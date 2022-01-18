In vivo imaging of the human eye using a 2-photon-excited fluorescence scanning laser ophthalmoscope

TPEF-SLO. The experimental setup of TPEF-SLO is schematically depicted in Figure 1A, and in greater detail in the Supplemental Information and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154218DS1 We used a custom-made Er:fiber laser, providing 40-fs pulses at the central wavelength of 1560 nm. The laser was equipped with an internal pulse picker unit, allowing us to set the pulse repetition frequency (PRF) at 6 MHz within the 1–12 MHz range (21). The light beam from the fiber laser was fed to a second harmonic generation (SHG) module for frequency doubling. As a result, 70-fs pulses at the central wavelength of 780 nm were generated, suitable for TPE of endogenous retinal fluorophores. The SHG module produced nearly transform-limited pulses (22) without side lobes (Supplemental Figure 2), which is essential for maximizing the efficiency of TPE. Light (780 nm) was then guided through a prism pair compressor to precompensate for the chromatic dispersion by subsequent optical elements and the eye itself (see Methods). As a result, 76-fs pulses with close to transform-limited temporal shape were delivered to the retinal plane (Figure 1B). The corresponding optical spectrum measured in the pupil plane is depicted in Figure 1C. After dispersion precompensation, the beam entered a TPEF-SLO with x-y galvanometer scanners (GSs) and a telescope relaying the GS’s plane to the pupil plane of the eye. The TPEF-SLO allows for simultaneous frame registration in 2 channels, non-descanned fluorescence, and descanned reflectance. Reflectance images were obtained with the same light as for TPEF images and served to adjust eye position before imaging and as guidance for subsequent alignment of fluorescence frames, and to correct motion artifacts within the frame. During imaging sessions, eye movement inevitably occurs, not only between the acquisition of subsequent frames but also within the frame. Typically, a single fluorescence frame does not provide enough information for alignment; thus, reflectance images with a much higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) were used to calculate correction shifts for each pixel. The obtained shifts were applied to fluorescence images; we typically averaged 70–120 frames to improve the SNR. More details on the measurement procedure and image processing are in Methods and the Supplemental Information.

Figure 1 Two-photon-excited fluorescence scanning laser ophthalmoscope (TPEF-SLO) driven by a femtosecond fiber laser. (A) Experimental setup of TPEF-SLO, including 4 major units: femtosecond laser, second harmonic generation (SHG) module, dispersion precompensation, and SLO module; inset represents image processing (each unit is described in detail in Methods). L, lens; GS, galvanometer-based x-y scanners; DM, dichroic mirror; BP, set of bandpass filters; PMT, photomultiplier tube; MMF, multimode fiber; APD, avalanche photodiode. (B) Retrieved pulse intensity and phase measured in the retinal plane. (C) Optical spectrum of the laser measured in the pupil plane. (D) Retinal exposure vs. exposure time (red curve = equivalent of MPE calculated for static beam case) and comparison of retinal exposures used in this study and in Schwarz et al. (24); adapted from Schwarz et al. (24) with with permission from The Optical Society of America. (E) Relative TPEF intensity as a function of pulse repetition frequency (PRF, black curve), illustrating the effect of reduced PRF. Shown is the calculated average excitation power (blue curve) needed to obtain the same fluorescence intensity as for 0.3 mW and 6 MHz used in this study. Red line shows MPE calculated for static beam case and 40-second exposure time.

Safety assessment and signal enhancement strategy. The use of high-energy pulses in TPEF imaging previously raised concerns about the possibility of inducing tissue damage by nonlinear effects. Furthermore, exposure to wavelengths of 700 to 800 nm was shown to decrease NIR-FAF (attributed to melanin; refs. 23, 24).

The first concern has been addressed comprehensively in Palczewska et al. (18). The strategy of enhancing the 2-photon signal by lowering the PRF of the laser proved to be efficient for mouse eye imaging. Numerical modeling of the photodamage excluded the possibility of plasma formation, and thermal effects related to the presence of melanin were mitigated by imaging with a lower PRF of the laser light (18).

