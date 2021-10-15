Results of the CAPSID randomized trial for high-dose convalescent plasma in patients with severe COVID-19

Design. This was a multicenter, open-label randomized clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CCP added to standard therapy (CCP group) versus standard therapy alone (control group) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (Figure 1). Patients in the control group with progressive COVID-19 on day 14 were eligible to switch to treatment with CCP (crossover group).

Patients. A total of 106 patients were recruited from 13 hospitals in Germany in the period from August 30, 2020, to December 24, 2020. Follow-up was completed on February 23, 2021.

Inclusion criteria were (a) SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by PCR (bronchoalveolar lavage, sputum, nasal and/or pharyngeal swab); (b) age ≥18 years and ≤75 years; (c) severe disease defined by at least 1 of the following: (i) respiratory rate ≥30 breaths/min under ambient air, (ii) requirement of any type of respiratory support (defined as supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive ventilation, or ECMO), (iii) need of treatment on ICU; and (d) written informed consent by patient or representative.

Exclusion criteria were (a) accompanying diseases other than COVID-19 with an expected survival time of less than 12 months; (b) previous treatment with any SARS-CoV-2 convalescent plasma; (c) opinion of the clinical team that progression to death is imminent and inevitable within the next 48 hours, irrespective of the provision of treatment; (d) interval >72 hours since start of mechanical ventilation; (e) not considered eligible for extracorporeal oxygenation support; (f) chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stage 4; (g) lung fibrosis with usual interstitial pneumonia pattern in CT and severe emphysema; (h) chronic heart failure NYHA ≥3 and/or preexisting reduction of left ventricular ejection fraction to ≤30%; (i) shock of any type requiring ≥0.5 μg/kg/min noradrenaline (or equivalent) or requiring more than 2 types of vasopressor medication for more than 8 hours; (j) liver cirrhosis Child C; (k) liver failure: bilirubin greater than 5 × upper limit of normal (ULN) and elevation of alanine transaminase/aspartate transaminase (at least one greater than 10 × ULN); (l) any history of adverse reactions to plasma proteins; (m) known deficiency of IgA; (n) pregnancy; (o) breastfeeding (women); (p) volume overload until sufficiently treated; and (q) participation in another clinical trial with an investigational medicinal product.

None of the patients had received SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. None of the patients had a hematological malignancy, had received an organ transplant, or was on immunosuppressive agents (e.g., CD20 antibodies) other than corticosteroids (see Table 1, concomitant medication) or azathioprine (n = 1).

Randomization. Patients (n = 105) were randomized using a Web-based system with a stratified 1:1 allocation ratio between each stratum (Figure 1). Patients were stratified prior to permutated block randomization by presence or absence of ventilation support, ECMO, or ICU treatment.

Sample size calculation. Sample size calculation was based on an α error of 0.05, a power of 0.8, a 2-sided comparison, and an expected improvement of the primary outcome from 40% (control) to 70% (CCP). This resulted in a patient number of 48 patients per arm calculated by means of a Fisher’s exact test. Assuming a dropout rate of 10%, the overall number per arm was 53 patients. Sample size calculation was performed with G*Power version 3.1.9.4 (https://www.apponic.com/developer/heinrich-heine-university-44943/).

Crossover from control group to CCP treatment. Clinical condition in all patients was evaluated on day 14. In case of progression on day 14 compared with baseline, patients in the control group could receive CCP. A patient switching to CCP on day 14 was considered as having failure of the primary outcome. Detailed criteria of progress for the crossover decision are described in Supplemental Methods.

SARS-CoV-2 antibody assays. A plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) and an ELISA for the detection of IgG and IgA against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 were performed as previously described (21, 32, 33). Details are described in Supplemental Methods.

Convalescent plasma transfusions and standard treatment. Patients who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection were recruited as donors. CCP was collected by plasmapheresis with a median collection volume of 850 mL. The target volume of the CCP units was 250–325 mL. The majority of donors had a mild or moderate course of COVID-19. Titers of neutralizing antibodies were measured by a PRNT, and CCP contained a PRNT50 titer of at least 1:20. A series of 144 donors (41% female, 59% male; median age 40 years) who were not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 underwent 319 plasmapheresis procedures, providing a median collection volume of 850 mL and a mean number of 2.7 therapeutic units per plasmapheresis. The detailed characterization of CCP donors and products has been reported elsewhere (34). The allocation of CCP to a recipient was based on the following criteria, provided availability: ABO-identical units, all 3 CCP units for a patient from 1 donor. If availability of CCP did not allow transfusion of ABO-identical plasma, minor compatible units were also used, i.e., donor plasma did not contain isoagglutinins directed against ABO antigen(s) present on the recipient’s red blood cells, e.g., plasma from a type AB donor transfused to a type A recipient. When all criteria were met, readily available products with the highest PRNT50 titers were chosen.

The administration of CCP should commence within 1 day after randomization. One transfusion unit each of CCP was given on days 1, 3, and 5. Since the total amount of neutralizing antibodies depends on both the volume and the antibody titer of CCP, we used “neutralizing units” to take into account both variables. One neutralizing unit was arbitrarily defined as 1 mL of CCP with a PRNT50 titer of 1:20. The neutralizing units of a CCP transfusion unit were then calculated by dividing the titer by 20 and multiplying by volume (milliliters). In the CCP subgroup that had received a low cumulative amount of neutralizing antibodies, the median titer of transfused plasma units was 1:80 and the mean titer was 1:115. In the CCP subgroup that had received a high cumulative amount of neutralizing antibodies, the median titer of transfused CCP units was 1:320 and the mean titer was 1:396 (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Patients in the crossover group also received 1 unit of CCP on 3 days (day 15, 17, and 19).

