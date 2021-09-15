A conversation with Dan Drucker

Conversations with Giants in Medicine 10.1172/JCI154150

Excerpt: Dr. Dan Drucker, of the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital, and the University of Toronto, is a diabetes treatment pioneer (Figure 1). Drucker’s early work explored the biosynthesis, secretion, and action of glucagon, and he later went on to delineate the novel mechanisms of action of glucagon-like peptides (GLP)...

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.