Predicting cognitive decline in Parkinson’s disease using FDG-PET–based supervised learning

In this study, we used the SVM to build a classifier that predicts whether patients will maintain stable MCI (mean follow-up duration: 5 years) or progress to PDD based on FDG-PET scans at baseline. The classifier yielded a PDD conversion pattern (PDDCP) that was characterized by hypometabolism in the frontal and parietal-temporal regions, as well as by an increase in metabolism in the putamen, insula, SMA, and mesiotemporal lobe. The classifier achieved good sensitivity (86.96%) and specificity (85.00%) with k-fold cross-validation. In the testing data set, the classifier predicted future development of PDD at the MCI stage with an accuracy of 74.3%. Specificity in the testing set was similar to that for the training set with k-fold cross-validation (80.0%), whereas the sensitivity in the training set was lower (67.7%), the performance of which was not significantly different from the k-fold cross-validation. The overall accuracy of 70%–80% from MCI to dementia conversion is similar to other machine learning–based neuroimaging classification models that predicted AD development from the prodromal MCI stage (39–41). For example, a recent meta-analysis by Grueso and Viejo-Sobera performed in 2021 found that the SVM was able to predict future AD progression with a mean accuracy of 75.4%, similar to what was achieved in this study, despite the availability of large multicenter data sets such as the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) database (39). Interestingly, sensitivity was relatively robustly preserved in the testing data set compared with specificity. The ability to screen out those patients with PD-MCI who would not progress to PDD has great utility in selecting patients for clinical trials testing novel neuroprotective or disease-modifying therapies against PDD progression, as disease heterogeneity in these studies can lead to a high variance in outcomes, making it difficult to show treatment effects (42).

Within the training set data there was no significant difference in disease duration, age of onset, or UPDRS scores between the stable MCI patients and the MCI-PDD converters, indicating that the PDD conversion–related pattern was specific to a cognitive metabolic substrate and not a general measure of disease severity comorbid with cognitive decline. Using an additional validation set of scans from patients with clinically confirmed PDD and patients with PDNC, we have also demonstrated that the PDDCP expression was not unique to the prodromal stage of PDD, as greater than 89% of patients who currently had PDD were also classified as PDD converters. Of note, 94.12% of patients with DLB were also classified as PDD converters, confirming that there were no phenotypical differences between PDD and DLB (6). On the other hand, greater than 88% of patients with PDNC who maintained normal cognition for an average of 8 years since their PD diagnosis were classified as nonconverters. Both MCI-PDD converters used in the training set and the PDNC patients had a similar disease duration and age at onset. Although we found a significant difference in UPDRS scores between these groups, symptom severity was actually worse in the patients with PDNC, which helps to support the idea that the PDD converter classification is specific to a cognitive substrate of PD–related metabolic abnormality and not simply a measure of mores severe disease progression.

Importantly, the PDDCP was not modulated by anti-PD treatment. This is important, as many FDG-PET–based neuroimaging measures in PD are sensitive to dopamine replacement therapy (43, 44). This means that PDDCP can be used for classification without requiring patients to go through medication withdrawal, which may be detrimental to imaging quality due to tremor symptoms. Additionally, withdrawal of medication is unfavorable to patients’ comfort. Insensitivity to medication means that PDDCP can be readily used in clinics. Our observation that the PDDCP is not modulated by dopaminergic therapy is in line with the observation that the majority of cognitive symptoms in PD do not appear to improve with l-DOPA.

The topology of PDDCP is broadly in line in several characteristics, similar to what has been reported in previous longitudinal studies that examined metabolic indicators of cognitive decline in PD. Recent longitudinal studies have shown that increased hypometabolism in parietal regions, including the precuneus and fusiform gyrus, is associated with worsening cognitive decline in PD, whereas prefrontal hypometabolism may indicate a cognitively stable PD-MCI subtype (26–29). Our classifier likewise showed a pattern of posterior parietal and temporal hypometabolism.

