β Cell function and plasma insulin clearance in people with obesity and different glycemic status

Participant characteristics and basal metabolic variables

Although the participants in all groups met the same inclusion age criteria, the mean age of the obese groups increased as the glycemic status of the groups deteriorated (Table 1), presumably because the prevalence and severity of dysglycemia increase with age (1). The 4 obese groups were matched in terms of percentage of body fat (Table 1). By design, the fasting plasma glucose concentration and the plasma glucose concentration 2 hours after glucose ingestion increased from the lean to the Ob-NFG-NGT to the Ob-NFG-IGT to the Ob-IFG-IGT to the Ob-T2D groups (Table 1). The fasting plasma insulin concentration and basal ISR increased from the lean to the Ob-NFG-NGT to the Ob-NFG-IGT to the Ob-IFG-IGT groups, but were not different between the Ob-T2D and the Ob-NFG-NGT groups (Table 1). The basal endogenous glucose production rate was higher in the Ob-T2D group than in any of the other groups, with no differences among the other groups (Table 1). All individuals in the obese groups were more insulin resistant than were those in the lean group and, on average, individuals in the obese groups with IGT were more insulin resistant than were those in the obese group with NFG-NGT and the obese group with T2D (Table 1). However, we noted considerable variability in insulin sensitivity among participants in each group (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154068DS1). The basal plasma ICR was higher (P < 0.05) in the lean group than in any of the obese groups and was not different among the obese groups (Table 1); the basal ICR directly correlated with insulin sensitivity in the entire study population (r = 0.64; P < 0.05) and among only lean participants (r = 0.48; P < 0.05) or only participants with obesity (r = 0.60; P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Using age-adjusted values from ANCOVA (data not shown) for the metabolic outcome variables did not affect the group differences.

Table 1 Participant characteristics and metabolic outcomes

Postprandial plasma glucose concentration and insulin kinetics

The plasma glucose concentration AUC for 180 minutes after glucose ingestion (AUC 0–180 ) was not different in the Ob-NFG-NGT or the lean groups and increased from the Ob-NFG-NGT to the Ob-NFG-IGT to the Ob-IFG-IGT to the Ob-T2D groups (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1). The difference in glucose AUC 0–180 between the Ob-IFG-IGT and Ob-NFG-IGT groups was due to differences in fasting plasma glucose concentrations, because the incremental AUC 0–180 was not different between the 2 groups. Both the plasma insulin concentration AUC 0–180 and the ISR AUC 0–180 were highest in the 2 obese groups with IGT, with no differences between these 2 groups, and both the insulin concentration AUC 0–180 and the ISR AUC 0–180 were higher in the Ob-NFG-NGT and the Ob-T2D groups than in the lean group (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). The plasma ICR decreased rapidly during the first 30 minutes after glucose ingestion in all groups followed by a much slower decline in ICR values from 30 to 120 minutes and a slight increase thereafter in the lean and Ob-NFG-NGT groups, but not in the Ob-NFG-IGT, Ob-IFG-IGT, or Ob-T2D groups (Figure 1D). The average ICR during the OGTT and the ICR AUC 0–180 were greater in the lean and Ob-T2D groups than in the Ob-NFG-IGT, Ob-IFG-IGT, and Ob-NFG-NGT groups, with no differences between the lean and Ob-T2D groups or among the Ob-NFG-IGT, Ob-IFG-IGT, and Ob-NFG-NGT groups, respectively (Table 1, Figure 1D, and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Basal and postprandial plasma glucose and insulin concentrations and insulin kinetics in the lean group and the obese groups with different glycemic status (related to Table 1). Basal and postprandial plasma glucose (A) and insulin (B) concentrations and insulin secretion (C) and insulin clearance (D) rates in healthy lean participants (lean, n = 19) and participants with obesity and either NFG and NGT (Ob-NFG-NGT, n = 33), NFG and IGT (Ob-NFG-IGT, n = 17), IFG and IGT (Ob-IFG-IGT, n = 19), or T2D (n = 18). Relationships between the plasma glucose concentration and the ISR (E), plasma glucose concentration and ISR in relation to m2 of body surface area (BSA) (F), plasma glucose concentration and plasma insulin concentration (G), and plasma insulin concentration and ICR (H) before and during the first 30 minutes after glucose ingestion in the same participants. The data in F do not include the Ob-T2D group to highlight the isolated effect of IFG on the relationship between the plasma glucose concentration and the ISR. IFG values: plasma glucose at 0 minutes ≥100 mg/dL and <126 mg/dL; IGT values: plasma glucose at 120 minutes ≥140 mg/dL and <200 mg/dL; NFG values: plasma glucose at 0 minutes <100 mg/dL; NGT values: plasma glucose at 120 minutes <140 mg/dL. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

The ISR in relation to the plasma glucose concentration during the first 30 minutes after glucose ingestion, when plasma glucose was rising, was greater in both the Ob-NFG-NGT and Ob-NFG-IGT groups than in the lean group, with no difference between the 2 obese groups (Figure 1E). The relationship between ISR and glucose was best described by a second-order polynomial curve, which is consistent with a rapid initial insulin release in response to a rapid change in plasma glucose after the ingestion of glucose (11–15). The ISR at any plasma glucose concentration and the slope of the ISR-glucose relationship curve were lower (P < 0.05) in the Ob-IFG-IGT group than in the Ob-NFG-NGT and Ob-NFG-IGT groups and decreased further in the Ob-T2D group. The differences in β cell function among groups were maintained when the ISR values were expressed as pmol/min per m2 of body surface area to adjust for differences in body size between participants (Figure 1F). The differences and similarities among groups in glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) assessed during the entire 180-minute OGTT (Supplemental Figure 1C) was the same as those observed from 0 to 30 minutes (Figure 1E). In contrast to the curvilinear relationships observed between the ISR and plasma glucose concentration, the relationships between plasma insulin and glucose concentration were linear (Figure 1G) as a result of the postprandial decrease in ICR (Figure 1D) that increased the plasma insulin concentration relative to the ISR. The early rapid postprandial decline in the ICR during the OGTT (Figure 1D) was consistent with a rapid concentration-dependent saturation of hepatic insulin clearance (9, 10, 12) and was not different among groups when assessed in relation to either the plasma insulin concentration (Figure 1H) or the ISR (data not shown). To evaluate whether differences in the number of men and women in our study groups could have affected the results, we performed the analysis with only women in each group and found that the results were qualitatively the same when men were excluded from the analyses (data not shown).

