurospheres that were similar in appearance to WWTR1-expressing PDCL MCC410 neurospheres (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 11B, and Supplemental Figure 12B).

Figure 6 Expression of YAP1 or WWTR1 in NEhi MCCP cells causes growth-suppressive, TEAD-dependent transcriptional changes. (A) CellTiter-Glo viability assay of MKL-1 cells inducibly expressing WT or mutant YAP1 or WWTR1 for 3 and 6 days and compared with uninduced cells for each expression line. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for each gene. (B) Volcano plots highlighting DEGs (red) in YAP1 or WWTR1 verses GFP conditions. Vertical dotted lines indicate a log 2 fold change of greater than 1 or of less than –1. Horizontal dotted line indicates a Padj of less than 0.05. (C) GO term biological process (BP) analysis of 2-fold downregulated (2×_Down) DEGs in the corrected YAP1 data set. (D) LISA of corrected 2-fold upregulated (2×_Up) and 2-fold downregulated DEGs in the YAP1- and WWTR1-expressing conditions.

Since induction of transcriptionally active YAP1 or WWTR1 reduced proliferation in NEhi MCCP, we performed transcriptome profiling after 3 days of treatment (prior to the onset of reduced viability) to identify potential downstream effectors (Supplemental Table 7). As expected, previously published direct YAP1 and WWTR1 target genes (47) were broadly induced in the WT but not the TEAD-binding–defective mutant samples (Supplemental Figure 13A). We defined differentially expressed genes (DEGs) as those with an absolute log 2 fold change cutoff of 1 or higher and an adjusted P value (Padj) of 0.05 or less, compared with levels in GFP-expressing control cells (Supplemental Tables 8–11). The DEGs from WT YAP1 and WWTR1 were subtracted from the DEGs of their respective TEAD-binding–defective mutants to identify genes specifically transcriptionally regulated by YAP1-TEAD and WWTR1-TEAD complexes (“corrected targets;” Supplemental Figure 13B and Supplemental Tables 12 and 13). Strikingly, among the most significantly downregulated genes in both the corrected YAP1 and WWTR1 targets was MCPyV LT; MCPyV ST was also downregulated. In line with this finding, MCPyV LT was significantly downregulated in both YAP1- and WWTR1-expressing cells compared with GFP conditions (Figure 6B). Since MCPyV LT can overcome RB1-dependent G 1 /S cell-cycle arrest in MCCP cell lines (6), we reasoned that LT downregulation could contribute to the YAP1- and WWTR1-mediated proliferative defect. We performed RT-qPCR and observed a roughly 2-fold, although not statistically significant, downregulation of MCPyV LT and ST transcripts upon YAP1 or WWTR1 induction, concordant with the RNA-Seq results (Supplemental Figure 13C). Interestingly, expression of transcriptionally inactive YAP1 or WWTR1 led to increased MCPyV LT and ST transcript levels. To identify gene sets significantly enriched or depleted upon YAP1 and WWTR1 induction, we used the Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) (59, 60) to perform a gene ontology (GO) term analysis of the corrected DEGs (Figure 6C and Supplemental 13, D and E). Upregulated GO terms for both YAP1 and WWTR1 were related to extracellular matrix organization and cell adhesion, concordant with the morphological changes we observed upon YAP1 and WWTR1 expression (Supplemental Figures 11 and 12, Supplemental Figure 13, D and E, and Supplemental Table 14). These GO terms included several integrin and collagen subunits that were significantly upregulated in our transcriptional profiling (Supplemental Figure 13F). Interestingly, we found that genes transcriptionally downregulated by YAP1 were significantly enriched for GO terms involving DNA replication, chromosome segregation, and, more broadly, cell division (Figure 6C). We did not observe a significant enrichment for cell-cycle GO terms in the WWTR1 downregulated DEGs, in line with WWTR1’s more moderate effect on cellular viability and transcription (Figure 6, A and B). To predict transcription factors that may directly regulate these genes based on publicly available ChIP-Seq data sets, we performed landscape in silico deletion analysis (LISA) (61) on the corrected up- and downregulated DEGs (Figure 6D). As expected, TEAD1 was one of the most significant hits for the corrected YAP1 and WWTR1 upregulated gene lists. For the corrected downregulated YAP1 and WWTR1 targets, we identified several members of the cell-cycle–regulating E2F family of transcription factors (62). We also observed targets of another cell-cycle–regulating transcription factor, FOXM1 (63), exclusively in the YAP1 downregulated targets. Together, these data suggest that TEAD-dependent transcriptional repression of MCPyV LT upon induction of YAP1 and WWTR1 in NEhi MCCP may lead to RB1-dependent G 1 /S arrest and ultimately contribute to reduced cellular viability.