The observed reduction in NIR-FAF was associated with high retinal exposures and dense scanning patterns typically used in adaptive optics SLO beams (23, 24). For example, in Schwarz et al. (24), the 40-second illumination of the macaque eye with a beam of relatively low average power (0.5 mW) led to an exposure value of 20.4 J/cm2 because the energy of photons was concentrated on a tiny retinal area (1.3° × 1.1°). In our experiments, 40-second illumination of the retina with a 0.3-mW beam led to an exposure value of 0.044 J/cm2 since we illuminated a retinal area of 17.6° × 17.6°. Figure 1D compares those retinal exposures with calculated retinal maximum permissible exposure (MPE) for the static beam case (see Supplemental Information). Furthermore, the scanning pattern used in these previous studies was dense; the 71 consecutive lines overlapped in an area tmin, which is the minimal spot of thermal impact of the beam, assumed in American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards (25). In the case of our system, only one-quarter of the width of the next line overlapped the previous one. The frame repetition rates used in the referenced works were also much higher than in our system. Therefore, the laser beam spent relatively more time in the same area of the retina (in terms of heat dissipation): teff was equal to 369 ms for 20.4 J/cm2 exposure in Schwarz et al. (24) and only 0.31 ms in our experiments: teff = n × m × t min , where n is the number of frames in a single 40-second measurement, m is the number of overlapping lines, and tmin is time, provided by ANSI (25), during which heat transfer from the exposed site is sufficiently small to assume that all energy delivered in this period of time was supplied in the form of 1 pulse (see Supplemental Information).

Our strategy to perform safe 2-photon imaging of the human retina was to choose the most conservative approach. In our instrument, we used the same light for generating reflectance and TPEF images. We substantially reduced the density of the scanning pattern to decrease the exposure as much as possible, and we kept the average power equal to 0.3 mW, below the safety limit for a static beam for a single 40-second measurement, i.e., 0.398 mW (see Supplemental Information). Additionally, based on 3 different approaches, we provide a safety assessment of our TPEF-SLO protocol to show that, for a constant and large scanning area (17.6° × 17.6°), the safety limit can be increased to 14.1 mW. To compare with a case of adaptive optics SLO, we also calculated limits for the smaller retinal area (1.5° × 1.5°), close to the isoplanatic patch of the eye (26) (see Supplemental Information), and it was equal to 6.9 mW. Most existing SLOs do not fulfill the limits for a static beam (27). Such a restrictive limitation on the power of the excitation beam required special means to enhance the signal of the detected TPEF.

For the same average laser power, an increase in TPEF intensity is possible via manipulation of the temporal properties of the pulse train. It was previously shown that reducing PRF while keeping other parameters fixed (average power, pulse duration; refs. 18, 21, 28) or reducing pulse duration (19) increases the TPEF signal because of the nonlinear dependence on pulse peak power. Figure 1E shows the calculated TPEF intensity at 6 MHz PRF, which we used in this work. The blue curve demonstrates the average power that would be needed to obtain the same TPEF intensity as 0.3 mW at 6 MHz for other PRFs. Thus, the reduction in PRF allowed us to register informative images with excitation power as low as 0.3 mW. We expect that further reduction in PRF will increase TPEF intensity in the human eye, which is demonstrated in the in vivo mouse eye imaging (see Supplemental Information); however, it may raise concerns about safety issues arising from nonlinear excitation.

