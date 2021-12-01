SGLT2 inhibitors: further evidence for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction as a metabolic disease?

The mechanisms mediating the significant salutary effects of empagliflozin in HFpEF patients largely remain unclear, especially as SGLT2 expression in the healthy or failing heart is negligible (11), and SGLT2is do not bind to cardiac tissue (12). A number of molecular and cellular mechanisms have been suggested to account for the benefits of SGLT2is in HF and merit future investigation (as recently reviewed in ref. 13). The main putative explanatory mechanisms of the SGLT2i cardiac benefits include the following: (a) decreased ventricular loading conditions via reduced preload (secondary to natriuresis and osmotic diuresis) and afterload (secondary to reduction in blood pressure and improvement in vascular function), (b) improved cardiac metabolism and energetics, (c) a reduction in cytosolic Ca2+ and Na+ in the myocardium through inhibition of the Na+/H+ exchanger, (d) regression of left ventricular hypertrophy, (e) reduced necrosis and cardiac fibrosis, and (f) antiinflammatory and antioxidative effects via enhanced myocardial autophagy and reduced epicardial adipose tissue mass (including a reduction in its production of leptin; refs. 13, 14).

The early HF-related benefits in EMPEROR-Preserved (observed less than 1 month after randomization) may point to either improved loading conditions or metabolic mechanisms. However, the diuretic effects of SGLT2is are relatively short-lived in many studies, while SGLT2i benefit in HFrEF was reported to be independent of volume status (14). Although some of the cardiovascular effects of SGLT2is could in theory be secondary to renal effects (13), no significant renal protection was observed in EMPEROR-Preserved (9). Indeed, SGLT2is may improve cardiac metabolism by increasing myocardial ATP production, possibly through enhanced ketone body availability (15). Circulating ketones can increase with SGLT2i treatment and provide an additional, advantageous myocardial carbon substrate for ATP production. Furthermore, ketone utilization is enhanced independently of diabetes status in end-stage HF patients (16). SGLT2is may also improve cardiac performance by affecting mitochondrial turnover, normalizing mitochondrial size and number (17), and also suppressing mitochondrial fission (18). The beneficial effects of SGLT2is in HFpEF may extend beyond the myocardium, with possible metabolic peripheral effects in skeletal muscle. Indeed, skeletal muscle metabolic abnormalities are prominent features of HFpEF, and are closely linked to its hallmark symptoms of exercise intolerance and fatigue (19). Metabolic alterations in skeletal muscle of HFpEF patients include reduced mitochondrial oxidative capacity, increased muscle fat content, and rapid high-energy phosphate decline during exercise (20).

A reasonable focus of future research exploring SGLT2i metabolic effects could include an assessment of cardiac and skeletal muscle substrate utilization and high-energy phosphate metabolism, given that energetic abnormalities are observed in animal models of HF and human HF, including HFpEF. Human translational research on mechanisms of SGLT2i benefit in HF are critically needed and promise to fundamentally expand our understanding of HFpEF pathogenesis. Such an undertaking may identify additional therapeutic avenues for HFpEF.