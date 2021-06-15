Review 10.1172/JCI149296

Insights from integrating clinical and preclinical studies advance understanding of graft-versus-host disease

1Hematology-Transplantation, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (APHP), Hospital Saint Louis, Paris, France. 2INSERM UMR 976 (Team Insights) and University of Paris, Paris, France. 3Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 4Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 5Department of Medicine I, Faculty of Medicine, Medical Center–University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany. 6Masonic Cancer Center and Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Address correspondence to: Gérard Socié, Hematology-Transplantation, Hospital Saint Louis, 1 Avenue Claude Vellefaux, 75010 Paris, France. Email: gerard.socie@aphp.fr. Or to: Bruce Blazar, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, MMC 366, 420 Delaware Street SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Email: blaza001@umn.edu. Find articles by Socié, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hematology-Transplantation, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (APHP), Hospital Saint Louis, Paris, France. 2INSERM UMR 976 (Team Insights) and University of Paris, Paris, France. 3Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 4Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 5Department of Medicine I, Faculty of Medicine, Medical Center–University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany. 6Masonic Cancer Center and Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Address correspondence to: Gérard Socié, Hematology-Transplantation, Hospital Saint Louis, 1 Avenue Claude Vellefaux, 75010 Paris, France. Email: gerard.socie@aphp.fr. Or to: Bruce Blazar, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, MMC 366, 420 Delaware Street SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Email: blaza001@umn.edu. Find articles by Kean, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hematology-Transplantation, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (APHP), Hospital Saint Louis, Paris, France. 2INSERM UMR 976 (Team Insights) and University of Paris, Paris, France. 3Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 4Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 5Department of Medicine I, Faculty of Medicine, Medical Center–University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany. 6Masonic Cancer Center and Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Address correspondence to: Gérard Socié, Hematology-Transplantation, Hospital Saint Louis, 1 Avenue Claude Vellefaux, 75010 Paris, France. Email: gerard.socie@aphp.fr. Or to: Bruce Blazar, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, MMC 366, 420 Delaware Street SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Email: blaza001@umn.edu. Find articles by Zeiser, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Hematology-Transplantation, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (APHP), Hospital Saint Louis, Paris, France. 2INSERM UMR 976 (Team Insights) and University of Paris, Paris, France. 3Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 4Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 5Department of Medicine I, Faculty of Medicine, Medical Center–University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany. 6Masonic Cancer Center and Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Address correspondence to: Gérard Socié, Hematology-Transplantation, Hospital Saint Louis, 1 Avenue Claude Vellefaux, 75010 Paris, France. Email: gerard.socie@aphp.fr. Or to: Bruce Blazar, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, MMC 366, 420 Delaware Street SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Email: blaza001@umn.edu. Find articles by Blazar, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

As a result of impressive increases in our knowledge of rodent and human immunology, the understanding of the pathophysiologic mechanisms underlying graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) has dramatically improved in the past 15 years. Despite improved knowledge, translation to clinical care has not proceeded rapidly, and results from experimental models have been inconsistent in their ability to predict the clinical utility of new therapeutic agents. In parallel, new tools in immunology have allowed in-depth analyses of the human system and have recently been applied in the field of clinical GVHD. Notwithstanding these advances, there is a relative paucity of mechanistic insights into human translational research, and this remains an area of high unmet need. Here we review selected recent advances in both preclinical experimental transplantation and translational human studies, including new insights into human immunology, the microbiome, and regenerative medicine. We focus on the fact that both approaches can interactively improve our understanding of both acute and chronic GVHD biology and open the door to improved therapeutics and successes.

Preview pages Reset Next Page 0 Back