Expression of YAP1 suppresses cell-cycle progression in NEhi MCCP cells in part through indirect downregulation of MCPyV LT expression. We explored whether induction of YAP1 and WWTR1 in NEhi MCCP MKL-1 cells induces cell-cycle arrest through the suppression of MCPyV LT expression. We found that induction of WT, but not TEAD-binding–defective, YAP1 or WWTR1 significantly decreased the percentage of cells in S phase (Figure 7A), while increasing those in G 1 (Supplemental Figure 14A). No effect on G 2 /M cells was noted (Supplemental Figure 14A). Immunoblot analysis confirmed downregulation of MCPyV LT protein levels upon induction of transcriptionally competent YAP1 or WWTR1 (Figure 7B). We observed similar effects in a second NEhi MCCP cell line, WaGa (Supplemental Figure 14B). These data support the notion that suppression of MCPyV LT protein levels in YAP1- or WWTR1-expressing MCCP cells may contribute to RB1-dependent cell-cycle dysregulation. In line with our RNA-Seq results, we observed an increase in MCPyV LT protein levels upon expression of TEAD-binding–defective YAP1 or WWTR1 mutants in MKL-1 cells (Figure 7B) and ST levels upon expression of TEAD-binding–defective YAP1 in WaGa cells (Supplemental Figure 14B).

Figure 7 Induction of YAP1 expression enforces TEAD-dependent G 1 /S arrest through depletion of MCPyV LT. (A) Quantification of single cells present in the S-phase population from cell-cycle analyses of MKL-1 cells induced to express YAP1, WWTR1, or GFP constructs for 6 days. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (B) Immunoblot of cell lysates from the cells in A. Results are representative of 3 biological replicates. (C) MKL-1 cells with inducible WT or mutant YAP1 and constitutive expression of WT or RB1-binding–defective MCPyV LT (E216K) cells were induced for 6 days and assessed for viability via CellTiter-Glo. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (D) Quantification of single cells present in the S-phase population from cell-cycle analyses of cells treated as in C. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (E) Immunoblot of cognate cell lysates from D. L21 MCPyV LT is approximately the same molecular weight as MKL-1 endogenous LT. Results are representative of 3 biological replicates. VINC, vinculin.

To directly assess the requirement of LT-dependent RB1 suppression for YAP1-mediated cell-cycle dysregulation, we transduced MKL-1 cells containing inducible WT or TEAD-binding–defective YAP1 with a constitutive expression construct encoding MCPyV LT (L21) (64) or MCPyV LT with a mutated LXCXE motif (E216K) previously reported to abrogate RB1 binding (65). Constitutive expression of WT, but not RB1-binding–defective MCPyV LT, led to a partial rescue of both cellular viability (Figure 7C) and normal S- and G 1 -phase populations (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 14C) in the context of YAP1 expression. However, constitutive expression of either WT or mutant MCPyV LT did not alter the appearance of the TEAD-dependent morphological changes observed upon YAP1 expression (Supplemental Figure 14D). Immunoblot analysis verified that MCPyV LT levels were not suppressed in the constitutively expressing cells, and CCN1 levels were increased following YAP1 induction (Figure 7E). These data support the idea that TEAD-dependent loss of MCPyV LT protein levels may contribute to RB1-dependent cell-cycle dysregulation upon YAP1 expression in NEhi MCCP.

Despite the TEAD-dependent depletion of MCPyV LT levels by YAP1 and WWTR1, it was unclear if these effects were due to direct regulation of the integrated MCPyV genome by the YAP1-TEAD or WWTR1-TEAD transcriptional complexes. The related polyomavirus simian virus 40 (SV40) contains a consensus TEAD-binding motif (5′-GGAATG-3′) in the noncoding control region (NCCR), which has been shown to directly bind TEAD-containing transcriptional complexes (66, 67). We assessed the MCPyV (RefSeq: NC_010277.2) and SV40 (RefSeq: NC_001669.1) NCCRs for potential YAP1-TEAD– or WWTR1-TEAD–binding motifs (Supplemental Figure 14E). As expected, the TEAD-binding consensus motif was present in the NCCR of the SV40 genome, but the MCPyV NCCR lacked a TEAD-binding motif, indicating that YAP1 and WWTR1 are unlikely to directly bind and regulate the expression of MCPyV T antigens. Thus, the effects of YAP1 and WWTR1 on MCPyV LT protein and mRNA levels are probably indirect.