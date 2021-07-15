Zonulin as a biomarker and potential therapeutic target in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Commentary 10.1172/JCI151467

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) occurs during or recently following severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and is characterized by persistent fever, inflammation, and severe illness requiring hospitalization. The majority of patients with MIS-C also present with gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. In this issue of the JCI, Yonker, Gilboa, and colleagues identified zonulin as a biomarker of GI permeability in children with MIS-C and present the results of an intriguing proof-of-concept study indicating that zonulin may represent a potential therapeutic target for MIS-C treatment and prevention. Their findings suggest that intestinal mucosal dysfunction and epithelial barrier breakdown may represent a biological mechanism underlying the development of MIS-C in SARS-CoV-2–infected children.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.