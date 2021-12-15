The Journal of Clinical Investigation in the time of COVID-19

The JCI is unusual among scholarly journals in that it is led by an Editorial Board composed primarily of physician-scientists based at one institution, with the Editor in Chief chosen for a five-year term by the American Society of Clinical Investigation in a competitive process (2). The JCI Editorial Board was primarily based at Johns Hopkins University starting in 2017, where it met every Tuesday from 9 to 11 am to discuss the disposition of manuscripts that had been reviewed. The last in-person JCI board meeting occurred on March 10, 2020. Afterward, the board met virtually, using the Zoom platform to hold our meetings (Figure 1). The first online meeting was on March 17, 2020, and the board continues to meet virtually at this time. The transition from in-person to virtual meetings was smooth, with members rapidly adapting to the new format. Since our editors had transitioned to working at home and work-related travel had ceased, the virtual board meetings were very well attended. For our board members based at other institutions, the switch to online meetings perhaps facilitated even better engagement in our discussions. Hence, there was no interruption to JCI activities.

Figure 1 Computer screen shot of the JCI Editorial Board meeting on October 12, 2021.

The lockdown and social isolation that followed the onset of the pandemic significantly reduced personal interactions and the continuing board meetings were welcomed by many board members, as they provided a mechanism for sustained interaction and sharing information about the situation. The early virtual meetings inevitably included discussion of what was happening nationally and at our hospitals. This allowed us to share the situation in Baltimore as well as in other locations where our editors were based, including New York, Nashville, Boston, and Washington D.C. This shift occurred at the same time that the lockdown created isolation from colleagues and separation from our laboratories and scientific work. For many, the weekly meetings with colleagues on the JCI Editorial Board served as a lifeline for personal contact both scientifically and nonscientifically. The board meetings provided a weekly forum to discuss science and constituted a mechanism to “see” colleagues regularly, at least virtually (Figure 1), thus providing a bit of normalcy in our otherwise disrupted personal and professional lives.

The cessation of most work-related activities and the transition to working from home that occurred by the end of March 2020 was associated with a large increase in manuscript submissions at the JCI. In April 2020, the JCI received 497 manuscripts, representing a 66% increase in submissions over the average of 299 from the same month in the prior three years. Since the laboratories in many countries, including much of the United States, were closed by stay-at-home orders, this increase in submissions must have reflected a greater emphasis by investigators on writing up and submitting previously obtained research data. In this regard it is also possible that the cessation in scientifically related travel also freed up time for completion of manuscripts. The volume of manuscripts received by the JCI peaked in April to June 2020, and even though it has declined somewhat since then, it remained elevated in much of 2021 relative to the three years prior to 2020 (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Number of manuscripts submitted to the JCI during and immediately before the pandemic. Submissions from 2021 (January to October) and 2020 are compared with the average submissions during the period 2017 to 2019.

The increase in submissions to the JCI occurred at the same time as there was a significant mobilization of editors and reviewers for COVID-19–related work. Some editors had to assume greater clinical responsibilities as our hospitals began to care for a large increase in COVID-19–related hospital admissions. This was the case for several editors in the subspecialty of infectious diseases, who faced increased hospital responsibilities precisely at the same time when more papers dealing with COVID-19 were arriving at the JCI. To deal with this situation, editors with expertise in other fields in medicine stepped in to help. Thus, the pandemic forced many JCI editors to become more acquainted with virology, immunology, and public health disciplines, leaving the comfort zones of their own specialties. Adding to the difficulties, it became harder to find reviewers and many of the reviews received were shorter and less thorough than had been the norm. Hence, there were more manuscripts to deal with but fewer editorial and reviewer resources to handle them. Despite these stresses the JCI continued to function well, and we were able to maintain an average time to decision of under 30 days for papers sent for external review. Our external reviewers, particularly of COVID-19–related submissions, were heavily taxed with requests to review papers, but most appreciated the utmost importance of their work and the urgency with which their expertise was required. This allowed us to make fast decisions on COVID-19–related submissions, and we are truly indebted to the reviewers for their service.