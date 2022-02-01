Cellular senescence and the skeleton: pathophysiology and therapeutic implications

Senescent cells in the bone microenvironment. Using the Hayflick method to evaluate senescence in vitro following serial passaging (11), Stenderup et al. (27) demonstrated that bone marrow stromal cells (MSCs) from aged human donors exhibited an increased number of SA-β-gal+ cells per population doubling as compared with MSCs from young donors. In order to definitively establish the presence of senescent cells in vivo in the bone microenvironment, our group isolated highly enriched populations of osteoblast-lineage cells (osteoblast progenitors, osteoblasts, and osteocytes) as well as bone marrow hematopoietic cells (B and T cells, myeloid cells) from young (6 months) versus old (24 months) mice and demonstrated increased p16Ink4a mRNA expression in all of the cell types evaluated; by contrast, p21Cip1 was increased primarily in the osteocytes (28). Using a more specific assay, we also found an increase in the percentage of osteocytes harboring SADS in bones from the old compared with the young mice (28). In parallel human studies, p16Ink4a and p21Cip1 mRNA expression by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR was significantly elevated in bone biopsy samples from elderly compared with young women. Corroborating these findings, 23 of 36 SASP genes analyzed were upregulated in the osteocyte-enriched fractions from the old compared with the young mice; interestingly, 26 of the 36 SASP factors were also highly upregulated in the myeloid cells isolated from the old versus young mice (28).

These studies demonstrated the presence of senescence with aging in mice and in humans in multiple cell types in the bone microenvironment, which included not just skeletal cells, but also immune cells. Indeed, given the proximity of immune cells in the bone marrow to skeletal cells, it is perhaps important to put our findings in the broader context of age-related inflammation and/or senescence of immune cells. Thus, the concept of “immunosenescence” is well established in the immunology literature; however, the relationship of this concept, which is broadly defined as a “multifaceted and dynamic pattern of changes within the immune system during aging, leading to defects in both adaptive and innate immunity” (29), versus cellular senescence of immune cells, which is increasingly defined using very specific criteria (e.g., criteria developed by ICSA) (24), remains unclear. The immune cell population that has perhaps been most extensively studied and defined as becoming senescent with aging are T cells (reviewed in ref. 29). This has been best characterized for CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, which become senescent with aging, and these senescent CD8+ T cells share similar functional changes with other senescent somatic cells, including the expression of cell cycle inhibitors, resistance to apoptosis, shortened telomeres, and secretion of a SASP (29–31). In addition, detailed profiling of aging immune cells in multiple tissues by Mogilenko et al. (32) identified a subpopulation of age-associated granzyme K–expressing (GZMK-expressing) CD8+ T cells that contribute to “inflammaging.” Although this study did not specifically define these GZMK-expressing CD8+ T cells as senescent, the authors postulated that GZMK, which is a proinflammatory marker of the granzyme family, induces secretion of a proinflammatory SASP by senescent stromal cells, indicating potential crosstalk between inflammatory immune cells and senescent mesenchymal cells that amplifies the SASP of the senescent cells.

In contrast to T cells, less is known about senescence of B cells with aging, although, similarly to our findings in mice noted above, expression levels of both p16Ink4a and its related transcript p14/p19ARF increase with age in humans, particularly in pro-B, pre-B, and IgM+ mature B cells (33, 34). In addition, as was found in our study (28), cells of the myeloid lineage, particularly macrophages, express p16Ink4a, and there is evidence that p16Ink4a-induced cellular senescence in macrophages skews these cells toward the inflammatory M1 phenotype (35). Moreover, in recent studies, the Passos laboratory has demonstrated a novel role for neutrophils in inducing senescence (36). In these studies, neutrophils were shown to cause telomere dysfunction in mesenchymal cells in a ROS-dependent manner, and it has previously been shown that aging is associated with increased constitutive ROS production by neutrophils (37). In addition, consistent with the concept of crosstalk between inflammatory immune cells and senescent cells, senescent hepatocytes were shown to mediate the recruitment of neutrophils to the aged liver, thereby potentially spreading senescence to surrounding cells. Collectively, these findings indicate that senescence in the bone microenvironment may involve not just skeletal cells, but also inflammatory and/or senescent immune cells, and that there likely is important crosstalk between these populations. Further support for this concept comes from recent work by the Niedernhofer and Robbins laboratories demonstrating that accelerated senescence only of immune cells using immune cell–specific induction of a DNA repair defect (Ercc1–/fl mice crossed with Vav-iCre mice) leads to premature aging of multiple nonlymphoid tissues (e.g., vasculature, lung, liver) (38), although the skeleton was not evaluated in these studies and will be the subject of future work.

In terms of senescence of skeletal cells, findings generally consistent with ours were reported by Piemontese et al. (39), who showed higher levels of the DNA damage marker phospho–H2A histone family member X (γ-H2AX) in extracts of femoral cortical bone in old compared with young (7-month-old) mice. Moreover, the osteocytic DNA damage was also associated with increased transcript levels of p16Ink4a as well as increased protein levels of GATA4 and decreased levels of the autophagosomal cargo protein p62, both of which are senescence responses to DNA damage. Additional studies from the same group also demonstrated that, consistent with the findings from our group (28), not only osteocytes but also osteoblast progenitors developed markers of cellular senescence with aging (40).

