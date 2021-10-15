Rethinking endometriosis and pelvic pain

Although I am a strong proponent of excision of endometriosis (physically cutting out) and teach this method to my trainees, there are still limited high-quality data to suggest that excision is superior to ablation (destruction of tissue by use of electrocautery or laser) for the treatment of pain (10). Using pain relief as a surrogate for the success of the excision versus ablation surgery misses many of the other key characteristics of endometriosis that affect the patient.

First, consider the diagnosis of disease. Endometriosis can have a variable and often subtle appearance. In part, because of this variability, the positive predictive value of visual inspection may be approximately 60% (11). Therefore, biopsy with histopathologic confirmation is necessary for diagnosis. Many surgeons are not familiar with the variable and often subtle appearance of endometriosis, leading to misdiagnosis, i.e., true endometriosis may be missed, and other nonendometriosis lesions may be misdiagnosed as disease. Excision of endometriosis or, at minimum, a biopsy of lesions, must be performed for a proper diagnosis. This is an important fact that we must impart to our trainees. Further, it should never come as a surprise that endometriosis is found near the ureters, bowel, and bladder. Thus, the surgeon should come to the operating room prepared and equipped to treat. The surgical skill of the surgeon should not be the rate-limiting step in a patient’s progress.

The laparoscopy-with-biopsy approach captures many patients with endometriosis, but this method does not apply to those who present with deeply infiltrating disease, ovarian endometriomas, or other advanced disease. These diseases can frequently be diagnosed preoperatively by appropriate imaging techniques. Surgeries for advanced-stage endometriosis are among the most difficult, technically challenging procedures to perform and may lead to serious complications, with adverse consequences for long-term health and fertility. The surgeon must be able to recognize the case complexity preoperatively and take measures to maximize the clinical outcome. But how many surgeons can treat these more unique types of advanced disease? It may be time to examine our administration of care in the United States and consider novel treatment approaches. The British Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy (BSGE) has worked to create approved endometriosis centers where women — particularly those with severe disease — are sent to providers who can administer high-quality surgical care. Their work is continuously scrutinized and held to the highest standards. This forward-thinking approach is helping women receive the excellent clinical outcomes they deserve (12). Women in the United States would benefit from broader access to highly skilled and experienced surgeons specializing in endometriosis.

For the benefit of our patients, it is time to change our teaching and our thinking about “classic endometriosis.” What is taught is not wrong, but it is just a snippet of the entire endometriosis disease spectrum. Forward progress in research and treatment will continue to suffer until we embrace the variability in clinical presentation. We must better educate clinicians and improve our diagnosis and management of the disease. We must improve surgical training for treatment and refer patients to specialist care for surgery when appropriate. As a medical community, it is time to rethink endometriosis and adapt our practices for the benefit of our patients.