Randomized trial of neoadjuvant vaccination with tumor-cell lysate induces T cell response in low-grade gliomas

Study design and patients. This study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02549833) is a pilot trial assessing the safety and immunoreactivity of s.c. administration of GBM6-AD lysate in combination with poly-ICLC (Hiltonol, Oncovir) in patients 18 years and older with newly diagnosed or recurrent WHO grade II gliomas (defined as an astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma). Presence of IDH mutation was not a predefined eligibility criteria because the trial was designed prior to the WHO 2016 classification system. Key eligibility criteria included Karnofsky performance status of 70 or greater; the presence of supratentorial, nonenhancing T2-FLAIR lesions; anticipation of at least 500 mg tumor tissue at resection; and no history or clinical suspicion of immune system abnormalities. Prior radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or molecularly targeted therapy were allowed. Patients must have been off corticosteroid for at least 2 weeks before the first neoadjuvant vaccine or adjuvant vaccine.

The study design and flow diagram are summarized in Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1, respectively. In brief, after providing consent, patients were randomized to arm 1 or 2. Arm 1 (neoadjuvant vaccination group) patients received GBM6-AD lysate and poly-ICLC (s.c.) on days –23 ± 2, –16 ± 2, –9 ± 2, and –2 relative to the scheduled surgery. At least 2 weeks after the postoperative steroid was tapered, but within 10 weeks after surgery, the GBM6-AD/poly-ICLC vaccines were given and repeated every 3 weeks for 5 doses (weeks A1, A4, A7, A10, and A13; defined as the weeks from first adjuvant vaccine dose) followed by booster vaccines at weeks A32 and A48. Two arm 2 (control group) patients received no vaccine prior to surgery and only received adjuvant vaccination in the same way as arm 1 patients. The randomization took place in a 1:1 ratio between the 2 arms, stratified by newly diagnosed versus recurrent.

Blood samples were obtained on days –23 ± 2 (only arm 1 patients), on the day of surgery, A1, A10, A16, and A32/48 if applicable. MRI was taken at screening (within 28 days prior to study enrollment and randomization), preoperatively (24–48 hours prior to surgery), postoperatively (within 14 days of surgery and 28 days prior to A1 vaccine), A16, and A32/48 if applicable.

The coprimary endpoints of this study are a) safety (the incidence and severity of adverse events associated with the treatment regimen, with an early stopping rule based on the frequency of regimen-limiting toxicities); and b) detection of the vaccine-induced immune response in the resected tumor.

Follow-up. All patients were followed for response and toxicity assessments until disease progression, the start of a new therapy, or for a maximum of 18 months from study registration (whichever occurs earlier). Toxicity was determined using the revised National Cancer Institute’s Common Toxicity Criteria version 5.0 for Toxicity and Adverse Event Reporting (CTCAE). Regimen-limiting toxicities were defined as grade 2 or more bronchospasm or generalized urticarial; grade 2 or more allergic reaction; grade 2 or more autoimmune disease; any grade 3 toxicity related to the vaccine, such as grade 3 injection site reaction, hematological or hepatic toxicity, or neurotoxicity.

Vaccine formulation with GBM6-AD lysate and poly-ICLC. GBM6-AD lysate was prepared in batches by the University of Minnesota Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics Facility using the established allogeneic glioblastoma stem cell line GBM6-AD as the antigen source, as previously described (13). Dose vials were made under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) conditions for administration under Investigational New Drug (IND) 16,794 and provided by David McKenna Jr. at University of Minnesota. The lysate was supplied in vials each containing 0.5 mL solution with a concentration of 2 mg/mL and stored in liquid nitrogen. Poly-ICLC, a synthetic complex of polyinosinic and polycytidylic acid, stabilized with polylysine and carboxymethyl cellulose, was available from Oncovir, Inc. It was supplied in vials each containing 1 mL of translucent solution with a concentration of 2 mg/mL and stored in a refrigerator. On the day of the scheduled vaccine, GBM6-AD lysate (1 mg protein in 0.5 mL) was mixed with 0.7 mL (1.4 mg) poly-ICLC to formulate a dose for s.c. administration.

Processing of human samples. Patients’ PBMCs and serum were isolated by density gradient centrifugation with Ficoll-Paque (GE Healthcare) and cryopreserved for further analysis. The freshly resected tumor tissue was minced using scalpels and digested (3 mg/mL collagenase IV, 1 mg/mL DNase, and 2 mg/mL trypsin inhibitor soybean in PBS) at 37°C for 30 minutes using a shaking heater. The samples were then filtered through a 70 mm cell strainer and washed twice with PBS. The cells were then cryopreserved for further analysis.

