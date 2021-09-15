Dopamine D1 and D2 receptors are distinctly associated with rest-activity rhythms and drug reward

The current study documents a positive association between delayed phase of rest-activity rhythms and caudate D1R availability and between physical inactivity and NAc D2/3R availability. Caudate D1R and NAc D2/3R availability were positively associated with higher self-reports of “liking,” “wanting,” and “feeling drug effects.” Additionally, delayed rhythm timing (acrophase and down-mesor) was also positively associated with higher MP-induced self-reports of drug liking and wanting. In humans, the correlation between rest-activity rhythms and drug use has been well documented. Here, we show that different rhythm components might affect the sensitivity to the rewarding effects of stimulant drugs through separate DA signaling pathways.

Delayed rhythm phase and higher D1R. Healthy adults with later rest-activity rhythms, which were associated with higher D1R in caudate, reported higher subjective drug effects similar to previously reported findings in adolescents (1–3). Higher D1R also correlated with more intense self-reported drug effects, which is also consistent with preclinical findings that D1R levels were positively associated with greater behavioral responses to psychostimulant drugs (31, 32, 41). As hypothesized, delayed phase of rest-activity rhythms was associated with greater D1R availability in healthy adults. Preclinical studies have shown that D1R in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), the master circadian clock that controls daily activity, are involved in circadian period setting (42). In the dorsal striatum, D1R (but not D2R) can regulate internal clocks, such as feeding-related daily rhythms, independent of the SCN (43). Furthermore, systemic administration of D1R agonists can induce phase shift, whereas D1R antagonists attenuate it (44–46). The advancement of the circadian phase with melatonin administration significantly decreased alcohol intake in rats (47), though it is unclear if this effect involves D1R signaling. Prior studies reported that older adults experience advanced rest-activity rhythm (48) and have lower striatal D1R availability than younger adults (48, 49), but to our knowledge no study has reported on the association between these 2 measures in humans. We believe the current study is the first one to show evidence that in humans, circadian phase is positively associated with D1R and to provide support for a potential link between age-associated advancement in rest-activity rhythms and decreases in D1R (48, 49). Working/school schedules in subjects with greater eveningness (later sleep timing) can interfere with sleep duration and lead to inconsistent sleep between WE and WD (i.e., longer sleep duration and later sleep timing on WE known as social jet lag). It is therefore possible that the association between delayed rest-activity rhythms and increased risk of drug use might be mediated by sleep loss or inconsistent sleep, affecting cognitive control, reward processing, and decision making (24, 26, 50, 51). However, in our findings, the correlations between delayed rest-activity rhythms and greater D1R availability and the drug effect were independent of sleep loss and social jet lag. The independence of circadian rhythms and sleep homeostasis was previously supported by studies showing that they affected different brain regions in healthy adults (24, 52). As sleep deprivation downregulates D2/3R in NAc (53), the current finding suggests that delayed rest-activity rhythm and sleep loss might increase the risk of drug use through independent mechanisms. Our exploratory analyses on social jet lag demonstrated a negative relationship between WE-WD sleep timing and D1R and D2R availability in the caudate that was independent of average sleep timing and strongly modulated by age. This finding needs to be replicated in different age groups in the future and with actigraphy data over multiple weeks that could provide more reliable WE-WD measurements.

Our study included participants with a wide age range (22–64 years; mean 42 years), and thus most participants were at a life-stage of low risk for developing a SUD, compared with adolescents or younger adults who are undergoing critical developmental changes and tend to experience the greatest mismatch between delayed circadian phase and imposed school/work schedules (54–56). Thus, future studies are needed to replicate our findings in adolescents and young adults who have the greatest vulnerability to develop SUD. Although the age range of our sample might not be optimal to examine SUD risk, our findings advance the knowledge of how rest-activity patterns and DA signaling influence the sensitivity to the rewarding effects of stimulant drugs, which differ markedly among individuals.