In vivo human eye imaging. Using TPEF-SLO, we registered representative fundus images at 2 regions of interest (ROI 1 and 2) in the fluorescence (TPEF, Figure 2, A–C) and reflectance channels (Figure 2, D–F). With TPE, the strongest fluorescence signal originates from the photoreceptor and RPE layers (29); thus, the focus was set on these layers to obtain maximum fluorescence. The TPEF images were recorded within a spectral bandwidth of 400 to 700 nm. One image frame consisted of 256 × 256 pixels with an exposure time of 20 μs per pixel. Generating TPEF-SLO images required averaging data from multiple frames. A single measurement consisted of collecting 30 frames. During one imaging session, 4 measurements, each lasting 40 seconds, were made. Consecutive measurements were separated by at least a 60-second break (details in Methods). To obtain high image quality in ROI 1 (Figure 2A), we averaged 1000 frames derived from multiple sessions performed over 3 weeks. The image recorded at 7.7° eccentricity nasally from the fovea, ROI 1, contains a reconstruction of a significant portion of the optic nerve disc and terminates in the foveal region on the temporal side. The ROI 2 area has a center at approximately 2.5° eccentricity and shows the macular area with the fovea centralis marked by a dashed black line circle (Figure 2B). Given that the full width half maximum (FWHM) of the square of the axial illumination point spread function is equal to 130 μm (Supplemental Figure 3), we attributed the observed signal to endogenous chromophores in the photoreceptor layer and RPE. In both cases, the images show no abnormalities.

Figure 2 TPEF-SLO enables imaging of endogenous fundus chromophores in eye of a healthy subject 1. (A) TPEF-SLO image of the fundus centered at 7.7° eccentricity nasally from foveal region of interest (ROI) 1. Image obtained by averaging of 1000 frames in spectral window 400 to 700 nm. (B) TPEF-SLO image of the fundus centered at 2.5° eccentricity nasally from fovea, ROI 2. Image obtained by averaging 100 frames. (C) TPEF-SLO image from ROI 1 location acquired with continuous wave (CW) excitation at 825 nm, showing significantly decreased TPEF signal intensity. Image obtained by averaging 100 frames. (D–F) Confocal reflectance images corresponding to panels A–C. (G) Quantification of fluorescence intensity with respect to leakage of backscattered light and noise floor (dark counts and stray light) (n = 10, 5, and 10, respectively). The upper and lower bands indicate second and third quartiles, respectively; the line within the box indicates the mean value; whiskers extend to minimum and maximum values. (H) Normalized fluorescence as a function of eccentricity at ROI 2 compared with the corresponding region measured by B-FAF and NIR-FAF methods. (I) Confocal B-FAF image (488 nm excitation). (J) Confocal NIR-FAF image. In I and J, blue circles mark the location at 7.3° eccentricity nasally from fovea (ROI 1), and red circles mark the macular region (ROI 2). In B and E, circles outlined in dashed black dashed lines mark the location of fovea centralis. Scale bars: 1 mm.

To further investigate the origin of the signal recorded in the fluorescence channel, we also used 825 nm continuous wave (CW) excitation instead of femtosecond pulses (Figure 2C). All other parameters were held constant, including an average power of 0.3 mW. TPEF imaging with CW excitation showed a nearly 11.5-fold signal reduction in the fluorescence channel and no fundus features were detected. The corresponding image registered in the reflectance channel confirmed proper eye positioning and imaging location on the retina (Figure 2F). Figure 2G compares signal intensities registered in the fluorescence channel with femtosecond and CW excitations (designated backscattered light). The signal values are expressed as mean number of photon counts per pixel (pc/px) within the field of view (FOV) of the instrument. With femtosecond excitation, the average signal was equal to 89.9 × 103 pc/px (SD = 5.8 × 103), whereas with CW excitation, it was 7.8 × 103 pc/px (SD = 6 × 104). Because no TPEF signal is expected with CW excitation at this excitation power, the registered signal can be attributed to stray light, dark counts of the photomultiplier tube (PMT), and leakage of backscattered excitation photons. For the latter, as there is no confocality in the system, each part of the eye can contribute to the registered signal (e.g., the cornea or any other highly scattering part of the eye). We also compared those numbers to the instrument’s noise floor registered with a blocked laser beam; i.e., stray light and dark counts, which were equal to 4.4 × 103 pc/px (SD = 1.6 × 103).

