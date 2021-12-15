Multicenter randomized phase II trial of atezolizumab with or without cobimetinib in biliary tract cancers

Patients and treatment. From February 2018, to October 2018, 86 participants were assessed for eligibility, of whom 77 were randomized and received treatment with atezolizumab monotherapy (n = 39) or atezolizumab plus cobimetinib (n = 38) at the NCI’s Experimental Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network (ETCTN) sites in the United States (Figure 1). Baseline demographic and disease characteristics were similar between the 2 groups of randomized patients and are shown in Table 1. In total, 43 patients (55.8%) had intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, 15 patients (19.5%) had extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and 19 patients (24.7%) had gallbladder cancer. Most patients (61.0%) had 1 prior regimen in the metastatic setting, whereas 39.0% had 2 prior systemic regimens in the metastatic setting. One participant in each study arm had known mismatch repair deficiency (MMRd), and no other patients had a known tumor mutation burden (TMB) of greater than 10 mutations/Mb.

Table 1 Baseline demographic and clinical characteristics of the study patients

Clinical activity. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a significantly longer PFS for patients in the combination treatment than for those in the single treatment group (HR 0.58, 90% CI 0.35–0.93), P = 0.027 by a 1-sided, stratified log rank test). An unstratified Kaplan-Meier plot is shown in Figure 2, and the 4-, 6-, and 12-month PFS for each study arm are shown in Supplemental Table 1. The median PFS for single and combination therapies was 1.87 months and 3.65 months, respectively. The 4-month PFS rate for the combination and monotherapy arms were 44.6% and 9.4%, respectively. The 6-month PFS rates were 22.3% and 9.4%, and the 12-month PFS rates were 13.4 and 0%, for the combination and monotherapy arms, respectively. In an unplanned, post hoc analysis, there was a suggestion that the benefit observed for combination therapy was specific to intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. This group of patients achieved a median PFS of 4.44 months on combination therapy, whereas all other groups had median PFS of 1.71 months to 2.07 months regardless of treatment intervention. A Kaplan-Meier plot stratified by primary disease site is shown in Supplemental Figure 1.

Figure 2 Unstratified Kaplan-Meier plot of PFS for atezolizumab monotherapy (Arm A) and atezolizumab plus cobimetinib (Arm B).

In total, 36 patients in the monotherapy arm of the study and 30 patients in the combination arm of the study were evaluable for response. The evaluable population included patients removed from study prior to the first radiographic evaluation time point for clinical progression or death from tumor progression. Among evaluable patients, 1 patient (2.8%) had an objective response in the monotherapy arm and 1 patient (3.3%) had an objective response in the combination arm. Disease control as demonstrated by partial response plus stable disease was seen in 46.7% versus 30.6% of patients treated with cobimetinib plus atezolizumab versus atezolizumab alone, respectively; this difference was not statistically significant (P = 0.21). Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1 (RECIST 1.1) responses for all subjects who had RECIST 1.1 evaluable scans are shown in Figure 3, and objective responses for all evaluable patients are summarized in Table 2.

Figure 3 Best response by RECIST 1. 1 among the evaluable patients treated with atezolizumab monotherapy and atezolizumab plus cobimetinib. (A) Monotherapy. (B) Combination therapy.

Table 2 Objective response summary for evaluable patients

The 2 responders in our study included a patient with gallbladder cancer treated with atezolizumab monotherapy and a patient with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma treated with combination therapy. These responses were both durable; the monotherapy patient response lasted approximately 10 months and the combination therapy response is ongoing more than 2 years after starting therapy. No molecular information was available for the responder with gallbladder cancer, whereas the patient with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma had known FGFR2, PIK3CA, and TP53 mutations. One patient per treatment arm had known MMRd, of whom neither responded to study therapy. The patient with MMRd receiving monotherapy had progressive disease as a best response to therapy, whereas the patient with MMRd randomized to the combination treatment arm was removed for intolerance prior to the first tumor evaluation.

Fifty patients (64.9%) had an elevated CA19-9 at study baseline, and CA19-9 levels were followed routinely for this subset of patients. A waterfall plot of maximum CA19-9 decline on study therapy for all subjects with an elevated CA19-9 at baseline is shown in Supplemental Figure 2. Among patients with an elevated CA19-9 at baseline, a decrease of 30% or more was observed in 4 of 24 patients (16.7%) in monotherapy arm and 7 of 26 patients (26.9%) in the combination arm.

At the time of final analysis, 68 of 77 subjects had died. OS was not different between the groups, though the study was not powered for this endpoint (P = 0.410 by 1-sided, log-rank test, stratified by tumor site). As shown in Supplemental Figure 3, median survival by treatment group and primary tumor location strata varied widely (95–234 days).

Safety. All patients in either treatment arm who received at least 1 dose of study drug were included in the safety analysis. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) that were reported in more than 10% of patients in either treatment arm, as well as all treatment related grade 3 or higher events, are shown in Table 3. The combination of cobimetinib and atezolizumab was associated with a higher frequency of some adverse events than atezolizumab monotherapy, including rash, pruritus, dry mouth, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, thrombocytopenia, and CPK elevations. Most of these events were grade 1 to 2 and expected toxicities of cobimetinib.