Luminex multiplex assay. Cytokine and chemokine analyses by multiplex assay were performed by the Immune Assessment Core at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). A MILLIPLEX human magnetic bead kit with a panel of 38 analytes (EMD Millipore, HCYTMAG-60K-PX38) was used per the manufacturer’s instructions on a DropArray 96-well plate (Curiox). Briefly, 5 mL undiluted human serum samples were mixed with 5 mL magnetic beads and allowed to incubate overnight at 4°C while shaking. After washing the plates 3 times with wash buffer (PBS with 0.1% BSA and 0.05% Tween 20) in a DropArray LT Washing Station MX96 (Curiox), 5 mL of detection antibody was added and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Next, 5 mL streptavidin-phycoerythrin conjugate was added to the reaction mixture and incubated for another 30 minutes at room temperature. After 3 washes, beads were resuspended in sheath fluid, and fluorescence was quantified using a Luminex 200 instrument. Data were analyzed using MILLIPLEX Analyst 5.1 software.

Mass cytometry data acquisition. Cryopreserved patient-derived PBMCs or tumor dissociated cells were thawed 1:10 in thawing media (2% human AB serum containing X-VIVO + 25 U/mL Benzonase). Cells were incubated in 5 mM of cisplatin (Cell-ID Cisplatin; Fluidigm), allowing for the distinguishing of live cells. PBMCs, but not tumor dissociated cells, were then fixed with 1.6% PFA and barcoded with Cell-ID 20-Plex Pd Barcoding Kit (Fluidigm). After Fc blocking (human TruStain FcX; BioLegend), cells were stained with metal-conjugated surface antibody cocktail (Supplemental Table 1). Cells were then permeabilized with Perm-S buffer (Fluidigm) and stained with intracellular antibody cocktail (Supplemental Table 1), followed by resuspension in Iridium intercalator (Cell-ID Intercalator; Fluidigm) solution overnight. Cells were then washed and resuspended in running buffer consisting of a 1:10 dilution of normalization beads (EQ Four Element Calibration Beads; Fluidigm) in deionized water. Samples were then acquired on the Fluidigm Helios Mass Cytometer and resultant data was exported to FCS files for further processing. In the PBMC analyses, 8 samples (samples from 4 time points from 2 patients) were barcoded, stained, and acquired on a mass cytometer simultaneously in each experiment.

Processing of mass cytometry data. To control for sensitivity variability of the Helios mass cytometer both within and across samples, raw FCS files were processed by the normalizer function provided by the Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy Premessa package on R Studio. Normalization beads were removed on the same platform. The processed files were uploaded to the Cytobank platform and de-barcoded manually. Each immune subpopulation, such as CD8+ T cells, was gated and exported as shown in Supplemental Figures 5 and 13. These exported files were then uploaded to the Cytofkit package (37), where immune cells were subjected to dimension reductional algorithm t-SNE for visualization in 2D space and clustered using FlowSOM. The cells in each cluster were then phenotyped and analyzed using z score–normalized marker expression and population data, respectively. All analytic outputs were generated on R Studio unless noted otherwise.

ScRNA-Seq and scTCR-Seq. Preparation of scRNA-Seq and scTCR-Seq libraries and sequencing were performed by CoLabs at University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Chromium Next GEM Single Cell V(D)J Reagent Kit v1.1 (10x Genomics) was used per the manufacturer’s instructions. In brief, cryopreserved patient-derived PBMCs were washed with PBS containing 0.04% BSA and resuspended in PBS containing 0.04% BSA to a final concentration of 1000 cells per mL. Cells were captured in droplets and nanoliter-scale gel beads-in-emulsion (GEMs) were generated. After reverse transcription and cell barcoding, GEMs were broken, and cDNA was purified using Silane magnetic beads followed by amplification via PCR (98°C for 45 seconds; 13–18 cycles of 98°C for 20 seconds, 67°C for 30 seconds, 72°C for 1 minute; 72°C for 1 minute). Amplified cDNA was then used for both 5′ gene expression library construction and TCR enrichment. For gene expression library construction, 50 ng of amplified cDNA was fragmented and end-repaired, double-sided size-selected with SPRIselect beads, PCR-amplified with sample indexing primers (98°C for 45 seconds; 14–16 cycles of 98°C for 20 seconds, 54°C for 30 seconds, 72°C for 20 seconds; 72°C for 1 minute), and double-sided size-selected with SPRIselect beads. For TCR library construction, TCR transcripts were enriched from 2 mL of amplified cDNA by PCR (primer sets 1 and 2: 98°C for 45 seconds; 10 cycles of 98°C for 20 seconds, 67°C for 30 seconds, 72°C for 1 minute; 72°C for 1 minute). After TCR enrichment, 50 ng of enriched PCR product was fragmented and end-repaired, size-selected with SPRIselect beads, PCR-amplified with sample-indexing primers (98°C for 45 seconds; 9 cycles of 98°C for 20 seconds, 54°C for 30 seconds, 72°C for 20 seconds; 72°C for 1 minute), and size-selected with SPRIselect beads. The scRNA-Seq and scTCR-Seq libraries were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 to sequencing depth of 500 million reads and 60 million reads per sample, respectively. The sequencing data are available in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE188620).

