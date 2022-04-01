Targeting TGF-β for treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta

Study of rare bone disorders is not only pivotal for developing effective therapies for these disorders, but also for identifying therapeutic targets for common bone diseases such as osteoporosis and osteosclerosis. For example, the study of genetic disorders with high and low bone mass has been key for developing therapies such as denosumab and romosozumab for osteoporosis (28, 29). In this study, we examined the global signaling abnormalities in OI, a Mendelian form of brittle bone disease. The findings and multiomic data from our study can be relevant to OI and other disorders of low bone mass.

Previous work in preclinical models has shown that increased TGF-β signaling is a pathogenetic mechanism in OI caused due to alterations in type I collagen and that inhibition of TGF-β could be of therapeutic benefit (25, 30–32). In order to facilitate clinical translation, we first profiled the transcriptome of human OI bone. GO pathway enrichment and GSEA independently identified activation of the TGF-β/SMAD signaling pathway as a top dysregulated event in bones from children with OI, and IPA analyses demonstrated that TGF-β1 was the most significantly activated upstream regulator responsible for the transcriptome changes. These transcriptomic changes were further corroborated at the protein level by RPPA, IHC, and WB analyses. The multiomic analysis of signaling changes as well as bioinformatic analyses demonstrated that excessive TGF-β activation is a key dysregulated pathway in human OI. We then assessed whether the increased TGF-β signaling can be targeted for therapy.

While repressing a pivotal pathway such as TGF-β in most tissues requires sustained pharmacological inhibition, the duration of human bone remodeling, which is approximately 3 months (33), allows for pharmacological inhibition at a single time point that may have effects beyond the terminal half-life of the therapeutic agent. This unique feature of bone offers potential safety advantages by decreasing cumulative dosage and administration frequency. Fresolimumab has been evaluated as a therapeutic option in myelofibrosis, advanced renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, metastatic breast cancer, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (34–37). Whereas it is difficult to extrapolate the safety data from advanced cancer studies, one of the important safety signals from these trials was the development of reversible cutaneous keratoacanthomas, squamous cell carcinomas, and hyperkeratosis. Thus, in our clinical trial, we excluded individuals with preexisting history of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, keratoacanthomas, actinic keratosis, and atypical moles. In clinical trials involving steroid-resistant primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and systemic sclerosis, increased risk for mucocutaneous bleeding has been observed (35, 36). Furthermore, epistaxis has also been reported in trials exploring inhibition of the TGF-β pathway in cancers, including STM 434, a soluble receptor ligand trap targeting activin A and bintrafusp α, a monoclonal antibody against programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) fused to an extracellular domain of TGF-βRII (38, 39). Thus, we excluded individuals with hemoglobin of less than 10 g/dL, platelet counts of less than 75,000/mm3, and prothrombin time and international normalized ratios more than 1.5 times the upper limit of normal. We also specifically assessed bleeding as a safety outcome. In this study, 2 individuals had mild epistaxis; and the platelet counts, prothrombin time, and international normalized ratios were normal in these individuals.

TGF-β is important for coupling of bone resorption and bone formation. At the 1 mg/kg dose, fresolimumab was associated with an increase in bone remodeling. However, treatment with the 4 mg/kg dose resulted in sustained suppression of bone turnover, as shown by plasma Ocn levels. The latter effect is consistent with murine studies that show neutralizing TGF-β results in a decrease in bone turnover and an increase in bone mass (25, 31). The effects on LS aBMD were more variable. Two participants with OI type IV had increases of 6.8% and 8.6% in LS aBMD with the 1 mg/kg dose. In the 4 mg/kg cohort, 1 participant had an increase of 7.6%, while 2 had increases of 2.9% and 1.3%, 3 months after infusion. These increases are higher than increases in LS aBMD seen after treatment with the anabolic agent teriparatide, which demonstrated a 2% increase at 6 months in individuals with mild but not severe OI (16). The increases are comparable to those seen after treatment with monthly high-dose setrusumab, which was associated with a 5.4% in LS aBMD increase over 6-month trial period in OI types III and type IV (40, 41). Two participants with OI type III (FR005 and FR012) had decreases in aBMD. FR005 had severe scoliosis that affected measurement accuracy. FR012 had prolonged immobility due to a fracture. Furthermore, due to the travel restrictions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) assessment was performed at a remote facility. Though a comparable densitometer was used, such comparisons are less than ideal.

