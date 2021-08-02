Review 10.1172/JCI150473

The lung microbiome: progress and promise

Samantha A. Whiteside, John E. McGinniss, and Ronald G. Collman

Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ronald G. Collman, 522 Johnson Pavilion, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.0913; Email: collmanr@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Published in Volume 131, Issue 15 on August 2, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(15):e150473. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150473.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
The healthy lung was long thought of as sterile, but recent advances using molecular sequencing approaches have detected bacteria at low levels. Healthy lung bacteria largely reflect communities present in the upper respiratory tract that enter the lung via microaspiration, which is balanced by mechanical and immune clearance and likely involves limited local replication. The nature and dynamics of the lung microbiome, therefore, differ from those of ecological niches with robust self-sustaining microbial communities. Aberrant populations (dysbiosis) have been demonstrated in many pulmonary diseases not traditionally considered microbial in origin, and potential pathways of microbe-host crosstalk are emerging. The question now is whether and how dysbiotic microbiota contribute to initiation or perpetuation of injury. The fungal microbiome and virome are less well studied. This Review highlights features of the lung microbiome, unique considerations in studying it, examples of dysbiosis in selected disease, emerging concepts in lung microbiome–host interactions, and critical areas for investigation.