Patients in both groups received other antiviral treatment and/or supportive treatment according to institutional standard procedures.

Outcome measures. The primary outcome of the CAPSID trial (to be interpreted as “treatment success”) was assessed on day 21 after randomization and is a dichotomous composite outcome of survival and no longer requiring ventilation support or ICU treatment and no tachypnea (i.e., respiratory rate <30 breaths per minute) on day 21. Key secondary outcomes were the time to clinical improvement and the frequency and severity of adverse events (AEs). The key secondary outcome time to clinical improvement was defined as an increase by at least 2 points on the ordinal severity scale (35). Patients without documented improvement were censored at last follow-up. The scale was defined as follows: 0, no clinical or virological evidence of infection; 1, ambulatory without limitation of activities; 2, ambulatory with limitation of activities; 3, hospitalized without oxygen therapy; 4, hospitalized with supplemental oxygen by mask or nasal prongs; 5, hospitalized, noninvasive ventilation or high-flow oxygen; 6, hospitalized, intubation and mechanical ventilation; 7, hospitalized, ventilation and additional organ support (vasopressors, renal replacement therapy, or ECMO); 8, death. Further secondary outcomes were mortality, duration of ventilation support, time to discharge from ICU, time to hospital discharge, and time until negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR from a nasopharyngeal swab. Case fatality rate at days 21, 35, and 60 was calculated by the number of dead patients divided by the total number of cases at the corresponding point in time. Survival time was time from randomization to death in days. Patients not known to have died were censored at last follow-up. Duration of ventilation support was the sum of a patient’s single duration of ventilation support and/or ECMO episodes. An episode is defined as the first documentation of a need for noninvasive ventilation or invasive ventilation until the next documentation indicating that no ventilation support (mechanical ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure ventilation, high-flow oxygen, noninvasive ventilation) is needed anymore. Supplemental oxygen (by mask/nasal prongs) in the weaning period was not considered as ventilation support for this analysis. Length of stay in ICU was defined as interval from the date of randomization to the first date of discharge from the ICU in days. Patients for whom no discharge from ICU was documented were censored at last follow-up. Patients who never entered the ICU were not included in the analysis of the endpoint discharge from ICU. Length of stay in hospital was defined as interval from the date of randomization to the date of hospital discharge (or death) in days. Patients for whom no hospital discharge was documented were censored at last contact. Time until negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR was defined as interval from randomization to first negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR. Patients not known to have a negative result were censored at last follow-up. Frequency of AEs was defined as a patient’s total number of documented AEs. Severity of AEs is given as the NCI–Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events grade. To determine a patient’s worst outcome of an AE, outcomes were ranked as follows: “resolved,” “ongoing/resolving,” “resolved with sequelae,” “unknown,” “missing,” and “death.”

Statistics. All patients were considered for the intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis independently of how they actually conducted the trial until assessment of the primary outcome (day 21).

Nominal and ordinal variables were analyzed by means of absolute frequencies and percentages. Missing values were considered as a separate category. Continuous variables are described by presentation of the median and interquartile range (IQR) for the total number of patients who contributed values. For PRNT50, the geometric mean and variance and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) are presented. The primary outcome was analyzed using Fisher’s exact test comparing the treatment success rates in both treatment groups. A 2-sided P value of less than 0.05 is considered statistically significant. Since the primary outcome is the only confirmatory outcome for this study, an adjustment of the type 1 error due to multiple testing is not required. All other P values are fully explorative. Secondary outcomes were analyzed using a Kaplan-Meier estimation approach. Patients who died during observation without reaching the secondary outcome were censored as if they had reached the end of observation to account for the competing risk setting. Predefined subgroup analyses compared outcome measures in patients with low or high amounts of neutralizing units transfused (cumulative neutralizing units of all transfused CCP products equal to or below the median or above the median) and in subgroups with low or high inflammation. Baseline values of C-reactive protein (CRP), IL-6, and ferritin at baseline were compared with their respective median within the total ITT population, and patients were allocated by the following rules: (a) at least 2 non-missing values of inflammation markers below or equal to the median: “low inflammation markers”; (b) at least 2 non-missing values above the median: “high inflammation markers”; (c) only 2 of the 3 inflammation markers available and 1 below and 1 above the median: “intermediate inflammation markers”; (d) all values missing: “missing.” The descriptive statistics of baseline laboratory values are presented in Table 2. The proportion of patients in the CCP group and the control group with concentrations of the inflammation markers ferritin, CRP, and IL-6 above the median (“high”) or equal to and below the median (“low”) is summarized in Supplemental Table 10.

Post hoc analyses were added to compare outcome in patients with presence or absence of neutralizing antibodies at baseline and patients with or without invasive ventilation at baseline.

No imputation was necessary for primary outcome. Missing data for secondary outcomes and AEs were not imputed. All statistical analyses were performed according to the statistical analysis plan using SAS (version 9.4M6 or newer; www.sas.com). The analysis for this article is based on an interim data cutoff on April 28, 2021.

Study approval. The trial was approved by the Federal Authority Paul-Ehrlich-Institute (Langen, Germany) and by the ethics committee of the University of Ulm and the ethics committees of the participating hospitals. The trial is registered at EudraCT (2020-001310-38) and ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04433910). Written informed consent was obtained from all study participants or their legal representatives.