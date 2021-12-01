Commentary 10.1172/JCI155011

Will GWAS eventually allow the identification of genomic biomarkers for COVID-19 severity and mortality?

Vito Luigi Colona,1 Michela Biancolella,2 Antonio Novelli,3 and Giuseppe Novelli1,4,5

1Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

2Department of Biology, Tor Vergata University of Rome, Rome, Italy.

3Laboratory of Medical Genetics, IRCCS Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, Italy.

4IRCCS Neuromed, Pozzilli (IS), Italy.

5Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

Address correspondence to: Giuseppe Novelli, Viale Oxford, 81 – 00133 Rome (RM), Italy. Phone: 39.06.20900670; Email: novelli@med.uniroma2.it.

Find articles by Colona, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

2Department of Biology, Tor Vergata University of Rome, Rome, Italy.

3Laboratory of Medical Genetics, IRCCS Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, Italy.

4IRCCS Neuromed, Pozzilli (IS), Italy.

5Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

Address correspondence to: Giuseppe Novelli, Viale Oxford, 81 – 00133 Rome (RM), Italy. Phone: 39.06.20900670; Email: novelli@med.uniroma2.it.

Find articles by Biancolella, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

2Department of Biology, Tor Vergata University of Rome, Rome, Italy.

3Laboratory of Medical Genetics, IRCCS Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, Italy.

4IRCCS Neuromed, Pozzilli (IS), Italy.

5Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

Address correspondence to: Giuseppe Novelli, Viale Oxford, 81 – 00133 Rome (RM), Italy. Phone: 39.06.20900670; Email: novelli@med.uniroma2.it.

Find articles by Novelli, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Biomedicine and Prevention and

2Department of Biology, Tor Vergata University of Rome, Rome, Italy.

3Laboratory of Medical Genetics, IRCCS Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, Italy.

4IRCCS Neuromed, Pozzilli (IS), Italy.

5Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.

Address correspondence to: Giuseppe Novelli, Viale Oxford, 81 – 00133 Rome (RM), Italy. Phone: 39.06.20900670; Email: novelli@med.uniroma2.it.

Find articles by Novelli, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published October 21, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 23 on December 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(23):e155011. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155011.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 21, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

GWAS involve testing genetic variants across the genomes of many individuals to identify genotype-phenotype associations. GWAS have enabled the identification of numerous genomic biomarkers in various complex human diseases, including infectious ones. However, few of these studies are relevant for clinical practice or at the bedside. In this issue of the JCI, Nakanishi et al. characterized the clinical implications of a major genetic risk factor for COVID-19 severity and its age-dependent effect, using individual-level data in a large international multicenter consortium. This study indicates that a common COVID-19 genetic risk factor (rs10490770) associates with increased risks of morbidity and mortality, suggesting potential implications for future clinical risk management. How can the genomic biomarkers identified by GWAS be associated with the clinical outcomes of an infectious disease? In this Commentary, we evaluate the advantages and limitations of this approach.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement