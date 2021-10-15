A multicenter randomized open-label clinical trial for convalescent plasma in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

Study design. ConPlas-19 was a multicenter open-label randomized trial conducted in 27 hospitals in Spain. The trial protocol has been published in advance (23). The final version of the protocol with description of amendments is included in the Supplemental Material. Recruitment by clinical site is included in Supplemental Table 1.

All patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive a single unit of CP (250–300 mL), or not, as add-on therapy to SOC within first 7 days of symptoms. A description of the SOC followed and its changes over the course of pandemic are included in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5.

Remote data monitoring was performed by dedicated staff, independent of the site investigators, with 100% source data verification performed for all patients recruited for all critical data points that were previously established in the monitoring plan.

An independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) was established to oversee the conduct and safety aspects of the trial as well to provide recommendations about continuation of the study based on an unblind analysis of efficacy endpoints at preplanned cut-off points.

Patients. Patients were eligible if hospitalized for laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and pneumonia diagnosed either by radiographic evidence of pulmonary infiltrates or by clinical evidence plus SpO 2 ≤ 94% on room air, and within 12 days from the onset of symptoms (fever or cough). After the first 81 patients, time window for inclusion was amended to a maximum of 7 days as evolving knowledge indicated that selection of patients with early disease was crucial. Patients were excluded if already on mechanical ventilation (invasive or noninvasive) or high-flow oxygen devices, had Stage 4 severe chronic kidney disease or required dialysis, or if progression to death was imminent and inevitable within 24 hours according to clinical team opinion. The complete description of inclusion and exclusion criteria is available in the Supplement Material.

Laboratory confirmation for inclusion required a RT-PCR or antigen test on samples collected in the ongoing symptomatic COVID-19 period and performed either at a local laboratory or at the trial’s central laboratory. Nevertheless, all patients included had a basal blood and oro/naso-pharyngeal swab RT-PCR determination at the trial’s central laboratory.

Randomization and masking. After giving informed consent to participate, patients were registered using a web-based electronic Case Report Form (eCRF) performed with ORACLE clinical. After baseline clinical data were recorded and plasma availability confirmed, patients were randomized using a centralized system embedded in the eCRF that ensures allocation concealment. Randomization list was 1:1 ratio, stratified by study site with variable block size multiple of 2 elements and generated using the RERAND system integrated within the eCRF. After randomization, the local clinical team responsible for patient assessment was not blinded to the treatment arm.

Procedures. All patients received SOC, including all supportive and specific treatments used according to local or national recommendations, including off-label medicines. Those patients allocated to add-on CP received a single unit of CP (250–300 mL), which had to be administered immediately after randomization (day 1 of the trial).

CP donors were recruited by the participant hospitals or regional transfusion centers and complied with EU requirements for plasma donors (24), had had laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG (ratio ≥1.1 with the Euroimmun ELISA test), and were asymptomatic for at least 14 days. A history of transfusion or pregnancy were exclusion criteria to minimize the risk of TRALI. A 600 mL plasmapheresis was performed to obtain 2 CP units of approximately 300 mL each, that were used in 2 different patients. Each convalescent plasma unit was derived from a single donor. All CP units underwent a pathogen inactivation procedure.

Euroimmun anti–SARS-CoV-2 ELISA IgG assays were performed on donor serum samples at the study’s centralized laboratory (Centro Nacional de Microbiología [CNM]), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Microplate wells are coated with recombinant structural protein 1 (S1) of SARS-CoV-2 and the assay detects anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG against the viral spike protein. The results are evaluated semiquantitatively by calculation of the ratio between the extinction of the sample and calibrator. A ratio < 0.8 is considered negative, ≥ 0.8 and < 1.1 are borderline, and ≥ 1.1 is positive.

CP units used in the trial were further characterized at the study’s centralized laboratory using a second method for anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels (VITROS) and a determination of neutralizing antibodies. The VITROS Immunodiagnostic Anti–SARS-CoV-2 ELISA IgG assay (Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics) is a chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) utilizing a recombinant structural protein 1 (S1) of SARS-CoV-2 to measure total antibody presence in serum and plasma. The light signal is read by the system and the results are interpreted qualitatively. An index S/C < 1.0 is considered negative, ≥ 1.0 positive. Finally, as a third assay, we measured neutralizing antibodies in all administered plasma units. Dilutions of participants’ plasma samples were preincubated for 1 hour with D614-SARS-CoV2 pseudoviruses (10 ng p24Gag/well) and added to Vero E6 cells in 96-well plates. At 48 hours after infection, viral infectivity was assessed by measuring luciferase activity (Renilla Luciferase Assay, Promega) using a 96-well plate luminometer “Orion II” (Berthold Technologies). The titer of neutralizing antibodies was calculated as 50% inhibitory dose (NT50), expressed as reciprocal of 2-fold serial dilution of heat-inactivated sera (range 1:16–1:8192) resulting in a 50% reduction of pseudovirus infection compared with control without serum. Neutralization ≤ 32 is considered negative. Positive and negative controls were included in the assay and nonspecific neutralization was assessed using a nonrelated pseudovirus expressing the Vesicular Stomatitis Virus envelope.

