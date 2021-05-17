Innovations in MD-only physician-scientist training: experiences from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund physician-scientist institutional award initiative

All PSIA institutions established a new administrative office or other structure to coordinate programs, which included hiring staff and establishing leadership positions, securing mentors and research preceptors, raising matching funds, developing evaluation and tracking tools; and establishing effective communication strategies for recruitment and promotion.

Implementation barriers. Programs intending to offer preferred admission to next-stage training (i.e., residency or fellowship physician-scientist training programs [PSTPs]) at times discovered challenges with the match process that precluded a strategic transition. Furthermore, programs found that Graduate Medical Education policies or time and resource constraints might limit support of research-in-residency opportunities for patient-oriented discovery science. Practical challenges included limitations in accessibility and quality of institutional data on students, trainees, and faculty needed to identify the target audience for PSIA initiatives; as well as the substantial time required to organize infrastructure, hire staff, and promote acceptance of programs by participants.

Lessons learned. To develop the resilience required to simultaneously master medicine and science, camaraderie is key. PSIA grantees have established mentorship teams, peer networks, advanced career development content, and executive coaching to this end. Compensation for mentor effort offers an approach to incentivize participation. The provision of financial and human resources (e.g., technician support) facilitates difficult transitions between research and clinical training. Vertical integration across the physician-scientist community contributes to promoting program engagement, visibility, and retention across training and career transitions. Careful coordination and communication with administrators and regulatory and accreditation bodies — and across existing programs and infrastructure — is necessary both to promote buy-in and to navigate potential political sensitivities or territoriality.

Institutional changes. All ten PSIA grantees launched substantial organizational changes, with the development of new centralized divisions or offices that serve as “home” for physician-scientists; new associate dean or other leadership positions; and/or new curriculum, tracks, or Master’s and certificate programs in medical school training, residency, or fellowship programs.

National-level changes. Efforts and early outcomes of PSIA programs and projects have begun to influence the landscape of physician-scientist training at a national level. For example, a new nonprofit organization, the Physician Scientist Support Foundation, is working nationally to establish an MD-only program that supports a gap year for research (18). Additionally, the first Association of American Medical Colleges Liaison Committee on Medical Education–approved integrated medicine and engineering curriculum has been established at a PSIA institution, providing a model for similar approaches. Buttressed by their organizational infrastructures, PSIA grantees have successfully competed for a large share (7 of 21) of the NIH Stimulating Access to Research in Residency R38 pilot awards granted to date. In turn, several national medical boards have approved an R38 pathway for research in residency at multiple institutions.

Traditional metrics. PSIA grantees are tracking the outcomes of program participants to gauge success. All grantees intend to compare their program participants to MD-PhD students, baseline, or nonparticipants and to follow metrics of scholarly output (grant applications/success, publications/impact factors, presentations, honors and awards, patents/licenses) and career progression, as appropriate for the stage of intervention. Additionally, all programs are tracking attendance/enrollment, matriculation, attrition, and demographics of participants. PSIA grantees also report plans to assess the level of engagement of participants, satisfaction with programs and mentors, and long-term career plans via survey instruments.

Nontraditional metrics. Individual PSIA grantees have identified various plans to track nontraditional metrics, including the following validated tools: resilience/grit scale, intrinsic/extrinsic motivation scale, career adaptabilities scale, burnout scale, and career/life satisfaction scale. Other unique metrics planned for evaluation include surveys to assess perceived self-efficacy in research and mentoring relationships; and a survey tool called Diagnostic Assessment of Research Training Strengths that will identify real and perceived barriers to MD-based research careers at different stages of training; better identify the personal training and mentoring needs of incoming trainees; and identify features of research training support that may differ between men, women, and/or individuals from URiM backgrounds.

Additional metrics will include resource utilization and impact at different career stages; curriculum evaluation; interdisciplinary faculty evaluation, trainee self-assessment, and peer assessment; confidence in self-efficacy and research efficacy; and personal identity essays. Surveys of mentors will identify challenges of senior faculty and ways to incentivize mentoring. For PSIA grantees focused on medical students, a unique metric will be to track those who enter a residency program at another PSIA institution. Programs will evaluate their sustainability, the number of physician-scientists entering and remaining in the career path, and research breakthroughs discovered by MD-only physician-scientists.