Processing of scRNA-Seq and TCR-Seq data. The scRNA-Seq reads were aligned to the GRCh38 reference genome and quantified using Cell Ranger count (10x Genomics, version 4.0.0). Filtered gene-barcode matrices that contained only barcodes with unique molecular identifier (UMI) counts that passed the threshold for cell detection were used for further analysis. The scTCR-Seq reads were aligned to the GRCh38 reference genome, and consensus TCR annotation was performed using Cell Ranger vdj (10x Genomics, version 4.0.0). To identify the TCR clonotypes that were enriched in postvaccinated samples, the frequencies of each TCR clonotype (TRA and TRB combination) in prevaccinated and postvaccinated samples in each patient were compared, and the clonotypes for which frequencies in the postvaccinated sample were higher than the prevaccinated sample with adjusted P value less than 0.15 (calculated by Benjamini-Hochberg procedure) were defined as “enriched clonotype.”

All additional analyses were performed using Seurat (version 4.0.0) (38). Cells with less than 200 or greater than 3500 genes detected or greater than 10% mitochondrial RNA content were excluded from the analysis. Seurat objects were generated from raw UMI counts in each sample and counts data were log-normalized independently. The TCR information was added to the corresponding Seurat object using the AddMetaData function. For clustering of all cell types in PBMCs, variable genes and anchors were called on using the FindVariableFeatures and FindIntegrationAnchors functions, respectively, resulting in generating the integrated Seurat object. Scaled z scores for each gene were calculated using the ScaleData function and user input into a principal component analysis (PCA) based on variable genes. Clusters were identified using shared nearest neighbor–based (SNN-based) clustering based on the first 10 principal components with k = 30 and resolution = 0.3, and the same principal components were used to generate the uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP). Clusters were then annotated based on the expression of known marker genes (39). The cells in 5 clusters that represent T cell and NKT cell clusters were extracted and reclustered using SNN-based clustering based on the first 10 principal components with k = 30 and resolution = 0.2.

Bulk TCR-Seq. For bulk TCR-Seq in TILs, genomic DNAs were extracted from frozen resected tumor specimens using AllPrep DNA/RNA Mini Kit (Qiagen) per the manufacturer’s instructions. TCR-β complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3) regions were amplified and sequenced from 2.5–3 mg of genomic DNA utilizing the immunoSEQ Assay (Adaptive Biotechnologies). Sequences were collapsed and filtered to identify and quantitate the absolute abundance of each unique TCR-β CDR3. To evaluate whether the T cells with enriched clonotypes in peripheral blood migrated into the TME, we assessed TCR-β overlap between TILs determined by bulk TCR-Seq and PBMCs determined by scTCR-Seq and visualized a Venn diagram using VennDiagram package on R Studio.

Coculture of CD8+ T cells with DCs. Human CD14+ cells and T cells were isolated from cryopreserved PBMCs using CD14 MicroBeads (Miltenyi Biotec) and EasySep Human T Cell Isolation Kit (STEMCELL Technologies), respectively. Monocyte DCs were generated from human CD14+ cells using CellXVivo Human Monocyte-Derived DC Differentiation Kit (R&D Systems). Immature DCs were incubated with or without either GBM6-AD lysate (10 μg/mL) or recombinant human EphA2 and IL-13Rα2 (10 μg/mL, Sino Biological) for 8 hours. DCs and T cells were cocultured at the ratio of 1:4 in X-VIVO supplemented with 2% human AB serum and 5 ng/mL of human IL-7 (PeproTech) for 5 days. CD8+ T cells were isolated from the cocultured cells using the CD8+ T-Cell Isolation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec). Genomic DNA was extracted from CD8+ T cells using NucleoSpin Tissue (Takara Bio) for bulk TCR-Seq.