Interventional studies in mice. In order to establish causality, our group has performed several interventional studies in aged mice using both senolytic and senomorphic approaches. The genetic senolytic approach involved use of the INK-ATTAC (INK-linked apoptosis through targeted activation of caspase) mouse model, in which either vehicle or a synthetic drug (AP20187), with no known off-target effects, is administered to transgenic mice expressing a “suicide” transgene that results in inducible elimination of p16Ink4a-expressing senescent cells without affecting non-senescent cells (41). Note that in this model, all senescent cells are targeted, so although in the AP20187-treated mice we demonstrated significant reductions in senescent (SADS+) osteocytes, multiple other senescent cell types in the bone microenvironment (and systemically) were also eliminated. Importantly, genetic clearance of senescent cells in 20-month-old INK-ATTAC mice treated for 4 months resulted in improved trabecular as well as cortical bone parameters in the AP20187- versus vehicle-treated mice (42). These changes were accompanied by reductions in osteoclast numbers and an increase in osteoblast numbers and bone formation rates on endocortical surfaces. Similar findings were noted in trabecular bone, although in this bone compartment, formation rates did not increase, but were not suppressed as would be expected following reduced bone resorption due to osteoclast-osteoblast coupling (43). Interestingly, the increase in osteoblast numbers was accompanied by a reduction in bone marrow adipocyte number, perimeter, and volume, consistent with effects of senescent cell clearance on the commitment of MSCs to the osteoblast versus the adipocyte lineage (42). Similar findings regarding effects of senescent cell clearance on MSC commitment were subsequently reported by He et al. (44), who treated old mice with two different senolytic compounds targeting Bcl-xl (navitoclax and PZ15227), thereby reducing senescent cell burden in vivo. Consistent with our findings, cultured MSCs from mice treated with either compound showed increased mineralization and decreased adipocyte formation as compared with vehicle-treated mice.

We complemented the genetic senolytic approach with pharmacological clearance of senescent cells with the senolytic cocktail of dasatinib and quercetin (hereafter referred to as D+Q) (18) as well as a senomorphic approach using the JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib, which is known to inhibit the secretion of the SASP (13). Both approaches led to skeletal effects in old mice that were virtually identical to the effects described above for genetic clearance of senescent cells. Additional control studies demonstrating the specificity of our interventions for aging included treatment of young INK-ATTAC mice with AP20187 or young wild-type mice with the JAK inhibitor, neither of which had any skeletal effects, as would be expected in young mice with a low burden of senescent cells (42).

Based on these studies, Figure 3 summarizes a working model of our current understanding of the contribution of cellular senescence to skeletal aging. An important disclaimer is that not all aspects of this model have been definitively established, but rather the existing data are consistent with this model, which nonetheless provides a useful framework for future studies. In addition, considerable work needs to be done in order to define the specific components of the SASP that mediate the effects of senescent cells on osteoblasts, osteoclasts, and MSCs. With this caveat, the working hypothesis is that senescent cells accumulate in the bone microenvironment with aging and secrete a proinflammatory SASP. These senescent cells likely include osteocytes, osteoblasts, MSCs, and, as discussed above, immune cells and perhaps also endothelial and adipocytic cells. As depicted in Figure 3, the contribution of the SASP from non-skeletal sites (e.g., peripheral fat depots, which harbor markedly increased numbers of senescent cells with aging and in the setting of obesity; ref. 12) to skeletal aging, as well as the possible systemic effects of the SASP from the bone microenvironment in modulating non-skeletal aging (e.g., effects on muscle function, frailty, energy homeostasis), remains unclear and is an important area for further investigation. Nonetheless, regardless of the specific cells within or outside the skeleton contributing the SASP, the increased proinflammatory SASP in the bone microenvironment acts on osteoblasts to impair bone formation, on osteoclasts to increase bone resorption, and on MSCs to skew their lineage commitment toward adipocytes and away from osteoblasts, all of which are precisely the characteristics of skeletal aging across species (45).

The issue of not only local but also systemic effects of the SASP was addressed recently by Xu et al. (46), who demonstrated that transplantation of even small numbers of senescent cells (as few as 500,000, which would represent 0.01%–0.03% of all cells in the mouse) into the peritoneal cavity of young mice was sufficient to induce markers of frailty (e.g., reduced grip strength) in these mice. Importantly, even though the senescent cells were confined to the peritoneal cavity, markers of cellular senescence (SA-β-gal+ and TAF+ cells and p16Ink4a expression) were increased in distant tissues, such as adipose depots and skeletal muscle. Further studies evaluating the effects of transplanted senescent cells on the skeleton are ongoing, but these data do demonstrate that not only the SASP produced by cells in the bone microenvironment but potentially also the systemic SASP from other cell types may accelerate skeletal aging. An additional component of the studies by Xu et al. (46) relevant to fracture risk was the demonstration that both genetic and pharmacological (using D+Q) clearance of senescent cells improved markers of physical function (maximal walking speed, hanging endurance, grip strength, treadmill endurance, and daily activity) in old mice. Thus, an added benefit of targeting senescent cells clinically is that this approach may not only have skeletal benefits, but may also alleviate frailty and decrease the risk of falls, thereby leading to a more substantial reduction in fracture risk as compared with the skeletal-specific drugs that are in current use.