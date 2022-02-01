Health inequity drives disease biology to create disparities in prostate cancer outcomes

Prostate cancers carry numerous somatic genome and epigenome alterations that evolve over many years as the disease progresses from initiation to lethal metastatic dissemination (Figure 1 and refs. 69, 70). The earliest changes appear to be (a) activation of MYC, leading to enlarged nuclei and nucleoli; (b) shortened telomere sequences; (c) increased DNA methylation at genes such as GSTP1 and others with reduced DNA methylation in repeat sequences; and (d) gene rearrangements that activate ETS family transcription factors (56, 71–74). Loss of PTEN and TP53 mutations more commonly appear in life-threatening metastatic disease (75–78). Genome and epigenome alterations differ from case to case, and between different foci in individual cases (70). In one study, each prostate cancer exhibited a mean of 3866 base mutations (range 3192–5865), 20 non-silent coding sequence mutations (range 13–43), and 108 rearrangements (range 43–213) (79). In another, somatic DNA hypermethylation was found at 5408 regions, with 73% of the sites located near genes (5′, 3′, or intron-exon junctions) and the remaining 27% of the sites at conserved intergenic sequences (80). DNA hypermethylation was maintained through metastatic dissemination up to the time of death (81).

Figure 1 Diet and lifestyle and ancestry converge to produce proliferative inflammatory atrophy to drive the molecular pathogenesis of prostate cancer. Inherited vulnerability to cell and genome damage repair and response sensitizes prostate cells to infections, inflammation, and carcinogens, leading first to proliferative inflammatory atrophy and then to neoplastic transformation and malignant progression. Gene rearrangements could occur via AR-dependent mechanisms, like TMPRSS2-ERG, or non-AR-dependent mechanisms.

Rearrangements between TMPRSS2, encoding an androgen-regulated protease, and ERG, an ETS transcription factor, are among the most common somatic alterations in human prostate cancers (70). TMPRSS2-ERG and other rearrangements in prostate cancer cells may result from a molecular accident accompanying AR recruitment of the topoisomerase TOP2B to regulatory sequences near target genes during transcriptional activation (73, 82). TOP2B untangling appears to be needed for transcriptional regulatory sequences to adopt a looped conformation in response to AR activation by ligand binding (73). TOP2B acts by catalyzing breakage and rejoining reactions where enzyme subunits transiently link to broken DNA ends; untangling occurs as double-strand DNA molecules pass through the transient breaks. However, under certain conditions, TOP2B-linked breaks can be processed to generate free ends competent for recombination via non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) (83). TMPRSS2-ERG rearrangements arise near TOP2B binding sites at each gene (73). Sequencing of TMPRSS2-ERG rearrangement junctions revealed sequence microhomologies consistent with NHEJ (84).

Despite the frequent occurrence of rearrangements involving AR-regulated genes in prostate cancers, other sites of DNA breakage and recombination are evident in many cases. An extreme example may be chromothripsis, a chromosome “shattering” phenomenon in which large numbers of rearrangements arise preferentially in cases without ETS gene fusions (85). These rearrangements may not necessarily involve TOP2B, and may instead be driven by inflammatory oxidant stress, bacterial toxin exposure, and/or dietary carcinogens (74, 86). This suggests that there may be at least two dominant influences on prostatic carcinogenesis, one involving androgen signaling and the other promoted by inflammatory genome damage.

Most somatic genome defects are shared between prostate cancers from Black and White men (87). Nonetheless, there have been several reports highlighting potential differences segregating with self-reported race. Such studies have opportunistically exploited biospecimen collections featuring both Black and White cases suitable for genetic, epigenetic, and gene expression analyses, largely comprising prostate biopsy materials, radical prostatectomy specimens, and prostate cancer tissues harvested at autopsy. As a result, the studies present considerable methodologic challenges. Foremost may be biases associated with differences in how prostate cancers are detected and diagnosed among Black versus White men, with Black men less likely to have been diagnosed as a result of screening and more likely to have presented at a higher stage of disease, i.e., to have undergone biopsy or operation later in the natural history of the disease (88). Illustrative of this phenomenon, some somatic genetic changes reported at higher frequency among early-stage prostate cancers in Black men were reminiscent of genetic changes seen in more-advanced-stage prostate cancers in White men (89). Another methodologic impediment is the poor representation of prostate cancer cases in biospecimen collections, despite a willingness of Black men to consent to biospecimen use in prostate cancer biorepositories (90).