Previous studies suggest a trend of greater morningness in Black adults (57, 58). However, we did not observe a race effect on circadian timing and our findings remained essentially unaltered after controlling for race. Interestingly, White participants reported higher subjective drug effects than Black participants without differences in DA receptor availability or rest-activity rhythms, suggesting a contribution from other mechanisms.

Blunted rhythm amplitude/physical inactivity and higher D2/3R. Contrary to our hypothesis, blunted rest-activity rhythm, as reflected by less daily activity, M10 (daytime activity), M10-L5, and self-reported exercise history, correlated with higher D2/3R in NAc. As physical activity (M10 and daily mean activity) and rhythm amplitude (M10-L5) estimated from 1-week actigraphy data were also highly correlated with self-reported exercise history in the last 6 months, the current findings indicate that an active lifestyle in which exercise had a major contribution was associated with lower NAc D2/3R availability. In interpreting this finding, several factors should be taken into account. First, physical activity and exercise activate the mesolimbic dopamine reward pathway, as drugs of abuse do (5, 59, 60), though the duration and intensity of its activation is unclear. Our results are consistent with prior findings that the NAc, the key region of the mesolimbic circuitry, displayed the largest regional association with exercise (61, 62). Considering the neuroplasticity of the DA system, the effect of physical activity might depend on an individual’s basal DA and D2/3R levels. Indeed, in an MPTP Parkinson disease (PD) mouse model that exhibited DA depletion and lower D2R, 6 weeks of exercise increased D2R levels (63), whereas in healthy animals, 6 weeks of voluntary wheel running decreased D2R levels in the NAc (59). In rodent models of ADHD and traumatic brain injury that exhibited higher than normal striatal D2R expression, exercise inhibited D2R expression (64, 65). Similar findings were observed in humans. Using PET imaging with the radioligand [18F]fallypride, exercise-induced D2/3R increases were more pronounced in patients who had lower D2/3R and a blunted DA system such as in patients with PD (27) and in methamphetamine users (15), compared with healthy controls (27). While habitual exercise was associated with higher D2/3R availability in adults older than 63 years of age (28, 29) assessed with PET [11C]raclopride, another study of healthy subjects 23 to 80 years old showed that in the younger half of the subjects (age range 23–46 years) there was a trend for a negative correlation between physical activity and NAc D2/3R (P = .067), as assessed with PET [18F]fallypride (61). Similarly, we found that age affected the relationship between physical activity and NAc D2/3R availability such that more physical activity was correlated with lower D2/3R availability in young subjects whose age was comparable to the younger half in the previous study (61) but not in older subjects (see Supplemental Material). The findings suggest a complex relationship between physical activity and D2/3R at different stages of adulthood that might relate to age-related DA and D2R decline (66) and to different baseline levels of physical activity between young and old adults. Second, duration, frequency, and intensity of exercise might differ in their correlation with D2/3R in dorsal and ventral striatum. In our study, self-reported duration and frequency (but not intensity) of exercise in the last 6 months were correlated with lower D2/3R in NAc and ventral putamen. Previous studies observed a positive correlation between self-rated intensity (but not frequency) of habitual physical activity and objective aerobic fitness and D2/3R availability in caudate in adults older than 63 years of age (28, 29). Moreover, future studies that assess heart rate as an objective measure of exercise intensity will allow researchers to test whether the association with D2/3R differs between objective and subjective measures (67). Finally, the mixed findings across studies could be due to the different PET ligands used to measure D2/3R. Exercise by downregulating DAT (68, 69) and nigral D2-autoreceptors (70) can induce continuous high basal DA levels. We used [11C]raclopride, which is a ligand with a higher sensitivity to competition with endogenous DA for binding to D2/3R in the striatum (71–73) than higher-affinity ligands such [18F]fallypride (73, 74), hence our measures are likely to be more heavily influenced by DA than studies that used [18F]fallypride (15, 27). With [11C]raclopride we cannot distinguish whether the inverse association of exercise with D2/3R reflects higher baseline extracellular DA levels or lower levels of D2/3R in physically active participants.

