How do you feel? A warm and touching 2021 Nobel tribute

Spicy foods containing the pungent chemical capsaicin are dietary staples worldwide. The burning sensation produced by capsaicin is its most familiar and celebrated trait, and one that is also exploited for such purposes as self-defense and bird feeder squirrel deterrence. However, capsaicin can also paradoxically desensitize the nervous system to capsaicin itself and to other painful stimuli like heat. This phenomenon has led to the medicinal use of capsaicin as an analgesic. It also allowed Jancso, Szolcsanyi, and colleagues in the 1950s and 1960s to recognize that capsaicin causes selective degeneration of a specific subset of presumably pain-initiating (i.e., nociceptive) sensory neurons. Szallasi and Blumberg subsequently showed that nociceptive neurons express a discrete binding site for capsaicin and related compounds. Because these compounds share a homovanillic acid chemical moiety, they dubbed this site a vanilloid receptor. Other investigators reported that capsaicin could activate an ion channel current in cultured nociceptive sensory neurons. Yet, the molecular nature of the vanilloid receptor and its relationship to the channels involved was unclear (2).

It was in this setting that the lab of David Julius, a pioneer in the use of expression cloning to identify elusive neurotransmitter receptors, sought to clone the vanilloid receptor. As a postdoctoral fellow in the Julius lab at the time, I was privileged to be a part of the team that accomplished this goal. Based on the assumption that the vanilloid receptor would mediate calcium influx when activated, our team introduced complex pools of sensory ganglion–derived cDNAs into HEK293 cells, kidney-derived cells that lack capsaicin responsiveness. Using a highly optimized fluorescent calcium imaging assay, we identified a single cDNA clone that was sufficient to confer capsaicin-induced calcium influx into these cells (3). Examination of the encoded protein sequence revealed it to be related to transient receptor potential (TRP) ion channels, key participants in phototransduction in the Drosophila eye. On this basis, the newly cloned vanilloid receptor was later renamed TRP vanilloid 1 (TRPV1). Another notable feature of TRPV1 was that its expression was highly enriched in dorsal root and trigeminal sensory ganglia, and in particular in small-to-medium diameter nociceptive neurons, offering a compelling potential basis for capsaicin-evoked pain (3).

While this finding addressed a long-standing question in sensory biology, capsaicin is not a normal constituent of our bodies. Therefore, it remained unclear what the physiological function of TRPV1 might be. To address this question, the Julius team began to screen for alternative TRPV1 activators. One commonly encountered painful chemical stimulus that proved capable of activating TRPV1 was acid (4). However, an even more striking finding was that TRPV1 could be activated simply by increasing ambient temperature to levels that normally cause pain (i.e., >45°C) (3). Other investigators had previously demonstrated that heat could activate cationic channel currents in cultured sensory neurons, but not sympathetic neurons (5, 6). The finding that TRPV1 could be gated by temperature suggested that it might be one mediator of this “molecular thermometer” function. A satisfying confirmation of this notion came several years later, when we analyzed mice in which the TRPV1 gene was disrupted. Those mice showed not only a complete absence of responsiveness to capsaicin but also a partial reduction in heat-evoked pain behaviors and a substantially reduced level of heat hypersensitivity in the setting of skin inflammation (7). These findings thus confirmed a fundamental role for TRPV1 in heat pain, and in doing so explained the similarity between the piquante “burn” of chili peppers and the caliente burn of a hot flame.

The labs of Julius, Patapoutian, and others subsequently identified additional TRP channels that could be gated by mild or intense heat, and/or by irritant chemicals. However, the full generalization of TRP channels as thermosensors (and the broader value of thermomimetic chemicals) became apparent in 2002, when the Julius and Patapoutian labs in parallel published on the cloning and characterization of yet another temperature-gated TRP channel, TRPM8. This channel, intriguingly, was gated by cold, rather than hot temperatures, and could alternatively be activated by menthol and related compounds that produce a cooling sensation (8, 9). As with TRPV1, evidence for the physiological importance of TRPM8 came from the study of knockout mice, which exhibited virtual elimination of behavioral and neurophysiological responses to mildly cold temperatures (10–12). The relationship between TRPM8 and pain appears to be both complex and context dependent.