Subgroup analyses

Subgroup analysis 1: effect of adiposity on insulin kinetics, independent of insulin resistance. In the subgroups of participants from the lean and Ob-NFG-NGT groups that were matched by whole-body insulin sensitivity (Table 2), age, fasting plasma glucose concentration, and plasma glucose concentration 2 hours after glucose ingestion were not different, and the plasma glucose concentration AUC 0–180 tended to be lower in the obese group than the lean group (Table 2 and Figure 2A). However, both fasting and total postprandial (AUC 0–180 ) plasma insulin concentrations and ISRs were higher in the obese group than in the lean group (Table 2 and Figure 2, B and C). Both the ISR relative to plasma glucose concentration from 0 to 30 minutes (Figure 2E) and the ISR relative to plasma glucose concentration during the entire 180-minute OGTT (not shown) were greater (P < 0.05) in the obese group than in the lean group. Plasma insulin concentrations relative to plasma glucose concentrations were also higher in the obese group (Figure 2F), and this was entirely due to differences in the ISR, because the plasma ICR and the plasma insulin concentration in relation to the ISR were not different between the 2 groups (Table 2 and Figure 2, D, G, and H).

Figure 2 Effect of obesity, independent of insulin resistance, on basal and postprandial plasma glucose and insulin concentrations and insulin kinetics (related to Table 2). Basal and postprandial plasma glucose (A) and insulin (B) concentrations and insulin secretion (C) and plasma clearance (D) rates in healthy lean participants (n = 8) and participants with obesity (n = 14), who were matched by insulin sensitivity (IS) with the lean participants. Relationships between the plasma glucose concentration and the ISR (E), plasma glucose concentration and plasma insulin concentration (F), ISR and plasma insulin concentration (G), and plasma insulin concentration and ICR (H) before and during the first 30 minutes after glucose ingestion in the same participants. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM.

Table 2 Characteristics of lean participants and participants with obesity with NFG and NGT, who were matched by insulin sensitivity

Subgroup analysis 2: effect of insulin resistance on insulin kinetics, independent of adiposity. The subgroups of participants in the Ob-NFG-NGT group that were “insulin sensitive” or “insulin resistant” (defined as insulin-stimulated glucose disposal rate values above or below the group median value, respectively) were matched by age and adiposity, and whole-body insulin sensitivity was approximately 80% greater in the insulin-sensitive group than the insulin-resistant group (Table 3). The median value for the insulin-stimulated glucose disposal rate was 350 nmol glucose/kg fat-free mass per minute (FFM/min) per mU insulin/L. This cut-point value was nearly the same as the lowest value for insulin-stimulated glucose disposal observed in the lean group (355 nmol glucose/kg FFM/min per mU insulin/L). Accordingly, participants in the obese insulin-sensitive group were as insulin sensitive as the lean participants and participants in the obese insulin-resistant group were more insulin resistant than the lean participants. The fasting plasma glucose concentration was not different between the 2 groups, but the fasting plasma insulin concentration was approximately 50% higher in the insulin-resistant group than in the insulin-sensitive group (Table 3). The plasma glucose concentration AUC 0–180 tended to be greater, and both the insulin concentration AUC 0–180 and the ISR AUC 0–180 were greater in the insulin-resistant group than in the insulin-sensitive group (Table 3 and Figure 3, A–C). Both the basal ICR and the ICR after glucose ingestion were lower (P < 0.05) in the insulin-resistant group than in the insulin-sensitive group (Table 3 and Figure 3D), and the difference remained even when the ICR was expressed relative to the plasma insulin concentration (Figure 3H). The greater ISR during the OGTT in the insulin-resistant group versus the insulin-sensitive group was due to higher plasma glucose concentrations in the insulin-resistant group, because the relationship between the ISR and plasma glucose was not different between the 2 groups (Figure 3E). However, the plasma insulin concentration at any plasma glucose concentration or at any ISR value was greater in the insulin-resistant group than in the insulin-sensitive group (Figure 3, F and G) because of the lower ICR in the insulin-resistant group versus that of the insulin-sensitive group.

Figure 3 Effect of insulin resistance, independent of adiposity, on basal and postprandial plasma glucose and insulin concentrations and insulin kinetics (related to Table 3). Basal and postprandial plasma glucose (A) and insulin (B) concentrations and insulin secretion (C) and insulin clearance (D) rates in women with obesity and NFG and NGT, who were either insulin sensitive (Ob-NFG-NGT IS, n = 15) or insulin resistant (Ob-NFG-NGT IR, n = 15), defined as whole-body insulin sensitivity values above and below the median value for the entire group. Relationships between plasma glucose concentration and the ISR (E), plasma glucose concentration and plasma insulin concentration (F), the ISR and plasma insulin concentration (G), and plasma insulin concentration and the ICR (H) before and during the entire 180-minute postprandial period in the same participants. NFG values: plasma glucose at 0 minutes <100 mg/dL; NGT values: plasma glucose at 120 minutes <140 mg/dL. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM or the median (quartiles).