In addition, there is evidence that D2R signaling can modulate circadian amplitude. Stimulating D2R by endogenous DA or by D2R agonists reduced circadian rhythm amplitude and suppressed clock gene expression in laboratory animals (23, 75). In humans, low doses of D2/3R agonists induce sleepiness in healthy controls (76), presumably through stimulation of autoreceptors, whereas higher doses increased locomotor activity (77), presumably through stimulation of postsynaptic receptors.

As it relates to drug effects, chronic exercise diminished amphetamine-induced striatal DA release in laboratory animals (78). Though in our study, we did not see an association between physical activity and lower subjective drug effects, participants with lower NAc D2/3R, which correlated with greater physical activity, had lower subjective drug effects when given MP. In animals, lack of D2R decreases sensitivity to drugs (79, 80). Clinical studies in SUDs have consistently reported reduced striatal D2/3R availability (34–38). However, its correlation with behavioral effects varied across different types of drugs (36–38, 81). While lower D2/3R predicted relapse in methamphetamine users (36) and was associated with addiction severity in marijuana abusers (37), no correlations were found in cocaine or heroin users (38, 81). In nonaddicted healthy adults, low baseline D2/3R was associated with high sensitivity to the rewarding effects of i.v. MP (0.5 mg/Kg; refs. 82, 83), whereas it was correlated with low subjective response to i.v. alcohol (84) and showed no correlation with behavioral response to i.v. amphetamine (0.3 mg/kg; ref. 85). The discrepancy among findings could result from pharmacological differences between drugs, doses given, and route of administration (i.v. vs. oral). Drugs of abuse exert their reinforcing effect by increasing DA transmission, though the magnitude of DA increases and the pharmacological mechanisms by which they do it differ among drugs. For example, alcohol increases DA release primarily by enhancing DA cell spiking activity, whereas psychostimulants such as MP and amphetamine increase DA transmission by blocking DA reuptake and by releasing DA from the synapse, respectively, leading to much higher levels of extracellular DA (e.g., 35-fold) compared with alcohol (2-fold; ref. 86). Furthermore, i.v. administration of stimulant drugs induces faster and larger rewarding effects (82, 83) than oral administration, which takes around 50 minutes to achieve its effect (Supplemental Figure 4). Different magnitude and dynamics of DA increases can subsequently influence stimulation of D1R and D2/3R, which differ in their affinity for DA (87).

Finally, D1R and D2/3R signaling associated with rest-activity rhythm components were region-specific (Figure 2). The association of rhythm timing and D1R was predominantly with caudate (region engaged in executive processes) and that of physical activity and D2/D3R was predominantly with NAc (region engaged with reward and motivation; refs. 88–91), which raises the question of how distinct components of rest-activity rhythms impact brain functions (92) and merits further investigation.

Effects of the time of day on the scans and MP administration. PET scans and MP administration were conducted at the same time of the day for all participants. Specifically, the [11C]NNC112 scans were done at 10 am, the administrations of MP were done at 12 pm, and the [11C]raclopride scans were done at 1 pm. There is evidence that time-of-day affects the sensitivity to rewards and the craving for drugs of abuse in both laboratory animals and humans (93–95). Interestingly, a recent study reported that people with later sleep timing had later timing of peak craving for alcohol and the differences in alcohol craving between people with earlier timing and later timing were greatest in the early morning (around 6–8 am) and evening (around 5–8 pm; ref. 94). Therefore, it is possible that the association we observed between acrophase and the subjective rewarding effects of MP, which was given at 12 pm, might vary across the time of day.

The influence of time-of-day on the sensitivity to rewards might be mediated by DA, as diurnal variation of DA signaling has been demonstrated within the striatum in animal models (96, 97). DA uptake through DAT rather than DA metabolism, D2R autoreceptor inhibition, or DA neuron firing seems to account for diurnal variations in extracellular DA (98, 99). In rats, D1R availability is stable across the 24-hour period (100). In humans, there are no significant differences in D2R availability between night and daytime for both healthy controls and patients with restless-legs syndrome (101). Together, although extracellular DA has a circadian profile, DA receptor availability levels seem stable across the time of day. The current findings of associations between rest-activity rhythms and DA receptor availability are less likely to be influenced by the time of day when the scans were performed.