Comparison with B-FAF and NIR-FAF. When TPEF images were compared with other autofluorescence-based eye-imaging techniques (Figure 2, H–J), many similarities in the morphology of the reconstructed structures were seen. One of the distinctive features of TPEF images is the absence of a hypofluorescent area around the fovea; in our case, this area is located in ROI 2 and can be seen in Figure 2C. To analyze this feature further, Figure 2H shows the mean pixel intensity for each row within an image as the function of eccentricity within ROI 2 for the 3 imaging methods. The pixel’s intensities were normalized to maximum intensity within the analyzed FOV for each imaging method separately. There was no decreased fluorescence area around 0° in TPEF (red curve) in contrast to B-FAF (488 nm excitation, blue curve, full image shown in Figure 2I). This can be explained by the absorption spectra of macular pigments, which absorb the excitation beam in B-FAF (30), while TPE in the NIR allowed us to bypass this effect. NIR-FAF (dashed black line, full image shown in Figure 2J) shows a distribution of fluorescence intensity similar to that of TPEF. In NIR-FAF, the excitation wavelength also bypasses the absorption of macular pigments, but the signal originates primarily from melanin (31).

Spectral properties of TPEF of human fundus. Although TPEF images provide similar structural information to that of B-FAF and NIR-FAF, different fluorophores can be excited because of substantially altered excitation wavelengths. Retinal fluorophores can be differentiated by fluorescence lifetime and fluorescence spectrum (32). However, whenever single-photon-excited fluorescence is recorded, it does not include a contribution from endogenous fluorophores participating in the visual cycle. In TPEF imaging, this information becomes accessible. To demonstrate the differences between the fluorophores involved in the formation of retinal TPEF images, a spectral analysis of the fluorescence signals coming from the eye is required. To this end, we performed imaging in 5 different spectral windows and compared the results obtained in humans with those from measurements in animal models. To minimize the influence of systematic errors, we performed a relative comparison of the fluorescence values measured in 4 spectral windows (400–600 nm, 594–646 nm, 500–540 nm, and 400–550 nm) with the fluorescence signal measured in the entire available spectral window (400–700 nm). In these experiments, the collection of the signal was in small spectral windows; thus, the contribution of the dark noise was stronger. Ten separate imaging sessions were performed, each containing an entire set of spectral filters. Figure 3A shows that the images recorded in each spectral range varied significantly in signal intensity (note that the intensity scale in each case is adjusted for image clarity). Distinctive fundus features are visible in each image, suggesting that fluorescence is emitted over a broad spectral band extending from 400 to 700 nm. Most of the fluorescence signal was in the spectral range above 550 nm. The results presented here were obtained by aligning and averaging between 1171 and 1400 frames, depending on the emission filter used.

Figure 3 Spectral properties of TPEF of human fundus compared with selected mouse models. (A) Human TPEF images of subject 1 at approximately 7.5° eccentricity nasally from fovea (ROI 1), recorded in spectral ranges of 594–646 nm, 400–600 nm, 500–540 nm, and 400–550 nm, and normalized to the image acquired for 400–700 nm; 1000 frames were used. (B) TPEF fundus images of albino (Alb.) Abca4–/– Rdh8–/– mice in vivo recorded in corresponding spectral ranges normalized to the TPEF image obtained in the 400–700 nm spectral range. (C) Plot showing relative fluorescence change in 4 spectral ranges normalized with respect to 400–700 nm for human TPEF imaging (n = 10). (D) Plot showing relative fluorescence change in 4 spectral ranges normalized with respect to 400–700 nm for 5 mouse models (n = 6, 4, 4, 4, and 4). Pigm., pigmented. *P > 0.2, ***P < 0.005 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) FLIM images of albino Abca4–/– Rdh8–/–, pigmented Abca4–/– Rdh8–/–, pigmented Rpe65–/–, and BALB/cJ mice. Red arrows point to retinosomes (57), and white arrows point to macrophages. (F) Phasor plots corresponding to data presented in panel E. In each universal semicircle, clusters of phasor points are color coded from blue to red, where red represents highest phasor point density. Color bars drawn through clusters of phasor points represent color scales for FLIM images in E. Yellow circles outline grouping of phasor points in albino and pigmented mouse RPE. Error bars represent SD.