It has been shown that abnormal hypometabolism in the parietal and occipital cortices may reflect dysfunction in nondopaminergic systems in PD, particularly the cholinergic system. Considerable loss of cholinergic projections from the cholinergic basal forebrain to subcortical and neocortical regions is observed in patients with PDD (45–47). In support of this, PET-based imaging experiments have shown that the degree of cholinergic dysfunction is closely correlated to cognitive decline in patients with PD (48–53). Both neuropsychological and experimental data have suggested the dual syndrome hypothesis, in which a more rapidly progressing posterior cortical/visuospatial phenotype manifests as poor performance on visual recognition and spatial tasks and may be responsive to cholinergic therapy (54). In support of this, we found that reduced metabolism in frontal/executive regions was not a strong predictor of PDD conversion, whereas reduced metabolism in posterior parietal regions was. Additionally, the observation that this pattern was not modulated by l-DOPA treatment also supports the idea of a nondopaminergic substrate for this pattern. Interestingly, increased occipital hypometabolism, which is a hallmark of PD-associated atrophy, was not strongly represented in our model. Occipital atrophy may occur in the later stages of PD-related cognitive decline and is not itself a strong predictor of cognitive decline in the prodromal stage (55).

Our classifier also showed that several hypermetabolic regions are predictive of dementia development in patients with PD-MCI. While it is not an uncommon observation (35, 56, 57), and although these hypermetabolic regions may play important roles in pathologic brain network configuration (58, 59), the hypermetabolism in neurodegenerative disorders is often viewed as a controversial finding (60). While hypometabolism is interpreted as reduced synaptic activity, neuronal loss, atrophy, or a combination of these factors, the interpretation of maladaptive hypermetabolism that occurs during disease progression is complex, with numerous explanations (61). It is important to note that our design classified patients at the MCI stage, meaning that increases and decreases in metabolism reflected in the classifier were relative to other patients with PD-MCI and not to healthy controls. As a result, hypermetabolism identified in the PDDCP may reflect only a relatively lesser decrease in metabolism in those regions. Additionally, PDD progression may manifest initially as increased FDG-PET signal in certain regions at the MCI stage. This could result from pathogenic processes associated with neurodegeneration such as neuroinflammation, which has been shown to increase FDG uptake (62, 63). Additionally, increased metabolism heralding a worsening cognitive decline could reflect a compensatory response to PD-related atrophy, in which less affected brain regions show comparative increases in FDG uptake reflecting the additional responsibilities of that region. These explanations are not mutually exclusive, with different interpretations being favored depending on the brain region and disease stage.

Previous studies have identified that increases in FDG-PET signal in the cerebellum, brainstem, white matter, and anterior cingulum are associated with cognitive impairment in PD (24, 56, 57, 64, 65). In our study, increased metabolism was associated with PDD progression in numerous regions including the hippocampus, which has also been reported in AD progression in patients with MCI (25, 66, 67, 68). These findings support the notion that reduced cortical input to the hippocampus may lead to an increase in metabolism, which only shifts to hypometabolism in more advanced stages of the disease when atrophy is more extensive (67–69). In patients with PDD, the hippocampus shows a higher density of Lewy pathology (70–72) and progressive atrophy with disease progression (31, 36, 73–77). A recent meta-analysis of brain imaging studies identified the hippocampus as a central node of an abnormal brain network in PDD, whereas in MCI, this region seems minimally involved (31). This is consistent with patients with PD-MCI who have minimal memory deficits, in contrast to those with PDD, in whom memory is more affected (78). As a result, hypermetabolic nodes such as those found in the hippocampus in our model may be clinically relevant markers of later cognitive decline.

There are several limitations to the current study. We used a relatively small sample size for SVM training, which may have resulted in overfitting. Nevertheless, the k-fold cross-validation showed a good level of sensitivity and specificity (>85%), albeit slightly reduced compared with the results from training. The sensitivity of the SVM classifier was reduced in the independent validation set, although it was not significantly different from the k-fold cross-validation results. It should be noted that there were only 9 MCI-PDD converters in the testing set, therefore, misclassifying only 1 patient would decrease the sensitivity by 11.1%. The sample size of the anti-PD medication cohort was also too small to draw definitive conclusions about the effects of the medication. Therefore, a larger validation study is warranted.

It should also be noted that we did not include any other variables than FDG-PET in the classifier training, to maximize the flexibility of adopting the proposed classifier in any research or clinical setting. Either the resulting labels or the subject scores may be incorporated into a multimodal classifier with other variables, e.g., such as age, sex, symptom severity, genetics, and/or other neuroimaging-based variables, which may improve the accuracy of the overall prediction model (39).