With these limitations in mind, several studies have catalogued differences in somatic genotypes, epigenotypes, and phenotypes for prostate cancers from Black versus White men. The most strikingly consistent dissimilarities may be the lower frequencies of TMPRSS2-ERG rearrangements, PTEN deletions, and SPOP mutations in prostate cancers from Black men. An initial study (n = 64 Black men) detected TMPRSS2-ERG gene fusions in prostate cancers from 50% of White men, compared with 31.3% of Black men and 15.9% of Japanese men (91). In another cohort (n = 105 Black men), differences between White and Black men were 42.5% versus 27.6% for ERG rearrangements, 19.8% versus 6.9% for PTEN deletions, and 10.3% versus 4.5% for SPOP mutations (92). In a still larger data set (n = 169 Black men), ERG and PTEN alterations were proportionately less frequent among Black men compared with their White counterparts (25% vs. 51% for ERG and 18% vs. 34% for PTEN) (93). Provocatively, a small study from South Africa (n = 6 Black men) found an absence of TMPRSS2-ERG rearrangements and rare PTEN losses (94). Low levels of ERG expression were also seen in prostate cancers from men in Ghana and Senegal (95).

A handful of genes other than SPOP may be mutated more frequently in prostate cancers from Black men. Whole exome sequencing of localized prostate cancers from Black men (n = 102) found that 5% of the cases carried loss-of-function mutations in ERF, an ETS transcriptional repressor (96, 97). Further analysis in cell culture revealed that ERF knockdown produced a gene expression signature reminiscent of oncogenic ERG activation (96). In a large study of acquired genetic defects (n = 171 Black men), of the top 22 genes mutated in prostate cancers from Black men, only two were found more commonly than in cancers from White men, ZMYM3 (11.7% vs. 2.7%) and FOXA1 (11.7% vs. 5.4%), while mutations at genes like SPOP and TP53 were less often present (98). Mutations affecting ZMYM3, encoding a regulator of BRCA1 function, seemed to correlate with widespread unbalanced allele frequencies in the cancers from Black men, suggesting that losses of MAP3K7, RB1, BNIP3L, THADA, and NEIL3 and gains of the genomic region encompassing MYC might underlie aggressive disease behavior (98, 99).

Hypermethylation of a CpG island at the GSTP1 promoter leading to loss of GSTP1 expression in prostate cancer was one of the first examples of epigenetic gene silencing in human cancers (100). Since its first report, GSTP1 silencing has remained the earliest and most frequent gene function defect in prostate cancer, affecting more than 90% of cases (101). Now, GSTP1 hypermethylation assays are approved and marketed as adjuncts to prostate cancer diagnosis, both for Black and for White men (102). Absence of GSTP1 sensitizes prostate cancer cells to mutagenic damage by HAA carcinogens, and confers improved survival, despite increased genome damage, in response to chronic oxidant stress (103, 104). Recently, attention has focused on prostate cancer cases in which GSTP1 expression is retained (105). In prostatectomy tissues from Black and White men, GSTP1+ prostate cancer was overrepresented among tumors from Black men (9.5% vs. 3.2%) (105). As has been seen with somatic genetic alterations, different changes in CpG dinucleotide methylation across the epigenome have been reported for more aggressive versus more indolent prostate cancer behavior in Black men (n = 76) (106). Provocatively, an analysis of 190 metabolites across prostate cancer versus non-cancerous prostate tissues from African ancestry–verified Black men (n = 33) identified increases in methionine and homocysteine that could affect biologic methylation reactions, a phenomenon evident in the plasma and more prominent than for White men with prostate cancer (107). Whether the observed increases can explain the reported differences in DNA methylation has not been ascertained.

In comparative gene expression studies, a reproducible finding has been increased expression of immune-related genes in tumors from Black compared with White men. Chronic or recurrent prostate inflammation is likely an important driver of neoplastic transformation and malignant progression in the gland (31, 108). The repeated finding of gene expression differences involving immune response genes hints that there may be an even greater contribution of inflammatory processes to prostatic tumorigenesis in Black men than in White men (109–115). This hypothesis is supported by studies demonstrating a distinct immune tumor microenvironment present in prostate cancers arising in Black men, characterized by an increase in plasma cells, evidence of NK cell activity, and higher IgG expression (116). However, more work is needed to clarify mechanisms by which these inflammatory processes promote or protect against prostate cancer pathogenesis and progression to life-threatening metastatic disease.

Another pathway in prostate cancers from Black men illuminated by gene expression analysis is lipid metabolism (111). Both fatty acid synthase (FASN) and its upstream regulator MNX1 appear to be preferentially upregulated in tumors from Black men versus White men (111, 117). This clearly provides tantalizing associations with dietary influences on prostate cancer initiation and progression, though the mechanisms by which augmented lipid metabolism promotes malignant phenotypes remain to be elucidated.

In all, the molecular characterization of prostate cancer genes and gene function hints that several distinct molecular subsets (ERG+ vs. ERG–, PTEN+ vs. PTEN–, GSTP1+ vs. GSTP1–) may be more or less prevalent among prostate cancer cases in Black versus White men. Immunologic differences associated with self-reported race are also repeatedly observed in localized prostate cancers. Perhaps highly inflamed prostate tissues spawn prostate cancers less likely to contain rearrangements involving AR target genes, a hypothesis and correlation that should be tested. Nonetheless, whether the reported findings reflect differences in disease pathogenesis attributable to inherited African-ancestry genes or to differences in lifestyle and exposures has not been ascertained.