Evaluation of the fluorophores responsible for the results obtained in humans requires comparison with spectrally resolved TPEF images of the retina in mouse models (Figure 3, B–D). To determine which chemical intermediates are responsible for TPE-SLO signals in humans, we used the same spectral imaging conditions, namely a fluorescence excitation wavelength of 780 nm and spectral detection windows for imaging pigmented and albino wild-type (WT) mouse models and pigmented and albino mouse models of Leber congenital amaurosis and Stargardt disease, as those used in human imaging. We selected 3 types of mice according to their characteristics: (a) albino and pigmented Abca4–/– Rdh8–/– mice that accumulate an excess of retinal condensation products in the RPE; (b) pigmented Rpe65−/− mice that accumulate an excess of retinyl esters in the RPE and lack retinal condensation products; and (c) pigmented WT, C57BL/6J, and albino BALB/cJ mice with faster retinoid cycles (33). For each mouse, fundus images were recorded in the spectral bands corresponding to human imaging. Figure 3, C and D compare the average fluorescence intensity in each spectral band recorded in human and mouse in vivo. In both cases, the fluorescence intensities were normalized to the intensity over the entire spectral range, i.e., 400 to 700 nm, showing how much fluorescence was contained in a given spectral channel. By comparing data from albino and pigmented WT and retinal disease mouse models, we were able to assess the impact of melanin on the TPEF image. Moreover, we measured spectral differences between WT mice (either albino or pigmented) and mice that accumulated an excess of retinal condensation products (either albino or pigmented). These differences were most pronounced in the spectral bandwidths 594 to 646 nm, corresponding to retinal condensation products; and 400 to 550 nm, corresponding to retinyl esters. In the human eye, fluorescence in the 594 to 646 nm spectral range was 3.2-fold higher than in the 400 to 550 nm range. Similar results were observed in both pigmented and albino Abca4–/– Rdh8–/– mice, pointing to retinal condensation products as the main source of fluorescence in the 594 to 646 nm spectral range. Furthermore, results in pigmented and albino Abca4–/– Rdh8–/– mice were not significantly different, suggesting that melanin did not contribute substantially to the emission spectrum. In the 400 to 550 nm spectral range, fluorescence is the highest from the RPE of pigmented Rpe65−/−, C57BL/6J, and BALB/cJ mice, consistent with differences in the retinyl ester content of their RPE (17). These results show that the 780 nm TPEF emission spectrum of the human fundus in vivo is most similar to that of the Abca4–/– Rdh8–/– mice, indicative of the accumulation of retinal condensation products such as A2E. We also registered phasor fluorescence lifetime images (FLIMs) from mice with similar emission spectra to that of a 45-year-old human, i.e., pigmented and albino Abca4–/– Rdh8–/– mice, and mice with differing spectra, i.e., pigmented Rpe65−/− and BALB/cJ mice (Figure 3, E and F). As expected, phasor points from pigmented and albino Abca4–/– Rdh8–/– mice were located in the vicinity of each other, with slightly shorter fluorescence lifetimes in pigmented mice, consistent with melanin’s contribution to phasor FLIM (19). Phasor points from BALB/cJ and pigmented Rpe65−/− mice were shifted toward longer lifetimes, consistent with a higher contribution of retinyl esters to the RPE fluorescence (18).

