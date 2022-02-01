Randomized, double-blind, controlled trial of human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody in COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome

To our knowledge, this is the first clinical study to investigate the use of a LIGHT-neutralizing therapy as a treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19–related pneumonia with ARDS. In this study, CERC-002 was associated with a substantial reduction in respiratory failure, mortality, and serum LIGHT levels. CERC-002 provided incremental improvement over placebo for patients who were already receiving standard-of-care treatment, 88.0% of whom were also receiving systemic corticosteroids and 57.8% of whom were receiving remdesivir. CERC-002 was well tolerated and was not associated with an increased frequency of opportunistic infection or treatment-related serious AEs.

Immune hyperactivity including cytokine storm is often observed in patients with COVID-19. Because SARS-CoV-2 primarily infects the lung, patients with COVID-19–related CRS often exhibit pulmonary symptoms such as acute lung injury and ARDS, and many succumb to the disease (35). Systemic corticosteroids have been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19–related ARDS (36–40), reducing mortality rates by about 20% to 35% (36, 37). Based on such evidence, steroids became an integral part of standard-of-care treatment for patients with COVID-19–related ARDS. However, corticosteroid use is associated with considerable risk, particularly for patients who are elderly, diabetic, or immunocompromised. In addition, minimal evidence is available for using corticosteroids in patients with a milder disease course (i.e., without ARDS and/or not requiring mechanical ventilation; ref. 41). Results from the current study suggested that CERC-002 may provide benefit for patients regardless of whether concomitant corticosteroids are used, without increasing the risk of immunocompromise. Treatment benefit appears to be strongest for patients who are at least 60 years old.

Treatment approaches are therefore evolving as our understanding of the COVID-19 immune profile deepens. Evidence is accumulating to support the use of cytokine-neutralizing agents in patients with COVID-19. Several cytokine-neutralizing strategies have been assessed for the treatment of COVID-19–related ARDS and CRS. These include antagonists of IL-6 and IL-6 receptor (e.g., sarilumab, tocilizumab; refs. 20–22), IL-1β and IL-1β receptor (e.g., anakinra; ref. 42), GM-CSF (e.g., namilumab, sargramostim; ref. 43), and VEGF (e.g., bevacizumab; ref. 44). Though initial results are promising, some of these agents are still in clinical development, and additional controlled studies are required to demonstrate conclusive efficacy in patients with COVID-19. Sarilumab and tocilizumab are associated with reducing the number of days that patients require respiratory or cardiovascular organ support, but no consistent benefit has been observed for mortality rates (20–22). In our study, we identified elevated IL-6 levels that were not influenced by corticosteroid therapy or CERC-002. In addition, CERC-002 provided clinical benefit regardless of whether patients were receiving corticosteroids. These data suggest LIGHT neutralization might influence the disease course independently of IL-6. As CERC-002 does not appear to acutely influence IL-6 levels, it is possible that a combination of LIGHT- and IL-6–neutralizing therapies might increase the clinical benefit for patients.

The LIGHT cytokine is well known for its multifaceted role in immune-activating pathways and immune system regulation. Among its varied roles, LIGHT is involved in costimulating T cells (45), orchestrating fibrosis (26), and controlling autoimmunity (46). We recently reported that elevated free-LIGHT levels in the serum of patients with COVID-19–related ARDS were correlated with disease course severity (31). Moreover, expression patterns of the LIGHT receptor herpes virus entry mediator (HVEM; also known as TNFRSF14) in myeloid cells and in tissue barrier epithelial cells suggests that excessive LIGHT levels might cause an accumulation of neutrophils, macrophages, and T cells that promote tissue destruction (47). This possibility is supported by evidence suggesting that LIGHT has a role in pulmonary fibrosis (26). Activated T cells, macrophages, and neutrophils compose a primary source of LIGHT (48), and these cell types have been reported to infiltrate the lungs during SARS-CoV-2 infection (49). Moreover, LIGHT has a role in pulmonary inflammation that is driven by viral infection, and its levels correlate with disease severity (27, 50). Together, this evidence supports the involvement of LIGHT in COVID-19–related ARDS and CRS, and provides a rationale for using LIGHT as a therapeutic target in this context.

Several study limitations are worthy of note. The study was designed to use broad yet relevant eligibility criteria that allowed for rapid patient screening. This included the provision that patients might have received high-flow oxygen or positive-pressure oxygen prior to randomization. The primary endpoint, the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure on day 28, was set according to the advice of the US FDA. Given these factors, some overlap was expected between the eligibility criteria and the primary endpoint. To address the potential overlap, an amendment was instituted before the study began that elevated the endpoint to include patients who were alive on day 28 without mechanical ventilation. The primary efficacy analysis was therefore restricted to patients who either did not experience respiratory failure before study drug administration or who required an elevation in their ventilation support. As a result, 20 patients who experienced respiratory failure before study drug administration (and/or did not require elevated support) were excluded from the primary analysis.

In addition, this phase II study was intended to provide proof of concept for CERC-002 in treating patients with COVID-19–related ARDS. Given the association between increased cytokine release and a more severe disease course, it was considered unlikely that inhibition of LIGHT with CERC-002 would negatively affect patients. Therefore, to increase statistical power in this small study, it was decided to use a 1-sided χ2 test to analyze the primary endpoint. The authors acknowledge the slight possibility that CERC-002 might have contributed to a more severe disease course, but that the data statistically significantly favored a treatment benefit over placebo suggests this was not the case.

In conclusion, this phase II proof-of-concept study provides initial evidence that using a specific monoclonal antibody (CERC-002) to neutralize the LIGHT cytokine might provide therapeutic benefit, including reducing mortality rates, for patients with COVID-19–related ARDS and CRS. Future studies in larger populations are needed to verify these findings.