Neutralizing antibody titer and IgG level results by VITROS assay were only available at the end of the study and were not available for CP unit selection during the study.

Patients were assessed daily during hospitalization. After discharge, follow-up was done in outpatient clinics or by phone at days 14, 28, and 60 after randomization to assess study outcomes, rehospitalizations, and additional safety information. The patient’s clinical status was recorded using the 7-category ordinal COVID-19 scale: 1, not hospitalized, no limitations on activities; 2, not hospitalized, limitation on activities; 3, hospitalized, not requiring supplemental oxygen; 4, hospitalized, requiring supplemental oxygen; 5, hospitalized, on noninvasive ventilation or high-flow oxygen devices; 6, hospitalized, on invasive mechanical ventilation or ECMO and 7, death.

Outcomes. The primary outcome was the proportion of patients in categories 5, 6, or 7 (noninvasive ventilation or high-flow oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or ECMO, or death) at 14 days (day 15 of the study). Key secondary outcomes included the proportion of patients in categories in categories 5, 6, or 7 at 28 days (day 29 of the study), overall survival, death rate at 14 and 28 days, mean change in the ordinal scale, duration of hospital stay, number of days alive and free from mechanical ventilation, time to discharge, time to first clinical deterioration, time to improvement in one category, and number of rehospitalizations.

Prespecified subgroup analyses of the primary endpoint were planned according to the level of neutralizing antibodies in the administered plasma, duration of symptoms at randomization, positivity of antibodies at patient baseline, and period of patient recruitment according to the different waves of pandemics.

Serious AEs, grade 3 or 4 AEs, and CP infusion–related AEs (within 24 hours after administration) were collected. Investigators were instructed to actively monitor for the appearance of predefined AEs of special interest: TRALI, ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement of infection), and thrombotic events.

Statistics. An initial sample of 278 patients was planned, assuming 20% worsening in patients in the control group and an absolute reduction of 10% in the CP group, with 80% statistical power and 2.5% one-sided alpha level (5% 2-sided). At the time of trial design, there was uncertainty about the proportion of patients worsening to categories 5, 6, or 7 at 14 days. Therefore, one sample size reestimation (at 60% of the trial size) and a series of futility and efficacy interim analyses were planned (at 20%, 40%, 60%, and 80% of the trial size) using statistical boundaries based on rho family spending functions (with rho = 7) calculated by means of the East software v6.5 (Cytel Inc.). The full statistical analysis plan, including stoppage rules for the interim analysis, was completed before the first interim analysis.

The primary analysis follows the intention-to-treat principle and includes all randomized patients. The risk ratios (RRs) with 95% CI and the inferential analysis for the primary endpoint were conducted using a log-binomial regression model including center (grouped by level of recruitment) as a covariate. The ordinal scale changes were analyzed using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test and a shift analysis was performed using a logistic proportional odds model. Survival function was estimated using the Kaplan-Meier method, group comparisons done by log-rank test, and the hazard ratios (and 95% CI) calculated by means of the Cox model. Analysis was performed using SAS v9.4 scientific software (SAS Institute Inc.). The trial was temporarily stopped on July 10, 2020, after the first interim analysis, due to a drastic fall in recruitment (end of first wave in Spain), although prespecified futility or efficacy stop criteria had not been reached. Preliminary results of this first set of patients were publicly reported (25). Nevertheless, the trial recruitment was resumed shortly after, with the surge of the second wave, and the trial was finally completed as planned. On December 3, 2020, the DSMB recommended increasing the sample size by at least a 20% and the new sample size was set at 350 patients. The complete set of patients is reported here.

Study approval. The trial was approved by the Research Ethics Committee of the Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda in Madrid, Spain, and conducted in accordance with the principles of the Good Clinical Practice guidelines of the International Conference on Harmonization. A waiver for approval from the Spanish Medicines Agency was obtained, due to the classification of fresh frozen plasma as a blood product. A specific clinical trial contract was signed with each participating center. Informed consent was obtained from all patients and either written consent or witnessed oral consent followed by written consent, when feasible, were accepted. All donors gave a study-specific written consent.