Clinical implications. The current study identifies the potential value for the development of personalized interventions targeting rest-activity rhythms to prevent and treat SUDs. Shifting the phase of rest-activity rhythms might help modify DA signaling and the function of brain reward regions and have add-on benefits to that of sleep interventions, which only target sleep duration. Given the seeming independence between circadian/diurnal rhythms and sleep homeostasis (24, 52) and that sleep affects numerous mechanisms beyond those modulated by DA, such as clearance of β-amyloid from the human brain (102), interventions combining circadian and sleep components would maximize their beneficial effect on rewarding and cognitive function, including potential protective effects for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (103). As reviewed and discussed in Lynch et al. (17), the beneficial effects of physical activity on drug addiction likely depend on basal DA levels and on the intensity, duration, and frequency of exercise, so interventions should be personalized to each individual and to the different addiction stages. Furthermore, the current findings indicate that timing and amplitude of rest-activity rhythms might affect sensitivity to drug reward through different DA pathways. Interventions that combine these 2 rhythm factors such as exercise shortly after wakeup might help accelerate recovery in SUDs more than interventions that focus on only one factor.

Limitations. Our study identified association between rest-activity rhythms and DA receptor availability, but it cannot establish causality, which will require intervention studies to manipulate rest-activity rhythms and evaluate its effects on DA receptor availability or vice versa. Also, wrist activity alone cannot be used as pure markers of SCN circadian output. Although rest-activity rhythms measured by actigraphy are strongly influenced by SCN signaling, they are susceptible to masking effects from imposed social schedules (30) so we cannot infer with certainty that our findings in rest-activity rhythms are due to endogenous circadian rhythms. Inclusion of circadian measures, such as melatonin and core body temperature, to assess their association with DA signaling would be an important next step. The sample size is another limitation, which might have affected our power to detect associations between DA and rhythm irregularity as indirectly documented by fMRI studies (24, 26) and to evaluate whether there are race and sex differences in the association with rest-activity rhythms, DA signaling, and rewarding effect of drug use (57, 58, 104). Indeed, the current study observed a medium (r > .4) negative correlation between NAc D2/3R and rhythm regularity that did not survive correction for multiple comparison, and this might be attributed to the limited sample size. Additional limitations are caused by the imperfect selectivity of [11C]raclopride, which binds to both pre- and postsynaptic D2R and D3R and has similar affinity for these 2 receptors. Thus, our measurements reflect a combination of signals from pre- and postsynaptic D2Rs and D3Rs, which are distinctly affected by exercise and physical activity. In laboratory animals, exercise reduces presynaptic D2 autoreceptors and increases postsynaptic D2R (5, 70), whereas the lack of postsynaptic D2R blunts motor responses and the lack of presynaptic D2 autoreceptors induces hyperactivity (105–107). The balance between pre- and postsynaptic D2R in different striatal regions is also critical as their regulations of DA are region-specific (107). Furthermore, as D3R has higher affinity than D2R for DA, endogenous DA will interfere with [11C]raclopride binding to D3R more than for D2R (108, 109). Since the distribution of D3R is higher in NAc than in dorsal striatum (110, 111), D2/3R binding measurements in NAc will be affected by DA more than in dorsal striatum. This is also relevant since D3R signaling can directly influence rest-activity rhythms (112).

Conclusions. The current study provides what we believe is novel evidence for a direct correlation between different components of rest-activity rhythms and striatal D1R and D2/3R availability that were associated with sensitivity to the rewarding effects of the stimulant drug MP in healthy adults. Personalized interventions that target rest-activity rhythms might help as strategies to prevent and treat SUDs.