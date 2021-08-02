Assuring long-term safety of highly effective gene-modulating therapeutics for rare diseases

In the last decade, SMA has been the fortunate recipient of an exceptional run of therapeutic successes. Patients and families now have a choice between two or three very different SMN protein–upregulating therapies, each of which have similar efficacies. The two other available SMA treatments act by modifying splicing of pre-mRNAs arising from the paralogous SMN2 gene. Nusinersen (9), FDA approved in 2016, is an antisense oligonucleotide administered by lumbar intrathecal injection. Risdiplam (10) is a small molecule splice modifier administered daily by mouth that was approved in 2020, but is not yet not approved for use in newborns. As all three treatments are most effective when started early, newborn screening for SMA is rapidly expanding across the United States and other countries.

Presently, the choice of therapy for SMA newborns is between OA and nusinersen. Prior to the Van Alstyne report, the specific cautions about OA focused on the known short-term complications. These include largely asymptomatic and manageable transient hepatic toxicity and the recent identification, in postmarketing surveillance, of thrombotic microangiopathy as a rare, severe hematologic complication (11). The vast majority of OA-treated infants do very well in the initial years following the therapy. The alternative therapy, nusinersen, has a longer and well established record of efficacy and safety, but has to be administered by ongoing, invasive intrathecal infusions. The choice of therapy thus generally focuses upon the perception of burden associated with the potential complications of each. OA presents as a putative “one-and-done” intravenous therapy, but with concern for known short-term mild toxicities, a known rare short-term severe idiosyncratic toxicity, and the new added concern of an unlikely but irreversible and difficult-to-define delayed toxicity. The alternative, nusinersen, has a record of safety, but is accompanied by the burden of lifetime thrice-yearly spinal taps.

Modern medical practice often requires choice in a setting of inadequate information. For families of newborns found by newborn screening to have SMA, this choice is inevitably complicated by a number of factors, including the initial shock of an unexpected genetic diagnosis, the need to understand highly complex biologic processes, the prospect of invasive medical interventions by specialists unfamiliar to the family in unfamiliar tertiary medical centers, the stress of obtaining authorization for very expensive therapy for a newborn who is not yet enrolled into an insurance plan, and all of this upon a background of urgency for action. To that now is added assumption of responsibility for a “sword of Damocles” delayed toxicity paradigm, where concern about a low-probability risk for a new form of neurodegeneration, given its unknowable latency, can never be fully resolved. Clinicians need be well versed in the known burden and benefits of each therapy, and updatable and accessible educational materials for families that outline these choices are needed. In addition, standard-of-care parameters for this counseling need to be established for SMA therapeutics as well as other emerging genetic treatments. Clinicians also need be mindful that during this difficult time, the choice itself is stressful and raises concern about a perpetual burden of responsibility for any ill consequences that might arise from the choice made. Additional support from patient-service organizations and from medical, scientific, and pharmaceutical communities will be invaluable.