Studies in volunteers. Evaluation of the safety of TPEF imaging required an extensive set of clinical studies. Structural (B-FAF, NIR-FAF, and OCT) as well as functional (1- and 2-photon perimetry) studies were used for this purpose. In our case, we tested the eye of a 44-year-old subject 2 weeks before and 4 weeks after exposure to the laser beam in our TPEF-SLO system. TPEF imaging was performed at 2 retinal locations. Figure 4A shows a TPEF image centered at the fovea (ROI 2), showing the macular region. The region coincides with the FOV of B-FAF and NIR-FAF, as well as perimetry measurements (Figure 4, B–E). The imaging session consisted of six 40-second exposures to the TPEF-SLO scanning laser beam at ROI 2 and six 40-second exposures at ROI 1 (Figure 4F). Each exposure was followed by at least a 60-second delay before the next.

Figure 4 TPEF provides safe fundus imaging without any structural or functional changes. (A) TPEF fundus image of subject 2 centered at the fovea. Total exposure: 163 seconds. (B–E) Data obtained before TPEF-SLO imaging; yellow arrows point to depigmentation region in all. (B) B-FAF image. (C) NIR-FAF image. (D) Visual field tested by perimetry. (E) OCT b-scan; red arrows indicate the spread of the depigmentation. (F) TPEF fundus image of subject 2 centered at 6.9° eccentricity nasally from the fovea; the yellow arrow points to an area with a clear hypofluorescent lesion. Total exposure: 162 seconds. (G–J) Data obtained 1 month after TPEF imaging. (G) B-FAF. (H) NIR-FAF. (I) OCT. (J) Perimetry. In A and F, 100 frames were averaged to generate the images.

Figure 4 compares B-FAF, NIR-FAF, and OCT images as well as photopic microperimetry results, before (panels B–E) and 1 month after the first TPEF-SLO imaging session (panels G–J). Autofluorescence examinations show typical results with no pathologies prior to and after the TPEF imaging, except for a hypofluorescent lesion visible in both B-FAF and NIR-FAF images obtained before and after TPEF-SLO imaging. This anomaly is indicated with yellow arrows in panels B, C, and F. The localization of a hypofluorescent spot in TPEF images correlates perfectly with the corresponding localization of a lesion in B-FAF and NIR-FAF. A cross-sectional OCT image of the lesion (Figure 4E) shows deeper light penetration into the choroid — red arrows outline the hypofluorescent lesion. The results of clinical autofluorescence imaging conducted 1 month after the TPEF showed no change. The visual field test done by the clinical instrument (MAIA, photopic conditions) before TPEF shows typical visual sensitivity with an average threshold of 27.7 dB, and a value of 27.4 dB 1 month after TPEF imaging. We also performed perimetry in photopic and scotopic conditions, using both 1-photon and 2-photon isomerization of visual pigments (7, 34, 35). Small changes in visual sensitivity with aging were reported earlier in scotopic perimetry testing (36); therefore, we decided to use it as another test of retinal function. Two-photon perimetry is a novel method to assess retinal function based on the nonlinear activation of visual pigments by an NIR pulsed laser beam. It was previously shown that quadratic dependence on stimulus intensity makes this method more accurate than the classical version of visual field testing (7). Using both visible and IR light, we measured the visual sensitivity thresholds at 17 different locations across the retina, at 3 eccentricities (0°, 2.5°, and 5°). Detailed results are shown in Supplemental Figures 4 and 5. For 1-photon isomerization, the average threshold before and after was 34.8 ± 7.7 dB and 36.4 ± 5.1 dB, respectively, which shows no changes in the visual field sensitivity after the TPEF imaging. Similarly, we did not observe a statistically significant difference in visibility thresholds before and after exposure to the femtosecond laser pulse for the 2-photon version of perimetry. Specifically, the thresholds were 14.3 ± 4.7 dB and 16.1 ± 4.2 dB before and after the TPEF imaging, respectively.