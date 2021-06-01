The quagmire of race, genetic ancestry, and health disparities

Researchers conducting genome-wide association studies (GWAS) often use principal component or similar analyses to group people by broad geographic ancestry (referred to as “global ancestry”) and to control for population substructure, which can cause false positive (or negative) results, if not corrected. Genetically inferred clusters often, but not always, correlate with commonly used “racial” classifications based on broad geographic origin, although many individuals (especially those who are admixed) do not neatly cluster into a group. Individuals who are admixed may have different ancestry at specific regions of the genome (referred to as “local ancestry”) despite similar global ancestries. For example, African Americans, on average, have approximately 80% West African ancestry and approximately 20% European ancestry (though this varies among individuals and by geographic region in the United States) but they may have 100% European, 100% African, or mixed ancestry at particular loci that affect disease (4, 14). Thus, “global genetic” ancestries may not correspond with genetic risk for disease at any particular locus. A risk allele in an individual who self identifies as “African American” and with high percentage of African ancestry can derive from a European ancestor, while a risk allele inherited from an African ancestor may occur in an African American individual with mostly European ancestry. Genetic ancestry and underlying patterns of genetic diversity can only affect disparity of disease through the portion of the genome that differs among populations and that associates with disease. Hence, “racial” classifications may not capture genetic differences that associate with disease risk. Variants associating with diseases will not, in most cases, have any relationship to “race” as socially defined, and hence, using this categorization can be misleading.

Although “race” is often used in diagnostic processes, it is not clear whether or how it affects risk or outcomes for many diseases. In addition, medical interventions are sometimes designed using “race” as a criterion, even though there is limited evidence to support its use (15, 16). The potential consequences of using “race” in diagnostic algorithms are non-negligible, including the possibility of misdiagnosis and inappropriate therapeutic treatment. A good example comes from nephrology, where calculations based on serum creatinine levels are used to infer the estimated glomerular filtration rate (e-GFR). Data indicate higher serum creatinine concentrations, on average, in individuals classified as African American versus European American; given the varying levels of African ancestry in self-identified African Americans, application of “race”-based algorithms may result in some people having a “race”-corrected e-GFR value that indicates better renal function than they have (15). The validity and use of this “race”-based correction has been questioned as it can delay treatment in people with African ancestry (17), who have higher rates of kidney failure than people of other ancestries (African Americans represent 13% of the US population but >30% of patients with end-stage renal disease). On the other hand, lack of appropriate adjustments based on ancestry could lead to overtreatment. Ultimately, precision medicine based on individual genetic risk factors should supersede simple racial classifications. For example, apolipoprotein L1 (APOL1) genotypes (variants G1 and G2) associate with multiple fold (2-fold to 89-fold in certain patient subgroups) increased risk of several types of kidney disease (18). These variants are relatively common in some populations of West African descent, including African Americans, but are much rarer in most non–African descent populations and in populations from other regions of Africa; this frequency difference can plausibly be explained by a selective advantage in individuals with the risk alleles due to protection from infection by co-occurring trypanosomes causing sleeping sickness, a parasitic disease with high mortality, if untreated (19).

Another example of how natural selection may impact allele frequency distributions that have clear clinical implications is the impact of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency on glycated hemoglobin levels (HbA1c), an indicator of blood glucose over time and a diagnostic criterion for T2DM. G6PD deficiency is common in populations historically endemic for malaria because it confers protection from the disease (20). In African Americans, the X-linked G6PD G202A variant, rs1050828, causes enzymatic deficiency (T-allele, frequency >10% in West Africans but <0.1% in European-descent individuals), and is associated with a decrease in HbA1c that could result in underdiagnosis of T2DM in approximately 650,000 people of African ancestry in the United States (21). Other mutations from East Asia that cause G6PD deficiency have also been associated with altered HbA1c levels (22). The differences here are not based on “race” per se, but on specific genetic variants that differ in frequency among populations.

Although “race” is not a useful classifier for describing population genetic differences, it can be useful for identifying sociodemographic factors that influence health disparities. For example, “race” may influence chronic stress due to racial discrimination as well as differences in health care access, both of which can affect disease risk. A case in point comes from observations that preterm birth is approximately 50% more common in African American compared with European American women (23). However, women of African ancestry living in Canada show lower preterm birth rates than women of African ancestry living in the United States (8.9% vs. 12.7%), likely due to environmental risk factors, including differences in access to health care in the United States. The impact of environmental factors is further reinforced by the observation that foreign-born women of African ancestry in the United States have better birth outcomes than those who are native born (24).