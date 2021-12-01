Will GWAS eventually allow the identification of genomic biomarkers for COVID-19 severity and mortality?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI155011

5 Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

1 Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

5 Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

1 Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

5 Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

1 Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

5 Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

1 Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

GWAS involve testing genetic variants across the genomes of many individuals to identify genotype-phenotype associations. GWAS have enabled the identification of numerous genomic biomarkers in various complex human diseases, including infectious ones. However, few of these studies are relevant for clinical practice or at the bedside. In this issue of the JCI, Nakanishi et al. characterized the clinical implications of a major genetic risk factor for COVID-19 severity and its age-dependent effect, using individual-level data in a large international multicenter consortium. This study indicates that a common COVID-19 genetic risk factor (rs10490770) associates with increased risks of morbidity and mortality, suggesting potential implications for future clinical risk management. How can the genomic biomarkers identified by GWAS be associated with the clinical outcomes of an infectious disease? In this Commentary, we evaluate the advantages and limitations of this approach.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.