Tumor bulk RNA-Seq library preparation. Total RNA was extracted from frozen resected tumor specimens using AllPrep DNA RNA Mini Kit (Qiagen) following the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA integrity was evaluated using Agilent Bioanalyzer 2100, and the samples with RIN 7 or greater were used for the following analyses. The following library preparation and sequencing were performed by DNA Technologies and Expression Analysis Core at University of California Davis (UC Davis) Genome Center. Strand-specific and barcode-indexed RNA-Seq libraries were generated from 300 ng total RNA each after poly-A enrichment using the mRNA-Seq Hyper Kit (Kapa Biosystems) following the instructions of the manufacturer. The fragment size distribution of the libraries was verified via microcapillary gel electrophoresis on a Bioanalyzer 2100. The libraries were quantified by fluorometry on a Qubit fluorometer (Life Technologies) and pooled in equimolar ratios. The pool was quantified by quantitative PCR with a Library Quant Kit (Kapa Biosystems) and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 with paired-end 150 bp reads. The sequencing data are available in GEO (GSE188620).

Tumor bulk RNA-Seq data analyses. Quality check (QC) and adapter-trimming were performed on the generated FASTQ sequencing data using fastq (v. 0.21.0) with default settings (40). An average of 180.8 million pass-QC sequencing read was obtained per tumor sample. Pass-QC reads were then mapped to the human reference genome hg19 (GRCh37.p13) using STAR (v. 2.5.4b) with the guidance of transcriptome annotation Homo_sapiens.GRCh37.87.chr.gtf. The subsequent sorting and indexing were carried out using samtools (v. 1.10). Gene-level expression abundance was calculated using StringTie (v. 2.1.4) as count and transcript-per-million (TPM) values (41).

TCGA data analysis. RNA-Seq gene expression data were downloaded through the UCSC Xena Toil web portal (data set ID: TcgaTargetGtex_rsem_gene_tpm; version: 2016-09-03; https://xenabrowser.net/datapages/?dataset=TcgaTargetGtex_rsem_gene_tpm&host=https%3A%2F%2Ftoil.xenahubs.net&removeHub=https%3A%2F%2Fxena.treehouse.gi.ucsc.edu%3A443); ref. 42). From the whole data set, 656 cases were extracted as subject to analysis (151 cases from TCGA-GBM and 447 cases from TCGA-LGG). We classified the cases into IDH-WT glioma (IDHwt); IDH-mutant, 1p19q–non-codeleted astrocytoma (IDH-A); and IDH-mutant, 1p19q-codeleted oligodendroglioma (IDH-O), based on their previously defined molecular diagnoses (43). The values in the downloaded data were then converted back to TPM values for subsequent analyses.

Immune cell deconvolution analysis. For immune cell composition prediction deconvolution, the TPM-summarized gene expression data were uploaded to and analyzed by CIBERSORTx with “absolute” mode and with quantile normalization disabled (15) (https://cibersortx.stanford.edu/). The analysis estimated the score of each of the samples as to the 22 distinct immune cell compositions (“LM22”), which can be compared among samples as well as cell types but does not represent the cell fraction. The scores were compared among the 3 molecular categories with the Kruskal-Wallis test with Holm’s multiple testing corrections followed by Dunn’s post hoc test.

Statistics. The statistical differences in the concentration of chemokines/cytokines in serum (Luminex) and the proportion of each cluster among each sample (CyTOF and scRNA-Seq) were calculated using a paired Wilcoxon test for longitudinal analysis (among arm 1 samples); a nonpaired Wilcoxon test was used for the direct comparison between arm 1 and 2 samples. The differences of the several markers’ expression on every single cell in CyTOF data were analyzed by a nonpaired, 2-tailed t test. PFS (time from A1 date, which is the date of the first adjuvant vaccine, to disease progression per RANO criteria) was estimated using Kaplan-Meier survival curves, and statistical differences were analyzed by log-rank test. Statistical analysis and data visualization were performed with R version 4.0.2 or GraphPad Prism version 6.01, and P less than 0.05 was regarded as statistically significant.

Study approval. This study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02549833) was approved by the IRB at UCSF and was conducted according to the Declaration of Helsinki. All patients provided written informed consent.