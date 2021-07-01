The US biological sciences faculty gap in Asian representation

Just as academic biomedical science, as a whole, fails to represent the general population, its faculty demographics differ widely from that of a far more diverse trainee population. Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians make up 45.7% of graduate students (master’s and doctoral students) and postdoctoral fellow trainees yet only 28.7% of faculty (–17.0% difference) (Table 1). Asians, despite being overrepresented across all levels of the biological sciences when compared with their makeup of the general population (5.9%), are arguably underrepresented among total faculty (21.3%, +15.4% difference) relative to their large percentage makeup of trainees (31.0%, +25.1% difference) (Table 1). This lack of Asian representation among faculty becomes even more stark when the within-faculty hierarchy is examined. The vast majority of faculty positions held by Asians are nontenured positions and not the more desirable tenure-track positions with leadership potential (12.3%; Table 1). These gaps may be a manifestation of the discriminatory “bamboo ceiling” in academia, whereby Asians occupy correspondingly fewer positions of executive leadership compared with their representation among professional workforces (4–6), and is supported by alternative lines of evidence. For example, in terms of R01 funding, the workhorse grant for independent faculty investigators, Asians are less likely than Whites to receive support despite having more listed publications and citations on their applications (7, 8).

Because academic training and promotion often spans many years, current faculty demographics may not reflect more recent efforts to improve diversity. Indeed, the biological sciences workforce has changed significantly in recent years in terms of the ethnicities of students awarded doctorates, postdoctoral fellowship appointments, and faculty positions (1). With this in mind, a useful demographic comparison may be that of past trainee figures to current faculty numbers. As estimated by doctorates awarded and postdoctoral fellow appointments, non-Hispanic Whites made up 64.8% of biological science trainees in 2001 (9). Comparing this figure to more recent 2017 faculty representation yields a +6.1% difference. In a similar analysis between percentage representation of 2001 trainees versus 2017 faculty, Asians had a –7.2% difference, indicating that the current gap in Asian representation between trainees and faculty is unlikely to be explained by recent changes in trainee demographics.

These discrepancies in Asian representation do not appear to be a result of personal preference. Compared with White colleagues, Asian doctoral recipients pursued postdoctoral fellowships at similar and oftentimes higher rates than their peers (1, 9, 10) and were similarly interested in obtaining US faculty positions (11). It bears mentioning that a disproportionate percentage of Asian trainees in the United States are temporary visa holders who face higher political and legal barriers to employment and obtaining research funding. It is possible that these trainees, upon completion of their studies, might be motivated to return to their home countries and are not applying to US faculty positions. Although the demographic data presented do not address this possibility, it seems unlikely given that noncitizen postdocs report more interest in pursuing academic research positions (10), the higher relative percentage representation of Asians in nontenured faculty positions, indicating a desire to stay in the country (Table 1), and the fact that the gap in Asian faculty representation has persisted for decades despite large increases in the number and proportion of nonresident postdoctoral and doctoral trainees (1). A national survey of the career plans of postdoctoral fellows with temporary visas as well as knowledge of the current immigration status at the time of faculty hiring is required to fully understand the goals of these trainees and potential barriers to pursuing tenure-track roles.