Genotype and clinical severity are likely to have an influence on the response to therapy. Recent preclinical studies have shown that higher and more frequent dosing of anti–TGF-β therapy has a more significant effect on “normalizing” the coupling of bone resorption and bone formation, resulting in decreased bone remodeling, increased bone mineral density, and improved biomechanical properties (31). Furthermore, whereas mild and moderately severe murine models of collagen-related OI (G610C Col1a2tm1.1Mcbr and Crtap–/–) have shown a response to anti–TGF-β treatment, such response has not been observed in a more severe model (Col1a1Jrt/+) that has features of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and OI (30). These preclinical observations, together with the human data here, suggest that there may be a differential dose requirement for different levels of OI severity, perhaps, in part, related to the magnitude of TGF-β dysregulation in these states. Additionally, the differential response(s) to treatment may also be influenced by the crosstalk and ligand competition between TGF-β and other related signaling pathways, such as BMP signaling. It has been shown that TGF-β/SMAD2/3-activating ligands could antagonize SMAD1/5/8-activating ligand (42). Thus, increased TGF-β signaling may also modulate signaling by this closely related pathway.

The results of our study have to be taken in the context of their strengths and limitations. The strengths of the study include the following. (a) This is the first study to our knowledge to comprehensively characterize the signaling changes in bones from humans with OI. (b) The multiomic approach allowed for unbiased evaluation of signaling changes. (c) The clinical study leveraged the infrastructure of the NIH Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network and, thus, the safety and efficacy data points were robustly collected. The limitations of the study include the following. (a) We used bones obtained from children with and without OI. Children without OI had other medical diagnosis for which surgery was performed, i.e., acetabular dysplasia, bilateral subluxation of hip, and cerebral palsy. The average age of children without OI was higher than that of children with OI. All children with OI had received BPNs. It is possible that age, diet, BPN use, medical diagnosis, and use of other medications could have affected the transcriptomic signature in bone. Given the exceedingly rare situations in which healthy children get skeletal surgeries, it was not possible to obtain true age-matched healthy control bone. However, the fact that the transcriptomes of 3 non-OI samples clustered together on PCA provides support to the notion that transcriptome profiles were similar in these non-OI specimens and that they were clearly distinct from OI specimens. (b) The sample size for the transcriptomic analysis was relatively small due to challenges associated with obtaining surgical samples and the size of biosamples. We could not procure high-quality RNA and protein from all samples that we received. It is possible that the analyses could have missed uncovering effects associated with hormones, age-related gene expression patterns, and other potential regulators due insufficient power. (c) Bone turnover markers in individuals with OI can be influenced by many factors, including intercurrent fractures and history of previous treatment with BPN. One participant was BPN-naive, 4 participants had not received any BPN 5 years prior to enrollment, and 3 participants had received intravenous BPN 14 months before enrollment. Whereas there was no obvious discernible relationship between the timing of BPN administration and the effect on bone turnover markers or aBMD in this study, given the small numbers of participants, we cannot make definitive conclusions regarding the effect of previous treatment on remodeling changes associated with fresolimumab. (d) The wide age range of participants introduced confounders, such as age and hormonal status, that can affect bone turnover and density. While we tried to account for the repeated measures in participants and have modeled the observed change using a generalized linear model, with the small sample size, we cannot dissect the contributions of these confounders to the overall results.

In conclusion, our study shows excessive TGF-β signaling in human OI bone and that inhibition of TGF-β could be a valuable molecular mechanism–specific therapeutic strategy. The dosing may need to be matched with magnitude of TGF-β dysregulation. Our findings could also further contribute to the understanding of low bone density in other Mendelian collagen diseases.