TRAEs of any grade occurred comparably in both arms, affecting 33 subjects (84.6%) in the monotherapy arm and 33 subjects (86.8%) in the combination treatment arm. Similarly, treatment-related grade 3 events occurred in 15 patients (38.5%) in the monotherapy arm and 17 patients (44.7%) in the combination arm. There were no treatment-related grade 4 or grade 5 events in either treatment arm. There were 13 deaths on study that were all determined to be unrelated to study treatment. Most were related to disease progression (n = 12) or to sepsis in the setting of disease progression (n = 1).

Dose interruptions due to AEs occurred in 3 patients (7.9%) in the combination treatment arm and 4 patients (10.3%) in the monotherapy arm. Dose reductions of cobimetinib occurred in 6 patients (15.8%) in the combination arm. A total of 4 patients (10.3%) receiving atezolizumab monotherapy and 8 patients (21.1%) receiving combination therapy with cobimetinib plus atezolizumab discontinued therapy due to AEs. Although there were twice as many discontinuations in the combination arm as the monotherapy arm due to AEs, neither inverse Kaplan-Meier analysis nor Fisher’s exact test for study discontinuation rate due to adverse events was significant (P = 0.22). Although most patients who discontinued combination therapy due to AEs had multiple drug-related AEs that may have prompted discontinuation, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were the most common AEs reported by these patients.

Biomarker analysis. Biopsies were mandated when feasible for all subjects at baseline and at approximately day 21 of study therapy. Nine patients in each treatment arm had paired pretreatment and on-treatment biopsies, although tumor tissue was limited on some of these specimens. The randomized nature of the study enabled us to interrogate the additive effects of MEK inhibition with cobimetinib on the tumor immune microenvironment by immunohistochemistry (IHC) in a subset of patients. Prior human serial biopsy studies have reported that MEK inhibition can increase CD8+ T cell infiltration and antigen expression. However, CD8+ T cell and human leucocyte antigen (HLA) expression were highly variable across the samples analyzed. PD-L1 expression was negative in the majority of samples and did not increase with therapy on either treatment arm. We did observe an increase in the CD8+ cytotoxic T cells to FoxP3 T regulatory cell ratio in the combination therapy arm relative to the single treatment arm (Supplemental Figure 4).

We also explored differences between the combination and monotherapy treatment arms by RNA at day 21 using the nCounter Nanostring PanCancer Immune Profiling Panel (Figure 4). As compared with atezolizumab monotherapy, there was a trend toward higher expression of antigen-processing and presentation genes, including TAP-associated glycoprotein (TAPBP), immunoproteasome expression (proteasome subunit beta type-8, PSMB8), and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) in the combination arm, as well as enhanced expression of interferon signaling pathway member interferon-induced transmembrane protein 2 (IFITM2). While these differences are exploratory in nature, they support the idea that cobimetinib may invigorate antitumor immunity in the TME and are in broad agreement with preclinical models of MEK inhibition (26, 34).

Figure 4 Exploratory gene expression profiling. Tumor biopsies obtained at approximately treatment day 21 revealed differences in the expression of multiple genes in the combination treatment arm versus the monotherapy arm. Enhanced expression of genes involved in antigen processing and presentation (including TAP-associated glycoprotein [TAPBP], proteasome subunit beta type-8 [PSMB8], and human leukocyte antigen [HLA]) as well as an increase in interferon signaling pathway member interferon-induced transmembrane protein 2 (IFITM2) in the combination arm, are consistent with preclinical models of MEK inhibition. Quality control assessment and data normalization were performed using the default settings for positive controls and the housekeeping genes in nSolver Analysis Software (NanoString Technologies) without P value adjustment, n = 6 samples per group.

Correlative analysis of cryopreserved PBMCs from patients was conducted in an exploratory manner to assess T cell–focused biomarkers and relationship to clinical outcome measures and treatment. For this analysis, we focused on differences in biomarkers attributable to the combination treatment versus monotherapy by incorporating an interaction effect. These data are summarized in Table 4. At baseline, patients in the combination arm with a higher than median percentage of LAG3+ CD8+ T cells (HR = 0.43, P = 0.035) had better OS than in the monotherapy arm, while more TIM3+ CD4+ T cells (OR = 4.8, P = 0.033) were indicative of more favorable response by RECIST in the combination arm versus the monotherapy arm. These biomarkers, however, were not significant predictors of better survival or clinical response at baseline when data from all patients, regardless of treatment arm, were compiled for analysis. In addition to assessing biomarkers at baseline, we also evaluated fold-change in cell percentages from baseline to cycle 2 day 1 (C2D1). This approach revealed that patients in the combination arm with a decrease in several T cell–focused biomarkers had better OS. These included decreases in LAG3+ (HR = 0.36, P = 0.024) and BTLA+ (HR = 0.31, P = 0.014) CD4+ T cells. Complementing these data was the observation that patients in Arm B with a decrease in VISTA+ CD8+ T cells (HR = 0.23, P = 0.004) from baseline to C2D1 had significantly longer PFS. Because our subgroup analysis indicated the benefit of combination therapy might be limited to the intrahepatic subset, we also looked to see if this group had baseline differences in the expression of inhibitory T cell checkpoints that were associated with evidence of greater clinical benefit from the combination across the entire study population. However, we found no difference in the expression of LAG3 or TIM3 on T cells at baseline in this subgroup.